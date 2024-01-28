ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us know how incredibly important it is to live next to people who we like (or at least tolerate). When you get along with your neighbors, things are great. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true! A truly bad neighbor—likely from the 5th circle of hell—can make you miserable. And you should see how poorly they communicate…

Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of images showing what kinds of messages and notes some awful neighbors have actually sent. Some of them are relatable, and others might make you laugh through tears. Scroll down to see how nonsensical and frustrating things can get.

Bored Panda got in touch with social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., for a chat about how people can connect with the people in their neighborhood, as well as how to have empathy for problematic neighbors. Martingano is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, the host of the 'Psychology and Stuff' podcast, and runs the 'What Do You Mean?' blog on Psychology Today. You'll find our full interview with her below.

#1

You've Got Mail

You've Got Mail

neighborsfromhell Report

#2

At Least They All Took The Time To Discuss It And Write A Note vs. Telling Them Immediately

At Least They All Took The Time To Discuss It And Write A Note vs. Telling Them Immediately

neighborsfromhell Report

#3

What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail

What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail

CashmirFunk Report

hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's also illegal to open other people's mail... Like, felony-level illegal...

According to Social Psychologist Martingano from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, most adults are “missing out” on the benefits of talking to people they don’t (yet!) know. "People miss out on these benefits for three main reasons: lack of intention (underestimating the joy of these conversations for themselves and others), lack of competence (not knowing how to hold these conversations), and lack of opportunity," she explained to Bored Panda in an email.

The host of the ‘What Do You Mean?’ blog said that people need to overcome these barriers in order to promote conversations with their neighbors. “First, individuals may not want to talk to strangers, or [they] believe strangers do not want to talk to them. People have a good sense that a conversation with a friend will be enjoyable, but with strangers, we are anxious and more likely to assume it will go badly."

There is, however, a very positive caveat! "Research shows that people enjoy conversations with strangers more than they expect!" Martingano shared with us.
#4

These Are Some Nice Neighbors

These Are Some Nice Neighbors

neighborsfromhell Report

#5

Things You Can't Borrow: Children, Decency, Respect

Things You Can't Borrow: Children, Decency, Respect

neighborsfromhell Report

m-ashleighmclean avatar
Angrykitten
Angrykitten
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would the plan be if she did end up being impressed?

#6

When Life Doesn't Give You Lemons, Make Stolen Lemonade

When Life Doesn't Give You Lemons, Make Stolen Lemonade

neighborsfromhell Report

"We also underestimate the other person's interest in conversing. Looking for things like positive body language, eye contact, and smiling can provide clues that they might want to chat," she said.

"Second, people may feel they don't have competent interpersonal skills to break the ice and start a conversation with a neighbor. We worry about being likable and appearing competent but don’t know how to create these impressions. Generally, asking questions and sharing something a bit personal can create a positive impression."

She continued: "Third, folks may simply not see the opportunities in their everyday lives to speak to someone new. We often don’t think of bumping into our neighbor in the hall as an opportunity. If we go a little slower, we may see that there are more opportunities than we think."
#7

Oops

Oops

neighborsfromhell Report

#8

Can't Really Argue With A Chill Bunny

Can't Really Argue With A Chill Bunny

neighborsfromhell Report

#9

Joy-Hating Neighbor Writes Psychotic Threatening Note

Joy-Hating Neighbor Writes Psychotic Threatening Note

L0v3Ly88 Report

soniborah_1 avatar
EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Small child running freely and laughing and giggling!!!! Oh the horror !!

Bored Panda was interested in finding out how people can have more empathy for their neighbors who are known to cause them trouble. After all, at least some friction and misunderstandings are inevitable between people who live in close proximity to one another.

"To foster empathy in these situations, it's crucial to practice perspective-taking. This involves actively trying to understand the experiences, motivations, and feelings of our neighbors, especially in challenging circumstances. As I often discuss in my talks, empathy is like a muscle that requires regular exercise," Martingano said.

