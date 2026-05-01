All jokes aside, your job can be extremely traumatic. And not in a “my mean boss and passive-aggressive coworkers are annoying and sometimes steal my lunch” kind of way. Accidents, truly toxic colleagues , false accusations, and distressing situations can catch you unaware and scar you for life.

#1 I was the boss and some guy wasn’t paying attention and had his arm on the bar behind him on the forklift he was backing up. He backed up right into a container and all but severed his arm. Just a small flap of skin was holding it on. He ran in the building spurting blood all over and I ran over and stopped him, sat him down and got one of the guys to get me some stuff for an improvised tourniquet. I held his severed arm under mine and I squeezed the upper arm to slow the flow until I could get the tourniquet on and tight. All the while I was getting covered in his blood from head to toe.



I finally got it stopped and sat there trying to keep him calm while the paramedics were on the way. After they took over, I asked the firemen that accompanied them if they could blast me off with the firehose. They blasted all the blood off but my clothes were ruined. I sat outside until I dried and then went home and showered well and threw the stained clothes away. I got dressed and went back to work to help the crew clean up the blood and toss the chair he was in in the trash.



I could taste his blood the rest of the day. It even got up my nose! I didn’t notice until I went home again but my mustache and goatee were stained from the blood too. I had to shave clean.



They were able to reattach his arm but it never worked right again. He went on permanent disability afterwards.

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Traumatic workplace events are, unfortunately, far from rare. According to the Royal College of Psychiatrists, around a third of adults in England said that they have experienced at least one major traumatic event during their lifetime. Furthermore, roughly one in 20 English adults is likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. There are different ways that you can be exposed to traumatic events. For example, they might happen to you directly, you witnessed them happening to someone else, you learned about them from others, or you narrowly avoided tragedy. Furthermore, you can be exposed to traumatic events through media, including movies, TV, social media, and images.

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#2 Formerly worked at a residential group home (my wife and I)



Context: while we were employees my wife was pregnant and kicked in the lower abdomen by a client. Suffered a miscarriage.



The director and myself had a disagreement (he was a narcissist). We told him that we would like to adopt a client (5 year old) out of the group home. He did not like that because when the clients are adopted or moved the facility loses funding. He resorted to yelling at me and looked my wife square in the eyes and said “how about next time you get pregnant, don’t let it die? Hmm? Think you could do that? If so, we won’t have to have conversations like this.”



First time I ever spent the night in jail, and the first time he ever had a broken nose and eye socket.



Worth it!

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#3 One of the printers briefly stopped thinking for like 30 seconds, went to clean a roller while the machine was operating at a high speed, and half of his finger got tore off. After he went to hospital, my brother went over to run the machine through to get the blood out and the other half of the finger came out and fell in ink tray.

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Depending on your vocation, you can run a higher risk of being exposed to traumatic events. For instance, emergency service workers, social workers, healthcare professionals, military personnel, train drivers, and professional online content moderators are more likely to experience these events at work. After being the victim of or witnessing workplace trauma, you have to be willing to give yourself time to recover from it. “It might take a while for you to accept what has happened or to learn to live with it. If someone has died or you have lost something significant to you, you might also need to grieve. Try not to put pressure on yourself to feel better straight away,” the Royal College of Psychiatrists stresses. ADVERTISEMENT Even though you might want to avoid talking about the event, the healthy thing to do is to open up about both it and your feelings. Avoidance makes you feel worse. Moreover, being open can help you become more resilient.

#4 Superintendent of a construction project refused to tie himself in whenever he was on top of the building. On the very last day of the project, as the crew is cleaning up, he slips and falls 100 feet. The only fatality at our company and it sucks because it was really preventable too.

#5 Had a guest at a hotel borderline stalk me for being nice (my professional side is very understanding and happy). He did so for about 3 months before he faked a door problem and attempted to drag me into his room to do god knows what. I broke lose from his grip, got to safety and called two managers 1 who happened fo be the owner. The owner said the dude did it because I was so nice to him and was leading him on.



I told him good luck finding converage and that I quit.

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#6 Was working a graveyard shift at a Comcast (May have been ATT at the time) call center. There were TVs everywhere with movies on, as there weren’t many calls at midnight. Suddenly all of the TVs shift to a channel change, down to one of the paid [adult] channels. My coworkers and I spot this, and start chanting ‘click it click it’. The click goes through, then the ‘do you accept the charges’ comes up. We chant again and wonder of wonders it goes through. Suddenly there’s a full spread on every television in the call center. We spot two managers running full tilt across the cubicles, and shortly after it got shut off.



Apparently the security guard thought the TV at his station was just for him.

It is important to reach out to others who have experienced the same traumas as you, even if they reacted to similar events differently. You shouldn’t compare your reactions and recovery to those of other individuals. In other words, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to react to traumatic events. Aside from peer support and support groups, you can try reaching out to family, friends, and other people in your life whom you trust. They can offer you emotional support and a sense of normalcy in your life. Staying social is good for your mental health, even if your initial urge might be to isolate yourself. Meanwhile, seriously consider seeking professional help if you are constantly feeling distressed, and if your quality of life has suffered and isn’t improving. Try to choose a therapist who has a background in working with trauma.

