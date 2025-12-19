Someone asked people “who have gotten genetic tests, what's the weirdest thing you learnt from your DNA?” and netizens posted their stories. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorite stories and if you’ve done a genetic test before, share your experience in the comments down below.

It’s fairly natural to want to learn more about one’s origin, so ever since the first direct to consumer ancestry tests became available in the 2000s, people have turned to them for answers. But as is so often the case, the results are sometimes perfect examples of “ignorance is bliss.”

#1 As an adult, my father-in-law found out his mother was actually his grandmother and his older sister was his mom. Things were different in the late '30s.

#2 The daughter I adopted and I are actually distantly related!

#3 My grandparents had a biological son they gave up for adoption before my mother was born and never told any of us about- turns out some of the extended family knew my grandma had been pregnant before my mom but kept it a secret.

#4 Not me, but my cousin found out her father isn’t her father after taking 23andMe. My aunt is a very religious, conservative woman. Chaos ensued.

#5 My ultra right wing republican family that hates Jews are actually ashkenazi Jews themselves . My grandfather is 50%…



They’ve always been proud of their German heritage.

#6 For 29 years, it was assumed that my dad who raised me was not my biological father, that I was the product of an affair my mother was having. I came out with blond hair, freckles and blue eyes. A stark difference to my tanned, dark featured dad. My dad chose to raise me as his own anyways, refusing paternity tests. I was never made to feel like I wasn't his. I took 23&Me simply out of curiosity and found out that he is in fact my biological father.



ETA, since many asked-

My dad has told me he didn't want to know the results either way, but I let it slip showing my sister's the app one time at dinner. He didn't react, but I got an extra big bear hug getting on the train to leave that night.



Also ETA, because I have the best dad ever-

It was assumed when my mom found out she was pregnant that the pregnancy was the product of the affair. My features only solidified that assumption.



He was already raising my mom's first daughter as his own, who he'd met when she was 2 and told my mom he wanted to keep raising the kids together. They got married and he adopted her a few months after I was born. She was also treated so much as his that I didn't even know she was adopted by him until I was a teenager.



My parents stayed together for 14 years, and to this day are still best friends.

#7 Not me but my grandma got a DNA test done because she was sold as a baby and never knew her biological parents, so a family member urged her to do it so we could maybe find them. We found both sides — a half-sister from her bio mom and a half-brother from her bio dad.



Although it was kinda weird to realize we have family close by (only 20 miles away in one case), it was much weirder for the bio families to discover my grandma’s existence, since neither side had anything to do with the other.



EDIT: some more context, this happened back in the 30s (Depression Era, USA). Her bio mom and bio dad seem to have crossed paths at some point in the same city. He was a married man, she was an older teen. Not sure if it was a one night stand or something more nefarious but her bio mom was pregnant as a result of that night.



At some point in her pregnancy, she checked into a home/hospital for pregnant unwed teen mothers (using a fake name). The bio mom was told the home would find homes for the babies, so she delivered and left. Bio mom went on to marry and have her own family, while bio dad likely never knew of the situation.



As it would turn out, the home was not adopting out babies, rather selling them. Since my grandma was blonde and blue eyed she was bought quickly for a higher price to a woman looking to baby trap a guy (surprisingly it worked). My grandma didn’t know until her teens that she was sold.

#8 That my dad is the most inbred Mormon royalty out there. I'm related to 12 of the 13 people who signed the front of the book.



The first picture of Joseph Smith was found two years ago and I SHRIEKED because he looks just like my dad 😂😭



Also my mom likes to say she's native now but she's just a racist boomer 😣.

#9 I have a genetic mutation that is so rare that I am part of a study done at the National Institute of Health. Hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma (HLRCC).

#10 That I’m missing part of a chromosome.



I’m technically intersex and therefore infertile.

#11 Not weird, but my best friend and I showed up as 5th cousins. We’ve been friends for over 20 years so it was hilarious and awesome when we connected and had a distant familial tie. We’re officially family now hehehe!

#12 That I apparently come from a donor and have 30 half siblings who were happy to add me to the groupchat.