However, she warned that people can overwork their empathy 'muscle' or they can try to 'pick up' a weight that's too heavy for them at the moment. "In cases of friction with neighbors, you don’t want to start trying to practice empathy by discussing their opposing political views. Begin with smaller exercises. For example, ask them what they think about the new garbage collection system or school bus route. Areas of minor disagreement can be a great place to start practicing seeing things from someone else's point of view before picking up the larger dumbbells," the expert suggested.
#10

Meet The Parents

Meet The Parents

neighborsfromhel Report

#11

Directionally Challenged

Directionally Challenged

neighborsfromhell Report

#12

When Your Pet Is Also A Looney Tunes Character

When Your Pet Is Also A Looney Tunes Character

neighborsfromhell Report

The interesting thing is that you can ‘exercise’ your empathy, even without any real people. “We can practice empathy while reading by trying to understand the feelings and motivations of fictional characters. Movies, theater, and even visual arts like the enigmatic Mona Lisa can serve as tools to enhance empathy. Think of these experiences as your empathy gym, a place where you can exercise your empathy muscles in a fictional environment, without the risk of offending anyone," Martingano told Bored Panda via email.

"Then, when you find yourself in a challenging exchange, where it's harder to discern feelings or perspectives of your neighbors, your empathy muscles will be stronger, thanks to these smaller, manageable practices."
#13

Time To Unleash Some Kung Pau Vengeance

Time To Unleash Some Kung Pau Vengeance

neighborsfromhell Report

elliotarundella avatar
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re keeping their composure much better than I would if someone took my takeaway

#14

Hey Look At You

Hey Look At You

neighborsfromhell Report

#15

Probably Not The Response She Was Hoping For

Probably Not The Response She Was Hoping For

neighborsfromhell Report

In an ideal world, we’d all know and like our neighbors. We’d also all probably live in such a way that there’s a good balance between privacy and being social when we want it. And we’d all be able to solve any issues that crop up because we’d be proficient in diplomacy, clear communication, active listening, and looking for compromises.

We don’t know whether you’ve noticed it or not, but we certainly do not live in an ideal world. Tension and friction can and do lead to arguments between neighbors over everything and anything: noise, rudeness, annoying behaviors, bad habits, zoning issues, etc. Far from everyone’s capable of overcoming these neighborly challenges and miscommunication with grace and calmness. The reality is that fewer people know their neighbors now than decades ago.

Nor is everyone self-aware enough to admit that they might, in fact, be causing problems for someone else. Many people have an ego. When you bring up a problem with their behavior, they can get defensive or aggressive. Some people are so touchy that they even see friendly requests about not playing the music so bloody loud at night as a personal affront. How dare anyone not like their massive midnight parties on a work night?!
#16

If You Want The Snacks, You’ll Get The Vax

If You Want The Snacks, You’ll Get The Vax

neighborsfromhell Report

#17

The Ending To This Note On The Little Library In My Neighborhood Definitely Takes A Turn

The Ending To This Note On The Little Library In My Neighborhood Definitely Takes A Turn

northcarolinee96 Report

#18

A Merry Christmas From Your Friendly Neighbor

A Merry Christmas From Your Friendly Neighbor

lolanovaro Report

The first step to overcoming any issue with your neighbors is talking to them about the issue itself. You can leave them a friendly little note, send them a message (if you have their number or you’re connected on social media!), or chat with them the next time you see them outside. However, if it’s a more pressing problem that’s literally impacting your day-to-day life, consider walking up to their front door and asking them if you can talk for a couple of minutes.

We all enjoy seeing justice being done. Naturally, when we confront someone who’s done us wrong, we imagine all sorts of scenarios where we come out on top and our neighbors are remorseful for their God-awful behavior. But reality is often very different from our power fantasies. The fact is that if you start off the conversation angry, judgmental, and confrontational, you’re only making things worse. 

