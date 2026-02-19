So when someone online asked , “Men of Reddit, what’s your ‘creepy girl’ story?” the responses quickly filled with unsettling, surprising, and sometimes disturbing experiences. From persistent messages to uncomfortable real-life encounters, many opened up about moments they still remember. Keep reading to see what they shared.

#1 Once, an acquaintance added me on fb. When I clicked on her profile, it said she was in a relationship with someone. That someone was a fake account of me with my picture.

#2 She befriended my younger sister just to get her to ask her to a sleepover.



I woke up in the middle of the night with her laying in bed with me.



I was 17 y/o



she was 13.

Every day we’re surrounded by people, even when we barely notice them. On the commute, in cafés, at the mall, or waiting in line at the grocery store, countless faces brush past us. Most of them fade into the background, part of the ordinary rhythm of life. ADVERTISEMENT But occasionally, someone sticks in your mind, not because they’re interesting, but because their attention feels too intense or uncomfortable. Sometimes it’s a stranger lingering a little too long, sometimes someone you met online. And in rare cases, what starts as curiosity or friendly interest can slowly turn into behavior that crosses boundaries, leaving you uneasy or even scared.

#3 We were kids, early teens. I thought she was mad cute. She was telling me how once she pushed a boy she liked off the swings and he broke his arm. She was bragging about it. And she liked me now..



"Cool", I thought. "I will now proceed to never see you again".

#4 I met a girl online. She seemed normal enough so we ended up going out for a drink. I found out that night that she actually lived an hour away in a rural town, but whatever.



Well, we went out, had a drink, then went to go play pool. We drove over in my vehicle and when we got to the pool hall she checked her phone and saw she had a text from her ex bf. She proceeded to cry incessantly. I was trapped...I didn't know what to do...so I offered to take her back to her car. She said she wasn't sure if she could drive and she asked if I would take her home. I declined saying it wouldn't be a good idea because:



A) Her car was like a mile away.

B) She lived an hour away.

C) How in the hell did she plan to get to her car the next day.



So she agrees for the night to end all the while apologizing vigorously. The next day she texts me, apologizes, and offers to buy me lunch. She seemed alright when we were getting to know each other and I was bored so I figured what the hell and gave her another shot. She brought her kids to the lunch. When I saw them get out of the car I texted her and said that it wasn't OK for me to meet them. She became irate and said her sitter cancelled at the last minute. Even though the drive was an hour long from her house she didn't find it important to ask if it would be weird for her kids to come. It was at that point that I stated I was no longer interested.



Now for the creepy part.



Two days later she texted me but I didn't respond. She kept at it and kept asking if I wanted to go out the next weekend. After multiple texts I messaged her and said I wasn't interested and I had plans to take my friend out for her birthday. This resulted in even more irate messaging about how she "wasn't comfortable with me going out with other girls" and so forth. This resulted in her getting blocked. Turns out she took a "guess" on where we would go (since there is was only one nightclub in the town) and she showed up. I had to tell the birthday girl that I was leaving and to call me when she was ready to go. My night was ruined. Birthday girl got home okay in case you're wondering.



But wait, there's more...



A couple of weeks after that there was an ice storm and the power had gone out in the area. I ended up going over to a friend's house to hang out since they had a generator. We were playing cards and enjoying ourselves. Suddenly I get a text from a number I didn't recognize.



"Are you alright? I'm really worried" the message read.

"I'm fine, who is this?" I replied.

"It's Creepy Girl" she responded.

I ignored it and put my phone down. The next message sent chills down my spine.

"I'm really worried! I'm standing outside your house and all the lights are off! Are you sure you're ok?!?!?!"



She had never been to my house and I had never given her my last name.



My final message before blocking her involved not contacting me or I'd call the police.



It turns out she was a secretary or something for a police department and she ran my tag to find out where I lived, drove over an hour to my house in the midst of an ice storm, then got a new number all so she could "check up on me."



EDIT - RIP Inbox...to answer a few questions:

* This all happened 6 or 7 years ago, so not recently by any stretch.

* While I can't prove she ran my plate, I was using a google voice number attached to an email address which didn't have any of my personal information and was used for this VERY PURPOSE! Jokes on me I guess.

* I found out she worked at the police department through simple conversation online. We talked for about two weeks before meeting so I knew where she worked among other things.

* I didn't turn her in and I won't. She was a single mother and the father of the kids was in another state. Turning her in would have gotten her fired and/or arrested. While I realize what she did was illegal I didn't feel it would be right to put those little kids through that.

* I have no idea what she did with the kids during the ice storm. Her parents lived in the area so I assume they went there.

* I have no idea where she is but I'm pretty sure she's no longer at the police department.

* I'm fine and haven't heard from her since. I also don't live at that house so surprise visits probably aren't a thing.

#5 Girl in my dorm. She had a crush on my roommate. My roommate clearly didn’t like and told her several times. Things got out of hand and there were times where my roommate would come running back to the room yelling “lock the door, lock the door” and moments later the girl and her friend would try to come barge in without permission.



What’s creepy is this next part. Apparently one night we accidentally left our room unlocked and she decided to sneak in. We didn’t wake up but her roommate told us what she did a couple days later. I haven’t seen her in about a year and I’m quite glad.

#6 This younger girl who I never even spoke to once in high school had a crush on me. I got a note from her in my locker asking if I wanted to go out with her. I had no idea of how to get it back to her, so I just wrote "no" and taped it to my locker. Then she started following me everywhere. I would try to talk to her, but she would just keep walking away, pretending I wasn't talking to her. This goes on for like two years. Then I was hanging out by myself one day around the neighborhood, and she comes walking up with three guys who wanted to beat me for some dumb unrelated stuff. She somehow found out about it and brought them to me. After an embarassing scene with me diffusing the situation with these angry gentlemen, they leave, and she finally sits down on the curb right next to me and starts flirting. All I could do was just stare at her enormous bangs with a WTH expression until she got embarassed and left.

Stalking is more common than many people realize, and it affects people across genders and age groups. Studies have shown that in a single year, about 5.1 million women and 2.4 million men reported experiencing stalking behaviors in the U.S. These numbers highlight how widespread the issue truly is, even if many cases never make headlines. Often, stalking doesn’t begin dramatically; it can start with repeated messages, uninvited appearances, or constant monitoring. Over time, though, what begins as unwanted attention can grow into something far more distressing and intrusive.

#7 I was bored once at a small, local festival and didn't want to be there so I just got a drink and started walking around aimlessly when I noticed a firebreather. The display was interesting and she was pretty hot, when she was on break she went to get a drink and we started talking. She seemed nice, we had a laughed but her break was up and she resumed her display so I left her to it and continued to wander around. 5 mins later security was called to her display...



Turns out some crazy girl whom I had never met before was following me around the festival and assaulted the firebreather, she had claimed that we (me & crazy) were together and firebreather was trying to break us up.

#8 I was at a friend's birthday party for her dog (probably was just an excuse to have people over and get drunk) and another friend, lets call her M, is also there. I had known M for a couple of years, but I only really ever see her a couple of times a year. She is very drunk, and also very married. Her husband was also at the same party.



At one point in the night, she asks me if I have a girlfriend (I did not), if I am looking for a girlfriend, where i'd been looking for a girlfriend, etc. Then she says that I had been looking in all the wrong places and that, if I wanted a good girl, I should "let her know".



During this conversation, she also kept trying to grab my hand, and so at one point i made sure to always be holding a handful of mini-pretzels in both of my hands as a sort of excuse to not be able to hold hands. I can't hold hands if I am holding pretzels. Logic.



Then finally she says "I like you, iseldomwipe. I really like you". I'm like "ok". This repeats for a while until she says "stop saying 'ok'. It makes me feel like You think I'm lying"



Then she keeps following me around the room and keeps trying to make me dance with her until I leave.



Her husband was pretty much always in the same room as us no more than a few feet away while this was all happening. Thought I was crazy and imagining it all until another friend asked me on the same night as we were leaving: "Was M trying to hit on you?".

#9 Met a girl online, we chat and setup a date. Date goes fine she's a little weird, a little sheltered but seems nice. Not much chemistry but I think that can take some time so we give it another go have a second date. Confirm I have no interest in a relationship with this girl on the second date so we talk it out no hard feelings let's be friends.



