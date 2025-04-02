ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting can be quite the experience. For the most part, it brings pure, unbridled joy. But there are those moments when being a mom or dad brings out the sarcastic person from within.

These social media posts from the Sarcastic Mommy Instagram page show the best of both worlds. Some are about adorably funny parts about raising children, while others are subtle expressions of the occasional exhaustion and mild frustration.

Check out our top picks from the page. If you’re a parent, see which ones are most relatable.

#1

Tweet about funny parenting moments, with a mom humorously reacting to her son's comment about music on the drive home.

sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #2

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy humorously describing a parenting moment with groceries and onions in the fruit bowl.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha. My husband has the audacity to ask me what to do when we are doing chores. Um, I KNOW you know what to do without my input and direction. I know because we have been living together for 22 years. You seem to manage chores just fine without me. Just pretend I wasn't here also doing chores.

    #3

    Funny post about parenting shows kids asking for McDonald's during serious moment.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    The page’s creator, Lisa Munn, created Sarcastic Mommy to document the funny moments while raising her four boys. As she told Bored Panda in a 2024 interview, she used the platform as an “escape” and to “decompress.”

    Knowing that her social media acquaintances have also shared their experiences, Munn continued to post content until the account grew into what it is currently. The Instagram page has 573,000 followers and counting.
    #4

    Funny parenting post about a kid realizing their parents would be richer without them.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #5

    Funny parenting post about correcting a spouse, highlighting family humor and marriage dynamics.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #6

    Funny parenting post about waiting for AI to help with laundry.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    As you’ll read from these posts, parenting has its draining moments. Moms, in particular, may experience periods of burnout, which experts refer to as Depleted Mother Syndrome (DMS).

    As the name suggests, it happens when a mother gets physically, emotionally, and mentally drained from the demands of her role. According to Parents.com, DMS may manifest in the form of chronic fatigue, appetite changes, and overwhelming guilt, to name a few.
    #7

    Funny parenting post about a child writing a letter from camp for a snack.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #8

    Tweet about an 8-year-old planning a McDonald's trip, humorously capturing parenting life moments.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh a list maker. My sister and niece are one of those people. Any other list makers out there..what is the first thing on your list? I bet you actual dollars it is :make to do list. You might not do that anymore but when you were younger, you absolutely did.

    #9

    Funny parenting post comparing childhood entertainment with modern influencers.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    While DMS isn’t an official medical diagnosis, it gained traction on social media as a fitting description for the burnout women experience as parents. As Cleveland Clinic Director of Behavioral Medicine Dr. Amy Sullivan, PsyD, explains, moms experience higher levels of stress and anxiety compared to their husbands.

    “All that juggling and those mental exercises — and the guilt from not doing it perfectly — results in women experiencing burnout more often than men,” Dr. Sullivan stated.

    #10

    Funny parenting post about finding quiet time by sitting in the car in the driveway to talk uninterrupted for two minutes.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #11

    Funny parenting post about finding a lost sweater in the car.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    s_akimov avatar
    RU Sirius
    RU Sirius
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And also women like to make fun of us giving abstract directions. Honey, where's the *thing*? - Over there, in the room!

    #12

    Social media post humorously describing parenting with multiple kids of similar age and differing abilities.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    Along with Depleted Mom Syndrome is mom guilt, where mothers experience feelings of inadequacy and think that they have failed as parents because of unmet expectations. According to Dr. Sullivan, moms should drop the “Superwoman” label and recognize their strengths apart from their weaknesses.

    “You’re spectacular in some areas of life, but accept that other areas are a work in progress — just like all of us.”
    #13

    Parent humor post about changing WiFi password after being called overdramatic by son.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #14

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy about parenting humor with an alarm waking the family and neighbors instead of the son.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #15

    Tweet humorously captures parenting: daughter's self-packed school lunch with donut, chips, sprinkles, and a baby carrot.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    Dr. Sullivan adds that combating DMS and burnout is about recognizing them. The next step is to learn to live with the idea that things won’t be perfect.

