There are horrible men hiding in plain sight all around us. If you use social media regularly, it’s likely that you’ve come across at least a few hateful and misogynistic posts. 73% of Gen Z social media users polled by Amnesty International recently said they’ve witnessed misogynistic content online. Half even revealed that they encounter it on a weekly basis. Luckily, there are many people working to stop the haters in their tracks.

Many can be found in an online community called IncelTear. It's basically a subreddit dedicated to posting screenshots of hateful, misogynist, racist, violent, and often bizarre content created by hateful “incels" (involuntary celibates). It has more than 129,000 members, and a wall of content outing "blackpilled incels." Bored Panda has put together a list of posts from the community, in a bid to do our part in shutting down misogynists who feel they're justified in saying whatever they want. We've also unpacked the results of the Amnesty International survey. You'll find that info between the pics.

#1

Genuinely Can Not Wrap My Head Around How People Think Like This

Screenshot of text messages exposing misogynistic incel behavior and shaming entitled attitudes in online conversations.

Wiredrawnset89 Report

Amnesty International has raised the alarm about what it calls the staggering levels of online misogyny that plague social media. The global human rights NGO has warned that this toxicity is actually driving young people, particularly women, away from spaces meant for connection and creativity.

The organization recently commissioned a survey in a bid to find out exactly how much misogyny is lurking on the net, and how it's affecting social media users. 3,024 Gen Z respondents from across the United Kingdom took part in the poll. And Amnesty International was alarmed by some of the results.

The organization said the outcome of the survey, titled Toxic Tech: How Misogyny is Shaping Gen Z’s Online Experience, "underscore the urgent need for tech platforms to overhaul their policies and take concrete steps toward ensuring safer digital communities."
    #2

    Change My Mind

    Illustration of a person on a bike labeled incels who harms themselves and blames women, referencing misogynistic incels.

    Bohemien__ Report

    #3

    Don't Date The Self Described "Nice Guy"

    Post from community shaming misogynistic incels sharing experiences about dating and complaints from entitled men.

    worldsbestlasagna Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL my brother’s creepy friend is like this. He’s not very attractive - poor hygiene, smells bad, unemployed because he keeps getting fired from every job for not showing up to work, rude to customer service workers, etc. His clothes always have food stains and he’s always complaining. He genuinely 100% believes he DESERVES “a lady who looks like Megan Fox.” 😂 that’s a direct quote.

    The survey results suggest that many young people no longer feel safe online, with some going as far as avoiding social media altogether. 73% of Gen Z respondents said they'd witnessed misogynistic content online. And not just now and again...

    Half of them revealed that they encounter these type of posts on a weekly basis. Many youngsters have a negative outlook and say the problem is only getting worse. 70% of those polled believe misogynistic and divisive language has increased on social media.  

    “It’s so ingrained in society, that many people don’t recognise it when it’s happening - which is sad," said one of the respondents. "The hatred of women is everywhere and dictates the way men behave online.”
    #4

    Word Of Advice To Any Bros Actually Mad About The Bear…

    Comic strip showing a character discovering a scroll with a truth about nice guys and incels, shaming misogyny.

    professorearl Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made this comment last week in response to iseefractals about choosing the bear over the man when he claimed no one would ever make that choice in reality: "I was in the Grand Tetons when I was younger (14ish) with my mother and two of my brothers camping in the woods and a bear came into our camp. It was not a happy bear. My mother was angry at me because I had just taken my shoes off when said bear wandered into our camp and we had to hoof it out of there. Luckily we were able to make noises and run it off, and a Park Ranger (Ranger Harold, whom we sing about to this very day) came by and told us that the bear that had been harassed by a troop of Boy Scouts (throwing rocks, etc.). I have also been sexually abused and I was not able to run that particular attacker off. I wish people like you would shut the f**k up about people like me who have literally been confronted by both an unhappy bear and a very happy human man. It just makes you look like my a****r."

    #5

    Incel Sexually Assaulted By Foid For “Flirting”

    Screenshot of a post from a community shaming misogynistic incels with a story about a confrontation at the gym.

