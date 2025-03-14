Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Vows Her Wedding Will Be Her Last Kid-Friendly Event After They Ruin Her Unique Guest Book
Occasions, Wedding

Lady Vows Her Wedding Will Be Her Last Kid-Friendly Event After They Ruin Her Unique Guest Book

All couples want their wedding to be as special as possible, and they love adding unique touches to it. To ensure that they get to enjoy these unique things to the fullest, many prefer having child-free events these days.

Unfortunately, Reddit user Mani_San had a child-friendly wedding but now highly regrets it. The couple had a unique puzzle-piece guest book, which they wanted to mount on their wall later, but the kids completely ruined it by signing and writing on it. Devastated, the bride vowed never to have a kid-friendly event ever again!

    At the moment, a lot of people are opting to have child-free weddings to avoid the chaos that comes with them

    Image credits: MrWoood / Etsy (not the actual photo)

    At her wedding, the poster had a unique puzzle guest book where the guests signed, and the couple wanted to mount it on their wall

    Image credits: Mani_San

    Image credits: oksix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, some of the guests were livestreaming the event while their kids ran wild, signing and writing all over the puzzle

    Image credits: Mani_San

    The poster is so annoyed by the unsupervised kids ruining her guest book that she vowed never again to have a kid-friendly event

    Today, we attend the original poster’s (OP) rant session as she vents about how kids ruined her wedding guest book. What happened was that the couple planned on having a unique guest book instead of the traditional one, so they got this interesting puzzle where the guests had to sign on the pieces.

    The couple wanted to assemble the puzzle so they would know who came and celebrated their wedding, and then mount it on their wall. Well, things didn’t go as planned for them because, unfortunately, some of the guests were busy livestreaming the whole event, which gave a perfect opportunity for their little ones to run around unsupervised.

    They got their hands on the puzzle guest book and signed their names on 20 pieces, on other pieces where the guests had signed, and even scribbled on the middle which had the couple’s name and wedding date on it! What a bummer, right? The frustrated poster is now desperately trying to figure out how to get it fixed; meanwhile, she’s vowed never to have a kid-friendly function ever again!

    A lot of folks online sympathized with the poster and tried to comfort her as it was something very special for her. Many of them came up with different suggestions on how she could either get rid of the Sharpie marks or how she could ask guests to sign the pieces again. Some also said that she should talk to the parents of the kids, and she said that she did, but it didn’t make a difference.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A study by The New York Times found that 79.5% of 4,000 couples with 2024 wedding dates favored kid-free weddings. Our poster’s disastrous experience is a big giveaway as to why so many people prefer to have child-free weddings these days. After all, the environment is unfamiliar for kids, and when there are quite a few of them together, chaos is quite imminent.

    However, can you really blame the kids for their actions? Many folks pointed out that it was the irresponsible parents’ fault for what the kids did at this wedding. Netizens couldn’t believe that these adults were so busy “livestreaming” that they let their kids run wild, knowing how children can be at such events.

    Some also pointed out that it all clearly shows that the kids are not properly disciplined by their parents, when time and again, research has stressed the importance of discipline. If the parents had already disciplined their little ones or at least kept an eye on them, this could have been easily avoided and the poster wouldn’t be put in such a situation.

    Alas, not everyone is wise enough to know how to properly discipline their children so that they don’t mess things up during such an important day. How about you? Do you prefer kid-friendly or kid-free events? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks online sympathized with the frustrated bride, while some offered advice on how she could handle it now

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    49 minutes ago

    I'd be sending the a**h***s who didn't watch their kids an invoice for a whole NEW puzzle! I doubt the parents will pay but it's worth a shot. Also, now OP knows *not* to invite those people ever again! "With friends like that..." amiright?

