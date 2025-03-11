Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Who Doesn’t Like Kids Insults Date’s Children Using Vulgar Language, He Walks Out On Her
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Who Doesn’t Like Kids Insults Date’s Children Using Vulgar Language, He Walks Out On Her

Dating can be tricky, especially when big life details come into play—like having kids. You see, children aren’t for everyone, so divorced parents getting into the dating game are at a bit of a disadvantage, unless they’re only interested in meeting others like them.

One guy was on a date with a woman he really liked when he mentioned he’d just dropped his kids off at his ex’s place. What he wasn’t prepared for was his date getting offended at that and ultimately insulting his kids. He turned to the web to tell his story.

More info: Reddit

    The dating game can be tough when you’re a divorced parent, as this guy found out in the rudest of ways

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He was on a date with a woman he was really interested in when he happened to mention he’d just dropped off his kids at his ex’s place

    Image credits: Aminaashfaq / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His date told him in no uncertain terms she didn’t even want to hear about his kids, let alone meet them

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Not stopping there, she proceeded to start calling his kids vulgar names straight to his face

    Image credits: WatercressOk8030

    Disgusted, the guy got up and left, but still turned to netizens to ask whether or not leaving his date in the dust had been a jerk move

    OP begins his story by telling the community that he recently met a woman named Hope through his gaming group, and sparks were starting to fly. They were still in the “just talking” stage, and while she knew he was divorced, she had no clue he had two daughters. Then, one conversation changed everything.

    During a casual pub trivia night, he mentioned dropping his daughters off at his ex’s place. Hope’s reaction? Immediate disgust. She declared she never wanted kids and didn’t even want to see or hear about his. 

    That would’ve been fine for OP, but then she started throwing out insults. OP says that’s when the whole night took a nosedive straight into “worst date ever” territory.

    Trying to keep his cool, he politely told Hope to knock it off, but she doubled down. He wasn’t about to sit there and let someone trash-talk his kids, so he canceled his drink and left. No drama, no argument—just a swift exit. 

    Since then, he hasn’t heard from Hope, and honestly, he’s not sure he even wants to. The whole thing felt like a massive red flag. Unsettled, he still turned to netizens to ask if bailing on his badly behaved date was a jerk move.

    Image credits: 8photo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in his story, if Hope was hoping for a second date, she definitely went about it the wrong way. But is there hope for divorced parents looking to find love again in today’s fickle dating game? We went looking for answers.

    In her article for Moving Past Divorce, Rosalind Sedacca writes that it’s no surprise that jumping into dating after a divorce can be difficult, but when you have children, it can be even harder. This is mostly because your entire perspective on relationships changes after having children.

    Sedacca lists several practical tips that divorced parents getting back into dating might find useful. A few of these include being open and honest with first dates, using a babysitter in the early stages of dating, trusting your gut feelings, taking things slowly, talking to your kids about it, and making sure your new partner doesn’t try to parent.

    In her post for DadsDivorce, Katie Davis lists some dating websites someone like OP can turn to. Options include a site specifically for single parents who want to start dating again, an “offline” dating site that matches users according to what kind of outing they’d prefer, and even one that connects users based on their musical tastes.

    It would definitely seem that OP dodged a bullet when he walked out on Hope and her horrific behavior. Here’s hoping he can meet someone a bit more tolerant of his situation, perhaps with a little help from a digital matchmaker this time.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Is it ever okay to trash-talk someone’s kids on a date? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that leaving his date behind was not a jerk move and slammed the woman for her atrocious behavior

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bullet dodged. It's one thing, that you don't want kids. But it's a full another to be a POS about it.

