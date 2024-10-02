ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, idyllic suburban neighborhoods were characterized by close relationships. Residents would rely on their neighbors for support, friendly chats, and even block gatherings. However, nowadays, neighborly friendliness is on the decline and once strong sense of community is slowly being replaced by anonymity and frustration.

This is evident in many stories of neighborly antics that people share to vent their frustrations online. From using a shared hallway as storage to wrecking a car into a fellow resident’s home, scroll down to find the most unbelievable things these neighbors from the pits of H-E-double-hockey-sticks have pulled.

This Is A Power Move

This Is A Power Move

We Got New Neighbors

We Got New Neighbors

Time to call a tow truck! Gotta nip that in the bud quickly.

Ketchup Critics

Ketchup Critics

What would neighbor have done if you tried to give her catsup?

A myriad of data supports the fact that nearby residents aren’t as connected as they used to be. A 2024 Top Rail Fence survey shows that 65% of residents admit to hiding from their neighbors

Younger generations are even more guilty of doing this.

The most common ways people try to avoid surrounding dwellers are by pretending not to see them, staying inside when someone is outside, acting like they’re not home, wearing headphones or faking being on a call.
Drunk, 80 Mph Into My Townhouse. A Neighbor Missed His House And Wrecked Mine Instead

Drunk, 80 Mph Into My Townhouse. A Neighbor Missed His House And Wrecked Mine Instead

Only in America people hang flags the size of sheets in their house as decoration. Is it a reminder that you live in the “greatest” country on earth? What’s up with that?

"Troubled" Neighbor Kids And "Just A Pellet Gun", Says The Cop

"Troubled" Neighbor Kids And "Just A Pellet Gun", Says The Cop

And are the kid's parents paying for the damage? Idiot cop as well. A pellet gun can take out an eye.

Mom's Neighbors Put Up A Million-Watt Crucifix For Christmas

Mom's Neighbors Put Up A Million-Watt Crucifix For Christmas

This is not across the street. This is the block over. Best of our picture-taking contest, the power of Christ was too great for our phones to depict this behemoth in all its 20-foot glory.

This has to be a driving hazard. I'd call the non-emergency police number and report them.

According to Top Rail Fence president Todd Bingham, one of the culprits of declining friendliness among neighbors might be the growing need for privacy and imbalance between life and work. 

“Many people value their personal space and prefer solitude over social interactions,” he told us in a previous Bored Panda interview. “The demands of modern life, with long working hours and various commitments, often leave people with limited time and energy for socializing.”
Neighbor Was Not Happy That We Mowed One Row Into His Lawn, So He Decided To Spray Grass Herbicide To Make A Point

Neighbor Was Not Happy That We Mowed One Row Into His Lawn, So He Decided To Spray Grass Herbicide To Make A Point

Neighbors' Kids Broke The Window In My Brand-New House

Neighbors' Kids Broke The Window In My Brand-New House

The dad threatened me last week saying he’d break my windows if my dog ever poop in his yard (my dog has never done so). Found this, presumably from his kids being little idiots, already caught them once putting a hole in my siding with a rock. Can’t approach parents without potentially being attacked. Filed a police report and they couldn’t care less. $1000 repair.

Consult a solicitor, this needs to nipped in the bud real quick.

Neighbors Using The Common Hallway As Storage

Neighbors Using The Common Hallway As Storage

That's a fire hazard. Call landlord, if it isn't resolved in a day, call the fire marshall. They will damm well get that hall cleared. Hopefully with some fines to pay.

“Even the digital age plays a role,” he notes. “The rise of online communication also means that younger generations, in particular, tend to socialize more online than in person, reducing the need for face-to-face neighborly interactions.”

Neighbor's 12-Year-Old Grandkid Decided To Sneak A Joyride. Freaked Out, Hit The Gas, And Crossed Their Lawn And Mine To Hit The Front Of My House

Neighbor's 12-Year-Old Grandkid Decided To Sneak A Joyride. Freaked Out, Hit The Gas, And Crossed Their Lawn And Mine To Hit The Front Of My House

Their car insurance covers all of the damages. Luckily, they were insured. My homeowner's insurance is handling everything communication-wise with their insurance.

