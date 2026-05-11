Brutally honest survivors opened up about the scariest things that they have ever experienced, and their stories are chilling. We have collected their most terrifying , candid posts about what they have gone through, and we are featuring them below. A small note of warning: not everyone will have the stomach for this.

You won’t just find horror and terror in movies, book pages, and video game screens—they are far too common, unwelcome guests in real-life, too. These traumatic events can haunt you for years. While some people repress them, others share them as warnings and as a way to heal and move on with their lives.

#1 When I had to cut my main chute at 1200 feet and pray my backup didn’t open twisted.



I’m still here, so it worked as it should.

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#2 On my motorcycle, some kid comes around the curve in the wrong lane because he is on his cell phone. I see him clearly on it before I ditch the bike. It was either that or hit him head on.



Weird thing is, I wasn't afraid until after when I woke up in the ditch. During, my thought was "this is it".



Kid didn't even stop, just kept driving.

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#3 2 weeks after my grandma passed, me and my brother were alone at home and I remember walking in the hallway when there was a very small empty space there where I could smell her perfume. The thing is, her perfume was very unique and she never visited this house because we moved in there a week after her passing. I called my brother to make sure I wasn't tripping and he said he smelled it too. This never happened again.

Scary and shocking situations—like acts of violence, accidents, and natural disasters—are dangerous, and on top of that, they can leave a lasting negative effect on your physical, mental, and emotional health. If you have trouble processing what has happened to you, it is important that you reach out to a therapist and also talk to your loved ones for support. It is not a sign of weakness to ask for help. ADVERTISEMENT The National Institute of Mental Health explains that after a traumatic experience, you might feel anxious, sad, or angry, run into problems sleeping or concentrating, and constantly think about what happened. Most people will recover from this, as these reactions will get weaker over time. Others, however, might develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

#4 I've done lots of dumb stuff, but the most scared I've been is when I lost my 3yo daughter in an IKEA.

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#5 I tried to stop four guys from attacking this one dude. They stopped, then turned on me. I woke up in the hospital next day and the nurses told me I was brought in after the men had repeatedly stomped on my head. I am happy to be alive.

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#6 To resuscitate my own dad and didn't succeed😓.

You must be willing to ask for professional help when you notice that the scary experiences you have had are affecting your daily life. Some of the main signs that you likely need help include the following behaviors: Feeling very anxious, sad, or fearful Worrying a lot Crying often Having frightening flashbacks or thoughts Experiencing nightmares Feeling angry, resentful, or irritable Having trouble thinking clearly Avoiding the people or places that bring disturbing memories Isolating yourself from your family and friends Furthermore, you might experience physical trauma responses, such as being jumpy and easily startled, having stomach pain, and a racing heart.

#7 My newborn son being rushed to the NICU immediately after being born



He made it. Turns 11 next month and is doing great. Thank you modern medicine!

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#8 Had multiple UTIs that weren't going away with antibiotics, had lots of worrying symptoms in that region, then after coughing at many trips to the doctor, was sent to have a chest x ray, they found a large mass.



I put two and two together and figured i had stage 4 kidney/bladder/prostate cancer that spread to my lungs. After another scan they gave me 3 options for what the mass could be: TB, sarcoidosis or cancer. I googled and there's no way i had the others so i spent weeks knowing was probably gonna pass away while i waited for a biopsy.



Turns out I did have cancer but a much more treatable cancer (hodgkin lymphoma). I never though I'd cry tears of joy hearing news that I had cancer. After a summer of chemo i got to remission and fingers crossed it stays that way.

#9 Seeing a coworker being covered with a sheet after paramedics tried to resuscitate him.

If left untreated, traumatic events can result in depression, panic disorder, misuse of illegal substances, and thoughts of harming yourself. It is vital that you reach out for help immediately. Meanwhile, try to focus on healthy ways to manage stress that improve your well-being rather than harm it. This means spending time with your supportive and trusted loved ones, developing healthy diet, exercise, and sleep routines, and setting realistic goals for what you can manage. Moreover, it is essential that you avoid relying on illegal substances or alcohol to help you cope, as they will only harm your health further.

#10 Childbirth. 20 hour labor for her to get stuck and have to be pushed back inside for an emergency c section. She didn’t cry for 3 minutes and I kept asking my husband to slap me to keep me awake because I could feel myself dying. My uterus wouldn’t contract and I was hemorrhaging.