#13 I did an ancestry DNA test and found my dad's half sister. He didn't know he had a half sister.... my dad has 3 brothers (4 of them total) and the half sister is in the same age range as all of them. Apparently my grandfather had an affair in a town about 3 hours away from ours, fathered a child, and never came back for her. He abandoned the woman he got pregnant and his child.

#14 Found out my cousin is actually my half sister. Growing up everyone would comment on how similar we look, also within a few months of each other age wise. Looks like my dad got with my mom and her mom around the same time. Yeesh.

#15 That my husband is my 6th cousin. And my husband found out that he has a 3/4 brother (who I guess is also my cousin….).

#16 My grandmother had secret babies she put up for adoption. I didn’t find out until six years after she passed away, so we’re never getting answers as to what happened. Also, I got a surprise contact by the police, as I was a high match to a John Doe who was found drowned on the shores of Lake Superior in 1991. That was a fun family tree rabbit hole to dive down.

Turned out to be a half first cousin from my grandmother’s firstborn.

#17 Adopted, raised in a Catholic family, I’m 50% Jewish.

#18 When my sister took one of those at home tests as a gift from her husband, we learned our dad wasn't our biological father. Wish they had told us that before I was 26. Would have saved a lot of fights and reconciliation.



EDIT: Wow, sometimes I forget this sounds insane. Without divulging too much there's a reason they went with a donor, and in hindsight I appreciate that decision because I do not have to worry about the genetic diseases plaguing my family members. I do wish I had been able to meet the donor tho, if only to just get his medical history. The journey has inspired me to look into donating my gametes as well since I feel lucky to have relatively good health.

#19 I found a new daughter.



Her mom moved away before she knew she was pregnant and I never knew about the daughter. The daughter thought someone else was her father. My kids got me a test a few years ago, so I was in the database. New daughter got a test kit for Christmas. She matched with me instead of old-dad. She looks like someone photoshopped my face on a woman's body. It's scary. We've gotten to know each other and talk (text) almost every day. She lives on the other side of the continent, so we've only met in person once. Her old family was horrible and she was no-contact with them, so a new family was a good thing for her. My family likes each other most of the time, so when we found out about her we thought, "Welcome to the family! The more the merrier." Everyone is happy we found each other.

#20 My brother in law's great great grandad walked out of the woods into a colonial American settlement, a Cree warrior who had enough of his tribe and wanted to join the settlers. He founded a farm, married a girl, raised a family, often regaling the townsfolk with tales of his upbringing among the savages.



My sister bought my brother in law a 23 & Me kit for his birthday. Percent Native American DNA: Zero.



An 18th century [con] artist who got away with it for generations.

#21 My ancestry is exactly what I grew up being told, I have several family members who were really into genealogy.



But I found out I have a first cousin we didn't know existed. Apparently, my uncle had gotten married and had a son no one knew about when he was 19 and stationed across the country that he bailed on.

#22 I’m a carrier for a blood disease called haemochromatosis.



SingedSoleFeet:



My whole family has it. I'm a carrier and not supposed to be affected, but I am. Turns out there are other gene mutations and epigenetic causes for a carrier to develop symptoms. I would donate blood regularly just to be safe. My sister started breaking bones in her feet when jogging, leading to her diagnosis. My dad developed diabetes, heart, and kidney conditions. We can tell when he needs to let some blood out because he starts organizing things in a useless and weird way.

#23 Either not a single person on my dad’s side has participated in the same brand of genealogy testing as me or both my parents are related.



Also my brother isn’t my brother, he’s actually my half-brother.

#24 This one’s my mom, so I guess about me too. My mom took a DNA test for fun and saw that she was almost 50% Middle Eastern. For reference, her mom is Brazilian and her dad is a blond haired, blue eyed, white man. Growing up, she always thought she just came out extra dark.



Turns out that my grandpa had a vasectomy before my grandparents married and instead of getting a donor my grandparents concocted a plan for my grandmother to essentially seduce a coworker*. She then got pregnant, had my mom and that coworker became my moms godfather and a very close friend of both my grandparents. Her godfather assumed she always knew and never mentioned it. She, in fact, did not know.



So I learned that we are very much not white at all and my mom's godfather is my biological grandfather.



