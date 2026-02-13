Netizens have recently been anonymously confessing secrets that they plan on taking to their graves with them. While it’s debatable whether or not these can be considered secrets anymore, at least opening up like this won’t have any real world consequences for the authors. Enjoy scrolling through this list of juicy confessions , and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d probably keep to yourself too.

By the age of five , kids are already sharing secrets with their friends that they wouldn’t reveal to anyone else. And as we get older, we tend to accumulate more and more information that we conceal from the general public . But the longer you carry a secret , the heavier it becomes. So it can feel amazing to finally reveal it to someone, even if that’s just a stranger on the internet.

#1 My parents were severely neglecting their dog so I stole it and gave it to the humane society. They were super outraged, but the dog was literally starving. I never told anyone it was me.

#2 I witnessed my niece's first steps. I told no one and acted surprised when she did it again a few hours later in front of her parents.

#3 I filed a CPS case against my own life long friend. Went to visit her house after she had kids and it was a literal biohazard. Animal waste caked into the carpet that was so old it was white. You could smell ammonia before you even entered the house. 2 of the girls had awful coughing fits from the poor air quality. Mold, blood, dirt, waste, everywhere. I secretly took photos while I was there and the next day filed a report.



My friend called me sobbing that they took her kids from her until she proved she could clean and keep up with the house. I pretended like it wasn't me.



She did get the house fixed and got her kids back.



Those kids didnt deserve to live in such awful conditions and I feel no guilt for what I did. But I will never tell her that it was me who made that report.

#4 During the summer of 1964 when I was 12 years old and walking through the library parking lot I noticed someone left the key in a 1961 Chevy Impala - so I ‘borrowed’ it for a 10-15 minute ride through town. I returned it to the parking lot, but not the same parking spot. Never told anyone before.

#5 My brother had a secret kid with a one night stand. She was a lot older and kept the kid.





He doesn't have any information beyond that and doesn't want to.

#6 When my grandpa [passed away], the relatives wanted to bury him with the family ring on his finger. You know, THE family ring, that got passed down from generation to generation and was supposed to eventually become mine some day. I didn't care much about getting the ring (it has little, if any, monetary value), but the stupidity of burying a family treasure was (and still is) quite obvious.



On funeral day, I stole the ring right from the coffin and hid it in a safe place.



It's been decades and I still keep the ring in a secret place. Someday I'm gonna pass it to my grandson and tell them the story.



Or not. Idk, maybe.



My precious.

#7 My younger brother thinks he "found" a crisp $100 bill on the sidewalk on the worst day of his life (the day his fiancée left him). Truth is, I dropped it there and pretended to tie my shoe so he’d spot it first. I was broke too, that was my grocery money for the month, but he needed a "win" from the universe so badly that day. We ate ramen for weeks but seeing him smile for the first time in days was worth it. He still talks about his "lucky day" 8 years later.

#8 I anonymously wrote a letter to a woman I didn't know telling her about the affair her husband was having.



The letter only had 4 lines.

I told her how long it had been going on, that he accused her of being an alcoholic, who it was with and that he bought the girlfriend the exact same jewellery for Christmas.



They got divorced, she started going to AA and is now living her absolute best life. The girlfriend dumped him when she found out about the jewellery.

#9 I named my son Wade after Sam Elliott's character in Roadhouse, not in honor of my great grandfather.

#10 When I was 15 and my best friend was 16 we ‘borrowed’ his dad’s unmarked police cruiser. His parents were gone for the night so we drove around to where our friends were partying and totally [messed] with them.

#11 A day after finding out my father had an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer, I found out he was cheating on my mom. He was still in touch with his mistress after being diagnosed. When he was in surgery I get his phone and contacted her to tell her to cease contact so my mom wouldn't find out. Turned out he had a series of mistresses throughout his life. Mom never found out and I'm also never telling my brother as he absolutely idolized him.



Currently waiting on him in a hospice to [pass away](likely the next few days). It's been 6 months since diagnosis and I think I've forgiven him - or trying to so I can try and grieve properly.

#12 My son's first word was Papa while we were playing. My wife did a night shift at the hospital so she was sleeping a bit at that time in the morning. I didn't tell her and waited for his next "first" word. It was mama and she was there to hear it. She was very happy and I will never tell her the truth.

#13 Won a lottery. Equivalent to about 1 million dollars.

Invested in gold and also bought a flat in of the big cities around.

Kept the rest at my separate bank account.

