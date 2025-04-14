ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda van Beek is a rising talent in the world of comics—an artist whose work may still be flying under the radar, but not for long. She’s already cultivating a loyal audience drawn to her distinct blend of simplicity, charm, and sharp-witted humor. It’s clear that Amanda’s artistic voice is both unique and impactful.

The artist has a gift for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. Whether it’s a passing thought, an awkward moment, or a quiet slice of daily life, she distills it into something funny, insightful, and completely relatable. Her characters, with their subtle quirks and smart dialogue, feel like old friends who just happen to say exactly what you were thinking—but funnier.

More info: Instagram