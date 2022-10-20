Parenting is an enjoyably rewarding experience that’s sometimes neither that enjoyable nor really a reward. In reality, looking after one too many daredevils all day every day is akin to a wild rollercoaster ride where countless tasks and unexpected surprises are only the beginning of this one-of-a-kind journey we call parenthood. But even when kids are notorious for testing limits and leaving little to no fuel in their parents' tanks, we bet they wouldn't change a thing.

Instead, moms and dads keep their sanity intact by taking their drained and sleepless selves online to share about the twists and turns of this whole adventure. And the 'Sarcastic Mommy' social media project is a perfect example of that. By consistently sharing funny, snarky, and all too relatable tweets with thousands of coffee-fueled souls out there, Lisa Munn, the creator of the account, makes it a refreshing outlet for helping people realize they're definitely not alone in this demanding quest.

Since her four boys supply her with seemingly endless comedy material, we wrapped up some of the best stories into one humorous — and incredibly sarcastic — collection. So continue scrolling to check them out, upvote your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know all about your motherhood ups, downs, and funny in-betweens in the comments!

More info: sarcasticmommy.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook