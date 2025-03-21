17 Parenting One-Liners That Make Raising Kids And Communicating With Them Easier

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a parent of young kids, or even teenagers, there’s a great chance you’re very familiar with the sound of your own voice. Saying the same thing. Over. And over. And over again. “Put on your shoes.” “Didn’t I ask you four times already to put on your shoes?” “Please brush your teeth.” “How many times do I have to ask you to brush your teeth?” Turning into a stuck record can get old fast. And super frustrating to say the least. Plus, at some point, the kids just tune out the noise. And the cycle gets more vicious than a hangry, tired toddler.

If this all sounds painfully relatable to you, listen up. Or in this case, read on… There’s a mom who has been been sharing gems of advice on TikTok. Her name is Nicole and in one of her latest videos she revealed the top ten parenting one-liners that she swears by. The expert claims using these short phrases will not only help you save your breath and sanity. But can also play a huge part in ensuring your children grow up to be kind to themselves and others.

RELATED:

There’s been a trend in gentle and kind parenting over the past few decades

Share icon

Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / freepik (not the actual photo)

But

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: mediaphotos / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: volodymyr-t / freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: raisigkindkids

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom shared an extensive list of parenting one-liners she claims are highly effective

Share icon

Image credits: raisigkindkids

Other parents shared their own effective one-liners in the comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon