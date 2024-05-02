The creator of the series was kind enough to explain what, according to him, makes humor an effective medium for storytelling: “You know what, I think there’s a lot of great ways to tell a story. I’m actually a huge movie buff and a more than avid reader and it’s very rare that I seek out humorous stories. Most of my favorite stories are actually very serious and often quite beautiful. Which is not at all how I would describe my comics.

I’ve always wanted to create stories of my own and for whatever reason, I always just naturally gravitated towards humor. I love creating things. I’ve made dnd podcasts, short films, tried my hand at writing books, and am currently in the process of making a game and they have all always been incredibly silly and funny. I guess that’s just my comfort zone. Maybe at the end of the day, I just like to make people laugh and smile.”