#7 I work in a restaurant, one evening one of the salad tenders cut off the tip of his finger and it was bad enough that he had to go to the hospital for it. Unfortunately, the salad he was making somehow made it out of the kitchen and onto a table. Shortly after, a guest complained about something chewy in their salad that they thought was a piece of bacon, and they didn’t want bacon in their salad.



The salad guy couldn’t find the tip of his finger before he left.

#8 I wasn't there that day when it happened, but heard some of the details. I may be off but here goes. 2 maintenance guys were up in a scissor lift working on an overhead indoor crane. Someone on the floor grabbed the remote for the other crane and started to move it. One maintenance guy yelled 'duck' and ducked, the other turned to see what was happening and apparently was crushed between the 2 cranes and then fell out of the lift. I don't know how true this is, but apparently his insides were out and still alive for a short time. I got a call from my idiot team lead telling me work was shut down for at least the day, probably longer. He didn't mention the guy dying, just mentioned it was awesome to have a long weekend.

#9 I watched a woman get scalped by an assembly line. She was underneath it cleaning when someone started up the line, her hair got caught up in a roller and pulled off a 4” chunk of her scalp. So much blood.

This is an extremely sensitive topic, but if you feel like you want to share your personal experiences and warnings, you’re always welcome to open up in the comments. What are the most horrible things that have ever happened to you or that you’ve witnessed while at work? What helped you heal and move on from what happened? What advice would you give to anyone who has just experienced something traumatic at work?

#10 A pharmacy I won’t name in New Jersey had a ScriptPro automated dispensing machine. About 200 different drugs could be loaded into it. A technician loaded the Children Chewable Vitamin cell with Methotrexate, a pretty serious chemotherapeutic drugs. It was dispensed about 18 times by three different pharmacists before the error was caught. Over a dozen children chewing Methotrexate every morning with their breakfast.



It was quietly hushed up.

#11 This one is actual horror, so read with caution.

I had a coworker once become so in love with our boss that he tried to sneak into her house at night. They never dated or anything but he knew where she lived and tried to break in.

Luckily, she got an alarm system and he was deterred.

He later tried to end his life unsuccessfully and ended up disfiguring himself.

I saw him at a blood drive another coworker was hosting after all of this. He looked horrible and I'm sure he was only there in hopes that my boss would be there.

#12 We had someone electrocute themselves during their shift. Poor guy was only 18, went to plug in a floor buffer to an extension cord on the wall. The cord was faulty but due to "reasons" was never replaced. When he plugged the buffer in the shock dropped him and away he passed, due to insurance and potential lawsuits from the family over the faulty equipment the security footage of that night is sealed and the company went crazy afterwords removing every single extension cord they used.

#13 My uncle has a printing firm and used to have this machine that loaded massive sheets of paper by spinning 2 pin covered rollers. One day hears screaming and the new guy is shoulder deep in the machine.



Calls the fire brigade and ambulance service and they have to dismantle the machine to get him out. His arm is all ripped up and blood is just everywhere.



Then someone notices that the bloke is missing a finger. Frantic search for the missing digit starts then the bloke says:



"Don't worry about the finger, that's what happened the last time I used one of those".

#14 Don’t work there anymore this was an internship I had in construction management. Asphalt paving contractor.

Several years ago, an inspector who was hard of hearing was out on the job site. He did not realize he was in the way of an asphalt compactor.

The compactors move really slowly and their brakes are not built to abruptly stop (at least the old ones) seeing as you could see these things coming with more than enough time to move. Several guys on the equipment tried yelling at him to get out of the way thinking he would right away but he didn’t hear them. The guy on the compactor obviously applied the brakes but the others realized too late that he wasn’t getting out of the way. You could imagine what happened next.



They said the sounds were unimaginable, he didn’t make a noise but his body being crushed did. They had to scrape him off the pavement. The guy on the compactor took an office job after this and now has severe PTSD.

#15 I work in a large warehouse that uses forklifts.



On the night shift, one guy was driving his forklift and he hit a patch of water (a cleaners were notorious for being lazy and leaving puddles everywhere). His forklift slid directly into a pole, and he had instinctively put his leg out to stop the impending crash.



It didn't work. His leg was crushed and he was bleeding profusely.



It was 7 minutes of him screaming in agony and dragging himself through the warehouse looking for help. Ambulance was eventually called, and he had to have his leg amputated just above the knee.



The worst part? He was not compensated for it, as he was fired for driving through a spill and leaving the scene of an accident.



I still remember walking into work the next day and seeing so much blood all over.

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#16 Working as a bouncer in the UK on my own on a Tuesday evening at a pub on Poole Quay. Stood on the front door, took a swig of coffee and looked inside.