Never told anyone, including my family.

#14 I burned down our house when I was in kindergarten. I was playing with matches while hiding in my closet. I had a bunch of papers from school that I just randomly decided to see if one would burn. It did; I slapped it; and it didn't help. I panicked and ran downstairs and hid behind the refrigerator. After a while, the fireman showed up as our neighbor had noticed smoke. My Mom was just watching TV in the living room and didn't notice, and my dad was at work. When the fireman opened the door to the stairs, massive amounts of smoke came billowing out. Then I heard my mom screaming that her son (me) was upstairs. I froze. They ran up and after a while came back down; but they said they couldn't get into my room because the fire was too big. But the smoke got very bad and they said that she needed to get outside while she was screaming. But then I started choking on all the smoke. A fireman heard me coughing and found me hiding. They conducted an investigation. My mom said that she had heard scratching in the walls the day before and they put it down as rats had chewed through wiring in the walls. My mom and dad never recovered and ended up getting a divorce very soon thereafter. I have never told a soul.

#15 I have been receiving a monthly stipend of $350 for a "remote internet allowance" from a job I quit in 2021.



I emailed HR three separate times to correct it when I left. They never replied. The company was acquired by a massive conglomerate last year, and the payments just kept coming. I put every single cent into a separate high-yield savings account just in case they ever ask for it back, but at this point, the interest alone is paying for my car insurance.

#16 I shouldn’t have had a kid. I hate my life now and my regret is eating me alive like a tell tale heart. I’m good at putting on a mask so that she doesn’t suffer for my poor mental health, my husband I doesn’t know because it would break his heart. I can never tell anyone, not unless I’m willing to destroy my entire life and cause so much hurt.

#17 When my mom's brother [passed away] we went to clear out his house. Their sister was so worried about making sure she got every dime he had and even though she had already taken control of his bank accounts she believed he had hidden money in his house.



She came and took all of his guns and searched all over for money. My mother was trying to move his things out like a normal human being and I will never forget her sister saying "to hell with this [stuff]! Find the money!" She finally gave up and left it to my mom and me and my husband.



My son was about 2 yo at the time and doing 2 yo stuff and found a jar somewhere in the living room that had 11k cash in it!! We almost passed out! We stood there stunned. I asked Mom if she was going to tell her sister and she said "yep, when we get to heaven!"😂😂 We split it and it's still a secret!

#18 At a garage sale, my mom bought a small end table that doubled as an enclosed fancy spoon display case.



Well I found there was a lock hidden on the bottom (with the key taped next to it), so I unlocked the case, move the spoons so they formed 3 X’s, re-lock the case, and hid the key in my room. This just happened to be on a Friday Thirteenth



It freaked out my family since no one knew the case opened. Naturally, I would do this randomly (bad weather days, Halloween, anniversaries of bad events, days I didn’t want to go to school…) for most of my childhood



After 10 years my dad just chucked the table after having enough of everyone screaming and freaking out.

#19 During high school we were planning a weekend class trip. There was a girl in my class that I greatly respected and liked to hang out with. She was a daughter of a war veteran that had ptsd (he wasnt violent but had a pretty bad temper) and she had lost her mother to illness when she was just a kid. Regardless of that she was greatly ambitious, driven, confident and never, and I mean NEVER made herself the victim or wanted pitty from anyone. Even though we were really different in many other aspects of life, that made me really like and respect her, because I knew how hard her life was.



One day were were talking about the trip and I was going on and on about how exited I am to go and she casually said something like yeah...im not going, we dont have the money...anyway.... you know what I saw the other day??...... I was left speachless. That felt so unfair and kept bothering me for the rest of the day so I decided to do something about it. I knew she was to proud to "take money" from someone else and she would get mad if I suggessted to borrow her some. So when I got home I talked to my parents and my dad told me to ask the teacher to make a deal with the other parents so that we all split the cost and tell the girl that the travel agency gave us one free spot (that was usually the deal when there was more than X students going, but we didnt pass that number this time) and if other parents wouldnt want to do that, we would pay for her ourselves. I talked to our teacher the next day, told her not to mention my name to anyone, and she talked to all the other parents and everyone agreed.



Sooo to make a long story short my friend soon received the news about an extra free spot for the trip and was laughing out loud about how she got lucky. She indeed went with us on that trip and had an amazing time. I never told her or anyone else that it was me that made that happen. It wasnt some super duper heroic act but i still get a rush of happiness when I think about it and feel very proud of that 16year old version of myself for doing that :).

