In the past, idyllic suburban neighborhoods were characterized by close relationships . Residents would rely on their neighbors for support, friendly chats, and even block gatherings. However, nowadays, neighborly friendliness is on the decline and once strong sense of community is slowly being replaced by anonymity and frustration. This is evident in many stories of neighborly antics that people share to vent their frustrations online. From using a shared hallway as storage to wrecking a car into a fellow resident’s home, scroll down to find the most unbelievable things these neighbors from the pits of H-E-double-hockey-sticks have pulled.

#1 This Is A Power Move Share icon

#2 We Got New Neighbors Share icon

#3 Ketchup Critics Share icon

A myriad of data supports the fact that nearby residents aren’t as connected as they used to be. A 2024 Top Rail Fence survey shows that 65% of residents admit to hiding from their neighbors. Younger generations are even more guilty of doing this. The most common ways people try to avoid surrounding dwellers are by pretending not to see them, staying inside when someone is outside, acting like they’re not home, wearing headphones or faking being on a call.

#4 Drunk, 80 Mph Into My Townhouse. A Neighbor Missed His House And Wrecked Mine Instead Share icon

#5 "Troubled" Neighbor Kids And "Just A Pellet Gun", Says The Cop Share icon

#6 Mom's Neighbors Put Up A Million-Watt Crucifix For Christmas Share icon This is not across the street. This is the block over. Best of our picture-taking contest, the power of Christ was too great for our phones to depict this behemoth in all its 20-foot glory.



According to Top Rail Fence president Todd Bingham, one of the culprits of declining friendliness among neighbors might be the growing need for privacy and imbalance between life and work. “Many people value their personal space and prefer solitude over social interactions,” he told us in a previous Bored Panda interview. “The demands of modern life, with long working hours and various commitments, often leave people with limited time and energy for socializing.”

#7 Neighbor Was Not Happy That We Mowed One Row Into His Lawn, So He Decided To Spray Grass Herbicide To Make A Point Share icon

#8 Neighbors' Kids Broke The Window In My Brand-New House Share icon The dad threatened me last week saying he’d break my windows if my dog ever poop in his yard (my dog has never done so). Found this, presumably from his kids being little idiots, already caught them once putting a hole in my siding with a rock. Can’t approach parents without potentially being attacked. Filed a police report and they couldn’t care less. $1000 repair.



#9 Neighbors Using The Common Hallway As Storage Share icon

“Even the digital age plays a role,” he notes. “The rise of online communication also means that younger generations, in particular, tend to socialize more online than in person, reducing the need for face-to-face neighborly interactions.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Neighbor's 12-Year-Old Grandkid Decided To Sneak A Joyride. Freaked Out, Hit The Gas, And Crossed Their Lawn And Mine To Hit The Front Of My House Share icon Their car insurance covers all of the damages. Luckily, they were insured. My homeowner's insurance is handling everything communication-wise with their insurance.



#11 Neighbor Left Their Mark On The New Road Share icon This neighbor appears to have gone around the barrier because their need to get home (and, apparently, leave again) was more important than everyone else on the street who has to see this every day going forward.



#12 The Entitled Neighbor Wasn’t Happy With My Parking Job, So They Blocked Me In. The Grey Car Is Mine. As You Can See, I Was A Mile Away From The Line Share icon

No- or low-contact with neighbors often leads to more frequent disagreements, and research has shown that it can negatively effect people’s psychological well-being later in life. “This isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness and a lack of social support, which are crucial for mental well-being,” says Bingham.

#13 Neighbor Tried To Saw My Door Handle Off Today Because She Hadn't Seen My Cat In The Window For 3 Days Share icon Swear to God I thought birds had a legit vendetta against me all winter waking me up at 6 AM with taps on the window. Like, what do these feathered creatures have against me?



#14 Neighbor Puts The Camera Faced Towards Our Windows And Yard Share icon After they stole telephone poles from our driveway and sold them on the marketplace we installed a camera for protection (not facing toward their property by the way). But then we find this…



#15 My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In Share icon

Estrangement from neighbors can also result in safety and security infringements. “Neighbors who don’t know each other are less likely to look out for one another, potentially leading to increased crime and safety concerns.” He also adds, “The inability to organize collective actions, such as community events or addressing common issues, can hinder neighborhood improvements and development."

