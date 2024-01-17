People Share Their Worst Dates Ever, And Some Really Dodged A Bullet (67 Posts)
Singles dream of dating feeling like a hilariously wholesome sitcom, but it can also be a cringeworthy reality show with episodes titled "Mommy's Boy at the Restaurant" and "The Awkward Movie Night."
Recently, a person who goes by the nickname Nocta on X asked other platform users to describe the worst dates they've been on, and their post immediately went viral.
As of now, it has been viewed over 22.3 million times, with thousands of people contributing their experiences to the discussion, so we decided to scour the thread and show you the most memorable ones.
Ok, early in the list but I have to admit this first post has set the bar pretty high. I'm sure it CAN get worse, but I'm not sure how.
Did you have his phone number to call him back? No wait, you couldn't, he stole your phone.
I had similar happen. We had spoken in line for months. He came for a visit and we went into the city centre. He got a tattoo of my name,I big letters down his forearm. After going home he called me to tell me he was going to move in with me. Told,not asked. Freaked me out. Blocked him.
Nope. Not on a first date. Even years in, I still ask my husband first if I can have a bite.
Wellll.... the steroids will make a man off his game. Lol
I'm confused wait is the guy the twin and he lied or did she just get weirded out by the guy having a pic of his twin
Yay for us another south african. Ocean Basket is a chain of fish and chips restaurants. Not romantic, not fancy.
All together now boys and girls ... RED flags awaving, RED flags ahoy!
seems like he set this up if the date wasn't going well classic tactic
You're just too picky, Darnell. I'm sure she was a fab boss babe!
Shame she must have been rural. OK now I see why so many south africans in this thread... the OP is south african.
Sounds the bashful type. Just give him a couple more dates to come out of his shell.
Classic clueless guy disease. I used to suffer but then I got cured by a quick swift boot in the butt and told to get a clue. Thanks goodness.
sounds horrible... she talked and paid... what more do you want?
he paid for the date but he swallowed his gum whats the issue here
why even sit down for food and drink with a woman that catfished you
if thats the worst date ever.... he was underdressed...
there was a girl at a place that i used to work i quite liked her we got on quite well she invited me out for a drink i thought great we agreed a time and a place i bought new clothes for the date i had been single for a long time and was quite excited i got there on time but she wasnt there i looked at facebook while waiting and could see her status said she was in another city having coffee with a friend so i texted her where are you and she responded she was at home she had to help her mum with something but forgot to tell me and thought one of our mutual friends would i texted her back thanks for telling me and left it at that went home bought myself a kebab and just chilled i wouldnt have minded so much but she invited me out i didnt ask her
Once went on a date with a guy I met in a business setting, he ordered oysters for both of us and then watched me intently as if waiting for the oysters to take effect. All while gradually increasing the sexual innuendo in the conversation. I claimed a headache and had him drive me home, it was very uncomfortable and that was the last time I ever let a man pick me up for a date.
This is why I no longer date...my partner thinks it's other reasosn!!! No seriously though, I could nit imagine or think of anything worse than having to date again.
