Today, let's take a look at stories of women who met red-pilled men who are known for being avid women haters, even if they don't show it straightforwardly (but eventually do). Well, what we can say without spoiling anything too much is that these stories just show how scary and rather delusional these men's beliefs are.

In the ideal world, we would all have the same opinions about human rights and equality. Yet, we don't live in such a world, which means that at least from time to time, we are forced to encounter people who oppose things we believe in or even hate us because of our beliefs.

#1 Awh s**t yeah. Being a woman in academia I see this a lot. I get a lot of men downplaying my achievements and my research. I've had male students straight out of high school trying to "correct" me in my subject (medieval northern European history).

Was once told that I would never find a husband due to being "intimidating" and that no man will ever want me cause I'd be smarter than them



My only advice is don't waste your energy to argue with them cause they LIVE for that s**t. They're like vampires. Just politely say you're not debating anyone and if you're online you block and report. Stay strong sister!

#2 Dated a guy like that. A few months in, he started negging and it was annoying and unattractive, and so I broke it off. Back then I was 19, years later, I discovered that he'd gone down the redpill hole a few weeks after he became my bf. Lol.

#3 My most recent experience with a guy like this, my plant manager needed help calculating the volume a a silo. Never heard of pi. Insisted that pi is not needed to calculate the volume of a cylinder, and is basically a symbol of the arrogance of academia, and if he never heard of it, it must not be real. To prove his point that you don't need pi, he found an online calculator that only took the values for height and diameter of the silo and spit out the volume. He wrote up detailed instructions for how to use this generic website calculator, boldly exclaiming that pi is not needed for this calculation. Real men don't need pi. What a moron.

In the past couple of years, there have been many discussions about the so-called “red pill ideology" that has been affecting more and more young (and not so young) men. Granted, these ideas weren’t made up in the last couple of years; they have been around for a while now, but it seems that in recent times, they're being discussed more and more often. ADVERTISEMENT So, what is that “red pill ideology"? Well, its idea stems from the metaphorical term “the red pill and blue pill,” where the red one stands for learning a life-changing truth, while the blue is for remaining in the unquestioned experience of an illusion. If you’re a fan of the 1999 movie “The Matrix,” you know what we’re talking about, as this metaphor was heavily used in that film. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I once listened to a guy saying this kind of s****y things about men being the breadwinner cause they are stronger and they have a higher [need for intimacy] so they can't stop themselves etc..



I just said "you don't have so high thoughts of yourself right?"



Dead Silence.

#5 A guy I work with believes women should be paid less because we take time off to have babies.



As if men don't play a part in that at all.

#6 A guy told my boyfriend to "get your woman under control" when I politely disagreed with him. At which point I stopped being polite.



"You're a f*****g c**t. Why are you still here?"



He seemingly didn't know what to say to that so he looked blank for a second and then left.

This metaphor wasn’t used only in said movie; it’s been popular in quite many other places as well, from Freudian psychology to social issues, and as it happened with the ideology we mentioned before, with political ones too. ADVERTISEMENT The problem is that typically, those who use this term within politics include such things as antisemitism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, and misogyny. The latter is especially widely used in the manosphere or, in other words, “anti-feminist” communities. Men belonging to this community believe in gender norms that are usually based on hatred for women and male privilege. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A guy in one of my lectures at university about women in STEM and the pay gap said "women don't want to earn as much as men."



Actual quote, he said that to a lecture theatre full of people.



Anyway, he didn't finish his physics degree...

#8 You never have to ask why you're getting downvoted when you're talking about the traitorsphere. Male supremacists are extremely fragile and easily offended.

#9 Once and I shut it down by saying, “Nah man this don’t fly. You got to be hot to talk like that, you’re a 3 at best.”





Obviously I don’t think anyone should be a f*****g a*****e, but if I’m gonna have somebody try forcing his views on me, then I’m gonna make him feel ugly and insignificant.

Some of them aren’t even shy of discussing or realizing such actions as intimate exploitation, harassment, and all nasty things like that. They are convinced that their belief in all this stuff is that they have taken “the red pill” and know the reality. ADVERTISEMENT Even if the ideology itself wasn’t scary enough, what adds to it is the fact that the community, along with incel one (which is usually intertwined with the retailers), is recruiting members from very young ages. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Maybe I'm late to the party but I'll drop by anyway. I dated one such man. Not a long time ago, rather very recently, and at a rather important and empowering time of my life when I got my new apartment and was looking for a long term partner to start my forever-life with.



He hardly ever spoke but when he did, he would spew poison. He especially took joy in arguments where he suddenly came alive because he enjoyed scarring others with personal attacks. Even when the topic is not personal- its politics or society. He clearly had issues with women, he once mentioned that he hates women. I felt sorry for him. As long as it was not about understanding his personality he was okay to be with. But when it came to him, he was fragile. He said, take this- *just because you are beautiful, will you say anything you want?.* This was his idea of approaching me or showing affection/attraction. It took a long time to break free. Blocked.