Neighbor Left Their Mark On The New Road

Neighbor Left Their Mark On The New Road

This neighbor appears to have gone around the barrier because their need to get home (and, apparently, leave again) was more important than everyone else on the street who has to see this every day going forward.

I would think whoever is responsible for the new asphalt would have something to say to the neighbour.

The Entitled Neighbor Wasn’t Happy With My Parking Job, So They Blocked Me In. The Grey Car Is Mine. As You Can See, I Was A Mile Away From The Line

The Entitled Neighbor Wasn’t Happy With My Parking Job, So They Blocked Me In. The Grey Car Is Mine. As You Can See, I Was A Mile Away From The Line

No- or low-contact with neighbors often leads to more frequent disagreements, and research has shown that it can negatively effect people’s psychological well-being later in life. “This isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness and a lack of social support, which are crucial for mental well-being,” says Bingham.

Neighbor Tried To Saw My Door Handle Off Today Because She Hadn't Seen My Cat In The Window For 3 Days

Neighbor Tried To Saw My Door Handle Off Today Because She Hadn't Seen My Cat In The Window For 3 Days

Swear to God I thought birds had a legit vendetta against me all winter waking me up at 6 AM with taps on the window. Like, what do these feathered creatures have against me?

Neighbor Puts The Camera Faced Towards Our Windows And Yard

Neighbor Puts The Camera Faced Towards Our Windows And Yard

After they stole telephone poles from our driveway and sold them on the marketplace we installed a camera for protection (not facing toward their property by the way). But then we find this…

How do you sell a telephone pole? Who would buy a telephone pole, and what would they need it for?

My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

Estrangement from neighbors can also result in safety and security infringements. “Neighbors who don’t know each other are less likely to look out for one another, potentially leading to increased crime and safety concerns.” He also adds, “The inability to organize collective actions, such as community events or addressing common issues, can hinder neighborhood improvements and development."
Neighbor Destroyed Our Condo Building. Because He Got Drunk And High And Left A Cigarette Lit Unattended While Sleeping

Neighbor Destroyed Our Condo Building. Because He Got Drunk And High And Left A Cigarette Lit Unattended While Sleeping

The rest of the condo is destroyed from water, fire, and smoke damage, including all of our belongings and the new Xbox Series X I just bought and saved up for. To make matters worse, on my way to move in that night with my parents after being displaced after the whole ordeal, someone hit my new car.

This Is My Neighbors' Garden And They Refuse To Clean It. What's Worse Is That They Have Two Dogs Who Are Always Eating From That Heap Of Trash

This Is My Neighbors' Garden And They Refuse To Clean It. What's Worse Is That They Have Two Dogs Who Are Always Eating From That Heap Of Trash

Woke Up This Morning To My Neighbor Burning Heaps Of Plastic Garbage

Woke Up This Morning To My Neighbor Burning Heaps Of Plastic Garbage

But not all residents are completely against fostering neighborhood interactions. Nextdoor, partnered with The Harris Poll, found that 71% of adults would like to meet more people in their neighborhood, while 50% say they wish they had a closer relationship with surrounding dwellers. Despite having such aspirations, 47% of grownups admit that it’s difficult to make new connections.

One Of My Neighbors Started Putting A Cone Down To Save “Their” Spot In Our Complex. There Are No Assigned Spots To Any Tenants By The Way

One Of My Neighbors Started Putting A Cone Down To Save “Their” Spot In Our Complex. There Are No Assigned Spots To Any Tenants By The Way

A Non-Serious Discharge Of Debt

A Non-Serious Discharge Of Debt

Can't explain how angry I am. Someone destroyed the grave of my cat. My cat Franz passed away after a neighbor kicked him in the stomach. He couldn’t recover from this.

Yesterday I found the grave of my dead cat destroyed in the backyard. I reached out to the Facebook group for my village. Today the mother of the 5-year-old kid who destroyed the grave called me. His son is guilty and wants to apologize. He said it was a mistake and wanted to give me money for the damage. The mother interrupted him and told him the truth. He and his 2 friends destroyed the grave and threw the wood into the small river. This was no mistake. I am really sad and angry someone destroyed the grave without any remorse. But it's a 5-year-old, I can't call the police for this. I just wish he told me the truth. I made this cross fully with my hands, handpainted it and wrote his name in old German letters. He doesn't deserve this.

