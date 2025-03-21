‘Not How Girls Work’: 75 Posts To Make Anyone With A Brain Feel Their Blood Boil (New Pics)
As upsetting as it is, there always was and there always will be ignorant people among us. And to make matters worse, they are often the ones who speak the loudest, spewing misinformation left, right, and center.
Nowadays, you don’t even have to be loud to reach a vast audience. Many people turn to the internet to share their nonsensical, sometimes evil, or simply foolish messages. But their means can be used against them.
Take the ‘Not How Girls Work’ community on Reddit, for example. Shedding light on posts misogynists upload online, they use the power of the internet to shame their lack of knowledge regarding women and their outdated or plain cruel views towards them. In their own words, the community is “a place to laugh at all those clueless to how girls work,” and so laugh we will. Scroll down to find some of the posts shared by the community, and feel free to let it all out in the comments section if you feel your blood boil after going through the list.
As Above, So Below
Ugghh
This Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough
This. All the lies. You thought it was affection, mutual respect, shared interests. But he just wanted to get in your pants. For two years.
On A Comment Thread Of People Who Own 6+ Cats
Heck Go Up To A Mama Deer And Try To Take One Of Her Babies And See What Happens
P R O P E R T Y
Is There A Source For Women?
Nothing Is Ever Right
Hey Ladies, Did You Know Your Eye Color Is Determined By Your Negativity?
Wow, that is the dumbest thing i did read today here on bp. That includes comments too
Have You Set Your Abortion Goals For 2025 Yet?
Yes, she is stupid. For believing such nonsense numbers. That is NOT how biology works. That would be an abortion, becoming pregnant, the inception growing to the point where the mother could detect it, deciding to terminate and doing so, every 9.12 days.
Must Be Because He's Short
Thinking About How Many Shows (Including Children's Shows) Have Made That Joke
Maturity
What does that bs mean? A grown up woman is unable to decide for a much older partner because why? Is she to stupid? Is she after the money? Was she forced into that relationship? There is not the slightest chance that was attracted by the mans wealth and success? Society has to tell her she is wrong? How very feminist 🙄
Why Can’t They Fathom That Women Have Jobs?
Anyone Else Agree?
I remember years ago when craigslist had a rant and raves section, some middle-aged dude complained that he saw young women sitting on their steps in track pants smoking. He ranted angrily about how unattractive he found it. He was destroyed in the comments but was baffled as to why. That was 20 years ago. Things have not chaged
Word
Stupid Steve, facts don't work on incels, or they wouldn't BE incels.
This Is !
Is It Normal To Refer To Women As "Females" ?
Saying feminine species is a huge giveaway. Women are, shock horror, the same species as men. Homo sapiens. They are a different gender, but even that is just a technical sub-division. OP fundamentally sees women as 'other' and that's not healthy.
Nope. Don't Be Spreading This Info Dude
Every time I think I have read the most stupid thing on the internet, the internet provides an even more post to prove me wrong.
I Think My Existence Broke This Guy’s Brain
What?
Took Me A Minute... Guess We're Lollipops Today
Has A Driver's Licence
Men Shouldn't Be Rewarded For Doing Basic Things
Not How Anyone Works
If it's painful, you're doing it wrong. Find a reliable source for a**l s*x basics and remember that lube is your friend. Also use a c****m unless you're basically married, but that goes for all s*x. Edit: A n a l s e x and c o n d o m !
Mine Shut Reading This
Man Believes Makeup Equals Sexual Assault
She's much prettier "au naturel". And using the term "se*ual assa*lt"? WTAF?
They Thought They Ate
Ya We're Soooo Evil For Not Helping Them Out
You incels could make incels nonexistent, but you choose not to.
Truth
Ah Yes. A Man Telling A Woman About Their Bodies. "100% Accurate" Information
Let's strap on a pair of oversize sand bags to your chest for a week and then let us know how your lower back is....
