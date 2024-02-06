Whether it's the secretly enjoyed moments of quiet during the dreaded "silent treatment" or the existential struggle of choosing between a relaxing evening and tackling math homework battles, her content resonates deeply with parents everywhere. The best part: it echoes your current parenting struggle with a little laugh while hiding from your kids in the bathroom. I mean, momma and papa need some alone time, we don't judge.

The brain behind the unexpectedly funny posts for this account is Lisa Munn. She started the account in 2014 to document the funny shenanigans of her 4 boys. Earlier, when we spoke to her, she told Bored Panda "The initial inspiration was for Twitter (now X) to be my escape, I know a lot of my friends that I’ve met through social media use it for that purpose too. It was an outlet for me to kind of decompress, take all the family chaos and be able to turn it into tweets."