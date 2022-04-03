Hello! My name is Daria Liapko, I was born and ​lived most of my life in Ukraine.

I am an artist, photographer and illustrator. One day my niece started to draw animals. She was 5 years old and one of her funny drawings inspired me to create other works.​ Later, I decided to make a series of art postcards out of them. And if people love them, I want to make children's pajamas with the same patterns.

​I want to give the world a piece of happiness. If you are interested, you can find the postcards on this site.

More info: Instagram

#1

Daria Liapko
Terry Butler
Terry Butler
Community Member
1 year ago

I love this one! You are very talented.

3
3points
#2

Daria Liapko
Is Be
Is Be
Community Member
1 year ago

Looks very zen. I like the squiggly patterns you use.

1
1point
#3

Daria Liapko
Dorine Lester
Dorine Lester
Community Member
1 year ago

I hope you do make children PJ out of them. They would be so cute.

5
5points
#4

Daria Liapko
kristina law
kristina law
Community Member
1 year ago

I never knew how adorable a polar bear wearing cute little undies could be!

2
2points
#5

Daria Liapko
Is Be
Is Be
Community Member
1 year ago

Gender neutral, I love it!

-1
-1point
#6

Daria Liapko
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago

Ooh the detail on this is SO COOL! Very relaxing to look at. Thanks for sharing <3

2
2points
#7

Daria Liapko
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
1 year ago

I had to be me. Everyone else was already taken.

3
3points
#8

Daria Liapko
kristina law
kristina law
Community Member
1 year ago

I love the one little guy who is facing the opposite direction lol

6
6points
#9

Daria Liapko
#10

Daria Liapko
#11

Daria Liapko
#12

Daria Liapko
#13

Daria Liapko
#14

Daria Liapko
Is Be
Is Be
Community Member
1 year ago

A comment we should say more often.

1
1point
#15

Daria Liapko
#16

Daria Liapko
#17

Daria Liapko
#18

Daria Liapko
#19

Daria Liapko
#20

Daria Liapko
Joanie
Joanie
Community Member
1 year ago

The world is with you. We see. We believe. We wish and hope and pray for the evil to be stopped. Long live Ukraine!

7
7points
#21

10

Daria Liapko
#22

Daria Liapko
#23

Daria Liapko
#24

Daria Liapko
#25

Daria Liapko
#26

Daria Liapko
#27

Daria Liapko
#28

Daria Liapko
#29

Daria Liapko
#30

Daria Liapko
#31

Daria Liapko
#32

Daria Liapko
#33

Daria Liapko
#34

Daria Liapko
#35

Daria Liapko
#36

19

Daria Liapko
#37

Daria Liapko