#11 My ex signed anti abortion petition in front of me and then started talking about "daddy trump" - we're polish.

#12 Im not a lady but had a close encounter in the family when my sister in law dated/engaged a dude who was a closet alt right ,went off the rails at one point enough to be sectioned, we started to figure something was wrong when he started sharing insane conspiracy theories





the wife and I went in overdrive support mode for her to make sure he doesn't come around sniffing again or that no creep of a similar persuasion comes around again





oh and dont mind the downvotes, lots of salt coming from that side of the isle that or just incels again, but that is basically a circle of a ven diagram.

Here, the Netflix show Adolescence, which was released a couple of months ago (spoiler alert), tells a story about a 13-year-old boy, Jamie, who ends the life of his schoolmate as she rejects his advances. It’s revealed that the boy fell down the red pill rabbit hole, which, paired with his low self-esteem, made him act out in a murderous way. Not only that, but for the majority of the show’s storyline, the boy believes he did nothing wrong and only at the end confesses to his crime by pleading guilty. Basically, the critically acclaimed show discusses the themes of male violence within and outside of the online world, which makes our already scary world even scarier, especially for women.

#13 I matched with a guy on OkCupid whose profile seemed perfectly ok. After a few messages back and forth, he came out with all the sexism, as well as saying I should be gassed for being disabled and “a burden on the country”. He asked me out for a drink at the end of that message. I blocked and reported, so he made a new profile to find me again, not realising I was the one who got his old profile taken down. I will never understand people like that, and I’ve decided life is too short to try.

#14 Sounds like my stepfather, pre social media. When your father figure in your life has and presents these behaviours, you don’t know that it’s not normal until you grow up.

I’ve grown up.

#15 Yes, but this was 3 decades ago so I had no idea about "redpill".



He interrupted me EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. I spoke, which immediately tipped me off that something was off. He'd speak, I'd listen, ask questions obviously being courteous and paying attention. When I in turn would speak, he'd look at his watch, yawn, look around the room before finally talking over me and starting a new conversation in a subject -he- was interested in.



I had had a tiny bit of success in something I was studying. I shared this with him. "That and 50 cents will get you a cup of coffee" he replied with a sneer. I heard that phrase 40 times from him. EVERY thing I said "I got an A on my paper! The professor made a note that he enjoyed reading it!" "That and 50 cents will get you a cup of coffee."



It got so I **AGREED** with him that what I was doing was completely unimportant.



I ghosted him. He called me half a dozen times but I never returned the call. Luckily I realized there was something very much wrong with this guy and in spite of my childhood, I refused to allow myself to be treated this way any longer.

Since completely avoiding such men is impossible, no matter how much we try, today we have decided to give women a voice and hear their stories about their encounters with red-pilled men. Ironically, all these stories were shared on Reddit, the same site (only different subreddit) where the red pill community thrives. Yet, instead of focusing on what they have to say, better focus on women’s stories. As you’ll be able to see, they range from simple, maybe even a little amusing incidents to rather horrifying ones. So, give them attention by reading and upvoting, and if you have any similar stories, don’t shy away from sharing them in the comments!

#16 It's basically an attempt to emulate psychopathy and build your worldview around the idea that everybody is a horrible person. The misogyny is just the cherry on top of the s**t sundae.



I will give the redpills this. There are environments that are chock full of horrible people where diving deep into the redpill outlook might come in handy. It's just that if you find yourself in one of those environments it's usually better to realize as much and remove yourself to a less toxic one than to optimize yourself for a toxic waste dump.

#17 I was in a long-distance relationship with an alt-right, proto-QAnon type guy (this was 2008). He asked me not to call myself a feminist because the word made him think of angry man-hating protesters. One time we were talking about politics, and he was spewing propaganda, and I disagreed with him.



BF: I just think if you knew more of what I know about this stuff, you'd agree with me.



Me: I'm willing to learn more...but you need to consider that I have my own informed opinions and I might never agree with you.



BF: 🤯



Next time he came to visit he dumped me.

#18 Oh! It's not as exciting as these other ones.



First message I got : I'm going to f**k the stupid out of you.



Me: did.. You think that would get you laid or something? Really?



Second message : shut up stupid



Me : why wouldn't I just block and report you?



Last message before I blocked : stupid.

#19 I was lucky to be raised in a family with kind, secure men. My dad, uncles, cousins, grandfathers all are cool guys, warm, caring, people. So whenever I met a guy who was not cool in this way at all I gave them a very wide berth. A friend of a friend was once hanging out with us and was trying to dominate people, made rude personal comments, etc. never saw him again after that day, never hung out again with the mutual friend either. I’m also lucky I chose teaching elementary school as a profession in that I work in a woman-dominated workplace. The few men who are there would never dream of trying to pull sexist c**p. This subreddit is a constant reminder that I’m just lucky, and most women have to deal with men they don’t like. Thanks for the question, hope you find peaceful people in your future.