*My moms godfather was completely aware of the situation and consented. He just wanted to sleep with my grandmother at the time so he wasn’t really bothered by the plan lmao.

#25 That either my grandfather or one of his brothers [cheated] while married, got a legit US spy pregnant just after WW2, and bailed out. She gave the baby to her sister to raise so she could keep her job. The “baby” didn’t find this out until in his mid 40s. I found out thanks to Ancestry.com and was able to at least connect the paternity dots partially for him.

#26 That I am literally 50/50 Canadian and Mexican.



I’m the best of both borders!

#27 I have the BRCA 1 mutation. Pretty much guaranteed breast cancer. I have my first doctor appointment coming up, but it seems like this pretty much only ends in cancer or preventative mastectomy.



And here I was with an adopted father just trying to find my secret royal relatives.

#28 My grandparents are related in 3 different ways (all very distant luckily).

#29 I learned that the small town I had randomly chosen to move to 10 years ago just happens to be where my ancesters settled when they immigrated to the US. I had no idea that I had relatives here or that my ancesters were from this area. I just chose this town because I liked the vibe. Apparently so did my ancesters.

#30 I couldn't find any matches on my great grandpa's side and I had a weird second cousin we couldn't figure out how we were related to each other. Then she sent me her family tree documentation and there was a picture of her uncle with his very good friends and neighbours- my great grandparents!



And that's when I realized I had uncovered a massive family secret.

#31 I have a genetic mutation that makes me less susceptible or protected from contracting kuru, or other prion diseases related to the consumption of human flesh. I also have genetic markers that make me able to run both long distances and sprint. So I feel really prepared for a zombie apocalypse.

#32 My closest DNA relative after people I know I'm related to (parents and an uncle) is a second cousin whose name I didn't recognize. It took a while for us to figure out how we were related, but it turns out my dad's cousin got a Vietnamese woman pregnant when he was stationed there in the late 1960s. That child was adopted by an American couple and grew up in the US and is now (in his 50s) trying to figure out his bio family history.

#33 I was adopted and ordered my pre-adoption birth certificate at the same time that my kids gave me 23andMe for Mother's Day. According to my birth certificate I should have been half Native American (Western WA tribe) from my father. Turns out my father on my birth certificate was not my father and I'm half Ukrainian (Ukraine to Canada to California). Once I got my DNA results back and started looking into it I found that my birth mother had seven babies and gave them all up for adoption. I have found two half siblings, both deceased, and the first name of another half sister. I suspect I was the youngest of her babies.



Edit: I did Ancestry not too long after I got my 23andMe results and messaged one of my closer matches because I thought she might be a line to a half-sibling. It took her 3 years to finally get back on Ancestry and see my message but she is the granddaughter of a half-sister. She sent me a bunch of photos and told me stories about her. It was pretty emotional.



I have quite a few relatively close DNA relatives that don't match up on family trees that have been done, they *have* to be leads to half-siblings. I've messaged most of them and have only heard back from the one I mentioned above.



Edit: My closest DNA relative, who is on my father's side, is a really cool woman in CA and has been helping me nail down some details. She found out that my grandfather on my mother's side went to prison for moonshining, learned how to counterfeit while he was in there, got released and started doing that and went back to prison for counterfeiting. My mother's side of the family was VERY interesting back in the day. lol.

#34 I'm distantly related to cheddar man the oldest almost complete skeleton of our species, Homo sapiens, ever found in Britain. Which I thought was pretty cool considering he was alive 10,000 years ago.

#35 I got a rare hereditary gene mutation that has an 80% chance to cause my nervous system to deteriorate when I'm older. Speaking not feeling when your skin is being burned or even breaking your bones, just constant prickling as if your limbs were asleep.



My dad started getting symptoms in his 60s and it took years of intensive research for the doctors to find out what the problem was because it's such a rare mutation. He even was filmed for an interview for study purposes because there's only 3 confirmed cases of this mutation in my country. In other parts of the world it's not as rare though. It's called ATTR-Amyloidosis.

#36 That my youngest brother is my half brother with an unknown father. Both parents have passed, so there is no one to ask about this.

#37 I carry mutation which doesn’t affect me, my parents and grandparents, but it’s affected my kids.