#20 My time!



My wife loves duolingo. Got the premium and everything so she doesnt have ads.



In the duo shop there is a plushie of the owl. I bought it, hid it, repackaged it. Printed out a new fake package slip and address form to out on it. Made a letter with their header. The week after she hit 1000 days i put it on our front door. It was a gift from duolingo for reaching 1000 day streak. Had a card directly congratulating her on reaching the “1000 club”. She loved it and felt so accomplished. It sits next to her computer.



I planned it as a joke, but she was so happy I can never tell her.

#21 My husband found a tiny fledging bird in the backyard. It had obviously had a rough start in life and was missing an eye. We watched it over the course of a week as it practiced taking off from the ground, and its mum delivered it worms to eat. Husband put out a tray of water. We named the fledgling Barney and were really rooting for the little guy.



One morning I went outside to check on Barney and he was [gone]. On his side and covered in ants. I put him in a box with a flower from the garden and disposed of him. When my husband woke up he asked about Barney. I told him that earlier that morning I’d witnessed him take off and fly away with his mum. Husband was so happy and commented that he wished he’d been there to see.



Now whenever we see a bird of that type nearby my husband says “maybe it’s Barney!” and will check to see if it’s missing an eye 🥺.

#22 I found out my grandfather's story of just being a regular German soldier during WWII and spending a weirdly long time in a Soviet POW camp was very much not true. Instead, he joined the SS and was stationed in Auschwitz for about a year. He was later sentenced to 3 years prison in Poland. He [passed away] more than 10 years ago and I haven't told anyone else in my family. My dad had a very close relationship with him and I don't see what good it would do to tell him.

#23 Ten years ago, on what would have been my best friend's wedding anniversary (the first one after he [passed away]), I sent his widow flowers anonymously. The note was short: "I hope you feel loved and are happy." I left my name off because I didn't want any awkward thank-yous or explanations.



A few months later, I overheard her telling my wife about the flowers. She was convinced her husband had arranged for them to be sent after his [passing]. She described it as one of the most thoughtful things he had ever done, with tears in her eyes.



That was a decade ago. I have kept sending flowers on the same date every year, always anonymously. She still believes it is coming from him, some pre-arranged thing he set up. I have never corrected her, and I never will.

#24 I removed the bobbin thread from the back seam of my older sister's senior prom dress so when she got in the car the dress completely split open and she had to change into an old dress that didn't fit her very well and wasn't as formal for the occasion.



Her date was the guy that I had asked her for advice on only two months prior, nervous to ask him out. She said she'd talk to him for me. She asked him to prom and he said yes.

#25 I aborted my first child (from an emotionally manipulative ex bf) illegally at 25 by buying meds from black market and did the procedure myself. I was bleeding continuously for a month. I turned out fine afterwards. I felt bad about it but I didn’t regret the decision I made because I was not in the best place to raise a human at the time. I’ve continued to work on myself and I think this time I’m ready whenever/if ever I will be blessed again with a baby, I am turning 32 this year.

#26 My husband is very specific when it comes to drying off after a shower. [Privates] get dried at the bottom of the towel, face at the top. Sometimes when I'm mad at him, I flip the towel.

#27 During this financial downturn, I'm truly struggling to make ends meet. Every day I go to work, it takes a tremendous amount of determination.







But I rarely talk about it with others, and I try to appear calm and composed in front of my family.

#28 I witnessed my mom cheat on my dad.

#29 When my dad was diagnosed with a really painful cancer, he asked if I could end his life when things got bad and he was no longer himself. I'm an ICU nurse, he was on hospice, and the hospice RN allowed me to control and administer his meds. I pushed a lot of morphine when the time came and fulfilled his wish.

#30 When I was 17 my dad confessed to me that he did not believe he was my real father, and told me that if I wanted or needed to find out, he would support my decision, but as far as he was concerned I was his and he never felt the need to get the test. I sat with it until I was 32, and finally decided I wanted to know, but I did not want to hurt him, so I took a 23and me test, just to see if it would show anything, and it connected me with people on my moms side who I knew who had also taken it, and a bunch of people I’ve never heard of on the other side. I just kind of shrugged it off and tried to put it out of my mind, but last month I got a notification from 23and me that I had a new close dna connection. It’s an uncle, on my father’s side. Using that I was able to find him on Facebook and then was able to find my father. He lives in my town, has a daughter 5 years older than me. As far as I’m aware, he has no idea I exist, and my dad doesn’t know that I’ve found out. I will never tell him, he is more than enough for me and has been the greatest dad I could have ever wished for, and I think it would break his heart to find out his suspicions were correct, and then add in that I went looking for the other guy, I just can’t hurt him like that. So no one knows, other than me, and a bunch of strangers on Reddit now.

