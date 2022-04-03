7Kviews
My Niece’s Funny Drawings Inspired Me To Create These Postcards (37 Pics)
7Kviews
Hello! My name is Daria Liapko, I was born and lived most of my life in Ukraine.
I am an artist, photographer and illustrator. One day my niece started to draw animals. She was 5 years old and one of her funny drawings inspired me to create other works. Later, I decided to make a series of art postcards out of them. And if people love them, I want to make children's pajamas with the same patterns.
I want to give the world a piece of happiness. If you are interested, you can find the postcards on this site.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
I hope you do make children PJ out of them. They would be so cute.
I never knew how adorable a polar bear wearing cute little undies could be!
Ooh the detail on this is SO COOL! Very relaxing to look at. Thanks for sharing <3
I love the one little guy who is facing the opposite direction lol
These are adorable!
I love the style! Peaceful and sweet, and the little details are beautiful and interesting to look at.
Your niece’s style is reminiscent of Aubrey Beardsley, especially the black and white pieces.
I believe these are all pieces by the artist, but she was originally inspired by a drawing her niece made.
Yes this is my Art. I was with niece some day. I started drawing funny pictures for her before she showed me her painted teddy bear and said she wasn't very talented. She basically inspired me for all my work and I showed her that everything we create is beautiful
Not even close😂
These are adorable!
I love the style! Peaceful and sweet, and the little details are beautiful and interesting to look at.
Your niece’s style is reminiscent of Aubrey Beardsley, especially the black and white pieces.
I believe these are all pieces by the artist, but she was originally inspired by a drawing her niece made.
Yes this is my Art. I was with niece some day. I started drawing funny pictures for her before she showed me her painted teddy bear and said she wasn't very talented. She basically inspired me for all my work and I showed her that everything we create is beautiful
Not even close😂