Guy Shares Crazy Story With Unhinged Neighbor Pointing Cameras At His Windows

In this day and age, having security cameras isn’t just something for businesses, universities and government buildings to consider. They’ve become extremely accessible, and it’s not a bad idea to have them on your property in case packages get stolen, an intruder breaks in or a neighbor decides to incite a turf war.

One man recently reached out to Reddit seeking legal advice after a neighbor decided that she needed to install security cameras to keep an eye on his home. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as a conversation between the author and Bored Panda and some of the replies invested readers shared.

It’s common for homeowners to install security cameras to keep an eye on their property

But this man wasn’t comfortable with his neighbor’s cameras being pointed directly at his home

Image source: could-be_worse

After receiving no help from the police, the homeowner shared an update on the situation

Image source: could-be_worse

Finally, the man shared another update detailing how he plans to fight back against his neighbor

Image source: could-be_worse

“She doesn’t seem to be in a good place right now, and I think she needs help”

To find out more about this situation, we reached out to the Reddit user who shared this story, Could-be_worse. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and reveal what his relationship with this neighbor was like prior to this drama unfolding.

“I met her briefly around a year and a half ago. She was completely fine at the start, and I had helped her with some yard work a couple times,” the author shared. “It seemed like we were on great terms.”

However, about 6 months ago, the OP says he witnessed her getting into a physical fight with another neighbor. “Which was shocking, but I later found out it was a fairly regular thing for her,” Could-be_worse shared. “Two to three months ago, I said good morning before leaving for work, and she just blew up.”

“She got up into my face screaming about the fence being hers. I told her to show me the land survey, and her only response was ‘her pipes run under it,'” the author continued. “I’m still not 100% certain why she’s so hostile about it, but I believe it’s untreated mental illness and paranoia (hence the first cameras).”

As for why the cameras and lights face the author’s bedroom and bathroom, he believes it’s simply to harass him. “I pretty much ignored her for the last couple months, and I think that bothered her.”

So what’s he going to do next? “I can’t see this ending without taking it to court, so unfortunately, I will be,” he told Bored Panda. “I do feel threatened, and due to her past actions, I’m scared of what she might do to me or my home.”

We also asked the OP what he thought of the replies to his post. “[They] were pretty overwhelming. Quite a few comments were helpful though, and I have implemented some of [their advice],” he noted. “Such as ordering privacy film, blocking the cameras that I can with signs and plywood, and putting up lights/cameras of my own.”

Finally, he noted that he feels sorry for his neighbor. “She doesn’t seem to be in a good place right now, and I think she needs help. However, I can’t allow that to be an excuse for her behavior. I do not want to escalate this. It would be great if she would snap out of it tomorrow, and we can forget all about it. But she put up more cameras today, so it’s likely only going to get worse.”

Installing security cameras can be a great way to prevent crime in and around your home

According to Statista, there are currently over 146.8 million homes around the world with smart security cameras installed. Meanwhile, that number is only projected to increase over the next couple of years, likely reaching over 180 million by 2027. And these security systems can be extremely beneficial for homeowners.

SafeHome reports that larceny theft is the most common type of property crime in the United States, with 4.3 million incidents reported in 2022. Package theft is also becoming increasingly common, as one in every 180 packages vanishes off of a homeowner’s doorstep.

At the same time, 48% of all violent crimes in the U.S. occur at home. As much as no one ever plans on being a victim, it’s not a bad idea to have cameras keeping an eye on your property, just in case. And if you happen to be out of town or on vacation, a security system can give you peace of mind, as you’ll be able to keep an eye on your belongings from afar.

But before installing one of these systems, it’s important to consider what exactly you want the cameras to pick up and what you want them to avoid. Security.org recommends making sure you have a good view of the ground floor of your home and its windows, the main stairs and hallway in your house, your home’s common areas and your driveway.

When it comes to where you should avoid placing your cameras, Security.org specifically states that you shouldn’t be keeping an eye on your neighbor’s property, your home’s bedrooms or your home’s bathrooms.

Pointing cameras at a neighbor’s home might be considered an invasion of privacy

But is it actually legal for a neighbor to point their cameras at your house? Well, this depends on where you live. According to Eufy, it is usually legal for your cameras to surveil public areas, such as your street and your neighbor’s front yard. However, it’s often not allowed for neighbors to monitor “reasonable private areas.”

These areas might include your backyard, bathrooms, bedrooms or anywhere else that could not be physically accessed without trespassing. So what can neighbors do when they feel their privacy is being intruded on by security cameras?

Jay 360 recommends first trying to block out the neighbor’s view. This might include installing a tall fence, planting trees or shrubs, putting a screen on the deck in your backyard or installing a fountain that will disrupt any audio recordings your neighbors might be attempting to capture.

If none of these tactics work, however, it might be time to get law enforcement involved. Depending on where you live, there might not be much they can actually do. But it’s worth a try to have them take a look at the situation and evaluate if your privacy is being invaded.

And if you’re still having issues, it might be time to take the conflict to court, as the police officers in this story recommended. This can be a lengthy, expensive and exhausting process, so it’s usually a last resort. But if it’s the only way to keep your neighbors out of your business, it might be worth it.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama between neighbors, look no further than right here.

Readers empathized with the homeowner and shared advice for what he should do next

