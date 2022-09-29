Of all the thankless jobs in the world, being a parent has got to be at the top of the list. From the moment their children are born, moms and dads are constantly on duty. Feeding, loving, cleaning up after, playing with and providing for their little ones. It’s an exhausting job that is not for the faint of heart, but one of the things that can make it worth it is the hilarious Twitter content our kiddos provide us with. (Unconditional love from our kids is a close second though!)

That’s right. It’s once again time for the best parenting tweets of the month, so buckle up your car seats, grab those juice boxes, strap on your bibs and settle in for all of the funniest moments parents shared on Twitter this September.

Be sure to upvote the ones that you get a kick out of or that hit a little too close to home, and feel free to share your own hilarious parenting tales from September in the comments. Keep reading to also find an interview with the woman behind Mommy Cusses, Serena. Then if you’d like to check out some of Bored Panda’s previous articles celebrating the funniest parenting tweets of the month, you can find some more right here, here and here.