    Nitrothacat Report

    rose_15 avatar
    Rose
    Rose
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, if that thing is serious I hope it stays a virgin; if not I feel sorry for it's potential mate and offspring

    #6

    Some Of Y'all Are Doing Too Much

    Meme featuring Kermit and another character with a misogynistic incel quote being called out by a brother.

    reddit.com Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For real 😂 if they hate women so much, they might want to do some self-reflecting

    Less than half of Gen Z social media users polled don't feel that social media is a safe space to be. And some very worrying stats emerged about how young women are being harassed online. “As a woman, it’s something women experience every day," said one of the respondents. "I no longer post on social media due to the constant hate and negativity. Even seeing the comments/hate directed towards somebody else is soul destroying.”
    #7

    What

    Screenshot of a text message showing a misogynistic incel expressing frustration about friendship and attraction.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    Wrote About How I Was Stunned A Married Man Could Have His Wife Do Everything And Wanted To Cheat. Dude Felt He Needed To Give Me Dating Advice

    Screenshot of a social media post exposing misogynistic incel behavior and highlighting unfair gender expectations.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #9

    This Went As Well For Him As You’d Expect

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel confession post discussing mental health and violent views on women online.

    tteetth Report

    More than half of the young women who took part in the survey said they'd received inappropriate emojis on their posts and photos. 44% had received unsolicited explicit images. Almost the same number revealed they'd been body-shamed. And 40% said they were subjected to unwanted sexually suggestive comments. A number of young women had also been the victims of hate speech and online stalking.  
    #10

    ...no?

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel post promoting harmful and abusive views about male dominance over females.

    RealTaserPhaser Report

    #11

    🤣🤣🤣

    Screenshot of an online post from a community shaming misogynistic incels with offensive language about periods.

    reddit.com Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah! Darn us women and our fake period pain when incel pain is obviously so much worse! Darn us to heck!

    #12

    We Need Men To Understand Movies🙃

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel tweet questioning if women understand movies when watching alone, shared on Twitter.

    decensum8thhouse Report

    jeyamackelle_1 avatar
    Jeya Mackelle
    Jeya Mackelle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, because we don't have some stupid man putting his hands up our shirt or down our pants, moaning grossly in our ear.

    The survey also delved into the minds of some young men. And a few of the comments were disturbing. Just under half of the guys polled believe that misogyny on social media mirrors real-world sexism, meaning the other half think someone can post hateful things (as a joke) but not truly be a misogynist IRL.

    One guy said that “Anything online is a joke and people who cry about others rage baiting need a helmet.” While another commented that “It isn’t that deep. It’s all a laugh.”

    Many of the women didn't agree. “Online misogyny often reflects real life attitudes, it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said one of them.

    #13

    “Owed” LOL

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel post expressing violent thoughts, part of a community shaming misogynistic incels.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #14

    This Is A New One For Me

    Text post discussing Andrew Tate as a reincarnation of Krishna, featured in a misogynistic incels shaming community.

    Bbbiienymph Report

    336 avatar
    336
    336
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Krishna was respectful to women, and intelligent. I have a feeling a reincarnation of the God wouldn't deny the efficiency of vaccines

    #15

    Woman Does Her Job. Incels Lose Their Minds

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel forum discussion shaming security guard behavior and expressing frustration.

    zoomie1977 Report

    So why the increase in these misogynistic, hateful posts? Well, 61% of Gen Z social media users polled blame political leaders and public figures. They say certain politicians and influencers have been setting, or raising, the proverbial misogynistic bar with their statements or actions.

    It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that half of the guys named Andrew Tate as a key source of online misogyny. But it was a bit different for the young women. 58% of them pointed to the U.S. president as a major contributor of online toxicity.

    To break it down further, in the last month, 60% of women said they'd seen misogynistic content from Trump, while 57% of Gen Z men had spotted sexist posts from Elon Musk, 55% from Trump and 41% from Andrew Tate.
    #16

    Twitter Account Is Insane

    Tweet shaming misogynistic incels highlights their flaws and lack of effort in dating from a community calling out toxic behavior.

    Distinct_Opposite_72 Report

    #17

    The Great Johnny Bravo Debate

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking misogynistic incels with a humorous reference to Johnny Bravo’s character traits.

    CoreyBrickley Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weirdly good point 😂 while Johnny Bravo is a womanizer who relentlessly hits on women, he also doesn’t hate them at all for rejecting him. He might be problematic but he’s definitely not an incel. He’s a great parody of hyper masculinity though. I’d say he’s more a chad than anything. But also, who cares 😂

    #18

    A Bunch Of Incels Are Complaining Abt Women Wearing Make Up Again

    Tweet showing a woman with and without makeup, highlighting themes in the misogynistic incels community posts.