There was a guy on his back on a table with another guy over him so I ran in to break up the situation. As I get closer it looks like the guy on top is kissing the other guy.



Nope, he was biting a chunk out of his lip. Had to radio for town camera team to call police whilst I kicked the guy out, then patched up the profusely bleeding guy. (Pro first aid tip - use cling film for heavily bleeding wounds as it won't stick and cause further damage when you take the dressing off)



The victim was pretty calm, his female friend was a hysterical mess.



A year later I saw the hungry guy again - and he recognized me.



Amazingly he thanked me for getting him arrested and said that he was out of control at the time and after going to prison he'd sorted his life out and was back on track to being a normal, non cannibalistic human again...

#17 I worked at a foster home for children with extreme trauma, who had very extreme behaviors to match. Many of those days were horrific, but I only *really* experienced horror when I met some of the parents of these children. Those parents made the chaotic, understaffed group home feel comparatively safe, tbh. Coming to visits high, making weird comments, threatening the staff or other parents, but mostly just *utterly disinterested in their child.* Unspeakably sad.

#18 I am working in elevator maintenance. A coworker, who i personally didn't know, just did his standard maintenance at a warehouse, opened the door in the first floor, stepped out and fell down 10 metres head first onto the concrete floor. The warehouse had removed the metal walkway in front of the 1. Floor exit of the elevator, but didn't lock the door or asked us to deprogram that exit entirely.

Poor [guy] died in the hospital the same day. He didn't make any mistake, just opened a door and fell to his death. He was 24, barely older than me. And even though i didn't know him this hit hard.

#19 I was a line cook at a restaurant. Closing time. Co-worker goes to clean the fryer with a long metal stick-like thing (dont remember what it's called). Hand slipped, entire arm went into the deep fryer. This was 20 years ago, but still remember the screams.

#20 I had my manager read my diary that I had mistakenly left behind the counter, and then air my dirty laundry to all my coworkers. Everyone knew everything from my suicide attempts to my worries that I would never make my husband happy…they even knew embarrassing little [stuff] like me being excited about an upcoming opportunity I had to bea YouTube creator, and knew about my word writing style because I write my diaries like I’m writing a letter to a friend, so I must have looked insane.



Thank god, one of them was my friend and told me what had happened. The whole job was a dump, but that was the last straw.

#21 Worked at a coffee house and a customers baby went blue while she was ordering.

He was chocking on a cookie she gave him , the dad started the heimlich maneuver and cpr while i called 911 and ran to the parking lot to get the emts to the coffee place on time because they got lost ( its was in a big shopping mall) and NO ONE WANTED TO GO HELP THE EMTS FIDE THE PLACE !!

I literally grabbed them by the hand and dragged them to the baby through the crowd of like 50 people so they can save the baby.

My boss drove to the hospital , gave her her food for free and added more sweets for her and gave her a 100$ coupon as a gift , he was so nice .

He later told me that if i haven’t dragged the emts to the baby he would have passed away from oxygen loss and they got there seconds away from a horrible outcome.

I cried in the back room for 30 min and my boss told us to go home and rest.

#22 Chuck e cheeses was literally the most unsanitary place I have ever been in, the kitchen was crawling with roaches, the balls in the ball pit actually had mold on them even after they where clean, which by the way they used a pickup truck and a drive through car wash to do that, and the rat costume reeked to such a degree that the only people who could be inside it where the 2 people who had no sense of smell. The boss was also just the biggest [jerk] and would regularly harass his own employees.

#23 My one day working at FedEx.



The interview and training process was unremarkable. Mostly focused on the "evils" of unions. Normal propagandist [stuff]. During the training we had to watch a video on safety regulations we were expected to behave by. After 2 hours of videos, they took me out on the floor for my first day unloading the trucks. One of those safety regulations is that every truck was supposed to have three people to it; two people would unload while the third was tasked with checking and marking packages for sorting.



Ten minutes in, and my second unloader disappears. A supervisor comes and takes the sorter away, telling me that they'll sort my truck farther down the belt. I'm left to unload the entirety of an 18wheeler myself. I get an hour in with few problems by moving the lightest packages and praying that someone is going to come help me soon. Two hours in, I'm deadlifting 75-100 pound packages out of this truck by myself.



Last hour of the shift, my supervisor reappears because the truck wasn't being unloaded. I was pinned under 200lbs of furniture. Two other unloaders were called to free me, and I was reprimanded for not having a second lifter with me. Two weeks of rest, a short investigation and a workman's comp filing later, the supervisor was forced to acknowledge they were responsible for removing the two other workers from my truck. I was asked when they could expect me back to work, and I told them to shove it. I still have back issues years later, and there's a spot about the diameter of a soda can where my back still feels like pins and needles.

