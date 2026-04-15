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FedEx Driver’s Chilling Searches About His Delivery Truck Emerge After Taking Life Of Athena Strand
Man in courtroom setting, appearing deep in thought, with focus on FedEx driver and delivery truck case details.
Crime, Society

FedEx Driver’s Chilling Searches About His Delivery Truck Emerge After Taking Life Of Athena Strand

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A new update has emerged in the case of seven-year-old Athena Strand’s homicide involving former FedEx driver Tanner Horner.

The 34-year-old’s phone history was shared with the jury in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, April 14, revealing that he had been Googling whether his truck could get him in trouble in case of an investigation.

Highlights
  • Seven-year-old Athena passed away in 2022 after a FedEx driver, Tanner Horner, abducted and strangled her.
  • During his ongoing trial, Horner’s search history was presented to the jury, which showed he was Googling whether his truck would produce evidence in the case of an investigation.
  • Horner faces capital punishment or life imprisonment for his crime.

Horner pleaded guilty to taking the girl’s life on the first day of his trial on April 7.

He is suspected of taking advantage of her before that. 

RELATED:

    FedEx driver was worried his delivery truck had recorded his crime

    FedEx driver in courtroom, wearing gray shirt, appearing thoughtful during trial related to delivery truck incident.

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    Disclaimer: This story contains references to violence involving a minor. Reader discretion is advised.

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    Tanner Horner arrived at Athena Strand’s house in Paradise, Texas, on November 30, 2022, to deliver Barbies, intended to be a Christmas gift.

    According to him, he hit the girl with his truck while backing into the backyard, after which he took her with him to escape her father’s fury.

    Prosecutors, however, claim Horner simply abducted the child.

    Young girl standing on a tan leather couch wearing a striped dress and holding a plush toy with a map on the wall behind her.

    Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

    Athena’s lifeless body was found, sans clothing, on December 2 at Bobo Crossing along the Trinity River, approximately 13 miles from her home.

    According to a cellphone expert who recovered data from Horner’s device, he searched, “Do FedEx truck cameras constantly record?” on December 1.

    Comment by Jess Edmisten expressing shock with crying emoji on a social media post about FedEx driver’s chilling searches.

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    Handwritten letter connected to FedEx driver’s chilling searches about his delivery truck after Athena Strand’s d***h.

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    The truck’s dashcam did record Horner’s wrongdoing. The footage was presented before the jury earlier this week.

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    The girl can be seen alive and alert in the video, with Horner heard saying, “Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you,” to her.

    The jury was told that Horner attempted to break the girl’s neck before ultimately strangling her.

    Horner has blamed his actions on his frustrations with FedEx for making changes to his delivery route, which he claims worsened his Asperger’s Syndrome symptoms.

    Bald man in a checkered shirt and patterned tie standing in a courtroom, related to FedEx driver delivery truck case.

    Image credits: Getty/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

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    The condition is a developmental disorder that affects how a person socializes or communicates with others.

    It was historically used to describe people on the autism spectrum.

    Horner is believed to have violated Athena before taking her life, but he denies it

    Comment expressing grief and disbelief over FedEx driver's chilling searches related to delivery truck and Athena Strand case.

    FedEx driver inside delivery truck with young girl standing in doorway captured on night vision camera.

    Image credits: WFAA

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    The prosecution, in their opening statement in Horner’s trial, said his DNA was found under Athena’s fingernails and “in places where you shouldn’t find DNA on a 7-year-old.”

    In phone calls that Horner made to his mother from jail, though, he denied any inappropriate contact with the child.

    Young girl with a red headband and blonde hair inside a vehicle, related to FedEx driver delivery truck searches case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

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    Horner’s mother herself had doubts about his claims, as she proceeded to tell him, “I just know how you get.”

    “Well, actually, with my medication, I barely even have a libido as it is,” Horner said in response.

    Screenshot of web history showing searches about FedEx truck cameras and live Texas news details.

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    In a separate phone call to his grandmother, he again denied forcing himself on Athena and insisted he was “remorseful” for cutting her life short.

    “How can I not be? I haven’t been on my medication for the last few weeks, and I’m feeling emotional,” he said.

    User comment about FedEx driver’s chilling searches, questioning if he forgot about being recorded in his delivery truck.