I ended up with a staph infection that caused me to have an open wound on my c-section scar that lasted over a year too. Hard to navigate all that with a brand new baby. 0/10 will not do again my husband got snipped we were both so scared.

#11 TW



My first ever job was a retail assistant at a big clothing brand. I was only 19. It was just before 9pm and everyone was doing cleaning up/tidying duties. Me and another young guy (Kel) had to take all the recycled packaging out. Basically you left the building, crossed a small square, and there were these huge dumpsters.



I left the building and was walking to the dumpsters. I dumped the cardboard and walked back and then realised I had left the door fob inside. It was dark by then and I knocked on the door a couple of times and just kept pressing the buzzer as I knew Kel was working and would come out with more packaging any second.



Out of nowhere. I swear I did not see him before, this massive guy is standing next to me. He was smoking. He said something super creepy like "what's a pretty girl like you doing standing next to a strong man like me?"



I froze and all I managed to say was that I work here, and that I am taking the rubbish out.



He looked me in the eyes. He said: "I'm going to do you so hard. You are going to wish you weren't alive." I can't even remember what I thought I was just in complete fear.



Literally at that moment, I heard the door buzz, and Kel comes out and he's like laughing "why were you buzzing so much?".



I'm crying and screaming and run straight into him. I turn around and the guy is gone.



Kel grabs the manager. He calls the police and they come. We made a report but there was no CCTV back then and that was it. To be honest, I think some of my colleagues thought I was just making it up.



I often think about what would have happened if Kel had come a few minutes later.

#12 When I had postpartum psychosis and heard a demon in my living room tell me to get off the couch and take my baby.

If you feel like opening up about your own traumatic past and how you coped with the fear and fallout, you can do so in the comments. What are the scariest, most terrifying things that you have ever experienced that have left an indelible mark on your life? What advice would you give anyone who ever finds themselves in situations like the ones you went through?

#13 Almost choked once, I was trying to breathe and couldn’t, but luckily I was next to a friend who knew the Heimlich manoeuvre and dealt with the situation very well.

#14 Just being a dumb kid, I impulsively dived into the 3ft. deep shallow end of the YMCA pool before a swimming lesson and took the impact of the pool floor on my chin.



It was only because I was such a bad little diver that my chin hit the floor and not the top of my head which would have crumpled my head into my neck. No one saw it happen, but my head was ringing all day. Got home and my mom asked me why my chin was all scraped up and I told her I fell while I was running. It was better that she never knew how close I came to being a quadraplegic.



Editing...since a decent amount of people are seeing my comment, please I beg of you to really reinforce pool safety warnings with your kids with the pool season about to get underway, I was very lucky that day!

#15 I survived a chainsaw accident to the throat.

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#16 First day in Australia, went swimming in a river and saw the top of a crocodile swimming a few feet away. My survival instinct told me to swim, so naturally my body gave me two spontaneous charlie horses. Then the next day an angry goat nearly hoofed me in the balls. Love that place.

#17 I thought I had lost my 3 year old son when i was using the bathroom. I searched almost the entire house, recruited neighbors to look for him, and after I finally called my wife and 911, I found him sleeping in the pantry.

#18 Kayaked across 5km of open ocean at night in the rain, the waves were so big that when I was in the trough between two waves the water on either side of me was over my head.

#19 Probably the septic shock incident.



Seeing your family gathered outside an ICU room while the staff are trying to save you is a memory that still makes me feel odd.



I was in my early 40s. My kids think that I have some PTSD from it.



Most recently, a totally blind horse spooked into me at a gallop. I remember hooves beside my head and thinking I was done for.



Luckily, I came to within 5 or 10 minutes with just a concussion and a back injury. It was a scary moment.



I've had too many bad scares to list. My aunt stroked out in our kitchen. She was 37 and I was 18. Horrible memories of the ambulance and my uncle and mom hysterical.



I'm beginning to think my kids might be right about some therapy after all. I think I probably do have some trauma issues.

#20 Went to the dermatologist for some really mild psoriasis as a teenager. It was my first time going to this particular doctor, and when my dad brought me to that office, I noticed a sign at the reception desk that said his office’s policy was that all new patients undergo a full body exam. Full body exam - meaning every inch of your body, pulling your cheeks apart - everything.



I saw this and immediately wanted to leave. I told my dad that I didn’t want to get naked in front of a stranger over a little bit of dry skin. He talked me into staying for the appointment anyway by giving me the whole, “he’s a doctor, you won’t be showing him anything he hasn’t seen a thousand times” speech.



