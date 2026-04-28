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Not every marriage ends happily, but your divorce can be a gateway into a new, better, healthier era. However, even if you find a wonderful new partner, your toxic ex might come back to haunt you.

That’s what happened to internet user u/daisycherryblossoms. She detailed how her cheating ex-husband guilt-tripped her for not telling him about how her new boyfriend got her pregnant after their divorce. Scroll down for the full story and a very important update from the author of the viral post about all of the fallout.

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Toxic partners can sometimes haunt your new relationships, even if you thought you were done with the drama

Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman shared that her ex-husband guilted her into feeling bad because she didn’t tell him about getting pregnant with her new boyfriend

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Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos/Envato (not the actual photo)

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As the story started going viral, the woman started sharing more information

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She then added even more context

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Image credits: ESBProfessional/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: daisycherryblossoms

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Actions always speak louder than words. You have to honestly weigh whether your partner is willing to take responsibility and change their toxic behaviors

You won’t always be able to instantly tell that a toxic person is, well, toxic. While some relationship red flags are apparent almost immediately, very early on in the relationship, others are more subtle and insidious. The latter might rear their ugly heads only once you’ve been dating for a long time or even after you get married.

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In this particular case, the author of the post found out about her husband’s cheating tendencies only several years into their marriage. Most relationships go through rough patches. However, they are no excuse for infidelity.

Open and honest communication, couples therapy, or even an amicable divorce are all healthier alternatives to ‘punishing’ your partner for whatever you think is wrong in your marriage by cheating on them.

Image credits: Eyecan2/Envato (not the actual photo)

Though an affair does not have to spell the end of your relationship, you should only ever try to ‘fix’ it if your partner takes responsibility for their actions and takes steps to genuinely make amends for hurting you. Trust takes a long time to rebuild, and you can’t fake the effort.

Broadly speaking, relationship red flags are issues stemming from your partner’s behavior that should make you stop and reassess everything. The future of your relationship depends a lot on your significant other’s willingness to correct their problematic behavior. And it is not your duty to ‘fix’ them. Your mental and emotional well-being and happiness should be your priority.

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If they are self-aware and willing to grow and improve as a person, there might be a future for you two. However, real change takes dedication, perseverance, and time. You should not be naive enough to believe everything they promise you (especially if they have a manipulative streak). Look at their actions and behavior patterns.

“In relationships, red flags are signs that the person probably can’t have a healthy relationship and proceeding down the road together would be emotionally dangerous,” clinical psychologist Dr. Wendy Walsh, PhD, explained to Verywell Mind.

Major relationship red flags include overly controlling behavior, manipulative tendencies, and chronic disrespect, among other things

Some of the main red flags that you should keep an eye out for include dependence on illegal substances, violent behavior, mismatched relationship goals, and persistent jealousy and distrust. The latter can be related to your partner’s issues with control.

“Often, the red flag of a very insecure partner looks like attentiveness at the start of a relationship, but there’s an underlying control problem beneath all the attention. Later in the relationship, it’s easier to look back and reinterpret that constant attention or overboard generosity as desperate insecurity,” warns Amber Trueblood, LMFT.

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Your inner alarm bells should be ringing if your significant other tries to significantly control your life, including who you see and talk to, where you go, how you spend your money, what you do online, and how you look, what you eat, and what you wear.

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It’s also a red flag if your date or partner constantly tells you stories about their ‘crazy exes.’ In a nutshell, someone who paints their former partners in such a bad light is likely avoiding any responsibility for their actions. What’s more, it shows that they don’t respect the people that they once loved or cared about.

In the meantime, it’s also suspicious if the person you’re dating struggles to maintain other relationships (for instance, with their friends), spends all of their time with you, doesn’t have hobbies or goals, and lacks emotional intimacy.

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Furthermore, you should be on the lookout for toxic dating ‘strategies’ like gaslighting (they make you question your own sanity by lying), so-called love ‘bombing’ (they manipulate you by showering you with affection to gain your trust), and breadrumbing (they’ll avoid committing to you, only to then encourage you enough so you don’t give up on them).

We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas. What would you have done if you were in the viral post author’s shoes, and your ex-partner accused you of withholding information about your current life and new relationship? Have you ever dated someone toxic, and if so, what red flags would you warn everyone to keep an eye out for? How do you protect your boundaries from the people you love?

The woman revealed more details about her sensitive situation as she began interacting with her readers

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Most internet users thought that she did nothing wrong. Here’s their take on all the drama

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After some time, the woman shared a very important update about what happened next. Her life massively improved

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Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: daisycherryblossoms

Internet users rushed in to share their thoughts about the new information. They were ecstatic

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