That first paragraph! Heartbreak, times two. I hope the cat-kicker was charged with cruelty to animal and made to pay the vet bills..

My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

To make it a bit easier, Bingham suggests organizing community events like block parties, neighborhood clean-ups, or holiday celebrations so people have the opportunity to branch out and participate. “Creating and maintaining shared spaces, like parks, community gardens, or recreational areas, can facilitate informal interactions among neighbors.”
Neighbors Installed This To Stop Trucks From Entering Our Residential Area. Firetrucks And Ambulances Will Not Be Able To Go Through As Well

Neighbors Installed This To Stop Trucks From Entering Our Residential Area. Firetrucks And Ambulances Will Not Be Able To Go Through As Well

Neighbor Across The Street Sits In A Hummer All Night With High Beams Pointed Straight At My House

Neighbor Across The Street Sits In A Hummer All Night With High Beams Pointed Straight At My House

They sit in their hummer from 5 PM to 7 AM, smoking out, and leaving periodically only to return 10 minutes later.

Yes, I've asked them to stop.

No, the curtains are not enough to block out the focused sunbeams pointed into my house.

My Neighbor (Red) Parked Behind Me (White). How Do I Politely Say “Can You Not Park On My Car”? They Literally Live Right Next Door

My Neighbor (Red) Parked Behind Me (White). How Do I Politely Say “Can You Not Park On My Car”? They Literally Live Right Next Door

"Sorry, but my car is not ready for that kind of intimate relationship."

He also mentions that HOAs can play an important role in it as well. “Active homeowner associations (HOAs) or neighborhood groups can also play a role in fostering community engagement. Using online neighborhood community apps or social media groups can keep residents connected and informed about local events and issues, promoting a sense of community even in the digital realm.”
The Front Door Of My Apartment Has Been Egged With Hard-Boiled Eggs 3 Times This Month. No Idea Who Is Doing It Or Why

The Front Door Of My Apartment Has Been Egged With Hard-Boiled Eggs 3 Times This Month. No Idea Who Is Doing It Or Why

I spend most of my time at my girlfriend's house, so most days I am only at my house for a few hours at most. The eggs always get thrown when I am home and during the day but I've never seen it happen so I'm not even sure who is doing it. The 1st time it happened I thought my neighbor just dropped them, but there have been marks from the yolks on my door the last 2 times.

I try my best to be quiet when I'm home because my downstairs neighbor has a young child. I've only lived here 2 months and I've never even spoken to any of my neighbors so I don't understand why this is happening.

My only consolation is that they are considerate enough to only use hard-boiled eggs.

Someone pissed off at a past occupant; that they consider you pushed a friend out,; or they wanted someone else to move in. Get a wildlife trail camera - not too expensive, has IR night-time capability and also great for filming owls.

Bought And Installed Some Lovely New Fence Panels... Not Quite To The Taste Of The Next-Door Neighbor Though

Bought And Installed Some Lovely New Fence Panels... Not Quite To The Taste Of The Next-Door Neighbor Though

Downstairs Neighbor Came To My Door At Midnight After Throwing Rocks At My Window And Calling Me Names

Downstairs Neighbor Came To My Door At Midnight After Throwing Rocks At My Window And Calling Me Names

Yesterday night, at about 11, I heard what sounded like pebbles hitting my bedroom window, then a male voice screaming names. About 15 minutes later, I heard a knock on my door. I checked the Ring camera to find a guy I didn’t recognize standing there. He said he was my downstairs neighbor and told me to stop stomping so loud, it’s been six months of nonstop noise, and he’s “sick of it”. I moved in three months ago, not six, and I’ve never had a noise complaint in any of my previous apartments. Plus, my job means I’m gone for 12-14 hours a day. I don’t know what he’s hearing, but I don’t think it’s me. Even if it is, throwing pebbles and then coming to my door at midnight is a weird way to handle it. This whole situation is freaking me out.

Neighbors Decided My Bike Was Too Monochromatic

Neighbors Decided My Bike Was Too Monochromatic

Sure a neighbor did that? This looks to me like something that dropped down from a tree.

How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses

How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses

The first three photos show some of my neighbor's handwork. The last picture shows what the trees are supposed to look like. I don’t understand how multiple people on one street can feel compelled to psychotically destroy trees like this. They don’t even own the trees!