To my complete surprise, because of that full body exam (and a couple of biopsies later), I found out I had two cancerous spots (Melanoma) on my back that I didn’t even know were there.



Made sense as I worked as a lifeguard that previous summer and never wore sunscreen. Lucky for me, it was early on enough that it hadn’t spread yet. Got scheduled for surgery the following week, right in his office. Had me lay on my stomach on a table and he cut these big, thick chunks of meat out of my back. Said he took a bit more than he needed to just so he could make sure he got it all.



I was out of work for six weeks for recovery, but everything turned out okay and I was cancer free. Had to continue going in for a full body exam every three months after that for a while, which sucked, but it was better than dying. He told me if I hadn’t come in for the minor psoriasis, I’d have been gone within a couple of years. Scared the stuff out of me. Always wear your sunscreen.

#21 I was almost attacked by wild boars on my first night-time walk alone in the woods.

#22 Last year, I got held hostage at my Airbnb in Croatia by two large guys. I was walking back into my building after a night out and then two men appeared behind me at 1am, forced me to open the doors to the space, talked to me for about 20 mins inside the apartment and then they forced me to go to an ATM with them to give them money. It was an outer body experience and I couldn't believe it was happening at the time. In the end, they only asked for €120. I was travelling alone and 100% thought they were going to end me.

#23 Standing in the burn ICU when the doctor told me my husband had probably 70% chance of survival if he made it through the next two days.





1 month in a coma, 3 months in the burn ICU, 23 surgeries, and one organ transplant later, he is still here. Life is different but i will never forget what it was like facing that level of uncertainty.

#24 Had a kid get his leash caught on the reef, crying for help and drowning in the surf, 100m away from me. When I got there, there was no sign of him.



Edit: you're probably wondering what happened to the kid, and the truth is... I don't know. I dived under the sets a few times and tried to find him, but all I grabbed was seaweed and granite. The feeling of not being able to help or find him really sucked. There were no reports of anyone dying out there that day, so I can only assume that somehow he managed to free himself and was washed safely ashore.

#25 When my daughter went missing.

#26 I was in a car crash, driver was drunk, I was riding in the passenger seat. We hit a guard rail head on doing upwards of 50 MPH. He hit his head on the windshield, then proceeded to try to drive away. Thankfully the car stalled due to the radiator being smashed in the collision.

#27 I had to throw myself in the grass to not get hit by the car that ended my best friend and seriously hurt a guy that stopped to help us when she ran out of gas.



A little over a year ago I got carjacked right outside my apartment after coming home from work at 2:30 am. I threw my keys and purse and ran away immediately.

#28 I became a truck driver during college and got a summer job driving a tanker full of hot oil. On my third day out by myself after training, this 90 year old man pulls out in front of me on a two lane highway, and I hit that dude going 65 mph. He took out my steer tire, so I ended up swearing into oncoming traffic and then came to a stop in the ditch. Ended up hitting my head on the window. Three years later I’m still sensitive to light, and I have trouble speaking at times. Idk whatever happened to the old dude. He should not have been driving at his age.

#29 Spinning a car in front of an oncoming 40 ton truck.



Driving a boat full of drunk men across Lake Kariba in the pitch black, never having driven a boat before, knowing that we'd seen hippos and crocodiles bigger than the boat in the area earlier that day, and knowing that the whole area was full of petrified trees that could easily hole the boat or knock the propeller off.

#30 Last summer I was hit buy a wave and dragged under, the sea bed was pretty rocky and it ripped an earning out. I had my first panic attack a couple days after. Crazy how something so small and inconsequential in the grand scheme of things can shake you up so much - it took be a couple months for my nerves to get back to normal.

#31 I got kicked by a horse in the gut and went into shock because my duodenum disconnected from my stomach and my gallbladder exploded. Then the hospital thought I was med seeking and put me on the back burner. They didn’t take me seriously until my vitals crashed.



As scary, in a totally different way was falling off a horse and getting to brain bleeds. I derealized and lost consciousness. I forgot months of my life and came to consciousness in an entirely different location. It took months to regain my full mental capacity. I still forget words.

#32 An older nurse at my school and I had a what I thought was a friendly relationship. We decided to go to a park and drink coffee. Instead he took me out of the city and tried to attack me.

