The irony is that we have mapped the Moon in much more detail than we have the Earth’s seafloor. BBC Science Focus explains that the seafloor is incredibly huge (roughly 335 million square kilometers or 129.3 square miles) and inaccessible far offshore, which is why only a tiny fraction of it has been explored, despite the advancements in technology.

“Recently, a team of scientists put together a Global Dive Dataset containing information from around 44,000 dives into the deep. These were carried out by scientists inside submersibles, as well as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous robots that steer themselves,” the BBC writes.

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“Collectively, these deep submergence vehicles, as they’re known, filmed and photographed an area equal to less than 0.001 per cent of the deep seafloor.”

One issue with this is bias. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of these exploratory dives have taken place within 200 nautical miles of the United States, Japan, or New Zealand. Furthermore, the absolute majority (97%) of these deep-seafloor observations have been carried out by those countries, as well as France and Germany.