Fast forward 1.5 years I'm in my kitchen with some friends getting ready to go out for my birthday dinner when we hear a knock on the door.



I go check and no one is there but there is a box with my name on it. There is a card and some gifts which would be nice if this girl had ever been to my house before. I had moved since our two dates and still have no idea how she found me.

It also doesn’t always fit one predictable pattern. Stalkers can be strangers, acquaintances, ex-partners, or people met casually online. Sometimes they’re from the same gender, sometimes from the opposite, and sometimes from entirely unexpected parts of someone’s life. What matters most isn’t who they are, but how their behavior affects the victim. Stalking can leave people feeling constantly watched, unsafe in familiar places, and unsure of who they can trust. Beyond the emotional strain, it can also carry financial consequences, from changing routines to investing in safety measures or legal help.

#10 I started going to a new doctor, the receptionist was cute, so I flirted a bit.



In a waiting room, with other patients around. It was pretty innocent, she reciprocated, I figured it was all in good fun. She escalated a bit, stuff like scheduling me for days she was there, calling me directly with reminders, etc.



Then she went into the records, got my cell number, and started texting me. Telling me she wants to meet up, she's not happy with her husband, etc.



I noped out as fast as I could.

#11 Our high school basketball team had a female student manager. When we had games at other schools, she would always come up with a reason to need to get something in the locker room when we were showering. But we were so used to her, I guess no one said anything?



Coaches probably should have stepped in there.

#12 This girl followed me home after a date and stayed outside my house and when I came out the next morning and acted like it was Sooooooooo funny we bumped into each other.......I told her I will call the cops and she ran.

Data consistently shows that the psychological impact of stalking is often the most severe. Many victims report a constant sense of fear, worrying that the situation could escalate into physical harm. Anxiety is one of the most frequently reported effects. Victims often describe feeling tense, hyper-aware of their surroundings, or constantly on edge. For some, this stress grows into panic attacks or sudden waves of fear triggered by reminders of the stalker. Everyday routines can become stressful, and previously safe spaces may feel unpredictable. Even when nothing new happens, the possibility that something could happen keeps the nervous system in overdrive.

#13 I’ve had a couple semi-stalkerish women who creeped on me (which is weird because I’m not even good looking), but my favorite “creepy girl” story was just a one-off funny moment.



When I was 22, I was hanging out with a couple friends just grilling and drinking when one of them was suddenly like “do you guys wanna go to a costume party?”



Naturally, we were like “yes.” So we slapped together some quick costumes and hopped in an uber.



We showed up to this place and it was less a “costume party” and more “6 people in an apartment wearing costumes,” but there was beer and a dog so I was happy.



Anyway, we spend the evening playing board games with this group of people who seem just as confused as we are. The entire night, there’s this one girl who’s sitting next to me on the couch but she hasn’t said a single word. Not one. I don’t think much of it, some people are shy, it’s whatever.



But then, during a lull in the party, out of nowhere, she gets closer to me, looks me dead in the eye, and whispers “I like blooooood.” Then shifts back to her spot like nothing happened.



I turned to my friend and was just like “we have to leave.”



I still think about that night sometimes.

#14 I once was hanging out with someone, we were on a "getting to know each other" phase, nothing exclusive. I showed her a magic trick, for me it was a very simple magic trick. After the magi trick she started to freak out, saying that she was not into witch stuff or black magic. I tried to explain to her that it was just a simple trick, since then I got a weird vibe. After that I guess my spidey senses were more active since then and I decided to tell her that I rather not continue the relationship since I started to noticed patterns that I didn't like.

#15 Dated a girl who was close with her cousin. i slowly learned everyone hated her cousin and they were afraid to tell me to avoid the girl/cousin combo, because it was no good. kept dating the girl, and cousin started be around more...it was fine at first and then the lying started. never in my life had i met a compulsive liar before, so i couldn't believe that no one was saying anything when this girl blatantly lied. crazy lies. insane lies that made no sense. non-stop, constant, really weird lies. "i once fell out of an airplane" level lies.



it got worse. i told girl i don't want to be around cousin anymore. girl understands. cousin gets my number and then calls/texts me saying she just drove by my friends house and girl was there. she's cheating on me, cousin says. cousin lives 45 minutes away and would never be driving near my friend's house. i tell her never communicate with me again. she says "but i thought we were friends"



block number. dump girl. run away.