#24 Back in the 70s I use to work on an oil drilling rig. Rigs run around the clock in 3 - 8 hour shift’s. Myself along with my crew arrived at the rig to find that the rig wasn’t drilling. The rig was in standby mode. Drill pipe was rotating and the drill bit just suspended off the bottom of the hole. And the crew that we were going to relieve were not there. The only person there was the rigs tool pusher which is a fancy title for the boss. The boss came into the driller’s shack and told us what had happened during the previous shift. It’s winter time and everyone has to dress warm, You work on a drilling rig, your going to fight the elements. But what had happened was one of the workers crawled down inside the draw works. Which is basically the power lift equipment that controls the power drum the cable winds up on that lifts the drill pipe in and out of the hole. Down in the draw works where the crew member entered there is a high speed Jack shaft that couples the Diesel engines to the transmission to the draw works. This Jack shaft has a Coupler in it that allows the shaft to be taken apart if need be. The Jack shaft spins around 1,500 RPM. At ideal speed. The worker that was down in this tight area had backed into this Jack shaft while he was greasing other components in that area. The coupler he backed into had a Grease Zirk that caught his clothing (coat) and just started winding him up on this shaft. It spun him up and pulled him through a 2 x 2 foot hole and threw him up against the draw work motors. He hit hard enough that it broke the fuel filters and lines off of one of motors. An ambulance had come and got him and took him to the hospital. He was lucky. The top of the Grease zirk after catching his clothes had left a red scrap just up his spin just barely scratching his skin. He was banged up really bad from being dragged through that hole he didn’t really fit through, and from being slammed against the engine. He came away with a broken collarbone, cuts and bruises, and 5 broken ribs. A very fortunate person to have survived.

#25 I worked in a manufacturing facility as a buyer. I was in my office one day when I saw two of the product line supervisors sprint by and head toward the production floor. Seems a mechanic had tried to get a machine unjammed and had failed to turn the machine off. He reached in and the machine indexed and caught his arm, then it indexed again and partially ripped it off. I was on the safety committee and trained in first aid so I was called on to assist the plant nurse and safety director. I thought I was going to pass out - the guy was lying on his back and what was left of his arm was shards of bone and tissue. I'll never forget it.

#26 This was years ago, I worked at a small college. One day a woman in Financial Aid's estranged boyfriend came in and stabbed her to death in front of her co-workers and several students. Campus police were able to arrest him, but didn't get there in time to help her.



We also had a healthy 40 year old professor drop dead of a heart attack while in a meeting with a student. Not as bad as the first one, but it shook the student up pretty badly.

#27 I was a young professional woman. I got passed up for promotion a couple times in the corporate environment. Despite being the most qualified. Eventually a new girl got promoted over me. So I went into the CEO’s office after work to ask him about it. He says if you want a promotion get on your knees. Than pull his [thing] out. That was kind of the story of upper management.



Now this was 25 years ago. It was a different time, sexual harassment was still pretty common.

#28 Not me but my office had a bring your dog to work day and I saw an intern slip right in dog [pile]. Half the office had to leave for the day the smell was so bad. Guess what day didn’t happen the next year lol.

#29 So I work at Tim Hortons and this time I worked at one in downtown Vancouver, I was just serving some people coffee and some guy with a hood comes on, if anybody watched season 2 of stranger things how towards the end will was doing like Morse code to communicate it was sorta like that. He ordered a large coffee and payed in one loonie (1 dollar coin) the large coffee costs 2 bucks but I could see he was going through something so I just paid the rest. He took his coffee and threw it against the wall as he walked out. 5 minutes later police came in to investigate, He was a escaped mental health patient If anything triggered him like me telling him he needed one more dollar he would have flipped.

#30 Working at a computer repair shop. One guy left his laptop to get fixed, we opened it up to replace the hard drive and saw it was infested with roaches. We all freaked out and had to put the laptop in a sealed plastic bag. The worst part was how offended and angry the guy was that we didn’t finish the job…..

#31 Many years ago, I was a teacher at a very fancy, rich highschool. The kind of place where politicians sent their kids. Most of the students were either taken to and from school by chauffeurs, or boarded.



During a sports event, one kid suddenly had a seizure. He wasn't concussed or anything; he'd just been sitting and watching at the time. There was a flurry of teachers variously keeping other children back, moving chairs out of the way so he didn't hit his head, calling an ambulance, first aid, all of that. Of course, once the immediate danger has passed and he was in the recovery position, his parents were called. Due to the emergency, their family's staff let the call go through to the father directly.



"Mr. Parent, this is Son's Teacher at School. Your Son is okay now, but he's just had a seizure. An ambulance is--"



Father: "No, he didn't."



"He... Um, sorry? I don't think I was clear. Your son had a seizure. He's recov--"



Father: "No, my son has never had a seizure. Good day."



And he hung up.



Talking to the poor boy later revealed that this had happened before. He was told it was dehydration or other such things. People don't usually remember much during seizures, so that helped convince him that it was minor, I suppose. He was unaware of the twitching, vomiting, lack of consciousness... He just remembered being with his friends one moment, then suddenly waking up with a huge headache.



