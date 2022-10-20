Parenting is an enjoyably rewarding experience that’s sometimes neither that enjoyable nor really a reward. In reality, looking after one too many daredevils all day every day is akin to a wild rollercoaster ride where countless tasks and unexpected surprises are only the beginning of this one-of-a-kind journey we call parenthood. But even when kids are notorious for testing limits and leaving little to no fuel in their parents' tanks, we bet they wouldn't change a thing.

Instead, moms and dads keep their sanity intact by taking their drained and sleepless selves online to share about the twists and turns of this whole adventure. And the 'Sarcastic Mommy' social media project is a perfect example of that. By consistently sharing funny, snarky, and all too relatable tweets with thousands of coffee-fueled souls out there, Lisa Munn, the creator of the account, makes it a refreshing outlet for helping people realize they're definitely not alone in this demanding quest.

Since her four boys supply her with seemingly endless comedy material, we wrapped up some of the best stories into one humorous — and incredibly sarcastic — collection. So continue scrolling to check them out, upvote your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know all about your motherhood ups, downs, and funny in-betweens in the comments!

More info: sarcasticmommy.com | Twitter  | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Now I think about it too

#2

Amy Moore
Amy Moore
Community Member
1 hour ago

Been there and done that! That's ok, NOW she's the one arguing with the mini me every day!

#3

#4

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
40 minutes ago

You have a survivor there, kudos

#5

Autumn
Autumn
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is hilarious!

#6

JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Ouch that is so lame and old-fashioned. My husband does shopping, cooking, laundry and stuff like he was born in Europe in modern times. And I don't feel lucky, just equal. Teaching independence was his parents job, you're job was choosing who you marry and you chose a man-child 🤦🏼‍♀️

#7

Buren
Buren
Community Member
34 minutes ago

And while we are on it, there is a science project due tomorrow too.

#8

Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago

Will tell this to my three year olds...

#9

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not. When things go quiet upstairs is when you need to make that trip

#10

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
33 minutes ago

*Me on workdays*

#11

Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
1 hour ago

A dog is a dog

#12

RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
55 minutes ago

With my daughter it was an empty milk carton put back in the fridge.

#13

#14

Buren
Buren
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Try She's Gone from Steelheart and you'll rid of him very soon

#15

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Why, let him keep looking 😈

#16

#17

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Earplugs would be nice, thank you very much.

#18

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Sounds like the husband can fill in for a toddler just fine

#19

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited)

Ask him to attempt to dress a toddler to go out in winter

#20

Buren
Buren
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Ssst, some people still don't know that silent treatment is reward, not punishment

#21

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
8 minutes ago

omg this is my husband!

#22

Paula Pattison
Paula Pattison
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait til they leave for college and you realise all your crockery doesn't fit in your cupboards

#23

Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
24 minutes ago

But we did read the other 15 emails from school this morning!

#24

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
15 minutes ago

and then crying... and then laughing again

#25

#26

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Waffle is actually not the worst thing that can hit the fan

#27

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I mean, if you've taken on "Young and Restless", then it sounds about right

#28

Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
19 minutes ago

YouTube video in two days time: 'How to fix a hole in a ceiling'.

#29

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
6 minutes ago

yup!

#30

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
11 minutes ago

H, in front of a fridge: "We're out of milk" W, on the sofa: "No, we're not" H: "We are" W: "No, we're not" H: "..." W: "Want me to show you?" H: "No, I found it"

#31

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
16 minutes ago

this!

#32

Alicia M Goodner
Alicia M Goodner
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Nahhh ... Pizza

#33

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
23 minutes ago

He discovered a new laundromat and is keen to show it to you

#34

Buren
Buren
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Nah. I have built an impenetrable fence since I was a kid myself. I don't even like me when I was a kid.

#35

#36

Buren
Buren
Community Member
27 minutes ago

He can live forever if it becomes a meme

#37

#38

bob van wijk
bob van wijk
Community Member
29 minutes ago

And listened to that song from Supertramp?

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

Buren
Buren
Community Member
24 minutes ago

But it's close enough!

#44

#45

#46

#47

love u
love u
Community Member
49 minutes ago

(i dont know why i thought of this) ♪ I'm a kitchen sink. You don't know what that means, because a kitchen sink to you.. is not a kitchen sink to me, ok friend? ♪

#48

#49

#50

Leigh S
Leigh S
Community Member
1 hour ago

See also, walking room by room to turn off the lights.

#51

#52

GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
59 minutes ago

It never gets better, just different.

#53

Buren
Buren
Community Member
10 minutes ago

For all I know, he is the one who summons that request

#54

#55

Buren
Buren
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Don't underestimate the power of coffee stain that looks like 'that dog on the beach."

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

