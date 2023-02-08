40 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Posts Shared By “Stuff Tiny Humans Say” Instagram Page Interview With Owner
I can’t believe I’m gonna be making this comparison, but the way kids think most of the time is kinda sorta like how AI thinks—you have no idea how their brain works and how it learns things, kinda sorta, but the intermediate results of their thinking are sure to be entertaining. And logical in nearly all cases! Logical being very subjective.
And just like AI can come up with very bizarre concepts based on its own very different degree of creativity, so can kids with their still developing brain that is trying to understand the complex, nuanced world we live in.
Enter Stuff Tiny Humans Say, an Instagram page that kicked off as a hub for sharing all the most something (genius, hilarious, that sort of thing) things kids have ever said, but over time it has developed into a very wholesome and socially responsible page full of not just things kids say, but parenting life posts in general.
Bored Panda got in touch with the page’s creator Miss K to talk more about this little initiative, so you’re invited to read that while you’re also checking out, upvoting, and commenting on the best submissions found on the page below.
So, the idea behind Stuff Tiny Humans Say initially originated around 10 years ago when its creator, Miss K, started working as a preschool teacher.
The inspiration behind much of what you can see on the page is actually all thanks to the tiny humans Miss K was teaching. During her first year, she decided to jot down some of the things they would say, which inevitably led to her starting to share these gold nuggets with the internet.
And, as it turned out, people were much more into it than she was expecting, and her modest following of family members grew into the current 16,700-follower crowd all waiting for top quality child wisdom.
But, since its launch, the page has gone through some change—believe you me, in a good way. It developed into including more than just what kids say, branching out into sharing everything from parenting memes to motivational quotes to socio-political advocacy posts defending all that is right and good.
“In addition to sharing the stuff tiny humans say, I have a lot to say when it comes to advocating for children’s rights—and being a closeted aspiring writer, this ignited the more political-sided posts,” explained Miss K.
“Once I established an online network of educators, I figured why not share my (more serious) thoughts and support like-minded teachers in their journey to creating inclusive classrooms that reflect ALL children and family types.”
“Children thrive when they feel heard and all of a sudden I had this gigantic platform where I could magnify their voices from around the world. The internet can suck sometimes but this part is pretty magical.”
She continued: “Enter motherhood 5 years ago, and I had a whole new topic I could smear in there and a new target audience I could relate to.”
“Long story short, Stuff Tiny Humans Say started off small and grew with the times—it grew with me, really. It eventually turned into a public recording of my thoughts and experiences as a teacher, mother and human. So while I like to think it’s entertaining for some, maybe it’s helpful to others. No doubt it’s [irked] a ton of people along the way and has come with its share of trolls and empty threats, but hey, people are reading it and that’s pretty darn cool.”
Unfortunately, there have been some bumps in the road for Miss K, and that meant putting aside the page to focus on other aspects of life. This inevitably meant that Stuff Tiny Humans Say was put on the backburner without the burner really being on. So, we simply had to ask what happened:
“This has been my longest hiatus yet and admittedly it was a selfish one. When the pandemic hit, the world divided. In turn, social media developed into this vapid platform for people to argue and hate each other. It felt like every time I was going online I was being projected to this intense negativity and it affected me—mentally, emotionally, even physically—so, I logged off while I still had a soul in my body and here we are.”
“While I do miss being creative and writing, it’s been pretty amazing to just be present in motherhood and enjoy life without a phone in my hand. That being said, I do catch myself as of late thinking of new topics to write about as I attempt to tackle life yet again with a newborn, so maybe I just needed a reset and a resurrection is in order for the near future.”
“I do worry, however, that in this new age of TikTok and Reels, nobody will really care to read what my old [self] has to write about (does anybody just write anymore?), so maybe I should teach myself how to be hip with the times before I rip the band-aid off completely…”
As briefly mentioned above, the page features a variety of content. Most notably, it’s all the darnedest things kids have ever said, but there are other topics that Miss K touches upon.
Everything else includes political commentary in the form of poetry, socio-cultural commentary, pointing out the good in the world, reminding people that even heroes need rest, laying down some historical knowledge up in this [shut your mouth], childish shenanigans, among many other good things.
So, considering all of this, we asked Miss K to summarize everything she has ever posted in one sentence, and here are some words to live by: “If you worry that every single thing you’re doing is wrong, you’re doing it right.”
Lastly, we’ve asked Miss K to share one thing she wishes more people understood, and here’s what she had to say:
“Children are people. They are real-life human beings that come with real-life emotions and ideas. They have rights like you and me, and they are not put on this planet for us to control or intimidate.”
“Can they be annoying? Absolutely. Will you often question your sanity when you’re around them? Definitely. But do you know what happens when a child feels heard and included? Magic.”
“Slow down. Take the time to listen. Take the time to teach. Take the time to learn.”
“And above all else, don’t take it all so seriously. Whether you’re a parent, educator, left, right or simply just passing by, life is short and tiny humans are hilarious. Have some [foopin’] fun and be kind out there.“
