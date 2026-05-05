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Anxious. Dizzy. Nauseous. Sweating. That’s you when you are confronted by your irrational fears. While some see the ocean, large bodies of water, and deep pools as magnificent and beautiful, others find them so terrifying that they are practically paralyzed with fear.

Bored Panda is giving you just a splash of what frightens people with thalassophobia—the fear of deep, open, dark, and dangerous water—with these gorgeous and eerie photos that are dripping with danger. Do you think you might (not) have thalassophobia? Scroll down to find out.

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#1

Free Diving In A Kelp Forest

A diver feeling small, suspended in a dense kelp forest with sun rays breaking through the uncomfortable water.

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    #2

    Crack In The Ice In Nunavut

    Uncomfortable water pics of a dark channel of open water between two white ice formations, making you feel small.

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    #3

    There Is Something Big Down There... I Can See Its Shadow

    A lone swimmer in blue water with a large, dark shape below, creating uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    There is nothing shameful about being scared. Fear is an innate part of human life, and it protects you from potential dangers. Even phobias, irrational fears, are quite common.

    For example, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) reports that around 9.1% of American adults have had specific phobias in the past year. Around 12.5% of the US adult population experiences specific phobias at some point throughout their lives.

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    Meanwhile, 19.3% of adolescents aged 13 to 18 had a specific phobia.

    #4

    This Was A Trapdoor Inside Epstein's House That LED To The Sea

    An open hatch reveals murky green water below with a ladder, providing an uncomfortable water pic.

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    #5

    I Think You’ll See The Drop If You Paddle Over This One

    An aerial view of an uncomfortable water pic showing a deep, dark sinkhole in turquoise water with a small pier.

    The Yucatán is the land of cenotes, with hundreds of them scattered throughout. We’d never seen much about this one, so we figured we’d visit it. Upon arrival, it ripped a hole in our minds almost as big as the cenote itself. Sometimes the big tourist spots are popular for good reason, and even though the crowds are painful, it’s still worth it. Other times, you find the hidden gems off the beaten path, and those are always the most rewarding ones for me.

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    #6

    Swimming Into A Blue Hole In The Bahamas

    A lone swimmer in a pink top and black fins descends into dark, uncomfortable water, making them feel small.

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    However, phobias can affect different people, well, differently. For some, they are a mild inconvenience. For others, the effects are so debilitating that it makes daily routine more difficult, limits their options, and reduces the quality of their life.

    Based on the data from NIMH, of the adults with specific phobia in the past year, around 21.9% had serious impairment. Furthermore, 30% had moderate impairment and 48.1% had mild impairment.

    #7

    Dean’s Blue Hole In Long Island, The Bahamas (Via Willtrubridge)

    A person in a blue swimsuit underwater, near a coral reef, with deep blue water behind them. Uncomfortable water pics.

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    #8

    The View Behind Me While Night Diving In The Red Sea

    Two white scuba fins against a dark background, evoking the vastness of water pics that make you feel small.

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    Beady El
    Beady El
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    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he’s being towed by two white rays…

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    #9

    Not The Best Start To A Fishing Trip

    An uncomfortable water pic showing a partially submerged boat and trailer in murky water, near a dock.

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    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the boat still up on dry land?

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    People develop phobias due to a combination of factors, ranging from their genetics to their upbringing and past experiences.

    In a nutshell, thalassophobia is the intense, persistent fear of deep bodies of water. These sources of fear can be, for example, the ocean or a lake. It can also be something like a murky and particularly deep swimming pool.

    #10

    Found A Decomposing Humpback Whale Carcass Yesterday. Quite Interesting

    Uncomfortable water pics showing multiple divers underwater, beneath a large boat, making them feel small.

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    #11

    Light In The Darkness

    A lone diver descends into the dark, illuminated by a brilliant turquoise light beam from above. Uncomfortable water pics.

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    #12

    You Probably Shouldn't Swim In The Ocean At Night

    Uncomfortable water pic: a dark, unsettling glimpse of something emerging from the murky depths, making you feel small.

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    You are more likely to develop fears related to bodies of water if you have had traumatic experiences. For instance, you may have struggled, drowned, or needed rescuing while swimming or diving. Or you had a nasty, dangerous trip while sailing on a boat.

