It has been said numerous times, and it bears repeating: posting your children’s photos and other private information online is strongly not recommended and downright dangerous. On the other hand, sharing every now and then in what ways exactly parenting is not going the way you expected it to can be a good way to release the pressure and even appreciate your kids more. And what better place to do it but Twitter! Funny parent tweets have become a genre of their own, and a popular one too.

From funny to endearing to absolutely savage tweets, parents keep entertaining the online population of Twitter. Interestingly, tweets on life as a parent are a source of inspiration not only for parents but also for people who are still considering having kids or maybe even have firmly decided to stay childfree, because we can all use some humor in our life. So if you’re spending your Friday searching for the funniest tweets from parents this week, we totally get it, and also, we’ve got you covered.

Below you will find the best of Twitter in parenting humor. Enjoy it, share it with your friends, and of course, let us know which ones you liked the most. If you are a parent, show us your funniest tweet, and if you are a child whose parents post on Twitter — believe me, you’ll appreciate having funny parents when you get older.