“This Is Torture For The Parents Of The Little Girl”: FedEx Driver’s New Chilling Confession Revealed In Court

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A new update has surfaced in the case of 7-year-old Athena Strand, as a Texas courtroom heard a disturbing claim from the FedEx driver at the center of the trial.

According to his April 29 testimony, Tanner Horner reportedly said he had made a “deal with the devil,” a comment that received significant attention as the jury continued deliberations on his sentence.

Highlights A forensic psychiatrist testified that Tanner Horner believed he made a "deal with the devil".

Horner reportedly compared his actions to the film American Satan, where a band performs human sacrifices in exchange for fame and success.

He allegedly became "laser-focused" on the idea that slaying the child was the only way to prevent her from reporting him.

As sentencing nears, new testimony has added details to the ongoing case.

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A psychiatrist revealed that Tanner Horner confessed he had made a “deal with the devil”

Image credits: Wise County Sheriff’s Office

During testimony in Fort Worth, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Eileen Ryan told jurors that Horner described his actions using a comparison to the 2017 film American Satan. In the movie, a rock band makes a deal with a demon, agreeing to perform human sacrifices to become famous and successful.

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“He spoke quite specifically about the movie ‘American Satan,’” Ryan said. “He described a belief that he had entered into a ‘deal with the devil’ — not necessarily in a supernatural sense, but as a catastrophic moral trade.”

Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy/Facebook

She further explained how Horner framed his actions in his own mind.

“In his mind, he believed that by taking Athena’s life, he was ‘saving’ his own life and career,” she told the court.

Ryan added that Horner felt trapped in what she described as rigid thinking.

“He felt that if he didn’t do this, his world would end, his job would be gone, and he would be ruined.”

Image credits: WFAA

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The psychiatrist noted that Horner has diagnoses including Asperger’s syndrome, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, but clarified these did not cause the crime.

Instead, she revealed they contributed to a pattern of “black-and-white thinking.”

However, under cross-examination, Ryan acknowledged that Horner was still capable of planning and covering his actions.

This update followed shifts in Horner’s account after he admitted guilt

Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy/Facebook

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The case has attracted attention since Horner’s guilty plea.

Prosecutors have pointed to multiple inconsistencies in his statements.

At various times, Horner said the incident was accidental, blamed an alter ego called ‘Zero,’ and offered different explanations.

Evidence presented in court included dashcam footage and audio from the delivery truck, which showed Athena alive after being placed inside.

Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosecutors further argued that this directly contradicted his earlier claim that he had accidentally hit her.

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Investigators testified that Horner misled authorities during questioning before later leading them to the location where Athena’s body was found.

At one point, he even tried to negotiate with investigators.

“There’s only one thing in this world that I want. I want a month,” he said during an interview, asking for time with his family in exchange for information.

Horner’s testimony indicated that his motives stemmed from concerns about losing his job and family

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As reported by Bored Panda, another key part of the trial focused on Horner’s stated motive.

According to Dr. Ryan, he believed the child had seen him doing something that could cost him his job.

“He immediately jumped to the conclusion that Athena saw him… and she was going to tell,” she explained.

Image credits: WFAA

Ryan alleged Horner became “laser-focused” on the idea that losing his job would mean losing his ability to support his son.

“He was going to lose his son. And that couldn’t happen,” she added.

Prosecutors argued this reasoning demonstrated a series of deliberate choices, not confusion.

After Horner pleaded guilty to his crimes, the jury has yet to decide between capital punishment and life imprisonment

Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy/Facebook

With Horner having already pleaded guilty, the trial is now focused on his punishment.

Jurors have been presented with testimony from experts, investigators, and family members, along with video, audio, and forensic evidence.

They are now tasked with deciding whether Horner will face capital punishment or spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

“He’s headed to the 9th Circle of Dantes Inferno,” wrote one user