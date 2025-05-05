This Community Shames Misogynistic Incels, Here Are 56 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)
There are horrible men hiding in plain sight all around us. If you use social media regularly, it’s likely that you’ve come across at least a few hateful and misogynistic posts. 73% of Gen Z social media users polled by Amnesty International recently said they’ve witnessed misogynistic content online. Half even revealed that they encounter it on a weekly basis. Luckily, there are many people working to stop the haters in their tracks.
Many can be found in an online community called IncelTear. It's basically a subreddit dedicated to posting screenshots of hateful, misogynist, racist, violent, and often bizarre content created by hateful “incels" (involuntary celibates). It has more than 129,000 members, and a wall of content outing "blackpilled incels." Bored Panda has put together a list of posts from the community, in a bid to do our part in shutting down misogynists who feel they're justified in saying whatever they want. We've also unpacked the results of the Amnesty International survey. You'll find that info between the pics.
Genuinely Can Not Wrap My Head Around How People Think Like This
Amnesty International has raised the alarm about what it calls the staggering levels of online misogyny that plague social media. The global human rights NGO has warned that this toxicity is actually driving young people, particularly women, away from spaces meant for connection and creativity.
The organization recently commissioned a survey in a bid to find out exactly how much misogyny is lurking on the net, and how it's affecting social media users. 3,024 Gen Z respondents from across the United Kingdom took part in the poll. And Amnesty International was alarmed by some of the results.
The organization said the outcome of the survey, titled Toxic Tech: How Misogyny is Shaping Gen Z’s Online Experience, "underscore the urgent need for tech platforms to overhaul their policies and take concrete steps toward ensuring safer digital communities."
Change My Mind
Don't Date The Self Described "Nice Guy"
LOL my brother’s creepy friend is like this. He’s not very attractive - poor hygiene, smells bad, unemployed because he keeps getting fired from every job for not showing up to work, rude to customer service workers, etc. His clothes always have food stains and he’s always complaining. He genuinely 100% believes he DESERVES “a lady who looks like Megan Fox.” 😂 that’s a direct quote.
The survey results suggest that many young people no longer feel safe online, with some going as far as avoiding social media altogether. 73% of Gen Z respondents said they'd witnessed misogynistic content online. And not just now and again...
Half of them revealed that they encounter these type of posts on a weekly basis. Many youngsters have a negative outlook and say the problem is only getting worse. 70% of those polled believe misogynistic and divisive language has increased on social media.
“It’s so ingrained in society, that many people don’t recognise it when it’s happening - which is sad," said one of the respondents. "The hatred of women is everywhere and dictates the way men behave online.”
Word Of Advice To Any Bros Actually Mad About The Bear…
I made this comment last week in response to iseefractals about choosing the bear over the man when he claimed no one would ever make that choice in reality: "I was in the Grand Tetons when I was younger (14ish) with my mother and two of my brothers camping in the woods and a bear came into our camp. It was not a happy bear. My mother was angry at me because I had just taken my shoes off when said bear wandered into our camp and we had to hoof it out of there. Luckily we were able to make noises and run it off, and a Park Ranger (Ranger Harold, whom we sing about to this very day) came by and told us that the bear that had been harassed by a troop of Boy Scouts (throwing rocks, etc.). I have also been sexually abused and I was not able to run that particular attacker off. I wish people like you would shut the f**k up about people like me who have literally been confronted by both an unhappy bear and a very happy human man. It just makes you look like my a****r."
Incel Sexually Assaulted By Foid For “Flirting”
Some Of Y'all Are Doing Too Much
For real 😂 if they hate women so much, they might want to do some self-reflecting
Less than half of Gen Z social media users polled don't feel that social media is a safe space to be. And some very worrying stats emerged about how young women are being harassed online. “As a woman, it’s something women experience every day," said one of the respondents. "I no longer post on social media due to the constant hate and negativity. Even seeing the comments/hate directed towards somebody else is soul destroying.”
What
Wrote About How I Was Stunned A Married Man Could Have His Wife Do Everything And Wanted To Cheat. Dude Felt He Needed To Give Me Dating Advice
This Went As Well For Him As You’d Expect
More than half of the young women who took part in the survey said they'd received inappropriate emojis on their posts and photos. 44% had received unsolicited explicit images. Almost the same number revealed they'd been body-shamed. And 40% said they were subjected to unwanted sexually suggestive comments. A number of young women had also been the victims of hate speech and online stalking.
...no?
🤣🤣🤣
Yeah! Darn us women and our fake period pain when incel pain is obviously so much worse! Darn us to heck!
We Need Men To Understand Movies🙃
Yes, because we don't have some stupid man putting his hands up our shirt or down our pants, moaning grossly in our ear.
The survey also delved into the minds of some young men. And a few of the comments were disturbing. Just under half of the guys polled believe that misogyny on social media mirrors real-world sexism, meaning the other half think someone can post hateful things (as a joke) but not truly be a misogynist IRL.
One guy said that “Anything online is a joke and people who cry about others rage baiting need a helmet.” While another commented that “It isn’t that deep. It’s all a laugh.”
Many of the women didn't agree. “Online misogyny often reflects real life attitudes, it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said one of them.
“Owed” LOL
This Is A New One For Me
Woman Does Her Job. Incels Lose Their Minds
So why the increase in these misogynistic, hateful posts? Well, 61% of Gen Z social media users polled blame political leaders and public figures. They say certain politicians and influencers have been setting, or raising, the proverbial misogynistic bar with their statements or actions.