Many victims also report experiencing flashbacks or intrusive thoughts. These can replay uncomfortable encounters or imagined scenarios, making it difficult to relax or feel fully present. Sleep disturbances are common, as the mind struggles to switch off. Over time, this ongoing stress can contribute to depression, feelings of helplessness, and social withdrawal. What began as a series of uncomfortable moments can gradually reshape someone’s emotional well-being. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My first legitimate relationship was with a super clingy girl that knew way too much about my house after only being there like 3 times. Parents were out of town and we were sitting in the hot tub when the power went out. She said “oh you probably need to just reset the breaker, it’s in the laundry room on the left wall labeled ‘hot tub’.”



I’m like “how do you know that?”



She got nervous and was like “uhhh I dunno.”



I broke up with her after she started telling her family that we’re spending the rest of our lives together and saying stuff like



“When we get a house...”

“When we have kids...”

“When we get a dog....”



I met her on a dating app and only knew her for 3 months, but started showing all the creepy symptoms after 1.

1 month.

#17 I went to a house party in undergrad with a friend. We were in our other friend's bedroom so we could look thru his collection of music downloaded from Napster (this is 2003). I was sitting at the computer cycling thru the music when a girl I didn't know who was also at the party started dancing next to me so I stood up and danced with her as well. About 30 seconds of that, then she pushed me onto the bed and jumped on top of me. I was pretty drunk and I felt like I couldn't do anything. It felt like she was licking my face. I don't know how much time went by (probably only 15-20 seconds max), eventually my friend I came with came back in and pulled her off me and took me home.



The next day I found out she was a sorority sister with a friend of mine, which boggled her mind that this girl would do this.

#18 Had a gf once and things were not really going well, so after repeatedly trying to talk to her and not getting my points across and her saying everything should stay as is i broke up.

It was around easter time so my family and me were having a nice dinner etc. As i went to bed i checked my phone... 170-180 missed calls...

I took screenshots and sent them to a friend of mine so i could get a "witness" to what had transpired...

Tl;dr had a gf and she called me almost 200 times after breaking up in a matter of hours

My friend and me still laugh about it to this day.

Research suggests that a significant number of stalking victims meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder. The long-term psychological toll can be profound, affecting confidence, relationships, and daily functioning. Alarmingly, studies indicate that roughly one in four stalking victims has contemplated suicide at some point. This statistic underscores just how deeply stalking can affect mental health. It’s not just an annoyance or inconvenience—it can fundamentally alter how someone experiences the world. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Was in high school, saw a really quiet girl who kept to herself. I felt bad because I had been that shy at one time. Struck up a conversation and she seemed odd but decent. Slowly over time she got weirder and weirder until she showed me her "art book" that was full of pictures of me, my name written all over the place, and pictures of my friends with their faces X'd out. She ended up stalking me relentlessly, calling my phone nonstop for weeks, she left tons of voicemails when I stopped answering that varied from apologizing to hating me for not answering. That was in 2001.



I ran into her again accidentally, at her work, in 2011. She immediately rushed over and started interrogating me. It was a fast food place, I left my food and never went back. Figured surely that was the end of it.



Nope, 2017 I signed up for jujitsu classes. After a few weeks I added some people from the class that I enjoyed to my facebook. Apparently one of them was her uncle, which caused her to almost immediately (within 10 minutes of him accepting the friend request) start messaging and cyberstalking me. Guess who suddenly became VERY interested in jujitsu? She did. I dropped out of the class. It's been 3 years since I've seen her, I'm pretty sure I'm due for another run in sometime in the next 2-4 years.

#20 It was when I was 15. I was walking past my school and about to cross the road when a trio of drunk women in their 40's or 50's started hassling me about how good I looked, pressing me in against the wall and surrounded me so that I couldn't get out and holding me back while they copped feels. Not a fun experience, especially when you can't even tell people about it or how creeped out it's left you because as a guy you should somehow be proud when women 3 times your age are grabbing you through your trousers against your will.

