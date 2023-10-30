Varley provides an example of her daughter having an uncontrollable love for Halloween. So, in turn, Varley threw some Amazon boxes on the floor and asked if she wanted to build a haunted house together. Yes, she did have stuff to do, but once the boxes hit the floor, the little girl’s eyes lit up. In a light bulb moment kind of way.

She immediately went for her craft drawer and started sketching plans. Varley described it as magic—minus the excessive amounts of blood in the blueprints. But it’s gotta be spooky, right? The daughter was so engrossed in it that she forgot technology even existed for several hours. And though that sounded like fun, the most exciting part was that the mom was there, beside her, listening to all her wacky ideas for the house.

“At the end of the day, our kids want to be with us,” added Varley. “The best part is, there are so many ways our kids can express their creativity—through art, dramatic play, physical activity, music—find something you can share together while still allowing your child to take the lead. You’ll be surprised with how much your child can do—and how much you can learn from them—just by being there.“