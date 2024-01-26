Speaking about celebrities who actually turned out to be jerks in real life, one Reddit user created a thread online asking people to share celebrities who are rude once the cameras are off. Scroll through and check it out!

Probably most of us have seen many videos where folks share celebrities who they have met and how their interaction went. Some turn out to be the kindest people, while others disappoint us by revealing that they are not as nice as we imagined.

Let’s be honest - sometimes we imagine some scenarios in our heads, for example, if we met our favorite celebrities, how we would chat with them, take photos and say how much they mean to us, right? And in our scenario, everybody is nice and we have created this image that celebrities are the nicest people, they love their fans and so on. Well, no. They are also humans and unfortunately, not all people are nice.

#1 Ellen Degeneres. It just really sucks that she’s such a hypocritical b***h

#2 Jared Leto, I've read all the stories and the guy is just awful.

#3 interviewed zachary quinto once. i could tell he was very talented and he would be going very far with his career in a more thespian-like manner. he wasn't a terrible person but he was unsurprisingly - how do i put this... um, well - conceited. obviously he can back it up; he's very talented but, c'mon - it's still just acting.



if anyone loves Chris Pine, he is absolutely charming in real life; knows how to address fans and press. a total sweetheart.



but the biggest sweetheart of them all is Elijah Wood. what a great actor to interview. humble, kind, sensitive, and very very sweet natured. *edit: love seeing this confirmed in other's personal experiences!!

#4 Surprised no one has mentioned Bill Murray. Then again maybe it's not that much of a surprise?

#5 Tobey Maguire

#6 Bill Cosby? I've seen a bit of dis on Phil McGraw too.

#7 Dhar Mann , bro built his whole career by making videos on kindness , helping others , compassion , empathy etc. Turns out he was an awful boss and didn't even pay his employees a wage they could live off of despite having millions of views on his youtube channel

#8 Will Smith. Loved him as a kid and was one my favorite actors since the fresh prince and and the movies up to Pursuit of Happyness



Then all that cringe family drama and then him smacking Chris Rock was the deal breaker for me and I no longer like him

#9 Jonah Hill

#10 It seems like Julia Roberts is not really that nice when not in front of a camera.



I grew up watching her movies since my mom and aunt are big fans and I've always thought she was a sweet amazing beautiful lady.



Turns out she's really not.

#11 Many years ago I volunteered for a charity. We had an event where Jim Carey was a keynote speaker and guest. This was shortly after "Mask" was released.



When Jim Carey showed up, he was a c**k to everyone.



When the event started, we expected him to still be a c**k. Nope, it's like he flipped a switch and became "Jim Carey" and wowed the audience.



Walked off stage and was a c**k again.

#12 Khalid. I've been fortunate to have been a part of a lot of different events, festivals, and shows. I've met a bunch of singers and preformers throughout my time at these events...

The most memorable what this guy, but not for anything good.. it was for his attitude towards hotel staff, my colleagues, and his own team. arrogant a*shat. I had to avoid him, I can keep my mouth shut when I have to but I can't contain my face.



Surprisingly I expected Cardi B to be "that b*tch" but NOPE, she was a doll! My room happened to be next to her's/ her crew .. final day of a festival I woke up to laughing yelling and loud music from their suite.

I was like whatever, honestly.. it's part of it all, nbd. But they had bought me breakfast and mimosas (left at my door with a note by housekeeping) and when they caught me on my way out they apologized for their "routine" and even asked me if I wanted to come hang out.

I had things to do for the day or I would have but seriously.. from all I heard that wasn't at all what I expected.

#13 Zoey Deschanel

#14 Bill Nye.



Was a huge fan growing up. My brother works for NASA at Goddard in Maryland and Mr Nye has been a guest speaker for a number of events. The dude is apparently, according to my brother and his colleagues, a total jerk and gets a little creepy with the ladies. Anytime I've shared this, I get a fair amount of people disbelieving or say it's probably a misunderstanding. Look into it for yourself and I'm sure you'll find many anecdotes of him being an a*s.

#15 Steve Martin. Started out as a promising young, black inventor with great ideas about eyeglasses. Eventually let all the wealth get to his head and wound up broke again after his glasses left customers crosseyed. What a shame.

#16 I lived in Oklahoma when Twister was filmed. Locals who worked/dealt with Helen Hunt, referred to her as Helen C**t.

#17 Chevy Chase

#18 As a Canadian. Shania Twain is a HUGE B***h.

#19 Bruce Willis. Not super surprised I suppose, but really disappointed.