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that half of the guys named Andrew Tate as a key source of online misogyny. But it was a bit different for the young women. 58% of them pointed to the U.S. president as a major contributor of online toxicity.
To break it down further, in the last month, 60% of women said they'd seen misogynistic content from Trump, while 57% of Gen Z men had spotted sexist posts from Elon Musk, 55% from Trump and 41% from Andrew Tate.
Twitter Account Is Insane
The Great Johnny Bravo Debate
Weirdly good point 😂 while Johnny Bravo is a womanizer who relentlessly hits on women, he also doesn’t hate them at all for rejecting him. He might be problematic but he’s definitely not an incel. He’s a great parody of hyper masculinity though. I’d say he’s more a chad than anything. But also, who cares 😂
A Bunch Of Incels Are Complaining Abt Women Wearing Make Up Again
TikTok was outed as the most toxic social media platform. 80% of female respondents reported encountering misogynistic content while using the platform. Instagram grabbed second spot for an unhealthy online environment, followed by Twitter/X, YouTube, and lastly, Facebook.
Amnesty believes that while TikTok has robust policies in place, enforcement remains inconsistent. The NGO explained that TikTok’s algorithm can amplify harmful narratives, exposing a predominantly young audience to misogynistic content.
What Drives Someone To Doing Something Like This
Oh Gross
Can I Just Tell Him To Fuck Off?
Amnesty International says tech companies aren't doing enough to keep online spaces clean. “This polling paints a deeply troubling picture of the digital world young people are forced to navigate. Tech companies continue to prioritise profit over people’s safety and the result is a barrage of misogynistic content which deeply affects young people’s online experience. A toxic ‘bro’ culture is driving many young women away from social media altogether," said Chiara Capraro, Amnesty International UK’s Gender Justice Programme Director.
Capraro added that the survey's findings should be a stark wake-up call for tech leaders, who are either turning a blind eye to the toxicity or, in some cases, actively contributing to letting it rip.
What The Actual F**k
Op's Comments Are... Something
I actually think that for men such as this, this isn't a bad idea.
They Get So Offended Over The Most Simple Of Things Lmfao 😭🙏
Social media should be a space for creativity, expression, and connection—not a hostile environment rife with harassment and hate, says Amnesty International. And we couldn't agree more. "It’s time for tech companies to step up and take responsibility for the safety of their users," warned Capraro. "Women’s rights are human rights and online misogyny does real world harm.”
Why Don’t Women Like Me?
"O-O-Osaka High Court Rules In Favor Of Same-Sex Marriage?! Japan Has Fallen!!!"
It Doesn’t Get More Dramatic Than This 💀
They Think Asexual Is Same As Incel
Being an incel is a choice 🥰 your inherent sexuality is not.
Women Are The Reason Why The Canadian Wildfires Are Happening
Like the orange orangutang. His emotions are ALWAYS under control.
King Of The Incels Comes To Terms With Science…
Incel: I'm Crying! Also Incel:
My response to these would be "if women are so foul, get someone to shove a d**k up your a*s and enjoy". Edit: Nothing against homosexual men whatsoever, but if you think women are foul, what other options are there? I apologise to gay men that get lumped in the same category as d******d incels.
Regarding The Homeless Radioactive Cowboy With No Nose
A Totally Normal Reaction
What a whiny snowflake 😂 like genuinely, what an absolute baby.
The One On The Right Is The “Beta??”
"100% Of Women"
What The Fuck
God Has Abandoned Us
Aaaand then sometimes people say s**t that make you wonder if free speech should even be legal...
Rare Case Of A Sane, Non-Hating Incel
Drama queen. “Waaaah no one will ever love me! I’m destined to die alone” like jfc grow up 😂
Til I Have A Fan Club LOL
I’m a tall woman (5’10”). I’ve dated men from 5’5” to 6’7”. It’s not your height that’s attractive, it’s your personality and how you treat others. I’m not dating your height lmao
Wahmen Owe Me Seggz Bcuz I Got Bullied By Them In The Past
He's So Angry!
Me, When I've Never Met A Woman Before
Why She Got Her Phone?
Da Fuq?
Bizarre Interaction With Alleged Incel Has Left Me Confused And Unsettled
Incel Applauds The Execution Of A Chinese Woman
Redditor Wanted Feedback On His Pickup Attempt. Results Are Unsurprising, Nor Is His Cope
Incel Told Me To Hang Myself And Called Me A “Femoid”. I’ve Never Spoken To Him Before
Pure gleeful hate. Internet trolls are genuinely mentally ill.
They Are Transvestigating Power Girl
It takes a real smooth, simple, basic mind to get all mad that he can’t see more b**b in a cartoon 😂
What A Weird Way To Talk About A Minor
Found As A Pic On Facebook 😂
My Profile Simply Says I Don't Want Children Of My Own LOL. I Don't Mind Kids
This Guy Got Upset That People Mocked His Hero
Lmao What?🤣
"Schrodinger's Nudity"
Incel Humour
You just know everyone hates this kid at his job 😂 he’s the creepy weird mouthbreather everyone stays away from
Got halfway through this article and couldn't finish these. I knew there were some sick people in this world, but the men I worked with as a clinical psychologist in a locked psychiatric forensic facility were nowhere near this sick and NEVER spouted BS like this. And very few of them were there for sexually assaulting anyone. Don't blame this on mental illness, blame this on cultural ideas of what makes men relevant, in some of their minds. To the preponderance of men who don't think this way, I adore you and thank you for supporting humankind.