    Decent-Candidate-967 Report

    TikTok was outed as the most toxic social media platform. 80% of female respondents reported encountering misogynistic content while using the platform. Instagram grabbed second spot for an unhealthy online environment, followed by Twitter/X, YouTube, and lastly, Facebook.

    Amnesty believes that while TikTok has robust policies in place, enforcement remains inconsistent. The NGO explained that TikTok’s algorithm can amplify harmful narratives, exposing a predominantly young audience to misogynistic content.
    #19

    What Drives Someone To Doing Something Like This

    Mugshot of an incel who pleaded guilty to attempting a hate crime targeting women in sororities and college settings.

    throwawaythrowup963 Report

    #20

    Oh Gross

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel’s revenge plan post shared in a community shaming incel behavior and attitudes.

    tteetth Report

    #21

    Can I Just Tell Him To Fuck Off?

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incels post stating young men are waking up and women must be quiet or alone.

    ang3l_wolf Report

    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Yes! Teach us a lesson and leave us alone. Please!

    Amnesty International says tech companies aren't doing enough to keep online spaces clean. “This polling paints a deeply troubling picture of the digital world young people are forced to navigate. Tech companies continue to prioritise profit over people’s safety and the result is a barrage of misogynistic content which deeply affects young people’s online experience. A toxic ‘bro’ culture is driving many young women away from social media altogether," said Chiara Capraro, Amnesty International UK’s Gender Justice Programme Director.

    Capraro added that the survey's findings should be a stark wake-up call for tech leaders, who are either turning a blind eye to the toxicity or, in some cases, actively contributing to letting it rip.

    #22

    What The Actual F**k

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a megathread about women getting hurt, related to misogynistic incels community.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #23

    Op's Comments Are... Something

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel post discussing robots replacing women in intimacy and reproduction.

    Don11390 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually think that for men such as this, this isn't a bad idea.

    #24

    They Get So Offended Over The Most Simple Of Things Lmfao 😭🙏

    Screenshot of a social media post shaming misogynistic incels with comments on relationships and height.

    TeaBags0614 Report

    Social media should be a space for creativity, expression, and connection—not a hostile environment rife with harassment and hate, says Amnesty International. And we couldn't agree more. "It’s time for tech companies to step up and take responsibility for the safety of their users," warned Capraro. "Women’s rights are human rights and online misogyny does real world harm.”
    #25

    Why Don’t Women Like Me?

    Screenshot of a post from a community shaming misogynistic incels discussing their hateful views and rejection.

    tamighggyf Report

    #26

    "O-O-Osaka High Court Rules In Favor Of Same-Sex Marriage?! Japan Has Fallen!!!"

    Protesters with rainbow and trans flags hold signs advocating marriage equality in a community shaming misogynistic incels.

    Pritteto Report

    #27

    It Doesn’t Get More Dramatic Than This 💀

    Screenshot of online community posts shaming misogynistic incels with comments condemning harmful behavior.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Self absorbed whiny little btch. Grow up you sorry excuse for a human being.

    #28

    They Think Asexual Is Same As Incel

    Screenshot of a social media conversation mocking misogynistic incels and discussing community shaming rules.

    Pritteto Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being an incel is a choice 🥰 your inherent sexuality is not.

    #29

    Women Are The Reason Why The Canadian Wildfires Are Happening

    Screenshot of social media posts discussing female firefighters and women in politics related to misogynistic incel community shaming.

    Pounciecakes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the orange orangutang. His emotions are ALWAYS under control.

    #30

    King Of The Incels Comes To Terms With Science…

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an admission and decision related to Covid vaccine from a user.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Incel: I'm Crying! Also Incel:

    Forum posts on incels.is showing user struggles and discussions within the incel community shaming misogynistic incels.

    IceCat767 Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My response to these would be "if women are so foul, get someone to shove a d**k up your a*s and enjoy". Edit: Nothing against homosexual men whatsoever, but if you think women are foul, what other options are there? I apologise to gay men that get lumped in the same category as d******d incels.

    #32

    Regarding The Homeless Radioactive Cowboy With No Nose

    Screenshot of a social media post shaming misogynistic incels with a humorous comment about a homeless radioactive cowboy.

    Azeuki Report

    #33

    A Totally Normal Reaction

    Screenshot of a community post shaming misogynistic incels with a fast food meal and couple in the background.

    Professional-Hat-687 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a whiny snowflake 😂 like genuinely, what an absolute baby.

    #34

    The One On The Right Is The “Beta??”