#21 I had a friend who went absolutely crazy after her boyfriend broke up with her. Cutting, trying to force him to get back together, getting him kicked out of the group to isolate him only for it to back fire and throw a fit. Etc.



And that was only freshman year.



When he started dating another girl from our group senior year she pretended to be cool...only to lie to the girl and try and convince her to break up with him because he was "definitely" texting her last night! Oh and also ge told her he hated her, and that she was ugly, and that he actually loved her (crazy girl) and was only with the new girl to make her jealous.



Many other things happened too.

All of this highlights how important it is to take stalking seriously, even when it seems subtle at first. What may look like persistence or awkward attention on the surface can quickly evolve into something much more harmful. Recognizing early warning signs, listening to instincts, and respecting personal boundaries are crucial steps in prevention. Awareness also helps shift the conversation from dismissing these behaviors to understanding their real impact. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 During my last year of high school I would tutor students after school. One day about halfway through the year a new girl came in and sat next to me. The first thing she said was something along the lines of “Do you wanna see my birth control?” She had an implant in her arm and showed me where it was. She then felt my arm and told me I was hairy. For the rest of the time she kept prying for personal info like who my friends were and where I lived.

I didn’t see her in tutoring after that, but one day during lunch she came up to my table where I was just chatting with my friends and inserted herself into the conversation before leaving randomly.

I heard a few days later that she was suspended.

#23 In elementary school there was a new Spanish girl who had a crush on me and would literally be nonstop staring at me and following me.



Me and my friends tested it. In class they would look and see she'd be staring at me. In recess we went to the very far corner of the field and she followed, so I went back to the school wall and she followed, so I told the teachers and they finally got her to stop following me.



She disappeared a few days later. Nobody knew where she went.

#24 It was when I was back in school. There was this girl who used to sit just behind my seat. She was good looking but was very distant from everybody & talked with nobody. Her social skills was zero. But I tried talking to her. We get to know each other. I thought we became friends. We started sitting on the same seat. One day she said - "I know why you're friend with me". I said - "Why?". She says - "You want this right?". Then she pulls her skirt slightly up & panty down. We were 16 by the way. Then she giggles. I looked at her exhibition & then back into her eyes. I could see a psychotic smile on her face. She was the creepiest girl I've ever met in my entire life.

The encouraging news is that many victims are able to heal over time. Support from friends, family, and mental health professionals can make a significant difference in recovery. Therapy often helps individuals process fear, rebuild confidence, and regain a sense of control. In more severe situations, legal action or police intervention may be necessary to restore safety. Seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s often the first step toward reclaiming peace of mind.

#25 Last year I dated this one girl for a few weeks. She was a nice girl, but there were some obvious red flags that slowly cropped up over the weeks. Overall it was because she had absolutely no life - no interests, no friends (and she had close to a tantrum when I tried introducing her to my friends), no hobbies besides reality television, still working at her high school fast food job despite being 32.



She was upset when we broke up, but overall didn't make a huge deal over it. She wanted to stay in contact, but we lost touch almost immediately, as I did not want to drag anything out.



Six months later I was back to dating and had made it official with a different girl. While out at a friends house one night, I decided to take a selfie of us and throw it on Facebook.



In the morning my girlfriend alerted me to a nasty comment left by the previous girl. It was middle school level stuff - she outright insulted my girlfriend saying literally "Ew, she has big teeth", adding that she thought she was going to have second chance with me.



Keep in mind, we had absolutely zero communication in those six months. Never once did I give her the impression I was interested in seeing her again. I was super pissed at her for the teeth comment, and my gf was a little upset, but at least we've gotten a lot of laughs out of it since then.



Glad I dodged that bullet. I'm actually sparing you guys a ton of details. There were lots of tiny things she did while we were dating that made it me realize how much of a loser she really was, but I don't have time to type up an entire essay on it.

#26 I knew a girl who seemed kind of off but was into one of my buddies so I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. Then for some reason I went and visited her apartment and was chatting with my buddy as I listened to her in the other room for ten minutes meow like a cat at her computer screen. That... Changed me some.