    How you were raised matters, too. For example, if your relatives kept telling you horror stories about the dangers of water, you’ll likely be more wary of it as well. Parents can also pass their irrational fears down to their children, even if their kids don’t initially have the negative associations.

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    #13

    Croesor Mine, Wales

    An old ladder descends into deep, dark blue water, surrounded by jagged underwater rock formations, creating an uncomfortable water pic that makes you feel small.

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    #14

    Abandoned Silver Mine Shafts. Lake Superior Thunder Bay, Ontario

    Clear, blue-green water revealing stepped underwater ledges near a rocky island. Uncomfortable water pics, making you feel small.

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    #15

    Manly Ferry This Morning

    A massive wave crashes over the side of a boat, creating an uncomfortable water pic. The deck is red and yellow with ropes.

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    You are also more likely to develop phobias if you have a more anxious, sensitive, or negative personality, as well as keep hearing stories about water accidents, for instance, on the news or social media.

    On the genetic side of things, it is likely that many of your ancestors were cautious around deep water, and they may have passed on these traits to their descendants.

    On the flip side, if you have a healthy relationship with bodies of water, you can recognize the danger they pose without becoming paralyzed when you’re near them or looking at their photos.

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    #16

    Baja California Sur Gray Whale Eye. The Most Incredible Creatures I Have Ever Had The Privilege Of Meeting

    Uncomfortable water pics of dark shapes lurking beneath the rippling surface of green water near a blue boat hull.

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like the face and eye of an elephant.

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    #17

    Sitting In The Engine Of A Sunken L-1011

    A diver sits on a huge submerged object, making them feel small. One of many uncomfortable water pics.

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    #18

    A Flooded, Abandoned Mineshaft

    Uncomfortable water pics of a dark, murky flooded mine shaft with submerged ladder, pipe, and wooden beams.

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    For some people suffering from thalassophobia, it is the vastness and overwhelming scale of open water that scares them. For others, it might be the (real or imagined) dangers that lurk just beneath the surface.

    This is distinct from aquaphobia, the irrational and intense fear of water. Aquaphobia might mean that the person is terrified of baths or even splashing, not just deep water and swimming pools.

    #19

    Look Close

    A submerged object disturbing the surface of dark, rippling water with a rope, one of the uncomfortable water pics.

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    #20

    The Reef Dropped Off Into This Abyssal Green Nothingness

    A diver's fins against an eerie, monochromatic green underwater backdrop, making you feel small. Uncomfortable water pics.

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    #21

    My Friend Posted This On Her Facebook

    A swimmer in a mask and snorkel gives an OK sign underwater in a cave, feeling small amidst the natural water pics.

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    On the physical side of things, someone with thalassophobia can feel the following symptoms when they are near a vast body of water, are exposed to content about it, or are even simply imagining it:

    1. Dizziness
    2. Nausea
    3. Lightheadedness
    4. Rapid breathing and a shortness of breath
    5. Racing heart
    6. Sweating

    On top of this, you can also experience emotional symptoms such as anxiety, detachment, feeling overwhelmed, and a desire to escape.

    You might also feel a sense of imminent doom.
    #22

    Nothing Really Special, Just Heading To Our First 6-Hour Shift

    Two images of a diver in dark, deep water holding a thick red cable, making viewers feel small in the worst way.

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    #23

    In Lake Travis, Texas, You Can Watch Jaws While Sitting In An Inner Tube

    Uncomfortable water pics of people watching Jaws on a giant screen while floating in inner tubes on water, feeling small.

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    #24

    A Pool With Holes

    An uncomfortable water pic of a swimming pool with large, unsettling circular holes in the bottom, making one feel small.

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    For some individuals, their having thalassophobia will barely affect their routine. For others, it can severely lower their quality of life. You may, for instance, suffer from sudden panic attacks, chronically feel anxious or depressed, feel lonely and socially isolated, and misuse substances to cope with your fear.

    This is unhealthy. Thankfully, thalassophobia, like many other phobias, can be treated.

    #25

    What I Know For Sure Is I Will Be Terrified

    Uncomfortable water pics of a diver navigating a narrow underwater cave. The dark crevice makes you feel small.

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    #26

    Giant Anaconda In The Amazon River

    Diver filming a massive snake underwater. Uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    #27

    Jacob's Well In Texas

    A deep, clear blue natural water pool with visible algae and reflections of trees and clouds, making one feel small.