DNA plays a bad game.

#38 Found out that my grandpa on my dad’s side had an affair because it came up that I had a half-aunt and and that my dad and aunt had a half-sister. This woman is a couple years older than my dad and my grandparents were definitely married at that time. My dad was very nonplussed to learn this.

#39 I am a carrier of the congenital muscular dystrophy gene, and my husband is a carrier of a rare form of dwarfism!

#40 Not me but my daughter. We did 23&me for our whole family. Myself, my husband, our 4 children. As I was combing over the results I noticed that one of my daughters didn’t share chromosome #4 with her Dad. After doing research I concluded she had an extremely rare condition called Uniparental Disomy. Normally children get 1/2 their DNA from mom, half from Dad. In my daughter’s case she has 2 chromosome #4 from me, none from her Dad. It seems one of the causes is a rescued trisomy, at one point it’s likely she had 3 chromosomes #4, but one was deleted and the 2 remaining ones were mine, I’m mom.



Took her to a geneticist who confirmed it.



She does have a lot of health issues but is otherwise physically and mentally normal. Never would have known had it not been for 23&me.

#41 We did a full genetic and health test on my paternal grandmother, my mom and a few of my siblings did it as well. The results showed that my grandmother has a genetic muscle composition that many elite athletes have. Didn’t believe it until Grandma broke her hip at 99, had surgery and was walking around in no time because she hated being bedridden. Even the doctor was in shock since she was so active and the surgery scar healed so well that he was second guessing if the correct hip was checked.



Turns out my sister and I also have the same genetic muscle composition. We’ve always known that some of the girls in our family were freakishly strong and naturally athletic even though we aren’t athletes. Thanks Grandma for blessing us with strong bodies 🤣.

#42 I found the woman who is the teen pregnancy my aunt had to give up. She's still married to the father and they have other kids. But when I told my mom I saw this mystery cousin, she said her sister had already contacted her, so no big deal.

#43 My mom found out that who she thought was her dad wasn't and that her real dad is a rich guy from around the corner. Turns out I had a fake grandpa and I'm more Irish than Italian on this side of the family.



On my dad's side, they were convinced we were Sicilian even tho my great grandad was an orphan in Italy. Turns out we're mostly middle eastern.



I grew up culturally Italian American, but turns out I'm actually more Irish middle eastern.

#44 My mom always thought she was French. Like, all 4 grandparents only spoke French, French. She got the test and it came back, like, only 10% French and a bunch of other European and some middle eastern. It caused a bit of a family identity crisis.

3 weeks later she got an update that said “sorry about that, you’re 99.5% french!” Phew!

#45 That I’m unlikely to have red hair.





I have very red hair, btw.

#46 Ive got more neanderthal DNA than like 80% of users.



cherryberry0611:



I got my results before my husband, and was 80%. My husband thought it was so funny and kept bringing it up. His came in, and he was 93%

#47 I’m 2% Jewish. Even though my family has really large Hispanic heritage as well.



Also, my mom never knew her dad but she has a large family in Louisiana who was aware of her and her kids, never reached out, lied on record when her dad passed away to gain access to his estate and is now being sued for it.

#48 A good thing, actually: the woman my grandfather allegedly fathered out of wedlock (this is based on rumors after he passed so he never heard about it) has no relation whatsoever to our family. Turns out her bio father shared the same name and age as my grandfather, but they were born a week apart. I was the first to do the DNA test and thought for sure it would confirm our suspicions, but it exonerated my grandfather.

#49 A new sister.

#50 That I was ridiculously white.



I've always been proud of being a mut. Not knowing a nationality assuming I was a good mix. Looking Italian or a little olive skinned. Having dark curly hair. My mother had a theory she was partly jewish and it was convincing. After looking at me my wife's grandmother warned her "He's not white!" before she got married.



Turns out I'm not Italian. I'm not any kind of jewish that shows up on the tests. I'm from England, the Pyrenees, France and Germany. 99.5% European. Ridiculously white from white places.



I also found a first cousin. I was looking for siblings.

#51 I’m about as Jewish as I thought (like 97%) but then 1% each Swedish and Japanese. Culturally and geographically, these are equally confusing.