#27 Im a girl, but i ended up in the same college as my ex's new girlfriend when i was doing my second degree (she is about 4 years younger than me). so i start getting the very strange sensation of being watched in lectures, these are big lecture halls 300+ people, i know she's in my course and i heard she's a bit odd, for a visual she was elfish looking, with wild unbrushed hair and she generally looked extremely unkept, she'd come in with yesterdays make up etc. so i begin to see her EVERYWHERE in college, this is a big campus and im not sure if its just a coincidence all this time, but i begin to freak out out, i get crippling anxiety as she was always there, her and her friend would make a point to take photos of me during lectures and point and whatnot. i ignored her all the time, i never interacted with her. i just went around doing my own thing. it was so creepy that she was so into keeping tabs and taking pics of me, and then she made a picture of me and my friend her profile pic on fb. weird girl i hope she got the help she needed.

Of course, every person’s experience is different. Some may recover quickly once the situation ends, while others need more time and support. What matters most is acknowledging that these experiences are valid and that help is available. By understanding the realities of stalking and its effects, we create more empathy and awareness. And that awareness makes it easier for people to speak up, seek support, and move forward with confidence. These posts highlight that, sometimes, women can also cross boundaries, with certain behaviors inching toward stalking or becoming unhealthy. It’s a reminder that unwanted attention can happen in many forms and affect anyone. What are your thoughts on this—have you ever experienced or witnessed something similar?

#28 Girl was hitting on me at a bar. I was pretty dismissive and finally she said "oh I'll let you buy me a drink". I responded saying I was married and please leave me alone. She called me a pig and stormed off and later in the night we caught her following us to another club. Threatened to call the police on her and she stopped.

#29 Was at a bar with a large group of friends when this girl who was not affiliated with our group came up to me and started unbuttoning my shirt. After a few buttons, she just slid her hands around my torso. I backed off and the girls in our friend group blocked her from coming into contact with me again.

#30 About ten weird girls I didn’t know started sending me really creepy snapchats, - “we’re coming to visittttt” that kind of stuff, then they turned up outside my house and I didn’t know how, but they stayed there for a couple hours before getting bored when I didn’t come out. They also sent me weird photos of my family they took. Turns out they used snap maps off a friend to get my address and stalked my dad on his way to work. Absolute creeps.

#31 I’m a girl, this situation happened with a crazy girl my boyfriend used to date.



My bf and I met on Tinder and became exclusive after only a few dates. I asked about his past relationships and he said he recently dated someone casually who had the same name as me (very common name in the US). He said it wasn’t serious and she was never his girlfriend, but apparently she didn’t feel the same way.



We ended up moving in together 8 months later, he moved into the apartment where I was already living alone for a full year. Guess who taught at the studio right across the street from my building? Yes, ex with the same name.



Randomly I get a Facebook message from this person, telling me to stop stalking her and to tell my bf to stop parking outside of her work.... the message also said to stop purposefully walking my dog outside with my boyfriend holding hands on a specific day when she was always working.....



I showed it to my bf immediately and didn’t respond. She had messaged him too but he didn’t see it, basically saying the same thing except crazier. She waiting like ten minutes for him to respond before messaging me even though I’ve never talked to her in my life.



My car ended up with some scratches that looked deliberate on it that I can never confirm was actually her, but both of our cars were always parked outside of our apartment and in view of her work. I still wonder if it was her.... We moved buildings shortly after but stayed in the same complex.

#32 In fifth grade she lived like a few houses away and could see me in my backyard from her window. While I played baseball out back she videoed me and even hired her friend to record and talk to me a bunch *shudder*.

#33 I went out with some friends to watch a game at a bar. Once leaving to head back home as we are all walking out this group of girls clearly hammered at like 11 in the morning walks in and beelines towards our group. One runs out and says you should come with me and jams her fingers straight up and into my armpit. It was pretty warm out so I was sweaty, and this girl takes her hand out after I move her arm away from me and then sniffs her fingers and winks at me. According to my friends, I have never had a more puzzled look on my face.

