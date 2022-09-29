It’s that time of the year again. The leaves are falling, the nights are getting colder and shorter, and you’re snuggling up with a pumpkin spice latte, thinking about how much you cherish these cozy moments.

And then, there’s him. On the other side of the couch, nestled in his own blanket. Handsome, sweet, and dripping with that weird charm that made you go crazy since day one. You’ve been dating for a long time, and you’re oh so in love. And suddenly, as you lock eyes, those things — the leaves, the fresh nights, even your pumpkin spice latte — don’t make your heart flutter as hard as he does.

It could be the butterflies in your stomach talking, but you’re sure he’s the one. But what about him? Does he feel the same way? How do you tell if he loves you?

Sometimes it can be hard to tell if a man is falling for you or not — especially when he’s hesitant to say it to you directly himself! The good news is that you can catch plenty of signs that give away how he really feels. And guess what? They’re all science-backed, so you know they’ll be accurate! Here is a comprehensive list of signs of a man in love, from his small behaviors to the most obvious signals that he’s head over heels for you.