#52 I used my DNA to find my birth mother. I triangulated matches, collecting all the common surnames and matches and created dozens of family trees. Then I went down line after line until one line added up with tons of common matches all around.



We ended up speaking later and I matched with her daughter (half-sister, as expected.) It turned out she did not want to give me up but was forced by her parents as she was a teenager at the time.



Doing this, I had trouble with my father's side (biomom later told me my father's name.) The reason was that I found out later, there was infidelity on his side of the family. So what was written on paper wasn't actually the true story.



So I found my mother the exact same way the police find serial killers lately, and then I found out my father's side of the family had some hinky stuff going on. I have two family trees now on ancestry, the "DNA tree" where I figured out that one of four possible brothers cheated to create a grandparent. And I have the "on paper" tree shared publicly.



Edit to add: I only spoke to her after my half-sister matched with me. She joined the site specifically to find me, so I knew then the family wanted contact.

#53 My dad is whiter than most Europeans at 99.98% Scandinavian.

#54 Not me but an ex BF: swore up and down he was 100% Scottish - both mom and dad sides. Wore a kilt. Even named the clan he came from. He made being Scottish his identity. Did a DNA test. 0% Scottish, a major percentage Ashkenazi, the rest was Eastern European. He then insists he is still Scottish because his clan accepted Outlanders. He isn’t an ex because if this but…

#55 We’re everywhere. I have thousands and thousands of close cousins according to the website.

#56 I have the BRAC2 mutation. Found out when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.



Talk about a [bad] inheritance.

#57 I've had a different type of genetic testing: testing to find out what medications I'm resistant or more susceptible to. I found out I'm resistant or (barely affected by) to ALL but three of the current types of depression medications.

#58 My son is a tetragametic chimera. He absorbed his nonviable twin in the very early stages of pregnancy. My ex husband (Romanian) and I (Japanese) didn’t expect this to skew the ancestry results, but it did.



The report pinpointed with scary accuracy the locations of all of our relatives. My ex’s suspicion that his mother side of the family is Jewish was confirmed.



However, what should have been 50% European and Jewish and 50% Asian was instead 56% Asian, 42% European, and 2% unknown.



Both my son and his twin are 50/50 so I don’t know how the data got skewed. Maybe mosaicism?

#59 I know a lot about my family history:- a ton of Midwest counties are named after my grandmothers side - we still own our family home on either side of the Mississippi that were part of the Underground Railroad - so that all tracked.



My grandfathers side, I’m a descendant of Alexander Hamilton - everyone at work asks if I want to duel. That’s my fathers side.



My mothers side is Asian and told me they lived in the same tiny village as long as they have recorded history - dna test pointed that exact spot on the map - my Asian side is 100% that race with zero other mix which which is rare? I guess.



Oh and I found out I have a half sister - that created family drama.



I know 90% of all my dna relatives it suggested, my family has tracked its lineage pretty well.

#60 I have more Neanderthal DNA than the average bear, & I have a weird mutation that affects my muscles & makes them stronger just by design. My last trainer apparently noticed this somehow, so we ended up talking about my results. She suggested I get into powerlifting, but that sounds like the opposite of progress. I don’t think my ancestors would appreciate me lifting heavy things; nay, progress is sitting in an office chair all day, every day!

#61 Well, I’m not Cherokee like my family said I was. 0% Native American lol. Everything else was pretty expected: standard, run of the mill ancestry from every corner of Great Britain. I’m plenty German, too… but not as much as I thought, considering my grandfather was a German. Certainly wasn’t surprised by the Irish ancestry, but Cornwall is a little surprising.



Husband took the test… and it turns out he actually does have Cherokee in him! For once, a small town Kansas family were actually correct. I know the 99% of the rest of us aren’t Cherokee though lol.

#62 My Mexican husband somehow is a carrier for Tay-Sachs, a disease usually associated with Ashkenazi Jews.

#63 That I have an A1A deficiency variant. But since it’s just one, I’m unlikely to experience a manifestation of it. If I procreated with another person who has it, the kid could not be so lucky.



Either way, it’s good motivation to stay away from smoking and drinking.

#64 Found out I have 10+ siblings.