    The depth of the well makes its bottom inaccessible to sight. Therefore, it seems endless, and the water is so transparent that the illusion of emptiness is created. The well itself is only the entrance to the labyrinth of underwater caves that have existed for many millennia, and no one knows exactly how deep this well really is or what is at the bottom.

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    One way to help, for example, is to desensitize yourself to your triggers by gradually exposing yourself to the source of your fears. This can involve both real-life exposure and virtual exposure.

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    Another approach is to try cognitive behavioral therapy, aka CBT. This type of therapy, the American Psychological Association explains, focuses on changing your thinking patterns. Namely, you learn to recognize how your distorted thinking can create problems, understand your behavior and motivations, use your problem-solving skills to cope with tough situations, and develop confidence in your abilities.

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    #28

    All These Water Spouts Are Happening At Once

    Multiple towering waterspouts stretch from dark clouds to the vast, uncomfortable water surface. They make you feel small.

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    #29

    Abandonment Of Your True Self Is Selfish. When In Service To Your True Self, Your Self Is Abandoned

    An uncomfortable water pic of a diver standing on a shallow seabed with sand falling into a deep, dark abyss.

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    #30

    Some Pics From The Southern California Oil Rigs. These Are Platforms, Eureka And Ely, In Long Beach, California

    Uncomfortable water pics of divers exploring massive underwater structures, feeling small among schools of fish in deep blue water.

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    How do these photos of mysterious, deep, open, and dark bodies of water make you feel, Pandas?

    Do you think you have thalassophobia, and if so, how does it affect your daily life? Thalassophobia aside, what other irrational fears do you have?

    What scares you the most? (Yours truly, for instance, has acrophobia, the fear of heights.)

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    Keep scrolling and diving deeper, and share your insights and experiences in the comments section at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Taking A Short Break While Doing Hull Inspections

    Uncomfortable water pics of a diver next to a giant ship propeller, making them feel small under the sea.

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    #32

    Found A Still Water Pool In An Abandoned Water Park, Which Was Around 5 Ft Deep

    Uncomfortable water pic: a dark, enclosed concrete area filled with murky water and dense green algae.

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    #33

    AFT Ballast Tank On My Ship. Had To Dewater And Inspect It

    Uncomfortable water pic of murky water in a rusted metal access hatch, a ladder descending into the gloom.

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    #34

    Milada Lake, Czech Republic

    A person iceskating on a frozen lake with another person visible swimming underneath the clear ice. Uncomfortable water pics.

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    #35

    Just A Pilatus PC-12NGX Floating In The Pacific Ocean. I Can't Imagine How Scary It Must Be To Experience This

    An uncomfortable water pic of a small plane partially submerged in the vast, deep blue ocean, making you feel small.

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    #36

    Canadian Photographer Steven Haining Breaks World Record For Deepest Underwater Photoshoot At 163 Ft - Model Poses On Shipwreck Without Diving Gear

    Uncomfortable water pics of divers and a woman in a dress underwater, showcasing unique aquatic photography.

    The team first achieved this record in 2021 at a depth of 6.40 metres, and decided to reclaim their record with a new, much deeper attempt. The photoshoot took place on the deck of the Hydro Atlantic shipwreck in Boca Raton. Steve Haining was the photographer, Ciara Antoski was the model, and Wayne Fryman was the technical diving and safety expert. In advance of the attempt, both Steve and Ciara had to go through an additional ear of technical training, gas blending, and decompression practice in order to safely make it to the depth recorded.

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    #37

    A Complete Bird's-Eye View Of The Titanic Wreck

    Dark blue underwater scene with submerged rocks and debris, creating an uncomfortable water pic that makes you feel small.

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    #38

    Lagoon Kan Luum

    Multiple underwater photos showing divers exploring dark caves, highlighting uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    #39

    The World Capital Of Cave Diving (Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo)

    Two images of divers exploring an underwater cave, illuminated by their lights. Uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    #40

    Even At 30°c, Serious Divers Know A Drysuit Isn’t Just For Cold Water

    A diver explores deep uncomfortable water, making them feel small amidst the vast underwater structures and eerie lighting.

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    #41

    Lumberton, TX

    A street sign for "French St" submerged in dark, murky water, showcasing uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    #42

    Took A Swim 74 Miles Off The Coast Of Madagascar Today. This Was My POV

    Sunlight glinting off vast, uncomfortable water, making you feel small. An open ocean view with bright sun in the sky.