My local shopping centre does the same with its 80 year old trees every year.

How My Neighbor’s Landscapers Cleared The Leaves From Her Property (Bottom). My Property (Top) Starts At The Fence Line

How My Neighbor’s Landscapers Cleared The Leaves From Her Property (Bottom). My Property (Top) Starts At The Fence Line

Which is the neighbour? If they are the ones without the tree, this is better than you deserve.

My Neighbor Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)

My Neighbor Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)

How Do You Stop Trucks From Driving Over This Corner?

How Do You Stop Trucks From Driving Over This Corner?

New construction in the neighborhood. My house is on a cul de sac and trucks cut the corner and drive on my lawn all the time. I have debated getting boulders but they’re really expensive in my area. Also considering some 6x6 posts. One of the issues is the main water line runs along the road (blue line in the picture) and I have a utility easement 10’ from the road. Looking for ideas of what I could potentially do. I was thinking maybe I could argue to the county that the builder is risking potentially damaging the main line from the weight of the trucks driving on it?

I can see your argument about damage to the main line. Definitely make that call.

My Retired Neighbor Is Draining Their Pool Into Our Yard. He Does This Every Year, But He Stuck The Hose Under The Fence This Time

My Retired Neighbor Is Draining Their Pool Into Our Yard. He Does This Every Year, But He Stuck The Hose Under The Fence This Time

He stopped when I asked, but will probably just do it again tomorrow when I leave for work. The chlorine destroys the grass every year.

Kink the hose. If it is on your property, do what you want with that damm hose.

When Neighbors Think They Can Just Steal Your Stuff. And Then Tell You To Calm Down When You Confront Them. The Entitlement

When Neighbors Think They Can Just Steal Your Stuff. And Then Tell You To Calm Down When You Confront Them. The Entitlement

Neighbors Are Still Throwing Food In My Yard

Neighbors Are Still Throwing Food In My Yard

My Neighbors' Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Has Been Like This For 3 Days

My Neighbors' Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Has Been Like This For 3 Days

We have an HOA but clearly, they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.

Neighbor Dumped Their Mattress In The Lobby. This Bed Has Been Here For About 3 Weeks. I Don't Understand How Some People Just Can't Organize To Throw Away Their Stuff

Neighbor Dumped Their Mattress In The Lobby. This Bed Has Been Here For About 3 Weeks. I Don't Understand How Some People Just Can't Organize To Throw Away Their Stuff

If I knew who did this, I'd put the mattress up against their front door.

My Neighbor Has A New Light

My Neighbor Has A New Light

There are no curtains on earth that would be able to block that light.

Neighbor Throws Dog Food At My Car Cause I'm Parked In Front Of Her Window

Neighbor Throws Dog Food At My Car Cause I'm Parked In Front Of Her Window

It happened twice this week, we live in a building and this woman who lives at the bottom floor throws dog food on my car because I'm parked in front of her window.

She doesn't even have a car.

Neighbor Had Us Sign Off So He Could Install A Hot Tub. We Didn’t Know It Would Be The Size Of A Shipping Container That Would Overlook Our Yard

Neighbor Had Us Sign Off So He Could Install A Hot Tub. We Didn’t Know It Would Be The Size Of A Shipping Container That Would Overlook Our Yard

That's not half as bad as most others in this thread.

Neighbors Across Are Building New Furniture. Decided To Put The Trash Against My Apartment/Door

Neighbors Across Are Building New Furniture. Decided To Put The Trash Against My Apartment/Door

We do live on the top floor so I understand not wanting to take the trash down immediately. However, maybe consider that you shouldn’t block my door and the closest staircase to me.

Call the police and say you are being held captive! At the very least they can fine their a$$ for the fire hazard.

Neighbor Parks Their Car To Purposely Block The Sidewalk, Despite Having Plenty Of Room In Their Driveway

Neighbor Parks Their Car To Purposely Block The Sidewalk, Despite Having Plenty Of Room In Their Driveway

I'd be pushing a pram/stroller down the sidewalk and banging it into the car. Take pictures of where the car is beforehand, and show it to whoever the neighbor complains to about dents. Car might even be ticketed for blocking sidewalk. Towed would be great, because not only is it blocking the sidewalk, it is going out into the street also.