#16 Neighbor Destroyed Our Condo Building. Because He Got Drunk And High And Left A Cigarette Lit Unattended While Sleeping Share icon The rest of the condo is destroyed from water, fire, and smoke damage, including all of our belongings and the new Xbox Series X I just bought and saved up for. To make matters worse, on my way to move in that night with my parents after being displaced after the whole ordeal, someone hit my new car.



#17 This Is My Neighbors' Garden And They Refuse To Clean It. What's Worse Is That They Have Two Dogs Who Are Always Eating From That Heap Of Trash Share icon

#18 Woke Up This Morning To My Neighbor Burning Heaps Of Plastic Garbage Share icon

But not all residents are completely against fostering neighborhood interactions. Nextdoor, partnered with The Harris Poll, found that 71% of adults would like to meet more people in their neighborhood, while 50% say they wish they had a closer relationship with surrounding dwellers. Despite having such aspirations, 47% of grownups admit that it’s difficult to make new connections.

#19 One Of My Neighbors Started Putting A Cone Down To Save “Their” Spot In Our Complex. There Are No Assigned Spots To Any Tenants By The Way Share icon

#20 A Non-Serious Discharge Of Debt Share icon Can't explain how angry I am. Someone destroyed the grave of my cat. My cat Franz passed away after a neighbor kicked him in the stomach. He couldn’t recover from this.



Yesterday I found the grave of my dead cat destroyed in the backyard. I reached out to the Facebook group for my village. Today the mother of the 5-year-old kid who destroyed the grave called me. His son is guilty and wants to apologize. He said it was a mistake and wanted to give me money for the damage. The mother interrupted him and told him the truth. He and his 2 friends destroyed the grave and threw the wood into the small river. This was no mistake. I am really sad and angry someone destroyed the grave without any remorse. But it's a 5-year-old, I can't call the police for this. I just wish he told me the truth. I made this cross fully with my hands, handpainted it and wrote his name in old German letters. He doesn't deserve this.



#21 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment Share icon

To make it a bit easier, Bingham suggests organizing community events like block parties, neighborhood clean-ups, or holiday celebrations so people have the opportunity to branch out and participate. “Creating and maintaining shared spaces, like parks, community gardens, or recreational areas, can facilitate informal interactions among neighbors.”

#22 Neighbors Installed This To Stop Trucks From Entering Our Residential Area. Firetrucks And Ambulances Will Not Be Able To Go Through As Well Share icon

#23 Neighbor Across The Street Sits In A Hummer All Night With High Beams Pointed Straight At My House Share icon They sit in their hummer from 5 PM to 7 AM, smoking out, and leaving periodically only to return 10 minutes later.



Yes, I've asked them to stop.



No, the curtains are not enough to block out the focused sunbeams pointed into my house.



#24 My Neighbor (Red) Parked Behind Me (White). How Do I Politely Say “Can You Not Park On My Car”? They Literally Live Right Next Door Share icon

He also mentions that HOAs can play an important role in it as well. “Active homeowner associations (HOAs) or neighborhood groups can also play a role in fostering community engagement. Using online neighborhood community apps or social media groups can keep residents connected and informed about local events and issues, promoting a sense of community even in the digital realm.”

#25 The Front Door Of My Apartment Has Been Egged With Hard-Boiled Eggs 3 Times This Month. No Idea Who Is Doing It Or Why Share icon I spend most of my time at my girlfriend's house, so most days I am only at my house for a few hours at most. The eggs always get thrown when I am home and during the day but I've never seen it happen so I'm not even sure who is doing it. The 1st time it happened I thought my neighbor just dropped them, but there have been marks from the yolks on my door the last 2 times.



I try my best to be quiet when I'm home because my downstairs neighbor has a young child. I've only lived here 2 months and I've never even spoken to any of my neighbors so I don't understand why this is happening.



My only consolation is that they are considerate enough to only use hard-boiled eggs.



#26 Bought And Installed Some Lovely New Fence Panels... Not Quite To The Taste Of The Next-Door Neighbor Though Share icon

#27 Downstairs Neighbor Came To My Door At Midnight After Throwing Rocks At My Window And Calling Me Names Share icon Yesterday night, at about 11, I heard what sounded like pebbles hitting my bedroom window, then a male voice screaming names. About 15 minutes later, I heard a knock on my door. I checked the Ring camera to find a guy I didn’t recognize standing there. He said he was my downstairs neighbor and told me to stop stomping so loud, it’s been six months of nonstop noise, and he’s “sick of it”. I moved in three months ago, not six, and I’ve never had a noise complaint in any of my previous apartments. Plus, my job means I’m gone for 12-14 hours a day. I don’t know what he’s hearing, but I don’t think it’s me. Even if it is, throwing pebbles and then coming to my door at midnight is a weird way to handle it. This whole situation is freaking me out.



