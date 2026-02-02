ADVERTISEMENT

It is easy to get caught between the very human desire to share something or get it off your chest, while also knowing you should probably keep it to yourself. Fortunately (depending on your point of view) the internet allows one to sort of do both.

We’ve gathered some of the most interesting posts from this X account where people go to confess things anonymously. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and stories in the comments section down below.

#1

Anonymous messy secret about a daughter’s hearing loss and a dog learning sign language for internet group therapy.

fesshole Report

    #2

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about ethical shoplifting shared on social media, reflecting internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #3

    Anonymous heartfelt story shared online about reconnecting with a daughter, highlighting messy anonymous secrets.

    fesshole Report

    #4

    Anonymous messy secret shared by a terminal cancer sufferer revealing complex personal emotions online.

    fesshole Report

    #5

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret from the internet, shared on social media like group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #6

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret shared on social media, part of internet group therapy posts.

    fesshole Report

    #7

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media, highlighting internet group therapy vibes.

    fesshole Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret on social media making the internet feel like group therapy with raw confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #9

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about stealing a cat and internet group therapy shared on social media platform.

    fesshole Report

    The neighbor's cat used to come to my house to have her kittens. So I had her spayed. Neighbor never figured it out.

    #10

    Anonymous confession from a vet about judging pet owners during final visits shared on an internet group therapy platform.

    fesshole Report

    #11

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing an anonymous messy secret, capturing raw internet group therapy moments and reactions.

    fesshole Report

    #12

    Social media post sharing a messy anonymous secret revealing family tension and illustration sadness online.

    fesshole Report

    #13

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about catfishing a cheating boyfriend shared on social media feeling like group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #14

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about a retired vet and animal euthanasia debates.

    fesshole Report

    #15

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about buying a bunk bed and sleeping on the top bunk.

    fesshole Report

    #16

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret tweet about corporate sayings, reflecting internet group therapy moments.

    fesshole Report

    #17

    Anonymous social media post sharing a personal story about learning sign language, part of messy internet secrets.

    fesshole Report

    #18

    Anonymous secret about a deaf person adopting a cat, inspiring cochlear implants, shared in an internet group therapy post.

    fesshole Report

    #19

    Anonymous messy secret about sharing a footy bet win, reflecting internet group therapy style confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #20

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about a staged wedding argument shared on a popular internet group therapy platform.

    fesshole Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media, reflecting group therapy and internet confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #22

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret post about a father and son playing snooker, reflecting heartfelt moments.

    fesshole Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media, illustrating confessions that feel like group therapy online.

    fesshole Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media about work criticism, reflecting internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #25

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media about personal success despite early doubts from a teacher.

    fesshole Report

    #26

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media about standing up to a bully, sparking internet group therapy discussion.

    fesshole Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret from the internet, sharing a heartfelt message about lost loved ones.

    fesshole Report

    #28

    Anonymous messy secret about creating email accounts for grandkids to preserve memories, shared on the internet group therapy platform.

    fesshole Report

    #29

    Anonymous social media post sharing a personal story about money issues on an internet support platform.

    fesshole Report

    #30

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media about a family moment that feels like internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #31

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about a celebrity and a lost Rolex watch.

    fesshole Report

    #32

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret shared in an online group, highlighting the internet’s group therapy feel.

    fesshole Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret post describing a chaotic preschool mix-up shared online.

    fesshole Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret post from the internet showing a salary mix-up in group therapy style sharing.

    fesshole Report

    #35

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about marriage counseling sharing emotional struggles and therapy validation online.

    fesshole Report

    #36

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media revealing a painful divorce story sparking group therapy feelings online.

    fesshole Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret from the internet shared as part of group therapy posts.

    fesshole Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret tweet revealing personal struggles and envy, highlighting internet group therapy moments.

    fesshole Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media, highlighting the feeling of internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #40

    Anonymous messy secret about cohabiting challenges with partner, shared on social media for internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #41

    Anonymous messy secret about awkward speed awareness course shared on social media, evoking group therapy feelings online.

    fesshole Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret from the internet shared as part of group therapy posts online.