#31 I wasn't driving my car when it hit the telephone pole. The girl I had a crush on was.



That was 30 years ago. The only people who would care are my parents.

#32 Years ago I participated in an affair with a married woman. We had an instant connection, and after spending a lot of time together becoming friends, it just happened. Neither is us expected it but the chemistry was undeniable. I am a bisexual woman, she had never been attracted to women before me. It was an intensely passionate and emotional. She would tell me she wished she met me before her husband, that she imagined us being together in another life. I felt the same way but the guilt ate at me.



Her husband was a piece of [trash], like an absolute tool who belittled her constantly and was never home, always out with his friends, he would even stay out overnight to game at his dads more than half the time. She said she didn’t love him, that her parents forced them to marry when she got pregnant 7 years prior. Still,I felt awful, it was eating me away. Yet I couldn’t get enough of her and began imagining a possibly for us to be together. I asked her if she would leave her husband for me, but for reasons and reasons, she wouldn’t do it. I wanted someone I couldn’t have.



I knew I had to break things off and after a couple tries, I did, but it was so hard. We tried to remain friends but just a couple weeks later she started drinking heavily. It got so bad, we distanced from each other, because she was always angry at me. She would call me crying and angry about her life and I just would beg her to stop drinking. A few months later I took a new job and moved away, I had to. But I still think about her more often than I’d like to. Sometimes I wish we never met in this lifetime.

#33 I was trapping cats at a persons rural property with permission. I’d gotten most of them to the humane society and found homes for or kept for the ones that they wouldn’t accept because they weren’t friendly enough. I paid out of pocket for all spay & neuters. One cat had had kittens I couldn’t find them, so I left her behind. One day I got a text that she’d had another litter of kittens and she was bleeding and could I take her to the vet. So I picked up the kittens and injured mama. Took mama to the vet and got her stitched up. Told the person she didn’t make it and that I’d surrendered the litter to the shelter that paid for her surgery. I’m who paid for the surgery and I got all the kittens to the humane society to be adopted out. The person was convinced she’d be able to sell the kittens and make money and was irate that I didn’t return the kittens! I had to block her because she didn’t like my story and blew up my texts with all kinds of threats and insults.

#34 My neighbour - 78 years old woman that always tried to help others never really had money for a (normal) living. She has 2 old defective phones (3GB ram, almost without any free space) that were given to her and she uses them for socials, taking some pictures (she lives all alone) and connection with her son that lives to the other side of the globe. So she saved like 200$ so I can buy her a better phone so she can talk with her son and browse social media without problems. I lied to her that it's 200$, even that it's 3 times the price in our country and bought her a phone with OLED screen, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory so she can browse seamlessly, take beautiful pictures without spending hours to think what to delete and most important see as clear as possibly her son on video calls.

#35 My husband was my first kiss and took my virginity when I was 23.



When we first started dating I didn’t want him to know I had never had a boyfriend because I was embarrassed. I was in my early twenties and had never been kissed. I lied to him and made up names and stories of previous partners. We are now in our thirties and three years into marriage and still doesn’t know this about me.

#36 Good Lord these are heavy answers….



All I got is the other day I was in an elevator with like 4 people and my young daughter. There was a fart, an unpleasant smell, and I looked accusingly at my daughter and she giggled. I said “sorry, she’s gassy today I guess”.



It wasn’t my daughter. It was me.

#37 Golf with my BFF and her father when we were young. It was late and getting dark. His tee shot landed on the green about 4 feet from the hole. It was so dark we couldn’t see it land. I made it up the hill first, found it, and dropped it in the hole. He went to his grave celebrating that hole in one. It was a good shot so why not.

#38 I intentionally gave myself an abortion from medication I had leftover from a previous miscarriage. I told my partner it was a natural miscarriage but truth is the thought carrying his child and raising them felt [horrible].

#39 My mom stole her dog.

He was a puppy. He was starving, no food or water dish, and on a chain maybe 2 feet long, tied to a fence with no shelter. He had crawled under a nearby car to try and be safe. It had rained for days that week. She’d had enough, and she took him from that place.

