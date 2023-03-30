And when it comes to the necessities that all moms must have, Serena says a sense of humor is certainly on the list. “If you don't [have one], you're going to be miserable,” she told Bored Panda. “Listen, I lost my dignity the moment a bunch of strangers put their hands inside me to check how dilated my cervix was, and I pooped on the delivery table. Humor really is how you survive, because you get humbled a lot, and you need something to balance out all your brain monsters.”

Serena also has some wise words for any parents who are scared of behaving badly. “We cannot be martyrs who think we are bad or selfish for doing things for ourselves,” she says. “It feels foreign to, sure, because we are so focused on caring for our kids, but that doesn't make us bad. True bad is neglect and abuse. Bad is not not entertaining our kids 24/7, telling them ‘no’ sometimes, or having lazy days where we're not trying to make everything magical. Children model what they see. If we don't take care of ourselves, how are they going to know how to do that for themselves?”