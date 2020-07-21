This dad is making the internet a much better and way more fun place! Dad Tom Curtis from London runs the ‘Things I Have Drawn’ Instagram page where he shows what would happen if children’s drawings became reality.

Tom has two kids— Dom (11) and Al (8)—and he photoshops their and other children’s fun, creative, and goofy doodles to bring them to life. The result is both terrifying and hilarious and we absolutely love it! We really wanted to show this dad’s newest work to you, dear Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and upvote your fave pics.

Scroll down for Bored Panda’s chat with Tom about his awesome work and when you’re done with this list, check out our earlier posts about ‘Things I Have Drawn’ right here and here for some more wholesome artistic goodness.

More info: Instagram | Twitter (Dad) | Twitter (Children) | Book | ThingsIHaveDrawn.com

#1

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

222points
POST
Manuela Fogliati
Manuela Fogliati
Community Member
2 days ago

It's beautiful! They are all beautiful!

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

213points
POST
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
2 days ago

why the long face?

67
67points
reply
View more comments
#3

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

213points
POST
John Smith
John Smith
Community Member
2 days ago

It looks like a bird with a gill having a stern conversation with the trunk of that tree. Wings on hips and all! :)

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“I used to claim that all the animals were real and it took ages to find them and photograph them, although that joke wore thin pretty quickly,” Tom quipped about how long it takes him to finish the pictures.

“The length of time to make them depends on all sorts of things. The subject matter (animals tend to be quicker than vehicles); what the texture is (reptile scales take ages to get right, smooth skin is easy, fur is somewhere in the middle); and the more detailed the drawing, the longer it’ll take. But generally speaking, I reckon an average of 10 hours per image sounds about right.”

Tom said that the number of submissions he gets form other kids’ parents varies. “It’s completely dependent on what’s happening on Instagram at that time. We recently had a big spike in followers and were getting well over 50 drawings sent to us a week, but now it’s settled down to a few per day.”
#4

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

204points
POST
hobbitly
hobbitly
Community Member
2 days ago

I would have guessed the drawing to be a hedgehog.

62
62points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

199points
POST
bryguy
bryguy
Community Member
2 days ago

"It was yuuuuuuuuuuge!!! Biggest increase ever! They said, likely, the best numbers ever. Best numbers ever recorded. YUUUUUGE numbers. Great numbers!"

84
84points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

193points
POST
The ultimate cat bun
The ultimate cat bun
Community Member
2 days ago

Meow

24
24points
reply
View more comments

We also wanted to learn more about Tom’s kids’ artistic talents. “Dom and Al are 11 and 9 now, so I can’t really use their recent drawings because they’re a bit too sophisticated and have lost much of their naivety,” the dad said. “Luckily, I’ve still got quite a few of their old ones stored away. These days, the boys are a bit more into gaming than drawing, although Al does tend to create quite a lot of weird characters with strange heads. I haven’t done Things I Have Drawn versions of them yet.”

After 5 years of photoshopping his kids’ drawings, Tom’s Instagram account now has over 736k followers. The idea behind the account is simple (even though it takes tons of work) and something that plenty of us have probably thought about doing—that’s why it works.
#7

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Verified Report

193points
POST
I'm The One Who Knocks
I’m The One Who Knocks
Community Member
2 days ago

This would be fun to have in the guest room. Spice things up a bit

85
85points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

192points
POST
Princess Procrastination
Princess Procrastination
Community Member
2 days ago

awww

35
35points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

190points
POST
Shelp
Shelp
Community Member
2 days ago

What is that in the first place? A narwhal?

35
35points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The dad has loads of experience and has been dabbling in Photoshop for nearly a quarter of a century. 

Tom’s journey into the art of bringing children’s drawings to life started when he saw that his son Dom drew a picture of a weird looking animal and he noticed that he (like most kids) draws the eyes and mouth on the same side of the animal’s head.

“The thought crossed my mind that maybe it was us adults not looking at the world correctly and that maybe the kids had it right. So I decided to take to Photoshop and reimagine animals, faces, vehicles, and objects just like kids had drawn them,” Tom told PopSugar’s Angela Law.
#10

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

188points
POST
Electric Ed
Electric Ed
Community Member
2 days ago

Is it a bird? No. Is it a dog? No. Is it _______? Yes!

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

168points
POST
Clara Knaub
Clara Knaub
Community Member
2 days ago

It's actually sorta cute!

37
37points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

156points
POST
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
2 days ago

looks kind, bites hard

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The creative dad now photoshops not just his own kids’ drawings but also those of other children: plenty of parents submit their little munchkins’ doodles for him to bring to life and it doesn’t look like the flow will stop any time soon. So if you want to see what your kid’s drawing would look like in reality, send Tom a photo of it—you might just get lucky.

And if you love the pictures so much that you want something more permanent, you can always check out Tom’s book ‘Things I Have Drawn: At The Zoo.’
#13

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

155points
POST
I'm The One Who Knocks
I’m The One Who Knocks
Community Member
2 days ago

Well that's just terrifying...

136
136points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

155points
POST
Shelp
Shelp
Community Member
2 days ago

I would like to see the ennemies' reaction when this tank shows up on the battlefield

79
79points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

154points
POST
bryguy
bryguy
Community Member
2 days ago

Is that your udder or are you happy to see me?

49
49points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

139points
POST
SuGu
SuGu
Community Member
2 days ago

A cute one!

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

138points
POST
Melissa Meaux
Melissa Meaux
Community Member
2 days ago

hahahahaha😆

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

137points
POST
Helen Haley
Helen Haley
Community Member
2 days ago

Aw, he looks like he's in pain.

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

129points
POST
Clara Knaub
Clara Knaub
Community Member
2 days ago

No way! This is so scary yet sort of cute lol

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

122points
POST
Kady Maree Mcgrath
Kady Maree Mcgrath
Community Member
2 days ago

This horse has seen things

62
62points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

120points
POST
SweetCrescentMoon
SweetCrescentMoon
Community Member
2 days ago

Majestic just like me

20
20points
reply
View more comments
#22

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

117points
POST
heidi holmes
heidi holmes
Community Member
2 days ago

He looks like Sloth from 'The Goonies' :-) !

53
53points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

116points
POST
Deborah Brett
Deborah Brett
Community Member
2 days ago

I kind of want a pixar movie about these characters

54
54points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

115points
POST
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 day ago

A fish disguised as a bird.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

109points
POST
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 days ago

So many legs.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

107points
POST
Scagsy
Scagsy
Community Member
2 days ago

Cheap tickets... hurry... might not be airworthy for much longer

33
33points
reply
View more comments
#27

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

103points
POST
Sandra Dayl
Sandra Dayl
Community Member
2 days ago

Chernobyl slug

51
51points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Drawings-Real-Life-Things-I-Have-Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

102points
POST
Jan Velart
Jan Velart
Community Member
2 days ago

The other cow seems to be even more depressed

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

99points
POST
Gemjoybug
Gemjoybug
Community Member
2 days ago

Yeti bunny?

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Things I Have Drawn

thingsihavedrawn Report

97points
POST
Tim Bowland
Tim Bowland
Community Member
2 days ago

Rhinoceros, preposterous

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