Neighbors Decided To Park In Front Of My Garage, Blocking Me In

Neighbors Decided To Park In Front Of My Garage, Blocking Me In

Call the police, tell them you are being held captive. Towing would be great, it is well deserved. How can the neighbor not see how wrong they are?

The Neighbors Have Started A Renovation, And I Found My Balcony Like This. I've Swept A Small Section To Show How It Should Look

The Neighbors Have Started A Renovation, And I Found My Balcony Like This. I've Swept A Small Section To Show How It Should Look

That will kill your plants. As for reimbursement. If they are not going to do that, I'd check to see if they have correct permits for the work they are doing.

We've Told Our Neighbors Multiple Times To Not Park In Our Driveway. Now They've Completely Blocked It

We've Told Our Neighbors Multiple Times To Not Park In Our Driveway. Now They've Completely Blocked It

Neighbor Drops AC On My Car While I’m Away On Vacation

Neighbor Drops AC On My Car While I’m Away On Vacation

My Elderly Neighbor Totaled My Car

My Elderly Neighbor Totaled My Car

Insane Neighbor Decided To Throw Bricks At My Car

Insane Neighbor Decided To Throw Bricks At My Car

Built A Den In An Old Building Last Summer And Yesterday The Neighbors' Kids Came And Trashed The Place

Built A Den In An Old Building Last Summer And Yesterday The Neighbors' Kids Came And Trashed The Place

This place had three feet of mud on the floor when I found it and it took weeks to clear out and make pretty. They left beer cans and broken bottles everywhere. I had an old window that they smashed to pieces. They destroyed my hosta too.

Our Upstairs Neighbors' Kids Run So Hard, That They're Literally Knocking Out Our Vents. They Run Around So Much, I Can't Even Sleep. Can't Wait Till My Lease Is Up

Our Upstairs Neighbors' Kids Run So Hard, That They're Literally Knocking Out Our Vents. They Run Around So Much, I Can't Even Sleep. Can't Wait Till My Lease Is Up

My Neighbor's Shoes Are In The Hall. All Day, Every Day

My Neighbor's Shoes Are In The Hall. All Day, Every Day

New Neighbors Have Huge Parties Every Week And Keep Blocking Our Cars In

New Neighbors Have Huge Parties Every Week And Keep Blocking Our Cars In

Neighbor's Tree Cutters Cut My Line And Made Sure It Was Organized In My Yard Without Telling Me. Very Thoughtful

Neighbor's Tree Cutters Cut My Line And Made Sure It Was Organized In My Yard Without Telling Me. Very Thoughtful

Neighbor Smashed And Totaled My Newly Bought Car And Broke My Side Fence While Texting

Neighbor Smashed And Totaled My Newly Bought Car And Broke My Side Fence While Texting

Neighbor hit the gas while texting instead of the brake and totaled my parked 2012 VW CC with her 2019 Chevy Silverado Z71 while also causing property damage to my fence. And she thought it was funny and laughed at the whole situation. This was the first car I bought through a dealership and legitimately instead of buying from a friend and under the table. Now it’s gone. But better the whip on a truck instead of me in an ambulance.

Maybe she was just laughing at what her friend texted her?

I Asked The Neighbor If He Could Have His Daughter Leave Room On The Sidewalk For My Mom’s Wheelchair And My Kids. This Was His Response

I Asked The Neighbor If He Could Have His Daughter Leave Room On The Sidewalk For My Mom’s Wheelchair And My Kids. This Was His Response

So my neighbors' college-aged daughter always parks over the sidewalk causing all the neighborhood kids and walkers to go into the street to get around her SUV (it’s a pretty busy street as it feeds into the rest of the neighborhood). I’ve asked her once and her response was let me ask my parents, but nothing happened. Fast forward about 9 months. My mom who uses a wheelchair (due to advanced MS) is coming to visit so I asked the neighbor if he could possibly have his daughter park in a way that didn’t cover the sidewalk, while she was here visiting. This pic shows his response. Also, as you can see there is plenty of parking not only in the street but in their own driveway!

