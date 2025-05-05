ADVERTISEMENT

There are horrible men hiding in plain sight all around us. If you use social media regularly, it’s likely that you’ve come across at least a few hateful and misogynistic posts. 73% of Gen Z social media users polled by Amnesty International recently said they’ve witnessed misogynistic content online. Half even revealed that they encounter it on a weekly basis. Luckily, there are many people working to stop the haters in their tracks.

Many can be found in an online community called IncelTear. It's basically a subreddit dedicated to posting screenshots of hateful, misogynist, racist, violent, and often bizarre content created by hateful “incels" (involuntary celibates). It has more than 129,000 members, and a wall of content outing "blackpilled incels." Bored Panda has put together a list of posts from the community, in a bid to do our part in shutting down misogynists who feel they're justified in saying whatever they want. We've also unpacked the results of the Amnesty International survey. You'll find that info between the pics.