He’s now doing great!

#40 There were travellers living near me they had dogs and the poor things were so neglected.

One was a little Yorkshire terrier thst was clearly stolen. They gave it to one of their kids and she would push it in a pram and just pull it around treating it like a toy.

It wandered into my garden and I took it.

Kept it for a day and then brought it the vet to see if it was chipped.

It wasn't.

Had to give it to the dspca I think it was and they had it on their site as found, and had to have it on their for so long before I could legally adopt it.

Nobody claimed her so I got to go back and get her.

Gave her to my aunt who is a dog lover , spent her days living like a queen and had a great life.

Don't regret it one bit.

#41 In middle school we had a class called "Technology". It was basically just kind of a fun science class where we had multiple fun projects/contests using science and stuff the whole year. Like CO2 car contests, programming contests, egg drop...stuff like that. Our final for the year was a contest to build a mini bridge out of a set amount of balsa wood and only use regular Elmers glue and you only got so much of it as well and each bridge was weighed to ensure no cheating. Whichever bridge held the most weight won the contest and of course got an A as well as a cash prize (It was $100 I think but I can't remember...it was mid 90's so it was a lot of money back then). Everyone went about making their bridges with fancy designs and cool tricks and I wanted that hundo and had no idea how to go about winning. My stepfather made the off-hand remark I should just copy one of the many bridges around our farm that basically all had the same design and this was in rural farm land in the midwest and he said those had to be designed by very smart engineers as they had to handle the weight of massive farm equipment. So that's what I did. I copied the design EXACTLY and had a very substantial amount of wood left over after I was done and you got points added on for unused wood and/or glue on top of your max weight test. I smoked everyone by a large amount and broke the school record. As far as I know the record stood but the school has since been bulldozed and rebuilt and that class is long gone. Not exactly anything I'll take to my grave, it's just not that big of a deal and I doubt anyone remembers. That money bought me Final Fantasy VII so it was well worth it. Only person that ever knew was my step-dad. Thanks big guy!

#42 My former mother in law, confided in me that my exes dad, wasn’t his bio dad. She had an affair when she and my exes dad were divorced and she became pregnant. But she and her husband got back together. And he said he wanted to raise my ex as his own son.



Throughout the years, I’ve thought about telling my ex (we are now good friends and roommates!). But something always stops me. He just turned 59 yrs old and his Mom [passed away] in 2017. And I feel it will make things worse for him, rather than better. He is a functioning alcoholic and trying to stop. I think this knowledge might hurt him.



I’ve never told anyone because I love him and don’t want some [jerk] to blurt the secret out and shock him.



I just feel good being able to let it out here if only to vent.

#43 I got severely depressed while finishing my master's degree program, I was 2 classes away from graduation. So I decided to take a break cause I already had a good job and never went back. This was several years ago.





Everyone thinks I finished, but I didn't. I reapplied and was accepted to come back and finish. I'm taking one of the courses required to graduate right now, and the other one I'm registered to begin taking this summer. So assuming all goes well, I can confidently say I finished. I'm not sure if I can cover up the fact that I've been lying about my degree for the past few years, but I guess I'll have to try.

#44 I always tell my cat she’s doing a good job at stuff. She isn’t. It’s never her day for the brain cell. I love her anyway.



Bless all our special kitties who are doing their best here.

#45 When I was about six years old, my mom found my name very crudely scratched into our living room coffee table, in what seemed like a fair copy of my very crude handwriting. They may have even left a bent paper clip on the table. Mom demanded to know why I’d done it, but I told her it wasn’t me. I didn’t know who had done it, but probably, I told her, someone had walked into the house and done it and then left.



Pretty sure she bought it. But it *was* me.

#46 A friend admitted to me -one week before his engagement- that he loved someone else but couldn't leave his to-be fiancee because both families were heavily invested into that relationship and he stopped caring about himself.

#47 I know what my uncle did to me when I was a kid but one day I asked my mom if she thought he did something to me and she said no. And I don't know why, but I won't tell my family that I know, even though I'm 100% certain that they're aware of it.

Edit: he's gone.

#48 A lot of these are super heavy, but I have a funny one. I just got divorced from my husband, but we’re on very good terms and even friends you could say. Anyway, we were joking recently about silly marital secrets and he told me that when we got married and were doing the first dance I had bad breath 😂. He said he would have taken that one to the grave. He said the funny thing is in 13 years of marriage I almost never had bad breath, so that was quite the anomaly. I blame the stress of the day and dehydration. That’s a good secret 😂.