#20 Jerry Lewis.



Growing up as a kid in the 1970s, I watched his movies (both with and without Dean Martin) countless times on tv. I just LOVED his movies (still do). And he was hailed as a Saint for his charitable efforts regarding muscular dystrophy.



As the years passed, little by little it was coming out how a godawful human being he really was. How he was a serial philanderer, cheating on his wife early on in their marriage, sexually harassing and abusing numerous actresses he worked with, secretly fathered a child (a daughter) in the 1950s with a fashion model and never acknowledged her existence or helped his biological daughter out, even when she went homeless decades later. Passed away, leaving all his sons and/or grandkids nothing in his will.



Pretty shocked to learn what a jerk, a monster, he was in real life.

#21 Gary Burghoff, better known as Corporal Radar from M* A* S* H. Apparently he is not as much of a teddy bear as one would expect.

#22 Tyrese Gibson, Emma Roberts, Edward Norton, Michael Peña

#23 I run a recording studio and I get some celebrities now and again mostly doing voice overs.



I had Danica Patrick doing voice over for a tv show she produced about racing.



She thought the read was only a few lines, but they had like 10 pages for her.



She lost her s**t when I handed her the script. She spent almost 40 minutes on the phone yelling at her assistant and other people about it...Instead of just f*****g doing the read.



When she finally calmed down, she was a huge a*****e to the producers on the phone listening in. Its typical for them to ask the reader things like, "gives us one more take of that a little slower..." When they would, she would explode about how much time she is giving them already and she is only going to read each thing once.



It was really cringe. I always wonder how much she was paid for that and was so just unaware of how lucky she is.

#24 The Weeknd. Unfollowed that guy everywhere smh

#25 My Dad worked as a chef in various restaurants over the years and got to meet quite a few celebrities that way. The one that always stuck out to me was when he told me he got to serve dinner to Richard Dreyfuss. I had always liked his movies and brand of humor. To me, he seemed like a nice guy.



My Dad told me he was incredibly rude and entitled, demanding that the staff not speak to him at all. They comped his meal as a courtesy but never received a compliment or thank you. Like dude, next time, just go through a drive-thru if you don't want to interact with people.

#26 Adam Baldwin - I always generally enjoyed his work in movies and loved Jayne in Firefly. then I ran into Baldwin on witter many years ago and saw what he's like.



Joss Whedon goes in the same category, but for different reasons

#27 Rolf Harris - a jerk would be putting what he did mildly but he was beloved in a sweet eccentric uncle way without giving off a false vibe like some other ‘nice guy’ celebs. When a few older celebrities in Britain got accused of crimes a lot of them were not considered that surprising, but Rolf was the person people felt a genuine sense of shock towards; it felt like a betrayal.

#28 I’ve heard Jason Bateman is a d**k and that makes me really upset

#29 soulja boy. not that surprising but this situation stands out among the celebs i’ve met.



my sister in law & i were out shopping in LA with my nephew in a stroller. we passed a famous shoe store and saw soulja boy run out with a few boxes of shoes. a guy in the store ran out after him saying “you didn’t pay! come back”. soulja boy tries to open his car door but it’s not working for some reason. he sees the guy still standing there so he runs back with the shoes while laughing and saying “haha just joking man chill”. what really pissed me off was that when he ran back into the store he damn near knocked my nephew’s stroller over and just looked at us like “so?” f*****g d**k.

#30 Morris Dees, the founder of The Poverty Law Center, whom I had admired for years. Then he was fired, allegedly for sexual harassment and his treatment of minority staff.

#31 I'm still a huge fan, but when I met Danny Elfman backstage after an Oingo Boingo concert, he was a total d**k! He was a d**k to this other guy first, making funny faces at him while he was saying what a big fan he was. He was openly mocking the poor guy. Then, he was a d**k to my date, a nice young woman who simply asked a question. I was shocked. All the other guys were nice, especially Johnny Vatos and the horn section guys. I have heard other people say they met him and he was nice, so maybe I got him on a bad night, but still. I could have the day from hell and I'd still be nice to people, especially ones who like me.

#32 I got into an internet argument with John Dimaggio (voice of Bender) when I was like 14 years old. This was over email using my hotbot account at the time (just to date myself), sometime before Futurama premiered..



To be fair I'm not sure if he was the jerk or I was. Wish I still had those emails

#33 Michael Jordan

#34 Rachael Ray. She seems pretty outgoing and friendly but I've read on several different platforms that she's an ahole. It's a shame.