It’s usually best to be as cool and collected as possible. Start your conversation with your neighbor in a friendly or neutral manner. Explain the situation to them. Tell them how their behavior impacts you and how it makes you feel. You should try to avoid outright blaming them for things, even if they are 100% in the wrong. Remember, your goal is to get them to stop their current behavior and become more neighborly. If they start resenting you, they might make your life hell just because they can get a rise out of you.
#19

Passive Aggression Level Up

Passive Aggression Level Up

neighborsfromhell Report

#20

There Is A Dumpster That Is Illegally Taking Up A Parking Spot On My Street With A Note Saying Not To Use It

There Is A Dumpster That Is Illegally Taking Up A Parking Spot On My Street With A Note Saying Not To Use It

I’d been leaving other notes making fun of their note. Today, someone else joined in.

thehofstetter Report

#21

The Same Cranked Out Neighbor Who Left Us A Note Last Year About Our Other Dog Barking Left Us One Today

The Same Cranked Out Neighbor Who Left Us A Note Last Year About Our Other Dog Barking Left Us One Today

Keep in mind he lives in a shed in his mom's backyard like ten feet away from my fence. He's also the same guy who blows through the stop sign and flies around the neighborhood like he owns it. Man, I hate tweakers.

nailheadbrent Report

mralt avatar
MR
MR
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay. But seriously. Shut your dog up. Not everyone wants to hear incessant barking. Two wrong here. None of them right.

Many people are perfectly reasonable. They’re willing to come to a compromise with you when they realize they’re in the wrong. But it’s essential that you take the time to actively listen to their perspective, too. Show them that you’re understanding and reasonable (so long as they’ll be the same…).

Take the time to connect with your problem neighbors… at least on a superficial level. It’s more difficult to do nasty things to people we personally know and like. Finding or creating some common ground between all of you can help you solve any future problems much more easily. And you never know, you might genuinely end up becoming cordial in the future.
#22

You’re Gonna Need Chlorine For Your Eyes And Your Hot Tub

You’re Gonna Need Chlorine For Your Eyes And Your Hot Tub

neighborsfromhell Report

#23

Love And Parking

Love And Parking

neighborsfromhell Report

#24

Where’s Jason Voorhees When You Need Him?

Where’s Jason Voorhees When You Need Him?

neighborsfromhell Report

kembr12 avatar
K_Tx
K_Tx
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

8:59 is almost midnight? I would not like the loud music either but 8:59 being almost midnight is like Tuesday being almost Friday.

Some of us have had experiences where problematic people eventually become our friends. But you won’t get there by accident. You need to put in the effort to get to know them. That might mean taking a few minutes to talk to them in the hallway or driveway. Or it may mean that you’ll be putting in the energy to get to know them at your local events. Consider inviting them to a barbeque or neighborhood party if you’re throwing one, too. 

However, let’s not be naive. Not everyone is rational. Not everyone is reasonable. Not everyone is willing to set aside their ego and admit that they’re the jerk in a particular situation. Self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and humility take concerted effort over a long time to develop. So if your friendly chat (or two, or three!) doesn’t get through to your neighbor, it’s time to escalate things. Talk to your local council, building administrator, or neighborhood association about the problem. Ask them to mediate the conflict.
#25

So I Got This Note On My Car, The Second Picture Is My Daily Parking Situation

So I Got This Note On My Car, The Second Picture Is My Daily Parking Situation

culnaej Report

#26

A Note In The Elevator In Los Angeles For The Downstairs Neighbor

A Note In The Elevator In Los Angeles For The Downstairs Neighbor

jmarcmusic Report

montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, don't bring us and our cabins into your California bullsh@t!

#27

Pretty Bush League Parenting

Pretty Bush League Parenting

neighborsfromhell Report

If the local organizations and administrators can’t seem to get anything done, you might need to get in touch with your local law enforcement. In these situations, it helps if you have some evidence to back your claims up. You don’t want everything to devolve into a “we said/they said” sort of deal where your neighbors will go back to their old habits the moment the officers leave. In the worst-case scenarios, you will want to talk to your lawyer about taking your neighbors to court if they are actively harming you and damaging your property.
#28

Friend's Neighbors Have Been Keeping Her Up At Night, So She Decided To Leave Them A Note

Friend's Neighbors Have Been Keeping Her Up At Night, So She Decided To Leave Them A Note

ElloJelloMelloFello Report

#29

Neighbor Had A Note On Their Door, I Had A Follow-Up Note

Neighbor Had A Note On Their Door, I Had A Follow-Up Note

The first note says: "Hey I'm glad y'all are having s*x but if you could tone it down some and scoot your bedframe away from the wall I would appreciate it.
Thanks, your neighbor"

