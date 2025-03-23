Person Excited To Own A House With A Pool Until Neighbor’s Kids Start Showing Up Without Asking

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing more refreshing than going for a swim on a sweltering summer day. You can feel all of your worries melt away after submerging yourself into a cool pool. But having access to a swimming pool isn’t a luxury all of us have. And if you can go swimming any time you want, you better not take that for granted…

One homeowner recently reached out to Reddit for advice after they noticed their neighbors children showing up in their pool unannounced and unsupervised. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as a conversation with Safe Kids Worldwide.

Having a pool to swim in is a huge luxury when you’re a kid

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

But after this homeowner’s neighbors started taking advantage of their pool, they decided that it would be completely off limits

Image credits: mauriciotoro10/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: woodygoddess

“Drowning happens quickly and quietly, so no single prevention strategy is enough”

Image credits: Valentin Lacoste/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

I spent countless hours in the pool as a kid. Growing up in a city that had brutal summers, the swimming pool was the only outdoor place I could enjoy without being drenched in sweat in a matter of minutes. But as much fun as swimming can be for children, it’s important for parents to understand safety before letting their little ones go for a dip.

To learn more about water safety, we got in touch with Safe Kids Worldwide. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain why parents should never leave their kids unattended around water.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death among children between 1 and 4 years old, and it’s the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children 19 and under,” the safety experts shared. “Drowning happens quickly and quietly, so no single prevention strategy is enough. We therefore recommend layers of protection to keep kids safe in and around the water.”

“Here are our top tips: Barriers and alarms. It’s important to use 4-sided pool fencing with a self-latching, self-locking gate, pool safety covers and alarms to prevent unsupervised access,” Safe Kids Worldwide says.

Next, they note that all kids should have the ability to swim. “Make sure children learn how to swim, including the 5 water survival skills, so they are able to: step or jump into the water over their heads and return to the surface; turn around and orient to safety; float or tread water; combine breathing with forward movement in the water; exit the water.”

“Every child is different, so enroll children in lessons when they are ready,” Safe Kids Worldwide says. “Consider their age, development, and how often they are around water when deciding if they are ready. Parents who don’t know how to swim should also consider taking lessons.”

“Both parents and children themselves can overestimate their swimming ability”

Share icon

Image credits: Clark Tai/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Supervision is also crucial. “Watch kids when they are in and around water, without being distracted. Keep young children and non-swimmers within arm’s reach of an adult at all times,” the experts continued. “To protect young children and non-swimmers when you are around but are not expecting to be in the water use an age and weight appropriate USCG approved life jacket.”

“Designate an adult Water Watcher to watch children in or near the water for a certain amount of time. Adults can take turns with this assigned responsibility,” Safe Kids Worldwide recommends. They even have a Water Water Card that can be can be downloaded from their site.

But even if your kids know how to swim, it’s not a good idea to leave them unattended near water. “Both parents and children themselves can overestimate their swimming ability, and even good swimmers can drown,” the safety experts shared. “Sometimes kids get into trouble in the water when they try to keep up with others, swim or play in the pool for too long, or hold their breath for a long time.”

“If you choose not to supervise older children who can swim, it’s important that they swim with a partner every time — never alone, so there is someone there to help if something goes wrong,” they added.

“While drowning in pools gets significant attention, the fact is more children and teens fatally drown in open water,” Safe Kids Worldwide pointed out. “Teach children that swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool, and be aware of situations unique to open water, such as limited visibility, depth, uneven surfaces, currents, and undertow. Children should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device appropriate for their weight and the water activity. Swimming aids and water toys such as water wings do not prevent drowning.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. How would you react if you were in this homeowner’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing pool drama between neighbors right here.

Readers unanimously took the homeowner’s side and suggested they install a security system to ensure the kids don’t show up again