#28 Neighbors Decided My Bike Was Too Monochromatic Share icon

#29 How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses Share icon The first three photos show some of my neighbor's handwork. The last picture shows what the trees are supposed to look like. I don’t understand how multiple people on one street can feel compelled to psychotically destroy trees like this. They don’t even own the trees!



#30 How My Neighbor’s Landscapers Cleared The Leaves From Her Property (Bottom). My Property (Top) Starts At The Fence Line Share icon

#31 My Neighbor Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled) Share icon

#32 How Do You Stop Trucks From Driving Over This Corner? Share icon New construction in the neighborhood. My house is on a cul de sac and trucks cut the corner and drive on my lawn all the time. I have debated getting boulders but they’re really expensive in my area. Also considering some 6x6 posts. One of the issues is the main water line runs along the road (blue line in the picture) and I have a utility easement 10’ from the road. Looking for ideas of what I could potentially do. I was thinking maybe I could argue to the county that the builder is risking potentially damaging the main line from the weight of the trucks driving on it?



#33 My Retired Neighbor Is Draining Their Pool Into Our Yard. He Does This Every Year, But He Stuck The Hose Under The Fence This Time Share icon He stopped when I asked, but will probably just do it again tomorrow when I leave for work. The chlorine destroys the grass every year.



#34 When Neighbors Think They Can Just Steal Your Stuff. And Then Tell You To Calm Down When You Confront Them. The Entitlement Share icon

#35 Neighbors Are Still Throwing Food In My Yard Share icon

#36 My Neighbors' Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Has Been Like This For 3 Days Share icon We have an HOA but clearly, they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.



#37 Neighbor Dumped Their Mattress In The Lobby. This Bed Has Been Here For About 3 Weeks. I Don't Understand How Some People Just Can't Organize To Throw Away Their Stuff Share icon

#38 My Neighbor Has A New Light Share icon

#39 Neighbor Throws Dog Food At My Car Cause I'm Parked In Front Of Her Window Share icon It happened twice this week, we live in a building and this woman who lives at the bottom floor throws dog food on my car because I'm parked in front of her window.



She doesn't even have a car.



#40 Neighbor Had Us Sign Off So He Could Install A Hot Tub. We Didn’t Know It Would Be The Size Of A Shipping Container That Would Overlook Our Yard Share icon

#41 Neighbors Across Are Building New Furniture. Decided To Put The Trash Against My Apartment/Door Share icon We do live on the top floor so I understand not wanting to take the trash down immediately. However, maybe consider that you shouldn’t block my door and the closest staircase to me.



#42 Neighbor Parks Their Car To Purposely Block The Sidewalk, Despite Having Plenty Of Room In Their Driveway Share icon

#43 Neighbors Decided To Park In Front Of My Garage, Blocking Me In Share icon

#44 The Neighbors Have Started A Renovation, And I Found My Balcony Like This. I've Swept A Small Section To Show How It Should Look Share icon

#45 We've Told Our Neighbors Multiple Times To Not Park In Our Driveway. Now They've Completely Blocked It Share icon

#46 Neighbor Drops AC On My Car While I’m Away On Vacation Share icon

#47 My Elderly Neighbor Totaled My Car Share icon

#48 Insane Neighbor Decided To Throw Bricks At My Car Share icon

#49 Built A Den In An Old Building Last Summer And Yesterday The Neighbors' Kids Came And Trashed The Place Share icon This place had three feet of mud on the floor when I found it and it took weeks to clear out and make pretty. They left beer cans and broken bottles everywhere. I had an old window that they smashed to pieces. They destroyed my hosta too.



