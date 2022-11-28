#1

68.7% of Earth's freshwater is in ice.

usgs.gov Report

11
#2

Up to 80% of illnesses in the developing world are linked to inadequate water and sanitation.

press.un.org Report

11
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The remaining 20% are those darn archeologists that dig up mammoths in the arctic or something

0
0
#3

A water bottle production study shows that North American companies take 1.39 liters to make one liter of water.

npr.org Report

11
#4

A dishwasher uses 4-10 gallons of water per load, while washing by hand can use 20 gallons.

savingwater.org Report

10
#5

To create one pint of beer it takes 20 gallons of water.

columbia.edu Report

9
#6

In 1944, two scientists deprived themselves of water - one for three days and one for four days. However, they terminated the experiment before their condition deteriorated to the point where it was dangerous.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

9
#7

Water regulates the temperature of the Earth.

oceanexplorer.noaa.gov Report

9
#8

Water can be described as sticky or cohesive, water molecules want to cling to each other which creates large surface tension, for example, this means that water can draw blood from narrow blood vessels in the body, often against gravity.

usgs.gov Report

9
#9

Drinking too much water can be fatal.

healthline.com Report

9
#10

Since water is much denser than air, the speed of sound in water is approximately five times faster than the speed in air.

geo.libretexts.org Report

9
#11

500 sheets of paper requires 1,321 gallons of water.

nationalgeographic.com Report

8
#12

A running toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water each day.

epa.gov Report

8
#13

Only 0.007 percent of the planet’s water is available to fuel and feed its 8 billion people.

nationalgeographic.com Report

8
#14

Water use has grown at more than twice the rate of population increase in the last century.

unstats.un.org Report

8
#15

A leaky faucet that drips at the rate of one drip per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons per year.

epa.gov Report

8
#16

A jellyfish is 95% water.

oceanservice.noaa.gov Report

8
#17

40 billion hours are spent collecting water in Africa alone.

unicefusa.org Report

8
#18

85% of the world's population lives in the driest half of the planet.

un.org Report

8
#19

16% of all water withdrawals are used by municipalities for households and services, and 12% by industries.

unwater.org Report

8
#20

There is about the same amount of water on Earth now as there were millions of years ago.

askdruniverse.wsu.edu Report

8
#21

The Atlantic Ocean water is saltier than the Pacific Oceans' water.

tandfonline.com Report

8
#22

20 percent is the average amount of global industrial water pollution that can be tied to garment manufacturing.

wri.org Report

8
#23

25 billion gallons of water are required for one year’s worth of global textile production, that's including cotton farming as well.

ellenmacarthurfoundation.org Report

8
#24

The Mpemba effect - Hot water can freeze faster than cold water under some conditions.

math.ucr.edu Report

8
#25

A 2.6 billion-year-old pocket of water was discovered in a mine, 2 miles below the earth’s surface.

livescience.com Report

8
#26

An average of 468 gallons of water was required to refine a barrel of crude oil by petroleum refineries in the United States.

pubs.er.usgs.gov Report

8
#27

The weight a person loses directly after intense physical activity is weight from water, not fat.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

8
#28

Pure water, which does not exist in nature, does not conduct electricity. Water becomes a conductor when it begins to dissolve substances around it.

usgs.gov Report

8
#29

There is more fresh water in the atmosphere than in all of our rivers combined.

National Wildlife Report

7
#30

A swimming pool naturally loses about 1,000 gallons (3,785 liters) a month to evaporation.

scientificamerican.com Report

7
#31

According to some estimates, producing a car uses over 39,000 gallons of water.

automotiveworld.com Report

7
#32

69% of the world’s freshwater withdrawals are committed to agriculture.

globalagriculture.org Report

7
#33

Globally, 44% of household wastewater is not safely treated.

unwater.org Report

7
#34

Global water demand is projected to increase by 20 to 30% by 2050.

unwater.org Report

7
#35

The estimated annual economic loss from poor water and sanitation in developing countries is $260 billion.

unicefusa.org Report

7
#36

If the entire world’s water were to fit into a 4-liter jug, the fresh water available for us would equal only about one tablespoon.

usbr.gov Report

7
#37

In Canada, there is more water underground than on the surface.

canadiangeographic.ca Report

7
#38

Water is the only substance on earth that is found naturally in three forms: liquid, solid and gas.

Report

7
#39

The first water pipes made in the U. S. were fire-charred, bored-out logs.

blog.envirosight.com Report

7
#40

Depending on the factory, it takes between 2 and 13 liters of water to produce one sheet of A4 paper.

theworldcounts.com Report

7
#41

A liquid-water ocean hides under the frozen surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

7
#42

Water released from hydrothermal vents in the seafloor can can be up to 400º Celsius.

whoi.edu Report

7
#43

As of 2015, approximately 322 billion gallons of water are used in the United States per day.

usgs.gov Report

6
#44

Water expands by 9 percent when it freezes.

edu.rsc.org Report

6
#45

The average cost for water supplied to a home in the U.S. is about $2.00 for 1,000 gallons, which equals about 5 gallons for a penny.

epa.gov Report

6
#46

90% of water-related diseases are due to unsafe water supply, sanitation, and
hygiene, and is mostly concentrated on children in developing countries.

who.int Report

6
#47

It typically takes between 3,000 and 5,000 litres of water to produce 1 kg of rice.

ircwash.org Report

6
#48

In plants, water defies gravity.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

6
#49

Body water percentage changes at different times of your life: a human fetus is around 95% water for the first months, getting to 77% water at birth, later it declines even more.

healthline.com Report

6
#50

In 1998 the National Resources Defense Council completed a 4-year test of 103 bottles water, and found that 1/3 of them contained bacteria and other chemicals at levels exceeding industry standards.

nrdc.org Report

6
#51

Using rice water to wash your hair can make it healthier and stronger.

medicalnewstoday.com Report

6
#52

Approximately 50 liters of water per person per day are needed to ensure that most basic needs are met while keeping public health risks at a low level.

who.int Report

6
#53

More than one-quarter of all bottled water comes from a municipal water supply – the same place that tap water comes from.

climate.columbia.edu Report

5
#54

If all of the water vapor in our planet’s atmosphere fell as water at once and spread out evenly, it would only cover the globe with about an inch of water.

usgs.gov Report

5
#55

Scientists predict that the water in Earth's oceans came from water-carrying bodies in the early solar system that collided with our planet. Similar to today’s ice-rich asteroids or comets.

nasa.gov Report

5
#56

The earliest known example of an actual inter-state conflict over water took place between 2500 and 2350 BC between the Sumerian states of Lagash and Umma.

academic.oup.com Report

5
#57

If you’re drinking on an empty stomach, water can enter your bloodstream within 5 minutes of your first sip.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

5
#58

Your drinking water may be fluoridated to help prevent dental cavities.

cdc.gov Report

5
#59

Water-holding frogs can store water in their bodies for more than two years.

backyardbuddies.org.au Report

5
#60

Globally, at least 2 billion people use a drinking water source contaminated with feces.

who.int Report

5