#49 I was about 7 or 8 years old and my sister was 9 or thereabouts. My mom had made sausages and mashed potatoes for dinner.

She served up 3 plates, one for herself, and one for my sister and the other one for me.

She then stepped out of the kitchen I guess to go call us for dinner.



I snuck into the kitchen and bit off the end of one of the sausages.



My sister came into the kitchen and my mom not long after.

Mom notices the bit of sausage and immediately accuses my sister of being the one who took a bite.

My sister tried to plead her case, I just kept quiet. My mom said it couldn’t be me as I was too short to reach.



So, my sister got the plate with the bitten off sausage. I never owned up and have regretted it for a long time.



I believe that was when her villain era started. She’s 42 now and is the black sheep of the family.

#50 I’ve nodded confidently in conversations I completely misunderstood.

#51 I don't feel, biggest secret and biggest insecurity because my family would often make fun of me for not being able to laugh at jokes, for not feeling sad when someone passes or for not screaming when blood is dripping from my arm or leg if I fell or got hurt. I also have no empathy nor sympathy, I just act like I do. My life is a pure act, I act like I feel emotion and feel for others but I don't and I wish I could. I studied facial expressions people make when happy or excited, or when they are sad but the real feeling is never there.

#52 I ate the cinnamon rolls my wife was saving. Swore I had nothing to do with it. Went to every store I found looking for tasty cake cinnamon rolls. Finally found the last pack at a dollar general. Took them home hid them in the freezer. Took a picture said “found them” and sent it to her.

#53 I was groomed by a married man when I was 14, he was a beloved teacher. He knew how to manipulate me and get me to fall for him. I live in a very conservative place and if anyone ever found out my life would be over (family disowns me, community shuns me).

#54 My sister met her husband on Craigslist. It was the last day of the personal ads and she was getting her fix in before they turned off the feature. She loved reading the personal ads!



Her (now) husband had just posted about how he just wanted a companion. He had made dinner for a woman and she didn’t show up. This wasn’t the first time he was stood up.



My sister saw this, felt bad for him, and then went a date. They hit off and eventually got married.



My entire family thinks they met online, which is true. They just never talk about where online.

#55 I had a subscription to a dog food site. My dog loved the food, it was really easy. But in a moment of being cheap, I looked into canceling the subscription. And as most boomers would do, my reason for cancelling seemed a lot easier if I said my dog [passed away]. No brainer. Now a month later the dog food company sends me a sympathy card and a beautiful plant..

#56 I had a very dear friend who had a falling out with another friend. Unfortunately the first friend got cancer and as she was close to passing away the other friend asked me if i would read her the letter she wrote. My sick friend wouldn’t hear of it and cursed her up and down. I told my other friend she read the letter and said she loved her and forgave her. Nobody knows.

#57 A lady in my neighborhood got drunk one night and seduced me when I was 15.



In all honesty at the time I thought it was cool. I still think it was cool (probably some underlying trauma im not concious of) I know I got taken advantage of badly but it is what it is. I've tried telling people but I feel really embarrassed. I've been with my wife for eight years and she doesn't even know.

#58 I ate that last piece of apple pie on Thanksgiving and blamed it on my younger brother.

#59 Husband always calls me clumsy. Was washing up one day and smashed three of four expensive champagne flutes we got for our wedding.

I bought a brand new set and replaced them the next day.

Never telling him.

#60 I have no idea why, but I’m SO irritated by Jimmy Fallon- like nails on a chalkboard. It’s so petty and I’m sure he’s a fine person.. I’ll keep it to myself, and Reddit I guess.

#61 I have eaten the plums that were in the icebox and which you were probably saving for breakfast. Forgive me they were delicious so sweet and so cold.

#62 I was the one that scratched my dad’s truck. IT WAS MEEEEEEE.

#63 I live with a rare condition where my breathing isn’t fully automatic. Most people breathe without thinking about it, but for me it often takes conscious effort, especially when I’m tired or asleep. It’s something I manage every day, even if it’s not always visible.

When i was younger it used to make me faint. I feel like I'm a preforming seal keeping a ball spinning on my nose but a juggling clown is constantly trying to toss me bowling pins.

I'm going to die in my sleep unless I can find a more exciting exit.

Can't tell anyone, they will only give me puppy eyed sympathy and I don't need anyone feeling sorry for me.