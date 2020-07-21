Dad Photoshops Kids’ Drawings As If They Were Real, And It’s Terrifyingly Funny (30 New Pics) Interview With Artist
This dad is making the internet a much better and way more fun place! Dad Tom Curtis from London runs the ‘Things I Have Drawn’ Instagram page where he shows what would happen if children’s drawings became reality.
Tom has two kids— Dom (11) and Al (8)—and he photoshops their and other children’s fun, creative, and goofy doodles to bring them to life. The result is both terrifying and hilarious and we absolutely love it! We really wanted to show this dad’s newest work to you, dear Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and upvote your fave pics.
Scroll down for Bored Panda’s chat with Tom about his awesome work and when you’re done with this list, check out our earlier posts about ‘Things I Have Drawn’ right here and here for some more wholesome artistic goodness.
More info: Instagram | Twitter (Dad) | Twitter (Children) | Book | ThingsIHaveDrawn.com
It looks like a bird with a gill having a stern conversation with the trunk of that tree. Wings on hips and all! :)
“I used to claim that all the animals were real and it took ages to find them and photograph them, although that joke wore thin pretty quickly,” Tom quipped about how long it takes him to finish the pictures.
“The length of time to make them depends on all sorts of things. The subject matter (animals tend to be quicker than vehicles); what the texture is (reptile scales take ages to get right, smooth skin is easy, fur is somewhere in the middle); and the more detailed the drawing, the longer it’ll take. But generally speaking, I reckon an average of 10 hours per image sounds about right.”
Tom said that the number of submissions he gets form other kids’ parents varies. “It’s completely dependent on what’s happening on Instagram at that time. We recently had a big spike in followers and were getting well over 50 drawings sent to us a week, but now it’s settled down to a few per day.”
We also wanted to learn more about Tom’s kids’ artistic talents. “Dom and Al are 11 and 9 now, so I can’t really use their recent drawings because they’re a bit too sophisticated and have lost much of their naivety,” the dad said. “Luckily, I’ve still got quite a few of their old ones stored away. These days, the boys are a bit more into gaming than drawing, although Al does tend to create quite a lot of weird characters with strange heads. I haven’t done Things I Have Drawn versions of them yet.”
After 5 years of photoshopping his kids’ drawings, Tom’s Instagram account now has over 736k followers. The idea behind the account is simple (even though it takes tons of work) and something that plenty of us have probably thought about doing—that’s why it works.
This would be fun to have in the guest room. Spice things up a bit
The dad has loads of experience and has been dabbling in Photoshop for nearly a quarter of a century.
Tom’s journey into the art of bringing children’s drawings to life started when he saw that his son Dom drew a picture of a weird looking animal and he noticed that he (like most kids) draws the eyes and mouth on the same side of the animal’s head.
“The thought crossed my mind that maybe it was us adults not looking at the world correctly and that maybe the kids had it right. So I decided to take to Photoshop and reimagine animals, faces, vehicles, and objects just like kids had drawn them,” Tom told PopSugar’s Angela Law.
The creative dad now photoshops not just his own kids’ drawings but also those of other children: plenty of parents submit their little munchkins’ doodles for him to bring to life and it doesn’t look like the flow will stop any time soon. So if you want to see what your kid’s drawing would look like in reality, send Tom a photo of it—you might just get lucky.
And if you love the pictures so much that you want something more permanent, you can always check out Tom’s book ‘Things I Have Drawn: At The Zoo.’
Who else is scarred forever now
Yep. Most definitely.
Same here. I'm never going to unsee some of those horrors.
XianJaguar easy
XianJaguar lol
This comment has been deleted.
Not me.
This was entertaining to look at...and at times, very, very frightening.
kim good
great photoshop skills!