Among the rich and wanna-be rich, parents will sometimes doctor-shop to get their children diagnosed with whatever as an attention-seeking, "aren't we unique?" sort of thing. But among the *very* rich and influential, it's kind of the reverse. They have incredible power and freedom but only if they fit into a certain image. Epilepsy is a health condition that is unacceptable. His father basically had decided that his son did not have any such disorder, and being rich and powerful, it's easy to "convince" others.



I still feel absolutely awful for that poor boy.

#32 When I worked at an industrial and medical gases plant in London,there was a driver who always had his phone in his face texting. This is before smartphones in 90's. One day he went out of the plant loaded up to do his rounds. Few hours later word got around this guy had been in an accident. Turns out, a young man was taking his mother to dinner for her birthday,stopped on the hard shoulder and was standing outside his car,talking to his mum through her passenger side window. Our driver,fully loaded with flammables etc. apparently was texting on his phone whilst driving at speed. His truck left his lane,went into the hard shoulder and hit this guy's car from behind. At that exact moment, the guy had his head inside the passenger window talking to his mother. The collision decapitated him and his head literally landed in his mother's lap! He got several years imprisonment for it.

#33 A patient pulled out his dialysis port and bled out before any of us could do anything, 60 second tops. I work in a Trama hospital, I have seen some [stuff] but that was the worst.

#34 My old job role used to be picking parts off shelves for delivery drivers to taie to customers. One day I remember that i started to feel week and dizzy but i pushed through it. It came to about 2pm and i still had not hada lunch break,i started at 8am. Eventually i straight up lost consciousness and dropped to the floor. I kept fading in and out of consciousness until about 3 days later i woke in a hospital bed with my partner atmy side in a massive relief that i had woken up. Turns out that i overworked my body to the point where it gave up and stopped. Bit of advice,if your tired rest. I was working myself into non existence.

#35 I'm a teacher. I don't know if there was a stomach bug, or if something in the school canteen had gone off, but about halfway through my lesson a few years back one of my students threw up all over his desk. Ok, that happens sometimes. I get the cleaning supplies and send him to sick bay. As I'm cleaning, another kid throws up. Good thing I've already got the cleaning stuff here. I send her to sick bay and continue cleaning. Then 2 more kids. At this point I called the office and told them that I think my class is ill, and that I need someone to help me clean up. One of the janitors shows up and helps me clean, as 2 more kids run to the bathroom next to my class.



In total about 8 students in my class of 25 threw up that period, and 13 were away the next day sick.

#36 I've spent my whole adult life in either the armed forces or emergency services. Almost all my work stories are horror stories.



The one that nearly broke me, though, even more than all the others, was the loss of two military aircraft and the failure of the resulting SAR operation. These guys were our own, so the pressure to succeed was even greater than usual, but our search planning techniques and software were not designed to account for the erratic behaviour of a fatally damaged aircraft travelling at high speed, so the edge of our search area ended up being a couple of miles South of the actual crash site. We gradually expanded the search area over the following days and found them on the third day.



There were no survivors.



From the condition of the aircraft wreckage and bodies it was immediately obvious that there had never been any hope of saving them, but those three days of knowing they were out there, not knowing whether they were alive and not knowing why we couldn't find them was more than I could handle and I suffered badly from post traumatic stress for six months afterwards.

#37 So I wasn’t there when it happened. But the waterpark I worked for was the one with the decapitation. Some of my coworkers who did work that day told me what it was like for them at admissions counter.



The kid was on a raft with two larger people. Because he was so light compared to them, the weight distribution allowed the nose of the raft to catch air. His chin caught on the netting and ripped his head off. Broke the cheekbone of the rider behind him. Blood and body and head came down the slide to the life guard at the bottom. My coworker in admissions told me about how he’s the only one with an insanely high refund limit because he had to refund everyone that day.

#38 A long-term employee who started at the lowest rung was promoted repeatedly over time to his level of incompetence as a manager.



It only because the CEO was closed personal friends with him, not because the guy was in any way qualified for the job.



Turns out this guy's main objective was to make everyone's lives as miserable as possible - to subject employees to the vagaries of his temperamental whims and make workers feel afraid of his potential reprimands for the least little thing.



It turned what once was a pleasant, productive environment into an oppressive, fear-dominated workplace.

#39 I’m a nurse in an understaffed facility. Every day is a horror story.

#40 Gonna keep names and places out of this because I still have an active nda. Anyways at the beginning of every summer we would have a big influx of new hires as students were getting out of school and people were generally just looking for work. Anyways one of our new hires was the burly guy that look like he was in his 30s/ 40s, dude had a sleeve of tattoos and wore a confederate flag bandana. Anyways he comes in on his first day and almost immediately gets on our supervisor for not doing anything (I don’t know if this dude was aware that he was chirping at a supervisor). Supervisor ignores this for like 10 minutes before finally saying “this is your first day, do you really wanna get a bad rep with your supervisor.” This dude keeps spouting off at the sup. All while the sup is telling him to just go home and he can try to come back tomorrow with a better attitude. eventually the dude gets all up in the sups face and pushes him. Sup has had enough at this point and goes in to slug the dude. Dude whips a gun out of the back of his pants and blasts the sup right in the stomach. Everyone flips out and starts running at this point. I immediately left through a window so I don’t know what happened next, but from what I heard the dude with the gun just kinda stood there in shock like he didn’t know what just happened. Cops came and surrounded the building and dragged the dude out. Supervisor survived but had to relearn how to walk.