    @wfaach8 KILLER’S SEARCH HISTORY | A FBI agent recapped Tanner Horner’s search history in court. The former FedEx driver could get the death penalty for killing 7-year-old Athena Strand. Watch the trial live on our app. #justiceforanthena#athenastrand#tannerhornertiral#truecrime#murdertrial#livecourt#texasnews#texascrime#texasvhorner♬ original sound – WFAA

    He also complained about missing Christmas with his young son because of his actions.

    Horner, notably, tried to take his own life in jail in 2023.

    Horner’s former friend has accused him of making inappropriate contact with her twice

    Night scene of a rural roadside near trees and rocks with emergency vehicle lights in the distance and people standing nearby

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    The woman told the court yesterday that Horner s**ually a**aulted her on two separate occasions in 2013, when she was 16, and he was 22.

    She claimed that he asked her to lie to his grandmother about her age and brought her liquor and marijuana on the first time he committed the crime.

    Man sitting in courtroom with head in hand, screen behind showing night-vision footage related to FedEx driver’s delivery truck case.

    Image credits: Getty/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

    “That night, when I decided it was time to go to sleep, I laid down, and Tanner Horner started grabbing ahold of me, kissing me, and proceeded to have s*x with me,” she told the jury.

    She testified that on another day, she woke from sleep to him again, subjecting her to the same trauma. 

    “I completely froze, shut down, did not know what to do, and just let it happen,” she said, adding that she felt grossed out following the incident and hated herself for allowing it to happen.

    Young girl with a heart-patterned face mask holds a cup of seedlings inside a parked delivery truck.

    Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

    The woman told jurors that she feels guilty about not reporting Horner’s alleged actions sooner because it may have prevented him from doing the same to others.

    Horner is expected to learn by the end of the week whether he will receive the electric chair or life in prison without parole.

    “Athena’s case will stick with me,” a netizen said

    Social media comment questioning why the president has not addressed the incident involving the FedEx driver.

    Comment from True Crime Tea about Athena’s case, expressing emotional impact with a broken heart emoji.

    Comment from BayJay expressing sorrow over a FedEx driver’s chilling searches related to a delivery truck incident.

    Comment on social media post by user Erica expressing fear about FedEx driver’s chilling searches related to delivery truck after Athena Strand case.

    Comment by Amy expressing distress about a possible kidnapper in relation to a FedEx driver’s chilling searches.

    User comment on social media expressing sympathy and disbelief over a tragic incident involving a FedEx driver and Athena Strand.

    Comment on social media profile iibeefrofenn saying That poor little angel with 25 likes.

    Comment expressing grief and hope for justice after FedEx driver's chilling searches linked to Athena Strand case.

    Comment reading This is heartbreaking from a social media user about FedEx driver’s chilling searches related to his delivery truck.

    Comment expressing horror and sadness over a tragic event involving Athena Strand, with sad face emojis.

    User comment on social media with a profile picture of a woman, discussing chilling searches related to FedEx driver's delivery truck.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for a girl and her family amid FedEx driver’s chilling searches controversy.

    Comment by Ingrid questioning if the FedEx driver pleaded guilty to avoid the d***h sentence, with 227 likes.

    Comment from a user named Mindee_Madness expressing guilt about not reporting harmful behavior and its consequences.

    User comment expressing sadness about people’s harmful actions, referencing FedEx driver chilling searches after Athena Strand case.

    Comment from Kathleen expressing sadness with a profile picture of a woman holding a small dog.

    Comment expressing sorrow over tragic case involving FedEx driver’s chilling searches related to delivery truck incident.

    User comment on social platform by wrench20879 questioning why a trial is required, related to FedEx driver’s chilling searches.

    Comment from user Glascoe criticizing FedEx, expressing embarrassment about the company related to the driver’s chilling searches.

    Comment from user big mike questioning the situation related to FedEx driver’s chilling searches about delivery truck.

    Comment by user jadenjesse519 questioning people's actions in a simple text post on social media.

    Comment bubble with a worried face emoji and text saying she looked so scared, related to FedEx driver’s chilling searches after Athena Strand case.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dislike capital punishment on the basis that it cannot be redacted - but there is no doubt this man is guilty as sin.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dislike capital punishment on the basis that it cannot be redacted - but there is no doubt this man is guilty as sin.

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