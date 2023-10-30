ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is one of those games where you will never truly win with a bitter attitude. So, it is thus important to have a bit of a more laid-back approach to it and focus on all the positives in it. You know, like, introduce jokes and laughs into it.

At least this is what parents have been doing on X (formerly Twitter) this month (actually, many many months prior to it too)—sharing stories of the most or least random things their kids did, said or otherwise expressed themselves that made the internet laugh.

And do be sure to read on as we discuss creativity in children with mother, preschool teacher, and creator of Stuff Tiny Humans Say, Kristen Varley, BPHE, RECE further in the listicle.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, but do you hafts take care of boxing them up yourself if you want to return...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

ib_2cute Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Much of the comedy that we keep seeing month after month can be easily attributed to the immense amounts of creativity kids have. It’s not just the idea that their lack of creative boundaries and experience allows them to think outside the box (any box, even multiple ones, really), but also because creativity is good for their development.

It is creativity that boosts the various degrees of development: problem solving, motor skills, encouraging curiosity and imagination.
#4

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This poor child has had a serious foretaste of what adulting is all about.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

momsense_ensues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Creativity is what supports mental growth through various challenges, divergent thinking through activities involving inquiry and reflection, development of sensory perception, verbal, coordination and attention skills, social skills through activities that involve different perspectives and values and the understanding the needs of others. Oh, there’s more, but you probably get the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the slew of developmental benefits, studies have shown that fostering creativity reduces stress levels by providing a distraction, which helps improve a children’s mood.
#7

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if this has something to do with some 3 year old development - my eldest used to love watching a show where a character's catch phrase was "Trust me, I'm a rat" -'Rat' wa also the characters name. (Bananas in Pajamas for fellow Aussies) and one day during a conversation she said: "Trust me, I'm a Paris" (her name).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

GrahamKritzer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Creativity has also been proven to have a positive correlation to emotional intelligence. And speaking of emotions, it’s both the cause and effect of happiness in kids. Heck, it even opens up opportunities to explore one’s own identity.

Considering all of this, you bet the parents who shared all these anecdotes did a totes good job at parenting. These are likely the kinds of parents who sparked and supported creativity by encouraging kids to experiment, to not be afraid of a mess, embracing their artistic outlets without judgment, share in their joy of discovery, and allow for long, uninterrupted play.
#10

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

kristabellerina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mom_needsalife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a saying: The best parents are the ones without kids!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with mother, preschool teacher, and the woman behind Stuff Tiny Humans Say, Kristen Varley, BPHE, RECE to learn more about creativity in children and how to best foster it.

Varley explains that the approach to encouraging tiny human creativity is boredom.

“Kids (or adults for that matter) don’t know how to be bored anymore. Advancements in technology have literally given us access to everything—anytime, anywhere—making the days of waiting gone, and the days of over-stimulation very much present. As adults, we wrestle to function when overstimulated, so how can we expect kids to explore creativity when everything is consistently quite literally at their fingertips?”
#13

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's at her peak - this could be an advantage over others in the future to have learned this so early.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

So, once all of the excess distraction is removed, creativity can begin. And quite easily, really. Varley explains that it’s only a matter of finding a topic that the children are interested in, throwing down some open-ended materials and creating an environment that invites exploration. This in turn will empower creative magic to happen. Or at least provide great potential for it.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

TheMomHack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

oneawkwardmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

When you hear a concept as simple as boredom, you’d think it would be easy. Well, as easy as parenting is in general, but it’s not without a way out!

“The biggest challenge in fostering creativity is simple: kids don’t like to be bored,” elaborates Varley. “My five-year-old literally rolls her eyes every time I say, ‘It’s good to be bored!’ following a complaint of boredom from her.”

“The best thing we can do as caregivers to support boredom and ultimately inspire creativity in our children is to model and become involved in the process ourselves. I get it, we’re a hardworking society with about a gazillion things on our plate, but if we want to foster creativity in our kids, we need to include ourselves in the process.”
#19

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

milifeasdad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

Dad_At_Law Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lissawattenbarger avatar
pug nose curly tail
pug nose curly tail
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just so they can be posted on social media with some c**p like, "Memories being made. #blessed ". Like we all don't know the back story. 🙄

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

She continues: “Disconnect, ask open-ended questions, find what makes your kid tick, facilitate exploration and get creative. Together.”

“As caregivers, I think we sometimes get caught forcing our kids to do certain things. Whether it’s because we want to distract them or we feel like it’s a good learning opportunity, or maybe we even think that they’ll enjoy it, we sometimes teeter toward projects and activities with obvious beginning, middle and endings.”

“The problem with this approach is—while these activities can be done more independently—there tends to be a lack of genuine creativity. Creativity needs to happen organically. By providing our children with open-ended materials and guiding questions and prompts, they’ll naturally take the reins and suddenly you’ll find yourself in the middle of this awesome tangent inside your kid’s wild imagination.”
#22

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

OyVeyLady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My daughter (now 6) threw the most epic tantrum when she was 2 because I wouldn't let her eat a whole raw hot chilli.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

lmcc149 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Varley provides an example of her daughter having an uncontrollable love for Halloween. So, in turn, Varley threw some Amazon boxes on the floor and asked if she wanted to build a haunted house together. Yes, she did have stuff to do, but once the boxes hit the floor, the little girl’s eyes lit up. In a light bulb moment kind of way.