What Causes Lesbianism? Let's Ask Straight Men Instead Of Actual Lesbians!" This Is The Reason That Studies And Surveys Should Be Take With A Grain Of Salt
Maybe some women are just sexually attracted to other women? Simple.
Why Dating Is Hard For Men?
This chart left out all the men who would be attracted to this guy too!
In The Other Side It's Always “Boys Will Be Boys”
Because We All Know Pretty Girls At Parties Can’t Think 🙃
IIRC, this one popped up a while back, and none of them is merely a chess player. They're all extremely good. Grand masters, nationally ranked, something along those lines.
Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?
Today I Learned - if you are not actively having s*x with a woman, you can catch The Gay from her. Does this also work with women you pass in the street or a crowded shop? How close do they have to get for you to become The Gay? Or is it a time-period thing? Like, if I stand next to a woman in a queue for two minutes, will I get an overwhelming desire to kiss Hugh Jackman? Please elaborate. /s
LOL They Think This Is A Threat
I’m Assuming A Lack Of Experience With Both “Females” And Jobs Here…..since This Is Not Really How They Work!
Just Cant Escape Them Can We
I’m Sorry Is This Supposed To Be An Example Of An Unattractive Women??
Omg
Found This On Twitter
Even n a thread that's thoroughly littered with stupid, this one is exceptional. unpack-the...457dfd.jpg
What The Hell I Just Read?
“So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Sex”
I'm sure your diatribes on MRA issues are fascinating. Please go on...oh, you already are. Sorry, I just remembered an appointment elsewhere.
This Is So Stupid
Girls These Days Just Want Coffee, Target Runs, Hot Chips, And Fibbing
"Depriving Men"
Yup, how could anything be more fair than getting married when you don't want to to make sure a guy is happy?
How Surprising. Professional Girls Have Jobs
Is This What Men Tell Themselves When Women Reject Them? Gross
No, that's not what men tell themselves when women reject them. Incels and men with a full-blown psychosis, OTOH ...
Were We Tho?🤔
Those 350 years being the only history worthy of mention.
#howlesbianswork
If you WERE w***e, you WOULD date him. It would be the money that would be an issue, not the height. If you are going to be tiresomely misogynistic, at least use the right insults.
In Response To An Earlier Post
Scary that so many of these idiotic comments are from 12 year olds that will still act the same at 40
Seriously!?!
Not How Girls Or Any Body Should Work
Ah yes, I bet there are TONS of eligible young ladies just DESPERATE to bag a balding gym-bro who is always out on the road, spreading his medieval worldviews to anyone who can't dodge quickly enough.
It’s Really Starting To Be An All Out Gender War, Isn’t It?
What about Alien Lizardman energy? You've got a shït load of that!!!
Poor Silly Men Don't Know About The Second Shift
What Kind Of Logic Is This???
Sudden Desire To Protect Amish Ladies
Bj's Aren’t Necessary For Reproduction Either
“Women Don’t Die From Pregnancy.”
way to contradict yourself. 0.0223% is still more than 2 women dying of pregnancy and delivery related complications Every Day
Mid
Found Here, On A Post About A Woman Who Was Anally R*ped To Death
I Opened This Godforsaken App For The First Time And
This Is So Disgusting
Every Woman Should Weigh Less Than My Wife
Anyone Else Feel Weird About This?
If he fingered your aorta, you'd be dead. That is indeed gross.
Ew
Erm
Srsly Guys?
Someone Sent Me This ... Last Time I Checked Women Aren't Turtles
Not only are women not turtles, but turtles and tortoises can't even do that. Their shell is part of their body, they're attached to it.
Huh?
Why Do Male Lonely Spaces Tend To Not Stay Without Patronizing Women?
Ah yes because men aren't stereotyped for thinking about s*x constantly
Sure
lol sure, keep leading and we will catch up. thats it, keep walking...
Consent Is Hard To Understand Apparently
Why Are Men Like This
I really hope they don’t reproduce.
Ironically, you don't have an even faint clue about how angry some of us are.