#33 I had a random stroke. Everything feels slightly off and I’m a little bit different personality wise now. Every once in a while I wonder if I’m in a coma and I have just imagined my current situation. I also think about my past self dying and this is the new me with how I think and feel now. I can’t remember exactly how I thought or felt about things before my stroke. I remember them, but my wife says I talk about memories differently now or a new and different type of analysis. It can be concerning at times.

#34 I was 17, my boyfriend woke up from a dream that I cheated on him. He woke me up and screamed at me for what felt like an eternity, then punched a hole in the wall right next to my head. He then proceeded to have very rough intercourse (yes, I know what it was) with me and went back to sleep. The next day, he claimed to not remember any of it and got mad at me for making a hole in his wall.



I truly thought I was going to pass away that night. It took me another 8 months to figure out how to leave him.

#35 My ex and I got into a heated argument one time. It escalated to shouting and the usual insults and gaslighting. It's all kinda blurry now but he got violent and grabbed me and got me in a chokehold from behind. Like his whole arm around my neck kinda thing. He squeezed for so long that my vision started to go black and eventually I started to feel wet because I'd peed myself. I believed at that moment that he wasn't gonna let go and that I was gonna pass away there in the floor but he let go eventually.



Nothing else in life has scared me as much as that did. The dumb thing is I stayed with that jerk for another 5 or 6 years after that. I'm out now though and mostly happier though I have my bad days.

#36 My 6 month old stopped breathing while I was driving (she has a heart condition unknown at this point). I had to give her CPR while we waited for the ambulance.



She's alive and doing well and graduating high school 2 years early this year. Get your CPR certification people, I only had gotten mine as an extracurricular in college and eternally grateful I did.

#37 A knife-wielding, schizophrenic uncle hell bent on attacking me and nearly succeeding.

#38 3.5 year old daughter hid from us in Best Buy for almost 20 minutes. Thought she was abducted. I can’t describe the fear/panic it caused. The employees were phenomenal about it. The second I alerted one of them he was on his ear piece/walkie talkie thing telling everyone else. Anything making noise- TVs, stereos, whatever- were silenced and security manned every way out- not just the exit but all the doors to the back rooms. They all deserved raises.

#39 I spent 34 1/2 minutes trapped inside a vehicle, after a car crash, with the driver seizing on my lap.

#40 Cannabis induced psychosis. For about 4 months I got to experience what it’s like to be The Main Character Of Reality, and it was the single most traumatic thing I have ever experienced. I’m still recovering from it 3 years later lol.

#41 Had a close call with a driver who ran a red light and missed me by inches.

#42 Sleep paralysis.

#43 Escaping domestic violence.

#44 Woke up in a burning house in the middle of the night. The smoke was so thick I couldn't see anything.

#45 It’s wild how a single split-second decision by someone else can completely rewrite your timeline. Those near-misses stick with you because you replay the milliseconds where everything could have gone wrong. It’s not just the adrenaline in the moment, but the quiet, haunted realization later that you were that close to not being here. Glad you’re still around to tell the story.

#46 Realizing my (now ex) husband and I were not in love with each other. Amicable divorce, still keep in touch occasionally. The hardest part was that we were fostering three boys, but we were able to cohabitate long enough to get them adopted together.



6 months later I got a teaching job on the other side of the country, packed up as much stuff as I could fit in my minivan, and left. I met the love of my life out here, made all the right decisions, but that first realization that this white picket fence dream that I worked so hard to build was a lie was the scariest day of my life.

#47 I was out surfing when a fairly large wave caught me in the shallows and pitched me headfirst underwater. I ended up balanced on my head, pressed against the sand, the full weight of the wave bearing down on me. I could hear my neck making loud cracking sounds, and I was certain it was about to break. Then the wave passed over, and I managed to right myself. It was one of the most frightening moments I’ve ever experienced.

#48 Christmas a few years ago. My wife and I were cooking as usual when she got abdominal pain. I'm a doc, I examined her and thought she had diverticulitis. Dragged her to the ER "Let's go after we eat" "Nope, we're going right now."



At the hospital, CT scan showed a large ovarian tumor that was starting to undergo torsion. She had emergency surgery. There were times I thought it was our last Christmas together.



Sweated until the pathology came back benign. We had our 31st anniversary a couple weeks ago.

#49 A tire flew over my car on I-75 south. It bounced about 10 ft in front, & flew over. We were all traveling pretty fast. I like to think there's a lot of math involved in me not dying there.