    Many of these moms are likely doing this through these posts–learning to poke fun at these imperfections through sarcastic quips. If you do it right, they will come off as funny and lighthearted.
    #16

    Tweet humorously describing parenting and marriage with a fridge quesadilla and birthday plans.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #17

    Funny parenting post about shifting from deep devotion to humorous practicality over 10 years.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #18

    Funny post about parenting: hopes for unique children after seeing a vacuum-themed birthday party request.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #19

    Funny parenting tweet by Sarcastic Mommy, joking about not owning a Stanley Cup.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #20

    Funny parenting post about a child's sweet response to a question about seating preference on a trip.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #21

    Extrovert husband sharing snacks on flight; introvert wife apologizing repeatedly. Funny parenting post.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #22

    Funny parenting post about a child asking a stranger to be his mom at a stoplight.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #23

    Funny parenting tweet about a child's humorous back-to-school morning routine request.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #24

    Funny parenting post about a child's book titled "Mommy Burnt the Toast," highlighting humorous parenting moments.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #25

    Funny post about parenting: enduring heat for kids' sports ensures a place in heaven, humorously noted as biblical.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a choice made out of love, an expression of your love for your child.

    #26

    Funny parenting post about a boy throwing a waffle into a ceiling fan with his brothers cheering him on.

    sarcastic_mommy , x.com Report

    #27

    Sarcastic tweet about parenting humor by Sarcastic Mommy, mentioning marriage and leaving husband with kids.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #28

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy humorously describes parenting: "My son said he'd do something in a minute. It's been 185 days."

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #29

    Funny post by Sarcastic Mommy joking about map directions and parenting navigation challenges.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #30

    Funny post highlighting the challenges of parenting with a humorous comment about Easter gifts.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does Santa have the same handwriting as you? That's when I knew...I knew.

    #31

    Tweet humorously depicting parenting life with a son's birthday party remark after mopping.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #32

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy humorously describing parenting challenges with scissors and tape.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #33

    Funny parenting post about marriage, depicting a humorous take on spending habits after 24 years together.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #34

    Funny parenting post about anxiety and coffee, illustrating relatable parental struggles.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #35

    Tweet humorously describing the desire to be excluded from all plans, capturing a funny parenting sentiment.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #36

    A funny parenting post about a DMV photo experience by Mommy Owl.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #37

    Funny post about parenting: son's summer break goal was to shower before 5:30pm. He failed.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #38

    Funny post about a parenting mishap with emojis from a mom's Twitter account.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #39

    Funny post about the challenges parents face, highlighting the irony of greeting teens in the morning.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #40

    Tweet humorously describing parenting: Child's mix-up about Christmas gifts, mentioning Legos and Roblox.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #41

    Funny post about a husband's fear when asked to pick hotel breakfast for his wife without suggestions.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #42

    Funny post about parenting highlights the joy of solo grocery shopping.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Solo shopping trips, me time. Many occasions I will have people apologize for, what they believe, is their slowness. Naw baby, drag it out for me. I am okie dokie on that, take your time.

    #43

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy humorously describing the chaos of parenting with last-minute party preparations.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #44

    Funny parenting post about frustration with using tap-to-pay technology.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine is QR codes. I gave up. If it requires a QR code, it ain't happenin, baby!

    #45

    Funny post about parenting: Spending Sundays doing laundry, paying bills, and grocery shopping dread.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #46

    Funny parenting post about eldest son moving out, husband jokes, leading to humorous outcome.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #47

    Funny parenting post about enduring kids' YouTube gaming videos.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #48

    Funny post about marriage dynamics by Sarcastic Mommy, illustrating humorous aspects of being a parent.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #49

    Funny parenting post depicts a mother's logic comparing the cost of donuts and mascara humorously.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #50

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy humorously describing the challenges of parenting and helping with math homework.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #51

    Tweet about parenting humor from Sarcastic Mommy, expressing wishful thinking on managing kids' complaints.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #52

    Funny post about understanding the joy of winning appliances on a game show, capturing parenthood humor.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #53

    Tweet humorously depicting the magic of parenting duties.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #54

    Funny parenting post about a child's gaming setup skills versus toast-making ability.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #55

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy humorously describing the challenge of parenting without community help.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #56

    Funny post about teens' summer schedule: sleep, complain, and steal phone charger. Describes parenting humor.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #57

    Funny post about mysterious Apple charges shared by ely kreimendahl on Twitter.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #58

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy about a funny parenting moment with her son's music preference.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #59

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy joking about the joys of being left home alone with electricity and running water.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

    #60

    Tweet humorously highlighting the parenting struggles of neighbor Lynne.

    sarcastic_mommy Report

