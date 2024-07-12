ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more fun for a kid than a day at the swimming pool. Equipped with their floaties, toys, and the last bits of their parents’ patience, they make their way to it ready to splash everyone around them and, likely, sample some pool water, whether by accident or not.

While it’s a blast for kids, for parents, it often feels like the longest day ever. They’re on constant high alert, making sure that their child is safe, while trying to bear with the cacophony of kids yelling “Moooom!”, “Look at this”, “Are you watching??”, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If you’re curious about what the rest of the ‘iceberg’ entails, you came to the right place, as today we have an entire list of parents’ tales about kids vs. swimming pools prepared for you. Depicting the good, the bad, and the ugly of pool time, these X (formerly Twitter) posts ought to make you giggle, so make yourself comfortable and enjoy! And make sure to upvote your favorites, too.

#1

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

Mrs_JParker Report

#2

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

michimama75 Report

#3

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

copymama Report

#4

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

Six_Pack_Mom Report

#5

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

thedadvocate01 Report

#6

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

YSylon Report

#7

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

thedad Report

#8

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

Average_Dad1 Report

#9

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

PetrickSara Report

#10

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

HomeWithPeanut Report

#11

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

SnarkyMommy78 Report

#12

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

milifeasdad Report

#13

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

XplodingUnicorn Report

#14

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

mommajessiec Report

#15

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

courtneyellis Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I used to take repeated deep breaths and then float face down, I found it very relaxing. Grown ups, not so much.

#16

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

XplodingUnicorn Report

#17

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

LizerReal Report

#18

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

dad_on_my_feet Report

#19

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

MumOfTw0 Report

#20

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

daddygofish Report

#21

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

KateWouldHaveIt Report

#22

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

21stcenturysahm Report

#23

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

dad_on_my_feet Report

#24

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

BunAndLeggings Report

#25

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

clhubes Report

#26

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

itssherifield Report

#27

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

Six_Pack_Mom Report

#28

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

michimama75 Report

#29

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

HomeWithPeanut Report

#30

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

IHideFromMyKids Report

#31

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

simoncholland Report

#32

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

momtransparent1 Report

#33

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

wildrainbow2 Report

#34

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

Dad_At_Law Report

#35

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

Six_Pack_Mom Report

#36

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

thedadvocate01 Report

#37

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

whinecheezits Report

#38

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

notmythirdrodeo Report

#39

Swimming-Pools-Tweets

simoncholland Report