Found This Posted To Our Door (In A Townhome Association) Today And We Don’t Even Have A Dog

Found This Posted To Our Door (In A Townhome Association) Today And We Don’t Even Have A Dog

Greet Him With Your Wolverine Handshake

Greet Him With Your Wolverine Handshake

New Neighbors Just Moved In And Hit A Telephone Pole Taking Out Power To The Whole Block

New Neighbors Just Moved In And Hit A Telephone Pole Taking Out Power To The Whole Block

My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to damage someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.

Neighbors Pile Their Trash Up In Front Of The Empty Dumpster

Neighbors Pile Their Trash Up In Front Of The Empty Dumpster

It’s mildly infuriating that I have to step over all of that nasty trash to be able to reach the dumpster to throw my garbage away. Usually, I end up just walking to a different dumpster, seems to be just my immediate neighbors who are incapable of actually putting their trash IN the dumpster.

My Neighbor Put Up A Sign Saying A Public Part Of Our Close Is Reserved For Her Car

My Neighbor Put Up A Sign Saying A Public Part Of Our Close Is Reserved For Her Car

Found Out Where My Missing Packages Have Been Going. The Neighbor's Been Stealing Them! Police Have Been Notified

Found Out Where My Missing Packages Have Been Going. The Neighbor's Been Stealing Them! Police Have Been Notified

Neighbor Passed Out While Driving Down Culdesac

Neighbor Passed Out While Driving Down Culdesac

Paramedics said he passed out. Had to have been going 45-50 mph. Had no insurance.

He would’ve slammed right into one of the front bedrooms if my car hadn’t been there.

This Is Our Bedroom Now, In Our Newly Adapted Apartment

This Is Our Bedroom Now, In Our Newly Adapted Apartment

In expectation of a storm and heavy rain tonight. Damn the roof of this building and our upstairs neighbor (a crazy woman whom we cannot convince to let us fix the issue coming from her place). Just needed to vent because our newly adapted apartment is being destroyed after we just recently finished adapting it fully.

Neighbor Threw All This Trash Out Her Window And Keeps Throwing More. Today's Friday, And Management Won't Be Available Until Monday

Neighbor Threw All This Trash Out Her Window And Keeps Throwing More. Today's Friday, And Management Won't Be Available Until Monday

My Top Neighbor Does This Instead Of Using The Cigarette Bin Available On His Floor. Sometimes They Stay Burning On Top Of The Plant

My Top Neighbor Does This Instead Of Using The Cigarette Bin Available On His Floor. Sometimes They Stay Burning On Top Of The Plant

Drunk Neighbor Just Drove Through Our Bedroom And Condemned Our Apartment. Landlord Won't Answer Our Or The Police's Calls, And Now I Have Nowhere To Live

Drunk Neighbor Just Drove Through Our Bedroom And Condemned Our Apartment. Landlord Won't Answer Our Or The Police's Calls, And Now I Have Nowhere To Live

Still in shock. We just walked out of the bedroom two minutes before it happened. Police and fire departments have been here for hours with no contact from the landlord whatsoever, and now our apartment is uninhabitable.

Neighbor Has Left This Decaying Pumpkin Out For A Month Now

Neighbor Has Left This Decaying Pumpkin Out For A Month Now

I Present To You, Lazy Neighbors. These Neighbors Are Only A Few Steps Away From The Trash Chute And Refuse To Dispose Of Their Trash Properly. They Just Leave Their Trash In The Hallway

I Present To You, Lazy Neighbors. These Neighbors Are Only A Few Steps Away From The Trash Chute And Refuse To Dispose Of Their Trash Properly. They Just Leave Their Trash In The Hallway

This has been going on for months and has only gotten worse these past few weeks. The lovely cleaning ladies have begged me to help them find out who is taking advantage of them, and last night I took the liberty of putting on gloves, going through the trash, and finding mail addressed to them. I found out who the neighbor was and placed all the trash back on their porch. Call me a jerk, but multiple neighbors have placed notes asking them not to leave trash bags outside in the hallway.

Good work with the gloves. I'd dump the trash at their door, rubbing some of the mess on their door, leave the bag open, and make them have to either walk through it, or pick it up. Then give the cleaning crew extra money for the extra work. Repeat as necessary.

My Neighbor Would Be The Idiot Whose Truck Rolled Into My Dad's House

My Neighbor Would Be The Idiot Whose Truck Rolled Into My Dad's House