#41 Was working as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) in a nursing home. Had a patient who had just gotten back from the hospital. Hospital sent patient back with a catheter but since patient had not been using a catheter before when they were there the nurse goes and removes the catheter and we were to monitor to make sure the patient urinated.



Later in the day (I worked 3-11PM then) patient asks for help to go to the bathroom which is great! I get patient onto the toilet and step out (they were with it and everything so he put the call light on when he was done).



Call light goes on so I go in there to help him out. I help him stand up and that's when I noticed the toilet is full of blood and the man is bleeding like crazy out of his "third arm" as I will call it.



I sit the man down, quickly pop out to tell the nurse who comes in, sees the carnage, and immediately runs back out to go call 911. While the nurse does her thing I stay with the man until paramedics show up.



The man is bleeding so much however that before the paramedics arrive the dude passes out from blood loss and I ended up being forced to lower him down onto the floor as I cannot keep his limp body sitting up on the toilet. By the time the paramedics get there (which really isn't that long as they had good response times) I am just sitting there with this guy on the floor with which blood is just everywhere on that floor at this point.



I was a CNA for 6 years and saw a lot of including people dying but that incident has stuck with me more than anything.

#42 One of my long term employees was often late, claiming his neighbours had kept him up all night, or he was unwell with migraines etc. My wife suffers with migraines, and we had [bad] neighbours too, so I gave him the benefit of the doubt.



One day he didn't show up, and I couldn't get hold of him. After a couple of hours, the police show up to tell me his place was raided at dawn and they've arrested him for downloading and distributing child [content].



Turns out he was spending all night doing that nasty [things] and then showing up for work knackered, and I accepted his apologies and excuses for years because he was good at his job.

#43 In a kitchen. Knife fell off a table as a girl walked by. It fell so perfectly as to slice her Achilles as it fell. She went down fast, and there was a LOT of blood.

#44 A man was murdered on aisle 8 in the freezer section of the grocery store I worked at. Happened 2 minutes after I left my shift for the day. One guy made inappropriate comments about the other guys 14yo daughter, and he didn't like that. He stewed for a bit, took his groceries and family out to his car, went back inside, confronted the man, it turned physical. Guy knocked him to the ground and stomped his head into the ground.



Afterwards he went outside after someone called the police, went outside and said goodbye to his family, that he was going away for a long time, and waited for the police to arrive.

#45 Wasn’t totally horror, but working in a hardware store one of our new guys knocked a couple cases of triple expanding foam off the shelf up near the ceiling. And they did what they were meant to do, expand. They had exploded and the cans of foam were just foaming over all everything around the crash. Including us. I’d wipe off some foam from my clothes and it would keep expanding. It was a nightmare to clean up.

#46 Ugh. Ok. I had this guy who was around 650lbs come in to the hospital via EHS. It took twelve people to move him onto a stretcher. He was coated in rotting flesh from his behind, groin and thighs from sitting in a recliner for so long, and there were flies buzzing everywhere. There were so many maggots and flies covering him that we had to shower him outside of the department while he lay in the stretcher. We wheeled him into the trauma bay, leaving a trail of brown rot-water behind him. Lucky me, I got assigned the job of placing a Foley catheter in him. I had two masks, a gown, and as much other PPE as I could find. The smell was not masked in the slightest. As I tried to fight back my dry heaving. End result for all ye wondering, he passed away later that evening.

#47 I was a freshman in college working for my school's facility department as a secretary.



At the start everyone was praising Mr for how well I was doing and how much I was taking on.



I had 2 superiors and 1 boss. One superior was threatened by me. She was older and didn't know much about technology, and there I was doing things she couldn't/wouldn't.



She started to give me tasks I would never be able to complete. Things I found out (on my last day when I quit) I should have never even worked on.



She told lies about me to people, shamed me in front of others, and was just plain nasty to me (yelled at me for asking the head of maintenance a question).





I was asked the day I quit why I was quitting, I told it all.



She ended up being fired, as this wasn't her first time doing this to a student. Plus, she gave me documents I wasn't allowed to legally see. So... ya.

#48 This is from my old job, it was a charity shop so we relayed a lot on donations to re-sell now there is a list of things we don’t take as standard, and some we will refuse for it being too big or because in the past they don’t sell, and one day this woman comes in with a glass TV stand and we say we won’t take it because they don’t sell, any reasonable person would have accept that, but this woman chose to throw the stand down, causing it to shatter leaving broken glass on the floor and in the frame, she walked out leaving me and another employee to clean up the mess (which involved breaking the rest of the glass to not cut our hands, sweeping it up and dissembling the frame)



The kicker is afterwards as I’m taking out the pieces shes around the back of the shop and has a go at me for throwing away her donation, which she had just broken in our shop.

