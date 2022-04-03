Hello! My name is Daria Liapko, I was born and ​lived most of my life in Ukraine.

I am an artist, photographer and illustrator. One day my niece started to draw animals. She was 5 years old and one of her funny drawings inspired me to create other works.​ Later, I decided to make a series of art postcards out of them. And if people love them, I want to make children's pajamas with the same patterns.

​I want to give the world a piece of happiness. If you are interested, you can find the postcards on this site.

More info: Instagram