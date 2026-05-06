Guy Gets Absolutely Savage Revenge On Girlfriend And Best Friend After Discovering Their Secret

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Getting betrayed not just once but twice, by your two closest people, is beyond traumatic. Some people shatter. For others, this lights a fire in their belly, and they start concocting elaborate revenge plans to get even and make everyone regret ever crossing them.

One man, who tragically lost his wife and child in a brutal accident, eventually healed, moved on, and found love. However, what started as a fairy-tale relationship soon turned dark. He uncovered that his girlfriend had been cheating on him with his close friend. Enraged and unwilling to back down, he decided to get pro revenge against them both. You’ll find the full story below. This is one for the history books.

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Being betrayed can be a deeply harmful experience. Some people decide to go down the path of all-consuming revenge

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

This man, whose girlfriend cheated on him with his friend, came up with an elaborate plan to ruin their lives

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The author started by sharing his traumatic backstory

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Later, he shared how he met his new girlfriend

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He started seeing some relationship red flags

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The man uncovered the affair. It completely devastated him

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Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

He decided that he wanted to get revenge against the people who hurt him

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Image credits: Árpád Czapp / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The pro-revenge plan went just as the man envisioned

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Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ceolsean

Revenge might sound like a good idea when you are hurt, but forgiveness is the healthier option in the long run

Revenge stories are satisfying to read, but most often, they are not good guideposts for how to live your life well. The desire to see justice done is completely understandable, and you should not simply roll over when someone tries to hurt you. You need to protect your boundaries, fight for your needs, and have standards for the people you let into your life.

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And yet, the healthiest thing to do is to embrace the reality of what happened to you—for example, that you have been cheated on and that your loved ones have lied to you—and then try to forgive, heal, and move on with your life.

To be perfectly clear, forgiveness doesn’t mean that you agree with what has happened to you. Nor does it mean that the people who have hurt you are excused. Rather, forgiveness is your way to reclaim your life by prioritizing your mental and emotional health once more. You are taking all of the time, energy, anger, pain, and frustration in your life and redirecting it toward something more valuable.

Or, in other words, the best revenge is a life well-lived.

However, some people, caught up in their pain and fiery emotions after being betrayed, decide not to be the bigger person. They were deeply hurt, and so they want the villains of their story to feel the same pain. Or something even worse. This is the path that the author of the viral pro-revenge story decided to go down.

It is extremely suspicious if your significant other’s habits and behavior suddenly change. They might be having an affair

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Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

One of the biggest indicators that your significant other might be cheating on you is a sudden change in their behavior and habits. To be fair, this can be caused by other things, too, including stress at work and in their personal life. However, it is deeply suspicious if the person you (think you) know starts acting like a completely different human being.

For example, you should be worried when your partner takes an interest in their appearance like a bolt from the blue. Exercising, taking care of yourself, and wearing clothes that suit you are not the issue. A healthy lifestyle should be celebrated. But trying to become more attractive out of nowhere is the problem. It indicates that your significant other might be trying to impress someone else in their life, other than you.

It is also worrying if your partner suddenly starts spending more time away from home, ‘works’ longer hours at the office, is unreachable at odd times of the day, suddenly struggles with money, etc.

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You should also look for significant changes in their communication with you, their tech use, as well as your level of intimacy. If your partner starts lying and behaving in a secretive, cagey manner, it might be related to an emotional, digital, or physical affair.

Other red flags include big mood changes, as well as them accusing you of cheating out of nowhere. Once again, the problem is not these behaviors per se, but the speed with which they appear in your significant other’s life.

Once you’ve read through the story and the internet’s reactions, we’d like to hear from you in the comments, too. What do you think of the man’s elaborate revenge plan? Is this something that you would do to get back at the people who betrayed you, or would you try to move on with your life? Has anyone ever cheated on you with a close friend? Share your thoughts.

The story got many people’s attention online. Here is what they said about the man’s pro revenge

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