#49 I work at a local nursing home. It’s a simple culinary job, where I work on one of three floors in the healthcare building. The first floor is assisted living, the second is rehab, and the third is for those who are no longer fully mentally there.



And oh boy, sexual harassment comes from all angles here. We work closely with nursing, and one of the male nurses likes to make very uncomfortable, sexually toned advances on me and one of the other girls I work with. He’s asked a ton of super personal questions, commented on our bodies, touched us without our permission, etc. Reported him but we’re understaffed so he just works on another floor… and still roams around to find us.



Two of the residents also do some very inappropriate things and it’s hard to work here knowing I’m probably going to get followed around for 12 hours and told this older man ‘needs my rack’. The other one… did something to one of the ladies on third and is now permanently moved to the floor I work on.



I don’t blame the elderly quite as much, but man is it draining. Unfortunately, I need this job to pay off student loans.

#50 Boss sliced her pinky finger off in a slice machine for charcuteries mid christmas rush.

Darted out to the back room, blood everywhere.

I patched her up, she tried to soldier on like a true workaholic.

#51 Was a first year teacher at a middle school with a principal who was completely complacent in giving new staff the support they needed. I had been sexually and physically assaulted by the students more than once. Felt there was nothing I could do because during your first year, you're on a probationary contract.



One day a kid assaults me again, and once again I call the office for help and no one comes. I email my principal outlining the incident, explaining her negligence, and telling her that I will be taking the next few days off of work to treat my mental health.



Well, she didn't like that, so she had the school resource officer baker act me instead. Lead me out of the school in handcuffs. When I got to the psych ward, they told me everything my principal had said (a bunch of lies). I explained what really happened, showed them some proof, and they let me out as soon as the doctor okayed it. Normally they hold you for 72 hours. I was out in like 10.



Left the psych ward to find my principal had been blowing up my phone asking when I'd be back to work. When I finally did go back, I discovered she had told the entire staff that Miss Pohlarbearpants had a crazy mental breakdown and had to be sent to an institution.



Yeah. I quit.

#52 This happened at my current retail job back when I was a teenager (4 years ago I think?).



So you know those little metal circles scattered in the floors of public grocery stores? So those are drains that are directly connected to the sewage pipes.



One fateful summer afternoon I was managing the self checkout area. It's pretty busy so I'm running around quite a bit. All of a sudden I smell something absolutely foul. I walked over to the walkway between the wall and the ends of the tills and on the floor I see two of those drains bubbling up grey water. In a matter of minutes from tills 1-12 the entire walkway was completed FLOODED.



You'd think with such a biohazard we'd close the store up for the day, right? HA!



Store manager grabbed this machine that cleans the floor (idk the technical term but I call it the cleaning zamboni) and begins attempting to suck up the water. Janitorial staff came over and did their best with a mop and bucket.



All while this was happening, customers were just casually walking through these massive puddles of greywater.



Anytime I had to help customers on machines close to those puddles I held my breath because the front end was just so rank.



It happened again twice on a smaller scale and then it hasn't happened since. Easily the worst experience I've had working here (so far lol).

#53 So was working as labor for a plumbing company many years ago. We were working in a hotel. The plumber had cut out some pipe and was working to replace it as it had been leaking. Apparently one of the two rooms above forgot that they had been told not to use the toilet. Well when this woman flushed not only did her feces and urine waterfall onto the plumber, but also the discharge from her period and the tampon she had been using. Literally hit the plumber square in the face. I stood in horror initially, but was paralyzed in more horror when I realized her period stuff was included in it. Poor guy….

#54 Kid I worked with at a Lowes casually tried to open something with a pocket knife and slipped and split his thumb down the middle straight in half about an inch of the way down. Even with massive amounts of paper towels wrapped around it as he was rushed out by store managers he was spewing blood everywhere.

#55 There was this one guy that got hired at my workplace. He was a pretty big fella and kinda unintentionally creepy, I think. Anyway the place where I worked had more females than males that worked there, who he quickly tried to make friends with, unfortunately his way of making friends was to creep up behind you and whisper shout weird sh!t like "I want to steal your soul!" While you were sweeping the floor or manning the cash register.



He once came up to me and told me he kept a knife in his car and the blade was super long, while using his fingers to indicate size. That wasn't exactly something I found comforting nor was it something I wanted to know. It didn't take long for the other girls that worked with me to grow uncomfortable working the same shift at him. To the point where one girl was crying because he creeped her out so much. Since no one wanted to work with him especially at night I organized all the girls who had a problem with him into a group and then had us all approach another male manager who didn't manage our department but if we went to him with a problem he was obligated to take action whether he supervised us or not.



