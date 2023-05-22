If you’re a mom or dad of young children, you might be wondering what age is the hardest to parent, to give yourself something to look forward to. If I can just make it past four years old, I’ll be fine! Right? Unfortunately, it’s extremely hard for parents to reach a consensus on this topic. Some say 8-year-olds are the biggest challenges, while others swear those pesky tween years are the hardest. And of course, toddlers and teens are notorious for being handfuls. So the conclusion that I’m inclined to reach is that all ages are the worst. Sorry, parents. It won’t get easier until they’re grown up!

In fact, Elizabeth Broadbent at Scary Mommy even wrote an article explaining why exactly every age is terrible. But parents shouldn’t lose hope, because that also means that every age is the best. “You see your child at their worst. You see them at their best. It’s natural to laugh at the parents struggling with newborns and diaper bags and think, ‘just you wait.’ But remember: they’re having just as difficult a time as you are right now,” Broadbent writes. “You get used to every age. Every age comes with its challenges, but it comes with the good parts too. You take the good with the bad, the independence with the challenges, the happy with the sad.”