#50 Our Upstairs Neighbors' Kids Run So Hard, That They're Literally Knocking Out Our Vents. They Run Around So Much, I Can't Even Sleep. Can't Wait Till My Lease Is Up Share icon

#51 My Neighbor's Shoes Are In The Hall. All Day, Every Day Share icon

#52 New Neighbors Have Huge Parties Every Week And Keep Blocking Our Cars In Share icon

#53 Neighbor's Tree Cutters Cut My Line And Made Sure It Was Organized In My Yard Without Telling Me. Very Thoughtful Share icon

#54 Neighbor Smashed And Totaled My Newly Bought Car And Broke My Side Fence While Texting Share icon Neighbor hit the gas while texting instead of the brake and totaled my parked 2012 VW CC with her 2019 Chevy Silverado Z71 while also causing property damage to my fence. And she thought it was funny and laughed at the whole situation. This was the first car I bought through a dealership and legitimately instead of buying from a friend and under the table. Now it’s gone. But better the whip on a truck instead of me in an ambulance.



#55 I Asked The Neighbor If He Could Have His Daughter Leave Room On The Sidewalk For My Mom’s Wheelchair And My Kids. This Was His Response Share icon So my neighbors' college-aged daughter always parks over the sidewalk causing all the neighborhood kids and walkers to go into the street to get around her SUV (it’s a pretty busy street as it feeds into the rest of the neighborhood). I’ve asked her once and her response was let me ask my parents, but nothing happened. Fast forward about 9 months. My mom who uses a wheelchair (due to advanced MS) is coming to visit so I asked the neighbor if he could possibly have his daughter park in a way that didn’t cover the sidewalk, while she was here visiting. This pic shows his response. Also, as you can see there is plenty of parking not only in the street but in their own driveway!



#56 Found This Posted To Our Door (In A Townhome Association) Today And We Don’t Even Have A Dog Share icon

#57 Greet Him With Your Wolverine Handshake Share icon

#58 New Neighbors Just Moved In And Hit A Telephone Pole Taking Out Power To The Whole Block Share icon

#59 My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot Share icon Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to damage someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.



#60 Neighbors Pile Their Trash Up In Front Of The Empty Dumpster Share icon It’s mildly infuriating that I have to step over all of that nasty trash to be able to reach the dumpster to throw my garbage away. Usually, I end up just walking to a different dumpster, seems to be just my immediate neighbors who are incapable of actually putting their trash IN the dumpster.



#61 My Neighbor Put Up A Sign Saying A Public Part Of Our Close Is Reserved For Her Car Share icon

#62 Found Out Where My Missing Packages Have Been Going. The Neighbor's Been Stealing Them! Police Have Been Notified Share icon

#63 Neighbor Passed Out While Driving Down Culdesac Share icon Paramedics said he passed out. Had to have been going 45-50 mph. Had no insurance.



He would’ve slammed right into one of the front bedrooms if my car hadn’t been there.



#64 This Is Our Bedroom Now, In Our Newly Adapted Apartment Share icon In expectation of a storm and heavy rain tonight. Damn the roof of this building and our upstairs neighbor (a crazy woman whom we cannot convince to let us fix the issue coming from her place). Just needed to vent because our newly adapted apartment is being destroyed after we just recently finished adapting it fully.



#65 Neighbor Threw All This Trash Out Her Window And Keeps Throwing More. Today's Friday, And Management Won't Be Available Until Monday Share icon

#66 My Top Neighbor Does This Instead Of Using The Cigarette Bin Available On His Floor. Sometimes They Stay Burning On Top Of The Plant Share icon

#67 Drunk Neighbor Just Drove Through Our Bedroom And Condemned Our Apartment. Landlord Won't Answer Our Or The Police's Calls, And Now I Have Nowhere To Live Share icon Still in shock. We just walked out of the bedroom two minutes before it happened. Police and fire departments have been here for hours with no contact from the landlord whatsoever, and now our apartment is uninhabitable.



#68 Neighbor Has Left This Decaying Pumpkin Out For A Month Now Share icon

#69 I Present To You, Lazy Neighbors. These Neighbors Are Only A Few Steps Away From The Trash Chute And Refuse To Dispose Of Their Trash Properly. They Just Leave Their Trash In The Hallway Share icon This has been going on for months and has only gotten worse these past few weeks. The lovely cleaning ladies have begged me to help them find out who is taking advantage of them, and last night I took the liberty of putting on gloves, going through the trash, and finding mail addressed to them. I found out who the neighbor was and placed all the trash back on their porch. Call me a jerk, but multiple neighbors have placed notes asking them not to leave trash bags outside in the hallway.

