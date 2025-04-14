ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda van Beek is a rising talent in the world of comics—an artist whose work may still be flying under the radar, but not for long. She’s already cultivating a loyal audience drawn to her distinct blend of simplicity, charm, and sharp-witted humor. It’s clear that Amanda’s artistic voice is both unique and impactful.

The artist has a gift for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. Whether it’s a passing thought, an awkward moment, or a quiet slice of daily life, she distills it into something funny, insightful, and completely relatable. Her characters, with their subtle quirks and smart dialogue, feel like old friends who just happen to say exactly what you were thinking—but funnier.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Amanda Van Beek: a person with a cloud that starts raining, illustrating a relatable and honest mood.

Amanda van Beek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek about a girl hugging her uncle, calling him her "personal squishmallow," with a humorous tone.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek: person celebrates Valentine's Day with love for self, arms crossed, smiling with hearts.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek humorously depicting a character lamenting January's blues.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek: Person and bear discuss hibernation with playful humor in three panels.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic strip by Amanda Van Beek about humorous New Year resolutions being too ambitious.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek humorously depicts new fitness challenges with character unable to lift arms for a high five.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic strip by Amanda Van Beek depicting a character humorously announcing their COVID-19 vaccination in a dramatic style.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek shows a character looking angry and stating, "Yeah, me neither," humorously expressing denial.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic strip by Amanda Van Beek featuring a character humorously questioning their identity after an early morning walk.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek featuring a playful visit to a panda zoo, with a character wanting a panda souvenir named Xing Ya.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek showing a child as Captain Hook in a theater play, humorously defending her pirate role.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Funny comic by Amanda Van Beek shows humorous ballet conversation between two characters, one wearing 'A', one 'V'.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two characters in Paris, excitedly listing French words like fromagerie and patisserie. Amanda Van Beek comic.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek showing a person joking about a petition to adopt a vacuum cleaner.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek showing a robot vacuum revealing hidden dust bunnies under the bed.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek featuring a humorous interaction with a Roomba and relatable frustration.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek showing a humorous Christmas countdown transformation scene.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Relatable, funny comic strip by Amanda Van Beek featuring a humorous Christmas gift exchange with a reindeer.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Relatable comic by Amanda Van Beek about changing holiday costumes after Christmas, featuring humorous transformation.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek showing a humorous exchange about online follower credibility.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek with characters discussing a successful presentation and a lucky charm.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek featuring a comical road trip with a flatulent dog in a van.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Black-and-white comic by Amanda Van Beek with a person and a talking dog, humorously engaging in a petting session.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek featuring a conversation about a high school role, with humorous and relatable moments.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek featuring a character issuing a humorous statement about another character named Sira.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek featuring a character reacting humorously to receiving a disappointing gift.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek: A countdown to Christmas with contrasting festive and metal costume humor.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek showing a humorous Christmas countdown with two characters, one with blue hair.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Comic by Amanda Van Beek humorously depicting a character's "Christmas math" logic with baubles.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Two people inspect a deer skull with a red spot, leading to a humorous encounter with Santa. Comic by Amanda Van Beek.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Honest comic by Amanda Van Beek: character sweating in winter due to peri-menopause.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Cartoon by Amanda Van Beek: person finds long black hairs during spring cleaning.

    Amanda van Beek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!