Mom Lets Her Kids Wreak Havoc On Neighborhood, Despite Having The Cops Called Multiple Times

Moving into a new home can be daunting. You don’t know the dynamics of the neighborhood until you’re settled, and at that point, it’s too late to relocate. But there’s always a risk that someone new will move into the area and completely throw off the balance…

One woman hopped on Reddit to vent about her neighbors that have been wreaking havoc on her neighborhood ever since they moved in. So below, you’ll find the full saga of how they’ve terrorized their fellow neighbors, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman was shocked to see her neighbors break into her backyard to use her pool

Image credits: Impactphotography (not the actual photo)

But that turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg of their inappropriate behavior

Image credits: seleznev_photos (not the actual photo)

Readers had plenty to say about the story, so the author replied with even more details

She also provided a brief update and explained why she didn’t immediately call the police

Image credits: Brightside256

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

But of course, this wasn’t the last time the woman found herself in conflict with her neighbors

Image credits: ADDICTIVE_STOCK (not the actual photo)

She wasn’t the only victim of the neighborhood tyrants either

Image credits: edb3_16 (not the actual photo)

Readers were invested in the situation and wanted to know even more background info

Eventually, the situation escalated to the point where police did get involved

But it turned out that it was the entitled mother who called the cops

Image credits: Brightside256

Image credits: Chalabala (not the actual photo)

Finally, the mom’s actions did have consequences

Image credits: Brightside256

Image credits: rovenimages.com (not the actual photo)

Not everyone is interested in getting to know their neighbors

Growing up, my parents always knew the neighbors that lived close to us, and they were extremely social in the neighborhood. In fact, they still know all of their neighbors where they live today, and my mother keeps in touch with families that we lived close to nearly 20 years ago. There’s something heartwarming about having neighbors that you truly trust and grow close to, and sometimes I wish that I could experience that today.

Nowadays, however, it’s much more common for us to avert our eyes when we pass a neighbor or wait to leave the building until there’s no one else in the stairwell. And according to a survey from the Pew Research Center, older Americans are more likely to build a relationship with their neighbors than younger people are.

In fact, 34% of people over the age of 65 say that they know the majority of their neighbors, while only 20% of those between the ages of 18 to 29 can say the same. But the survey did find that, even though we’re all consumed by our phones, interactions between neighbors are still more likely to occur in person than via text or email.

Of those of us who do keep in touch with our neighbors, two thirds say that they would feel comfortable asking a neighbor to hold onto a set of keys to their home in case of an emergency. And although social events among neighbors don’t happen very often nowadays, but when they do, they’re likely to occur between higher-income Americans.

Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP (not the actual photo)

Having a solid security system can help prevent conflicts between neighbors

Not everyone is thrilled to get to know their neighbors, though. If you’ve had experiences like the ones described in this story, for example, you might want to upgrade your security and keep to yourself. When it comes to making sure that your home is safe, even with bad neighbors living nearby, Onit Home recommends first installing an alarm system. It’s also a good idea to make sure that any sliding doors are reinforced, as the locks they come with are often easy to pick.

Having a security system on your property can also be extremely helpful if neighbors are lurking around. You’ll have hard evidence to show the police too, if they need to get involved. Motion activated lights can also be helpful to know immediately if anyone is outside, and you’ll always want to be sure that garages and sheds are secure.

But these precautions aren’t only important when you’re at home; they can be crucial when you’re out of town for a week or after you’ve made a big purchase. Your neighbors might be keeping an eye on your home and notice when you’re not around, so it’s best to be prepared in case they try to take advantage of your absence.

And what can you do if your neighbors are making your life miserable? LegalNature notes on their site that the majority of conflicts between neighbors can actually be solved through simple communication (and a lot of patience).

But if that doesn’t work, you may need to escalate the issue to your homeowner’s association if you have one, or even an attorney or the police. And if you’re alerting the cops about illegal activity, you should know that you can remain anonymous when you call. But if the issues start spiraling out of control, it might be time to find a new place to live.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded if your neighbors were behaving like this? Feel free to weigh in, and then check out this Bored Panda article featuring similar drama between neighbors!

Image credits: AS Photography (not the actual photo)

Readers were captivated by the saga and happy to hear that karma was eventually served