FedEx Driver’s Chilling Searches About His Delivery Truck Emerge After Taking Life Of Athena Strand

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A new update has emerged in the case of seven-year-old Athena Strand’s homicide involving former FedEx driver Tanner Horner.

The 34-year-old’s phone history was shared with the jury in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, April 14, revealing that he had been Googling whether his truck could get him in trouble in case of an investigation.

Highlights Seven-year-old Athena passed away in 2022 after a FedEx driver, Tanner Horner, abducted and strangled her.

During his ongoing trial, Horner’s search history was presented to the jury, which showed he was Googling whether his truck would produce evidence in the case of an investigation.

Horner faces capital punishment or life imprisonment for his crime.

Horner pleaded guilty to taking the girl’s life on the first day of his trial on April 7.

He is suspected of taking advantage of her before that.

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FedEx driver was worried his delivery truck had recorded his crime

Image credits: FOX NEWS

Disclaimer: This story contains references to violence involving a minor. Reader discretion is advised.

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Tanner Horner arrived at Athena Strand’s house in Paradise, Texas, on November 30, 2022, to deliver Barbies, intended to be a Christmas gift.

According to him, he hit the girl with his truck while backing into the backyard, after which he took her with him to escape her father’s fury.

Prosecutors, however, claim Horner simply abducted the child.

Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

Athena’s lifeless body was found, sans clothing, on December 2 at Bobo Crossing along the Trinity River, approximately 13 miles from her home.

According to a cellphone expert who recovered data from Horner’s device, he searched, “Do FedEx truck cameras constantly record?” on December 1.

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Image credits: FOX NEWS

The truck’s dashcam did record Horner’s wrongdoing. The footage was presented before the jury earlier this week.

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The girl can be seen alive and alert in the video, with Horner heard saying, “Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you,” to her.

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The jury was told that Horner attempted to break the girl’s neck before ultimately strangling her.

Horner has blamed his actions on his frustrations with FedEx for making changes to his delivery route, which he claims worsened his Asperger’s Syndrome symptoms.

Image credits: Getty/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

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The condition is a developmental disorder that affects how a person socializes or communicates with others.

It was historically used to describe people on the autism spectrum.

Horner is believed to have violated Athena before taking her life, but he denies it

Image credits: WFAA

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The prosecution, in their opening statement in Horner’s trial, said his DNA was found under Athena’s fingernails and “in places where you shouldn’t find DNA on a 7-year-old.”

In phone calls that Horner made to his mother from jail, though, he denied any inappropriate contact with the child.

Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

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Horner’s mother herself had doubts about his claims, as she proceeded to tell him, “I just know how you get.”

“Well, actually, with my medication, I barely even have a libido as it is,” Horner said in response.

Image credits: FOX NEWS

In a separate phone call to his grandmother, he again denied forcing himself on Athena and insisted he was “remorseful” for cutting her life short.

“How can I not be? I haven’t been on my medication for the last few weeks, and I’m feeling emotional,” he said.

He also complained about missing Christmas with his young son because of his actions.

Horner, notably, tried to take his own life in jail in 2023.

Horner’s former friend has accused him of making inappropriate contact with her twice

Image credits: FOX NEWS

The woman told the court yesterday that Horner s**ually a**aulted her on two separate occasions in 2013, when she was 16, and he was 22.

She claimed that he asked her to lie to his grandmother about her age and brought her liquor and marijuana on the first time he committed the crime.

Image credits: Getty/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“That night, when I decided it was time to go to sleep, I laid down, and Tanner Horner started grabbing ahold of me, kissing me, and proceeded to have s*x with me,” she told the jury.

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She testified that on another day, she woke from sleep to him again, subjecting her to the same trauma.

“I completely froze, shut down, did not know what to do, and just let it happen,” she said, adding that she felt grossed out following the incident and hated herself for allowing it to happen.

Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

The woman told jurors that she feels guilty about not reporting Horner’s alleged actions sooner because it may have prevented him from doing the same to others.

Horner is expected to learn by the end of the week whether he will receive the electric chair or life in prison without parole.

“Athena’s case will stick with me,” a netizen said