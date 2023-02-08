I can’t believe I’m gonna be making this comparison, but the way kids think most of the time is kinda sorta like how AI thinks—you have no idea how their brain works and how it learns things, kinda sorta, but the intermediate results of their thinking are sure to be entertaining. And logical in nearly all cases! Logical being very subjective.

And just like AI can come up with very bizarre concepts based on its own very different degree of creativity, so can kids with their still developing brain that is trying to understand the complex, nuanced world we live in.

Enter Stuff Tiny Humans Say, an Instagram page that kicked off as a hub for sharing all the most something (genius, hilarious, that sort of thing) things kids have ever said, but over time it has developed into a very wholesome and socially responsible page full of not just things kids say, but parenting life posts in general.

Bored Panda got in touch with the page’s creator Miss K to talk more about this little initiative, so you’re invited to read that while you’re also checking out, upvoting, and commenting on the best submissions found on the page below.