    Meme comparing two men, highlighting incel community posts shaming misogynistic stereotypes and dating dynamics.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #35

    "100% Of Women"

    Social media post shaming misogynistic incels about women’s relationships and breakup backup plans.

    RealBladethegamer Report

    #36

    What The Fuck

    Screenshot of an online post in a community that shames misogynistic incels discussing graphic violent content requests.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #37

    God Has Abandoned Us

    Alt text: Misogynistic incel post with disturbing content shamed by community standing against hateful incel behavior and attitudes.

    Hatfanatic13 Report

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaand then sometimes people say s**t that make you wonder if free speech should even be legal...

    #38

    Rare Case Of A Sane, Non-Hating Incel

    Screenshot of a post on incels.is showing an incel expressing loneliness and a desire for love.

    ProlificPiglet96 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drama queen. “Waaaah no one will ever love me! I’m destined to die alone” like jfc grow up 😂

    #39

    Til I Have A Fan Club LOL

    Screenshot of a community post shaming misogynistic incels with a laughing Joker meme about dating and height.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a tall woman (5’10”). I’ve dated men from 5’5” to 6’7”. It’s not your height that’s attractive, it’s your personality and how you treat others. I’m not dating your height lmao

    #40

    Wahmen Owe Me Seggz Bcuz I Got Bullied By Them In The Past

    Screenshot of an incel forum post from incels.is, showing a venting message related to misogynistic incels and their grievances.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    He's So Angry!

    Text post mocking misogynistic incels with comments on women’s age, relationships, and independence.

    zoomie1977 Report

    #42

    Me, When I've Never Met A Woman Before

    Reddit post criticizing feminism with before and after photos, related to misogynistic incels community shaming.

    guitarguy12341 Report

    #43

    Why She Got Her Phone?

    Comic panels depict a woman ignoring kind men, dating aggressive or tough men, then asking where good men are in a misogynistic incels theme.

    That1weirdperson Report

    #44

    Da Fuq?

    Screenshot of an incel post shaming misogynistic views, focusing on judging women by physical traits on social media.

    ang3l_wolf Report

    #45

    Bizarre Interaction With Alleged Incel Has Left Me Confused And Unsettled

    Chat messages in a community shaming misogynistic incels discussing location and escort services in casual tone.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    Incel Applauds The Execution Of A Chinese Woman

    Screenshot of an online community post shaming misogynistic incels with a video titled Too Many Boyfriends.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #47

    Redditor Wanted Feedback On His Pickup Attempt. Results Are Unsurprising, Nor Is His Cope

    Chat conversation mocking misogynistic incels with text responses and refusal to engage further in the chat.

    Lol_u_ded Report

    #48

    Incel Told Me To Hang Myself And Called Me A “Femoid”. I’ve Never Spoken To Him Before

    Screenshot of a Reddit message containing misogynistic incel language and a chat request notification.

    Striking-Lemon-6905 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pure gleeful hate. Internet trolls are genuinely mentally ill.

    #49

    They Are Transvestigating Power Girl

    Screenshot of a community shaming misogynistic incels with comic images and critical commentary included.

    Pritteto Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It takes a real smooth, simple, basic mind to get all mad that he can’t see more b**b in a cartoon 😂

    #50

    What A Weird Way To Talk About A Minor

    Screenshot of a misogynistic incel forum post shamed by the community with an image of a woman posing.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #51

    Found As A Pic On Facebook 😂

    Text post shaming misogynistic incels with a message about rejected men and unhappy marriages.

    RecentSuspect7 Report

    #52

    My Profile Simply Says I Don't Want Children Of My Own LOL. I Don't Mind Kids

    Text message conversation on a dating app, illustrating interactions called out by the community shaming misogynistic incels.

    GollumTrees Report

    #53

    This Guy Got Upset That People Mocked His Hero

    Screenshots of a Reddit chat discussing and shaming misogynistic incels and their behavior in online comments.

    Jen-Jens Report

    #54

    Lmao What?🤣

    Screenshot of online community posts shaming misogynistic incels with harsh, critical language and insults.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #55

    "Schrodinger's Nudity"

    Screenshot of social media posts discussing misogyny and nudity, part of a community shaming misogynistic incels.

    Pritteto Report

    #56

    Incel Humour

    Screenshot of a humorous post mocking incel misogynistic language, shared in a community shaming such content.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You just know everyone hates this kid at his job 😂 he’s the creepy weird mouthbreather everyone stays away from