#65 Come from a family of red heads. Mom told us she was 100% Irish and has very Irish sounding maiden name. I give my kids Irish names. Learn we aren't Irish at all Not even a little.

#66 I'm an unaffected carrier for a disease that is 100% lethal if you get two copies, and completely horrifying in every way. I don't have the slightly more common form.



It's not a disease common enough to usually be tested for in normal genetic counselling.



So I didn't find out until I had a baby with another carrier. Very cold comfort that it wasn't just my failure at due diligence.

#67 I found out I have the gene that causes lactose intolerance or something like that. Never had a problem with it my entire life. Thirty-seven years raised Italian, lived in the Netherlands and Germany, so I had plenty of cheeses and milk growing up and in my adult life with zero issues. No joke, three days after getting these results from 23andMe, I ate a bowl of cereal and five minutes later fell over from the horrible cramping and nonstop runs to the bathroom. I was diagnosed with full-on lactose intolerance a few days later.

The main reason I took the test was that I'm adopted and found out I have a long, lost biological sister out there somewhere, but the biggest match on 23andMe and Ancestry was 4% match so far, three years later.

#68 My husband and I took those tests, and his results came back with something like, '90% British' with a side note that most British people are 75% British. I spent a good couple of years teasing him about being 'more British than the Brits' and asking when he would take me to have tea with the Queen. It was great, LOL.



JoeyCalamaro:



My paternal grandfather insisted that he was just British before taking the test. I reminded him that most people aren’t 100% anything. So, he’s likely to get at least some other ancestry in there. Well, as it turns out, there wasn’t much of anything else. He was 99.8% British with just 0.2% trace ancestry

#69 8 of my 3rd cousin matches are from my cousin being a donor. A couple of them reached out to me for information about their ancestors. So anytime I get a third cousin match I check and see if they are half brother or half sister to the ones that I know. He obviously had some good swimmers.

#70 Learned that I (white) had a 100% Nigerian ancestor around 130 years ago. Now I want to dig deeper to find out who it was!

#71 I was briefly Italian. Years ago, did ancestry.com. No surprises at first, but I got an email months later saying they are always finding more about a person’s DNA and that it “updated.” Signed in and I was now 6% Italian. Didn’t think anything of it. About a year goes by and I get another email saying the same thing. Signed in, and no more Italian. Wasn’t fazed either way, but thought it was strange. I heard 23 and me is superior to ancestry.com, so maybe I’ll try that at some point.

#72 19 different ancestries, oh and thought I was half black, turned out to be a wee bit over a quarter, little bit of identity crisis for about 5 minutes after finding out I was mostly white.

#73 More Scandinavian than I figured….Vikings were everywhere!

#74 I’ve got at least 5 distant relatives who are black.

#75 Even though I believe DNA is inherited randomly. It is still surprising to see the difference between my brother and I's results. He shows DNA matches for the Southern US(it didn't show as native, but I believe Mormon) and Nigerian (even if it is just 1%) which I have absolutely neither of. I only show the European heritage that we share. I believe we have the same biological parents, but some days I wonder...

#76 Brit here. Found a DNA link on my mother's side to a Heugenot family that left France (religious persecution ) in about 1664.

#77 German, Spanish, mostly, but the 16% Meso American was a surprise. My sister believes it’s from our grandfather who was very mixed.

#78 I was 50% sure my birth giver was lying about paternity. Turns out that was one of the few things she was honest about. That and apparently we actually DO have native ancestry.

#79 The “Italian” that my father INSISTS on is Moroccan.

He’s furious and is in complete denial.

#80 I’m more Italian than Irish, that was a surprise

I have a sensitivity to blood thinners.

#81 Born and raised in Ireland my whole life, but I have 5.6% DNA from the Baltic Sea area which could have something to do with the Vikings settling in Ireland. And like 3.7% DNA from Peru?! So I'm very confused haha!

#82 My Southern Italian grandmother, whose family is from Calabria, only came back 60% Italian. The rest was Western Asian and most of that was Egyptian. In fact, I come back nearly 10% Western Asian myself. And we share a maternal haplogroup of R0a2, which also appears to be predominantly middle eastern. That one was definitely a surprise.