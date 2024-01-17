ADVERTISEMENT

Singles dream of dating feeling like a hilariously wholesome sitcom, but it can also be a cringeworthy reality show with episodes titled "Mommy's Boy at the Restaurant" and "The Awkward Movie Night."

Recently, a person who goes by the nickname Nocta on X asked other platform users to describe the worst dates they've been on, and their post immediately went viral.

As of now, it has been viewed over 22.3 million times, with thousands of people contributing their experiences to the discussion, so we decided to scour the thread and show you the most memorable ones.

Worst-Date-Stories

Kyla_Lacey Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, early in the list but I have to admit this first post has set the bar pretty high. I'm sure it CAN get worse, but I'm not sure how.

Worst-Date-Stories

TQV94 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

miss__lucas254 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

ShadowInDeDark Report

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell? Who does that. Not only putting herself in harm's way but others too. Someone had to jump in and save her.

Worst-Date-Stories

MayRainAway Report

Worst-Date-Stories

andiah_6 Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you have his phone number to call him back? No wait, you couldn't, he stole your phone.

Worst-Date-Stories

brookiewookie0 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

AnneOfCleavage2 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

SaiB0i Report

Worst-Date-Stories

AdanoA Report

blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That could be legit. Bringing someone along they trust as protection

Worst-Date-Stories

Pokeahontassss Report

Worst-Date-Stories

michal_yeb Report

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it's just me, but it wouldn't have occurred to me that the traces of food in my mouth would give her an allergic reaction.

Worst-Date-Stories

kaonebabe Report

szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone
Szzone
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of times we're expected to pay for things. I think it's fair to split the bill, but just saying, ig a guy wrote this, everyone would be like "so what, you're a guy, you're supposed to pay"

Worst-Date-Stories

Einjeth_ Report

annagibson avatar
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had similar happen. We had spoken in line for months. He came for a visit and we went into the city centre. He got a tattoo of my name,I big letters down his forearm. After going home he called me to tell me he was going to move in with me. Told,not asked. Freaked me out. Blocked him.

Worst-Date-Stories

speaktoheall Report

Worst-Date-Stories

usherishaitian Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. Not on a first date. Even years in, I still ask my husband first if I can have a bite.

Worst-Date-Stories

matyoloqueen Report

Worst-Date-Stories

NokubongaTwala Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wellll.... the steroids will make a man off his game. Lol

Worst-Date-Stories

Swazi_Cheri Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woah! Go back to the bit where he lost a testicle because his rabbit died, I need more info

Worst-Date-Stories

FromAerin Report

kateh_3 avatar
Knickknacks
Knickknacks
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm confused wait is the guy the twin and he lied or did she just get weirded out by the guy having a pic of his twin

Worst-Date-Stories

red_sunflour Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Matema_ Report

Worst-Date-Stories

mmasetutu Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay for us another south african. Ocean Basket is a chain of fish and chips restaurants. Not romantic, not fancy.

Worst-Date-Stories

kokotherealg Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All together now boys and girls ... RED flags awaving, RED flags ahoy!

Worst-Date-Stories

itsrororaynes Report

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love going for walks in graveyards 😂 fly across the world to Vienna and go and visit Zentralfriedhoff. It's a graveyard but feels like a sculpture garden!

Worst-Date-Stories

MissWK_ Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

seems like he set this up if the date wasn't going well classic tactic

Worst-Date-Stories

KandeeeKim Report

Worst-Date-Stories

trini87 Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're just too picky, Darnell. I'm sure she was a fab boss babe!

Worst-Date-Stories

JessicaMatheb12 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

aviweamahlubi Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shame she must have been rural. OK now I see why so many south africans in this thread... the OP is south african.

Worst-Date-Stories

TheRealZeeNkosi Report

Worst-Date-Stories

BhuruTheVendor Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Joannieee___ Report

Worst-Date-Stories

shayxonline Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds the bashful type. Just give him a couple more dates to come out of his shell.

Worst-Date-Stories

Talleyberry_ Report

Worst-Date-Stories

symplylivinj Report

Worst-Date-Stories

TheLeatherMouse Report

Worst-Date-Stories

CrowderKhanyiso Report

Worst-Date-Stories

MngUtane Report

szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone
Szzone
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like, he only drank water? In any case, what if the guy was broke?

Worst-Date-Stories

Nonjabul_ Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Classic clueless guy disease. I used to suffer but then I got cured by a quick swift boot in the butt and told to get a clue. Thanks goodness.

Worst-Date-Stories

toosore1_4 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Sulflower_Rose Report

Worst-Date-Stories

AycoAM Report

Worst-Date-Stories

LutenWay_031 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Sandileh_Ngcobo Report

rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sounds horrible... she talked and paid... what more do you want?

Worst-Date-Stories

mandymichellem Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he paid for the date but he swallowed his gum whats the issue here

Worst-Date-Stories

MakiMarish Report

Worst-Date-Stories

1411Bishop Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Mr_BluSkyy Report

rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why even sit down for food and drink with a woman that catfished you

Worst-Date-Stories

Makaziwe_Known Report

Worst-Date-Stories

DeeDunn_ Report

Worst-Date-Stories

nyambura1642160 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Duncan93N Report

Worst-Date-Stories

nokulungamajozi Report

Worst-Date-Stories

jaytcoza Report

Worst-Date-Stories

_JayTee1_ Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Henryrtt Report

Worst-Date-Stories

thatso_r Report

Worst-Date-Stories

chipunzaamandat Report

Worst-Date-Stories

NickMal93481626 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

EmillyNolan Report

Worst-Date-Stories

ImagineFavor Report

Worst-Date-Stories

angie_goodwood Report

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Granted, he shouldn't have gotten smashed on a first date. However, why is she laughing at him for getting beaten up?

Worst-Date-Stories

bahletalita Report

Worst-Date-Stories

Sync_4444 Report

Worst-Date-Stories

GeeUko Report

Worst-Date-Stories

FromAerin Report

