A pet kitten is being credited with saving its owner’s life after alerting him to a devastating house fire in the middle of the night.



Donald VanWormer had been asleep in his home when the fire broke out. Unaware of the danger around him, he was suddenly woken by his kitten, Fred, who began scratching at him insistently until he woke up. The unusual behaviour prompted VanWormer to get up and investigate, at which point he realised the house was filling with smoke and flames.



As the fire rapidly spread through the property, VanWormer rushed toward the exit in an attempt to escape. He tried to grab Fred and carry him to safety as he ran for the door. However, in the chaos and thick smoke, the situation deteriorated quickly. Part of the ceiling collapsed during the fire, separating VanWormer from the kitten before he could get outside with him.



VanWormer managed to escape the burning home, but Fred did not survive the blaze. The kitten’s actions, however, are believed to have saved his owner’s life. By waking him before the fire intensified further, Fred gave VanWormer the crucial moments he needed to get out of the house.



The story has since been shared as a powerful example of the loyalty and instinct animals can show toward the people who care for them. Though VanWormer lost his beloved pet in the tragedy, he credits Fred with giving his life to ensure his owner had the chance to escape the deadly fire.