#34 There’s this mentally ill girl in my grade. I don’t think her parents medicate her cause she bounces off the walls and is twitchy a lot. She was obsessed with this senior girl her freshman year and would make her wallpaper on her computer, and phone pictures of her. She would always talk about her to the aid and it just gave off a super creepy vibe. We found out she had an Instagram and it’s full of pictures of this girl and poorly photoshopped selfies.

#35 There was this girl who was a freshman when I was a senior. I had heard of her through friends and I met her once or twice. I guess she developed a crush on me. A mutual friend told me that she thought I liked her and I said it was a misunderstanding and that I was only interested in being friends. Next thing I know this girl is showing up at my work multiple times a shift and when I go to sit out at my car on break she would come up and try to talk to me if I had my windows down. She was transferred to a school for people with problems and there she would take peoples phones and try to call me, text me, or message me on social media. Eventually they stopped giving her access to technology and the texts stopped. With the recent coronavirus and the closing of every school in my state. This girl was sent back to live with her dad and I saw her in my store the other day, i don't think she saw me and I hope she has moved on.

#36 I had a girl at an old job who never showered, even went so far as to dye her armpit hair, and of course this is the type of girl who would not stop flirting with me.

#37 When I was around 9 at a playground, there was this girl who came up to me and said “hi”. In response, I said hi back. She said “what’s your name” (we were the same age) I say my name, she says cool, and walks away. She comes back 5 minutes later and says “hi” and I’m weirded out, but I say hi back again. She asks again “what’s your name” like she was brainwashed. In the end, she probably just had short term memory loss or something.

#38 I guess not too creepy but when I was a sophomore in HS back in 2012 I had this one girl who would message me on FB every now and then trying to ask me out. I dated a few girls back then and anytime I would break up/ be broken up with, this girl would message me THAT SAME DAY and ask if I was single. I would tell her I needed time to move on and she would stop for a bit. One time I said that and then started dating a different girl like 2 weeks later and then she angrily messaged me about how I hadn't asked her out but started dating a different girl. BTW I spoke to her in person maybe three or four times total.

#39 Not creepy, just a little weird.

One time this girl from my University who, unknown to me at the time, lived close to my house waited at my bus stop till I reached home and stopped me to ask whether she can take the bus home with me on Wednesdays and Fridays(not sure why). She never followed up on that.

I see her in the mornings occassionally, waiting for the University bus (I take the city bus) with her parents and her parents give me really dirty/angry looks for some reason.



I do live 2 hours away from University by bus so maybe she just wanted company?



Again, this wasn't a creepy or traumatising experience like some others I've read OTT, but I feel like it sorta belongs.

#40 Not exceptionally creepy, but I'm glad I got out of this situation.



Around February I started talking to a girl. She came across as really nice, and we hung out a couple of times. After about a week she seemed to need way more attention. She'd double, triple text if I wasn't responding in an hour.



I worked at a department store, which is how we met. She started showing up to talk when I was working. At first it was just once a week, so it didn't bother me. After a little while she'd begin showing up nearly everyday and hanging around for hours. The weird thing is, I hadn't told her my work schedule.



I finally figured it out when she "ran into me" at a restaurant with my family. After that, I was creeped out. Never spoke to her again.



As it turns out, she was stalking me on the Snapchat map to figure out where I was when I wasn't texting her back.





Tl;Dr - Creepy gf used my snap map to track me down and spend time with me when I was walking through town or working.

#41 Was talking to this girl in high school, we never did anything and I decided to cut her off after a bit bc I didn't like how clingy she was. Well a few days later a friend that had a class with her tells me she overheard her telling her friend how she wanted to key my car and burn my house down??? I never confronted her about that, but she seemed like a big enough nut to try it.

#42 I was working at a grocery store when I was in high and this lady came up to me telling me she would love to have my children. Like she went on about how beautiful “our” kids would be.



this made me extremely uncomfortable because I was 16 and I had never seen this woman in my life but apparently she saw me a couple of times when she came into the store.



Her excuse for saying it was because she loved my hair and skin color (I’m a lightskin black dude with light brown hair)



6 years later I still think about how uncomfortable that made me feel.