ZzMeSs1aHzZ Report

#30

My Friend Came Home To Find This Note On His Door

My Friend Came Home To Find This Note On His Door

saved_by_Singularity Report

What's the strangest message or note you've ever gotten from a neighbor? Have you ever had to deal with problematic neighbors yourselves, Pandas? Feel free to share your experiences in the comments. In the meantime, for some more troublesome neighbor stories, check out Bored Panda's previous posts.
#31

Passive-Aggressive Note

Passive-Aggressive Note

Dashooz Report

#32

Note That Got Left On My Neighbor's Car After He Parked Crooked And Hit The Car Next To Him

Note That Got Left On My Neighbor's Car After He Parked Crooked And Hit The Car Next To Him

Dapper_John Report

#33

My Landlord Texted Me This After He Kicked My Sweet Elderly Neighbor Out Of Our Duplex So He Could Move In

My Landlord Texted Me This After He Kicked My Sweet Elderly Neighbor Out Of Our Duplex So He Could Move In

MitziVinyl Report

mralt avatar
MR
MR
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um... I get that they're sweet and elderly, but odds are if they're moving in it's because they need a place to live and, you know, own the property. Sucks, yes, but that's life. Now, mooching wifi off their tenant? Not okay.

#34

The Lady And The Tramp

The Lady And The Tramp

neighborsfromhell Report

#35

Asking Someone In 2021 If They Know Covid Like It’s The Muffin Man

Asking Someone In 2021 If They Know Covid Like It’s The Muffin Man

neighborsfromhell Report

#36

Please Rank In Order

Please Rank In Order

neighborsfromhell Report

#37

Mailbox Damaged - Found This Note

Mailbox Damaged - Found This Note

BiggestSur Report

#38

Snake In The Grass

Snake In The Grass

Report

#39

Jeepers Peepers

Jeepers Peepers

neighborsfromhell Report

#40

An Invitation

An Invitation

neighborsfromhell Report

mralt avatar
MR
MR
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Without more or some context, I see nothing wrong with this one. Odds are her daughter her of a sleepover and wondered why she wasn't invited and her mother fished on her behalf. Sucks for Missy, but nothing rude nor obnoxious in the inquiry.

#41

Neighbors

Neighbors

Scarfield Report

#42

But What I Do Have Are A Very Particular Set Of Skills, Skills I Have Acquired Over A Very Long Career, Skills That Make Me A Nightmare For People Like You

But What I Do Have Are A Very Particular Set Of Skills, Skills I Have Acquired Over A Very Long Career, Skills That Make Me A Nightmare For People Like You

neighborsfromhell Report

#43

My Friend Got This Concerned Note Through Her Letterbox This Morning

My Friend Got This Concerned Note Through Her Letterbox This Morning

_River_Song_ Report

#44

A Neighbor Continues To Park In Front Of My House, Even After Leaving Them Several Polite Notes. This Is My Latest Reaction

A Neighbor Continues To Park In Front Of My House, Even After Leaving Them Several Polite Notes. This Is My Latest Reaction

victoria_antonia Report

#45

So It Rained Yesterday And I Got This Friendly Note Blaming My Dog For The Rain. Hung With A Command Strip With The Pull Tab Cut-Off

So It Rained Yesterday And I Got This Friendly Note Blaming My Dog For The Rain. Hung With A Command Strip With The Pull Tab Cut-Off

Probably-a-dude Report

#46

Note From A Neighbor And My Response - Is It Okay?

Note From A Neighbor And My Response - Is It Okay?

For the record, I was not playing music and I am alone (as usual) tonight. So I do think she had the wrong apartment. I don't know, not sure what to do.

mrhappyfriend Report

#47

Because It’s Too Much Work To Just Look Down

Because It’s Too Much Work To Just Look Down

neighborsfromhell Report

#48

A Friend Of Mine Has Received This Note From The Guy Next Door

A Friend Of Mine Has Received This Note From The Guy Next Door

imgur.com Report

#49

Note Left On Car Of Disabled Neighbor's Social Worker

Note Left On Car Of Disabled Neighbor's Social Worker

The_winner_man Report

#50

My Neighbor Is A Charmer

My Neighbor Is A Charmer

edmundkaz Report