    fesshole Report

    #43

    Anonymous messy secret about missing the train daily leading to a life-changing engagement shared online.

    fesshole Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret from the internet about eating free poppadoms in the car.

    fesshole Report

    #45

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about joining a supportive group, shared on a social platform resembling Twitter.

    fesshole Report

    #46

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing an anonymous messy secret about marriage, highlighting internet group therapy feelings.

    fesshole Report

    #47

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media about overpaying bills during a divorce and getting refunds.

    fesshole Report

    #48

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media about family and childhood, part of internet group therapy confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media, reflecting personal stories that feel like group therapy online.

    fesshole Report

    #50

    Anonymous messy secret shared on social media about family inheritance and unexpected neighbor kindness.

    fesshole Report

    #51

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing an anonymous messy secret about loneliness making the internet feel like group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared on social media, reflecting group therapy and internet confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #53

    Tweet screenshot sharing a messy anonymous secret about private vs local school results on the internet.

    fesshole Report

    #54

    Tweet screenshot showing an anonymous messy secret about a hidden trip to a wedding, fitting internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret from social media, reflecting emotional group therapy shared online.

    fesshole Report

    #56

    Tweet about a touching moment between a father and daughter, part of messy anonymous secrets shared online.

    fesshole Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret tweet about family drama shared in an online group therapy style forum.

    fesshole Report

    #58

    Screenshot of an anonymous social media post sharing a controversial personal experience with workplace and political events.

    fesshole Report

    #59

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about painting stones in East Germany, reflecting internet group therapy confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #60

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret shared online, highlighting heartfelt moments that feel like group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #61

    Anonymous messy secrets shared online about workplace dynamics and unexpected career changes, creating group therapy vibes.

    fesshole Report

    #62

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about compassionate habits with everyday objects online.

    fesshole Report

    #63

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about family drama and stolen PS5 game from the internet group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared online, highlighting raw, unfiltered group therapy moments on the internet.

    fesshole Report

    #65

    Anonymous messy secret from the internet, sharing a personal story that feels like group therapy support online.

    fesshole Report

    #66

    Anonymous social media post sharing a heartfelt secret about long-term marriage and daily routines on the internet.

    fesshole Report

    #67

    Anonymous text exchange about coping and healing shared on messy anonymous secrets internet thread.

    fesshole Report

    #68

    Anonymous messy secret about family behavior shared on social media, reflecting relatable group therapy moments online.

    fesshole Report

    #69

    Anonymous confession about adopting cats shared on social media, reflecting messy secrets and group therapy online.

    fesshole Report

    #70

    Anonymous confession about IVF struggles and family love shared on a messy anonymous secrets internet platform post.

    fesshole Report

    #71

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret that made the internet feel like group therapy session.

    fesshole Report

    #72

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about a longtime local football fan connection.

    fesshole Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret on social media showing a heartfelt family comment from a user.

    fesshole Report

    #74

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about deliberate mistakes to boost engagement online.

    fesshole Report

    #75

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret tweet sharing a personal story that sparked group therapy vibes online.

    fesshole Report

    #76

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret shared online about noisy neighbors, illustrating internet group therapy confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #77

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret shared on social media, reflecting group therapy and internet confessions.

    fesshole Report

    #78

    Tweet from Fesshole with an anonymous messy secret that went viral, reflecting internet group therapy vibes.

    fesshole Report

    #79

    Screenshot of an anonymous messy secret shared on social media, reflecting internet group therapy discussions.

    fesshole Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a messy anonymous secret post from social media showing personal family disappointment shared online.

    fesshole Report

    #81

    Anonymous messy secret tweet about a wife’s affair making the internet feel like group therapy.

    fesshole Report

    #82

    Anonymous messy secret shared online about avoiding family through an unexpected marathon achievement on social media.

    fesshole Report

    #83

    Tweet from Fesshole sharing a messy anonymous secret about family silence, highlighting internet group therapy connections.

    fesshole Report

    #84

    Anonymous messy secret about unpaid electricity bills shared on social media, highlighting internet group therapy vibe.

    fesshole Report