    My boat was 3 meters behind, but I don’t want to imagine what it would feel like if alone without any boat to climb on.

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    #43

    Underwater Gates At Niagara Falls Power Station

    Two side-by-side images of an indoor water channel with greenish-blue water, creating an uncomfortable feeling.

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    #44

    On The Edge Of The Deep, Dark Blue

    Legs dangle over deep, clear ocean water, showcasing uncomfortable water pics and the immense depth below.

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    #45

    “Thalassophobia” 3D Render

    An overhead view of a dark, unsettling swimming pool with steps, featuring uncomfortable water and light reflections.

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    #46

    Ultimate Zen

    A lone diver suspended in deep, dark blue water, with bubbles rising. This uncomfortable water pic makes you feel small.

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    #47

    Fog Over The Atlantic. Does This Qualify?

    A dark, moody pier extending into vast, uncomfortable water at twilight, with a life preserver station on the right.

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    #48

    Hands To Bathe - With A Twist. Diver Recreationally Dives On HMNZS Te Mana While She Is Moored Off Western Australia

    A man in a mask sits on a giant boat propeller underwater, making him feel small. Uncomfortable water pics.

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    #49

    It Was So Amazing To Be Diving On The Same Line As The World Record Holder In Full Beast Mode, And Seeing That Level Of Training Was Actually Insane

    A person in a swimsuit descends into a deep, uncomfortable water pool, emphasizing feeling small.

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    #50

    Freediving

    Uncomfortable water pics of a freediver descending into deep blue water, holding a rope. Makes you feel small.

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    #51

    My Friend Took This Photo From The Fishing Boat She Works On In Antarctica

    Fishermen on a red boat beside a colossal squid in the water. Uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    #52

    Another Reason To Stay Out Of The Water

    Underwater pics show a scuba diver encountering a giant anaconda, making viewers feel small with uncomfortable water pics.

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    #53

    Who Knows What's Down There

    Underwater view of a boat chain and rope descending into deep, clear green water, an uncomfortable water pic.

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    #54

    German U-Boat Spotted From The Air

    An aerial view shows a boat partially submerged in the vast, deep blue ocean, an uncomfortable water pic.

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    #55

    I Have Thalassophobia After Looking It Up

    Uncomfortable water pics of a man in a wetsuit, expressing disbelief about thalassophobia, next to a view of fins deep underwater.

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    #56

    14 Years Working Offshore

    Uncomfortable water pics of offshore oil rigs and vast oceans, making you feel small. Lifeboats and safety equipment visible.

    Posted a few photos from my time working offshore. I worked as a Deluge Testing Engineer for a Fire Suppression company (still do, but onshore for the last 3 years).

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    #57

    Taking Deep Breaths. Going Fishing 5 Miles Off The Coast. It’s Not Far, But It’s Dark And Deep

    Uncomfortable water pics of a boat on calm waters and a rusty abandoned oil rig, making you feel small.

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    #58

    Had To Jump On This Trend

    Two underwater scenes show fins approaching a dark hole, one with fins together and the other with fins spread, illustrating how water pics make you feel small.

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    #59

    Completed My Open Water Diver Certification Yesterday. Came Across This Weird Hole In The Ground On My Last Dive At 45 Ft Deep

    A diver explores the colossal structure of a sunken ship, highlighting the immense scale of uncomfortable water pics.

    Made me a little uneasy to float over.

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    #60

    131 Ft Deep Swimming Pool In Padua, Italy. That “Landing Pad” At The Bottom Especially Freaks Me Out

    A lone diver appears tiny in a vast, deep pool, creating an uncomfortable water pic that makes you feel small.

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    #61

    My Cousin Posted This Today On Instagram

    A diver in deep blue water, with a boat visible above the surface, illustrating uncomfortable water pics.

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    #62

    The King Pulled The Rod From The Holder

    Man struggling in the vast ocean with a fishing rod, highlighting uncomfortable water pics that make you feel small.

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    #63

    These Things In A Wave Pool. I'm A Grown Man, And I Still Can't Swim Or Dive Anywhere Near Those Things

    Uncomfortable water pics of a submerged pool wall with grates, creating a feeling of being small.

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