ADVERTISEMENT

She immediately went for her craft drawer and started sketching plans. Varley described it as magic—minus the excessive amounts of blood in the blueprints. But it’s gotta be spooky, right? The daughter was so engrossed in it that she forgot technology even existed for several hours. And though that sounded like fun, the most exciting part was that the mom was there, beside her, listening to all her wacky ideas for the house.

“At the end of the day, our kids want to be with us,” added Varley. “The best part is, there are so many ways our kids can express their creativity—through art, dramatic play, physical activity, music—find something you can share together while still allowing your child to take the lead. You’ll be surprised with how much your child can do—and how much you can learn from them—just by being there.“
#25

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

kristabellerina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My daughter (6) has philosophy lessons at her German primary school. I'm bracing myself for the big questions!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

And do you know what the best part is? If we apply the same principle to adults, it’s gonna work just as well. The key here is boredom.

Varley explains that adults too can be grossly overstimulated. It doesn’t help that nearly every adult these days has a backlog of stuff to do and it’s all stressful. It’s almost robotic in a sense. And while life can be stressful in its own right, it is up to us to choose an appropriate reaction to these stressors. Because we can control it.

“We feel guilty being bored. Somewhere along the way this notion of overworking became glorified and the idea of doing ‘nothing’ became taboo,” elaborated Varley. “Consequently, we’re not allowing ourselves to get bored. Like children, with everything right at our fingertips, reaching for our phones the moment we feel boredom creeping in has become a natural reflex. If we want to inspire creativity in ourselves, we need to learn how to embrace boredom again.”
#28

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

House_Feminist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

“At the end of the day, how we choose to experience life is ultimately how our children will experience their life as well. We only get to do this thing once, we may as well have fun along the way. Go for walks together. Sit in the same room. Explore. Play. Talk. Dance it out. Kids are so stinkin’ good at noticing life. Once we learn how to live and notice life again, creativity will come naturally for all of us,” concludes Varley.

So, make room for being bored. It’s good for ya! In the meantime, though, be sure to check out Stuff Tiny Humans Say on Instagram, Facebook, and X and why not read our article on it?

If you’re that bored, then you can also check out the best parenting posts from last month too, because the rabbit hole doesn’t have to end here. Oh, comments and upvotes are also appreciated!
#31

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

momsense_ensues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hells yes! New socks are great, especially if they've got a squishy thick sole.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

ThatMummyLife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

maryfairybobrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you live in a civilised country where breastfeeding doesn't mean you have to excuse yourself. You just whip out your boob and get on with it. I wouldn't squirrel my daughter out of sight to give her a drink or feed her. It's ridiculous. And if I want to get out of a social situation, I just say I don't want to do that. But that's just the German in me!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

maryfairybobrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

ericamorecambe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

lyzl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

kevinthedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

MetteAngerhofer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

alissacaliente Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

CerromeRussell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

Chhapiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband studied maths, so he's dealing with that. Unfortunately, that means I'm in charge of everything else - in my third language! :-/

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

kristabellerina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

ShannonJCurtin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

maryfairybobrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

_indica_sky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

emilykmay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put "hotel bathroom" locks on your door instead - they have a slit on the outside so they can be opened with a flat knife or even a credit card if necessary.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

TheMomHack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Some old homeless man singing on the side of the road." 😂

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

kristabellerina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

LadyHawkins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

kristabellerina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now THAT is a parental accomplishment of which to be proud! 👏

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

IHideFromMyKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mommajessiec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

bfurnas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mcdadstuff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I truly believe that my parents wouldn’t have done it even if it had been available to them. They did some dumb stuff but they’ve always had integrity.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

IHideFromMyKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bemcath avatar
Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a vegan I would say this makes a lot of sense! ❤️

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#76

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My weird son only eats the crusts - including of pizza. He doesn't like toppings. Since I'm his mum, I know he's definitely mine though.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#77

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

Tobi_Is_Fab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

daddygofish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

MetteAngerhofer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

MetteAngerhofer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

ilovepie84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

daddygofish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Cause there’s never been an epidemic of people farting themselves to death”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

reallifemommy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

RiverClegg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

RYGdance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mommeh_dearest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

reallifemommy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

Dad_At_Law Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mommajessiec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

oneawkwardmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god, you have my sympathies. My two pregnancies only went to 36 weeks (both children born healthy), but I still felt it!! In fact, with my second, every single day after week 6 was a slog.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#96

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

Chhapiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#99

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

milifeasdad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

MumOfTw0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

MomWithNoPlan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mommeh_dearest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

reallifemommy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#107

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

HomeWithPeanut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#109

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

daddygofish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

MumOfTw0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Funniest-Parents-Tweets-October

mommeh_dearest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People used to ask me what I was having, and I always said: "Hopefully a healthy human child." Never wanted to know the sex (because it is really utterly irrelevant).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!