He did his job and included our manager because he had to when one of her employees was a problem and couple days later the guy quit, because the mangers wouldn't stop monitoring him. My manager was upset with me though because I had the girls make the report to the other manager. The thing was the other manager was a big guy too and was known to be intimidating on the best of days, our manager was a below average height woman who was at best annoying but otherwise not exactly intimidating. I thought it was obvious why I would have thought it best to ask the more physically imposing person to tell a physically imposing person to stop his unwanted behavior, but I guess not.

#56 About three cop cars surrounded this guy walking up to the bookstore I worked at. They spent an hour talking to him and then cuffed him and put him in the back of one of the cruisers before leaving.



Later on, I found out he had been exposing himself to random people and was probably going to come in the store and do the same to me.

#57 My former employer used to throw epic summer parties every year, as a way of showing appreciation to the company community. Honestly really appreciated the parties -- they did a phenomenal job every year.



Unfortunately, on this particular year (a little over a decade ago), a horrible accident brought this tradition to an end. The party was being held at a beautiful local beach area that's available to be rented out for large events. We all parked on a sloping hill area, and at the bottom of that was a large field with room to spread out on blankets as a communal meeting/dining space, and then there was a trail leading from there through the dunes out to a perfect sandy beach.



One of the guys from my team at work was a paralytic, so he had a wheelchair-accessible van that he was in the process of parking on the hill. We had all set up our blankets to eat the complimentary lobster lunch when I hear this out-of-control rattling/bouncing sound coming from up the hill. Turns out he hadn't set the emergency brake properly on his van, and it careened down the hill and plowed directly into one of the groups of people sitting closest to the parking area. Honestly it could have been even worse -- most people were able to either dive out of the way or suffer a minor injury, but one coworker (a facilities employee who everybody *loved*) was trapped in the wheel well and died on the scene.



Adding to the tragedy, my coworker was still trapped in his van while all of this happened. He never came back to work, and ended up passing away himself a couple weeks later.



I can still hear the sound of that van careening down the hill to this day...

#58 This one guy had to sit down for a minute. Then he suddenly collapsed. He was right front of the manager office. Manager runs out, does cpr for minutes. Guy lived thanks to this 30 year veteran. Apparently he had a MASSIVE heart attack and needed double bypass. Scary stuff right in front of many of us.

#59 When I worked at a Winn Dixie (grocery store) I dropped a quart size glass bottle of hot sauce and the bottle exploded, sending hot sauce and glass shards into my eyes. I have never felt a burning sensation so intense in my many years alive. It took 2 weeks for all of the glass to make it out frome between my eye ball and eye socket. That was some of the most excruciating pain I have felt so far.

#60 I work as a CNC lathe machinst. One shop I worked at we made 7ft rods that were used for foundation drilling. Well these bars would stick out 4ft from the back of the machine so the use of a separate bar stabilizer was NECESSARY.



One guy forgot this when he started the machine. Me and one other guy started shouting for the guy to hit the e-stop, but the guy peaked his head to look at what was causing the rumble from the back of the spindle instead. Well, when you spin a bar fast enough the centrifugal force can cause the bar to bend, and this one did just that completely splattering the top half of this guy's head when he looked behind the machine.



You can never be prepared for how much blood the body holds...

#61 Worked at a stem cell place. The HR/manager shoved me in a closet and hit me and started interrogating me about what I had told her cousin (my boss one of the doctors) I had quit and told him that part of the reason I was leaving was because of her. This job was not the right fit for me. She wasn't training me. She had opened up her purse once before and told me she had a pill popping problem as i looked at multiple diff pill bottles in her purse.. She had also messed up all the patients I had scheduled on wrong days to try to get me fired. I started yelling for her to unlock the door, she unlocks the closet door, I called the cops. You know cops they're such great help, I told them what happened as I am crying. They can't find her for an hour. Then they do. They come back to me and say "sorry there's nothing we can do your stories don't match" even though I have the bruises and she hid for an hour, would I make this up after the fact that I put in my two weeks?

#62 I used to work for a place assisting people with Traumatic Brain Injuries. The idea was we were there to help them be as independent as possible. One day I get this call that one of our clients needs help at a doctor's office. I went there and he had fallen while defecating and literally could not clean and clothe himself. I helped him get up and get clean. When we got back and I debriefed with my boss I was chastised for helping instead of directing the guy to do things himself (he had physical impairments.).

#63 As a funeral industry worker, I can't really go into any details at all, but I will say this.



Is someone dies who is of an extreme bariatric size, it is not reasonable to them to be presentable 2 weeks after death, especially if the coroner was involved. The rate of decay is usually accelerated with a larger body with increased fat tissue, and if the discolouration doesn't do it for you, the smell often will.



Fun bonus advice. Always measure the external coffin width before speaking to grave diggers or crematorium. Most older crematoria have a size limit of around 30"-34" and will send the coffin back to the funeral home if it won't fit. This is also why it's wise to always keep note of the XL sized crematoriums and keep their staff members sweet ...

#64 We literally just had a mass shooter panic last week. I was in the middle of it. It was terrifying.