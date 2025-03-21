ADVERTISEMENT

As upsetting as it is, there always was and there always will be ignorant people among us. And to make matters worse, they are often the ones who speak the loudest, spewing misinformation left, right, and center.

Nowadays, you don’t even have to be loud to reach a vast audience. Many people turn to the internet to share their nonsensical, sometimes evil, or simply foolish messages. But their means can be used against them.

Take the ‘Not How Girls Work’ community on Reddit, for example. Shedding light on posts misogynists upload online, they use the power of the internet to shame their lack of knowledge regarding women and their outdated or plain cruel views towards them. In their own words, the community is “a place to laugh at all those clueless to how girls work,” and so laugh we will. Scroll down to find some of the posts shared by the community, and feel free to let it all out in the comments section if you feel your blood boil after going through the list.

#1

As Above, So Below

Text discussing stereotypes about women and gender equality issues by Farida D.

space_c0wboy69 Report

    #2

    Ugghh

    Text conversation about gender roles, highlighting stereotypes of how girls work and expectations from childhood.

    wow37wow Report

    #3

    This Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough

    Text discussing the emotional impact of the "friend zone" concept on women and insincere male intentions.

    Heyjude04z Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. All the lies. You thought it was affection, mutual respect, shared interests. But he just wanted to get in your pants. For two years.

    #4

    On A Comment Thread Of People Who Own 6+ Cats

    Social media post showing controversial opinions on cats and single women over 30, sparking heated comments.

    AlyaPlayzOne Report

    #5

    Heck Go Up To A Mama Deer And Try To Take One Of Her Babies And See What Happens

    Elderly man with long hair depicted as fierce protector in meme challenging female stereotypes.

    AnonymousNeverKnown Report

    #6

    P R O P E R T Y

    Post criticizing girls' winter weight gain, with negative votes.

    hgxpsobzknbiapkuhw Report

    #7

    Is There A Source For Women?

    Text exchange humorously questioning the need for sources about women's independence.

    Crafty_Common2887 Report

    #8

    Nothing Is Ever Right

    Tweet by Hanna K discussing gender stereotypes and age perceptions, highlighting frustrations with societal expectations for women.

    HannaKtweet Report

    #9

    Hey Ladies, Did You Know Your Eye Color Is Determined By Your Negativity?

    Negative woman eyes theory post on Reddit facepalm, featuring different eye color samples.

    ZhangtheGreat Report

    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Simon Chen
    Simon Chen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that is the dumbest thing i did read today here on bp. That includes comments too

    #10

    Have You Set Your Abortion Goals For 2025 Yet?

    Tweet expressing frustration over misinformation about girls.

    PPSilveira Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, she is stupid. For believing such nonsense numbers. That is NOT how biology works. That would be an abortion, becoming pregnant, the inception growing to the point where the mother could detect it, deciding to terminate and doing so, every 9.12 days.

    #11

    Must Be Because He's Short

    Man applying clown makeup, with captions expressing contradictory views on women, highlighting misconceptions about girls.

    Zealousideal-Set-592 Report

    #12

    Thinking About How Many Shows (Including Children's Shows) Have Made That Joke

    Post discussing double standards in jokes about gender, highlighting frustration.

    AnonymousNeverKnown Report

    #13

    Maturity

    Three couples highlighting societal double standards in age dynamics discussed in 'Not How Girls Work' series.

    Demando12 Report

    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Simon Chen
    Simon Chen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What does that bs mean? A grown up woman is unable to decide for a much older partner because why? Is she to stupid? Is she after the money? Was she forced into that relationship? There is not the slightest chance that was attracted by the mans wealth and success? Society has to tell her she is wrong? How very feminist 🙄

    #14

    Why Can’t They Fathom That Women Have Jobs?

    A woman in a medical setting shares a humorous exchange about being a doctor, highlighting stereotypes.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    dariazotova avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in my country most doctors are women. men can be doctors too of course but ever since the WWII this profession has been chosen predominantly by women, because men were needed in the army

    #15

    Anyone Else Agree?

    Text post humorously challenging stereotypes about girls wearing sweats, highlighting education over appearance.

    lmarieg1996 Report

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember years ago when craigslist had a rant and raves section, some middle-aged dude complained that he saw young women sitting on their steps in track pants smoking. He ranted angrily about how unattractive he found it. He was destroyed in the comments but was baffled as to why. That was 20 years ago. Things have not chaged

    #16

    Word

    Social media post satirically addressing misconceptions about International Men's Day.

    Snowflakish Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid Steve, facts don't work on incels, or they wouldn't BE incels.

    #17

    This Is !

    Tweet by Peach PRC highlighting misconceptions about women's anatomy.

    redditor4u2sayhito Report

    #18

    Is It Normal To Refer To Women As "Females" ?

    Two online comments debating respectful terms for women, highlighting gender terminology sensitivity.

    jyxlennn Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saying feminine species is a huge giveaway. Women are, shock horror, the same species as men. Homo sapiens. They are a different gender, but even that is just a technical sub-division. OP fundamentally sees women as 'other' and that's not healthy.

    #19

    Nope. Don't Be Spreading This Info Dude

    Misleading comment about ectopic pregnancies suggesting they go full term, highlighting misconceptions about how girls work.

    GoddessJynx Report

    p1no-name avatar
    P1 No-Name
    P1 No-Name
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time I think I have read the most stupid thing on the internet, the internet provides an even more post to prove me wrong.

    #20

    I Think My Existence Broke This Guy’s Brain

    Social media exchange showing a heated debate about education, meritocracy, and personal background.

    xgigglypuff Report

    #21

    What?

    Text questioning single women being in bed early, raising stereotypes.

    l7ma9 Report

    #22

    Took Me A Minute... Guess We're Lollipops Today

    Two women with differing dress styles compared to lollipops with and without ants, addressing gender stereotypes.

    TSllama Report

    #23

    Has A Driver's Licence

    A tweet listing traits that allegedly lower women's appeal, highlighting misconceptions about how girls work.

    gemma_youmum Report

    #24

    Men Shouldn't Be Rewarded For Doing Basic Things

    Cartoon of man washing dishes with text on appreciating men for chores; ignites debate on gender roles and fairness in comments.

    Princess_kitty14 Report

    #25

    Not How Anyone Works

    Tweet discussing controversial opinions on women's health and choices, leading to heated responses.

    GoddessRyn Report

    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's painful, you're doing it wrong. Find a reliable source for a**l s*x basics and remember that lube is your friend. Also use a c****m unless you're basically married, but that goes for all s*x. Edit: A n a l s e x and c o n d o m !

    #26

    Mine Shut Reading This

    Tweet screenshot humorously criticizing social media bragging with a sarcastic response.

    No_Blackberry_6286 Report

    #27

    Man Believes Makeup Equals Sexual Assault

    Woman with and without makeup, highlighting misconceptions about girls in a provocative social media post.

    jeremymstamper Report

    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's much prettier "au naturel". And using the term "se*ual assa*lt"? WTAF?

    #28

    They Thought They Ate

    Woman in car with a frustrated expression, text overlay about marriage challenges and dinner ideas, humorous note on relationships.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    #29

    Ya We're Soooo Evil For Not Helping Them Out

    Tweet claiming women could end male loneliness epidemic, implying choice not to; evokes frustration.

    IncelsCo Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You incels could make incels nonexistent, but you choose not to.

    #30

    Truth

    Tweet on gender maturity highlights bias, with a statement about girls' and boys' behavior differences.

    oklltr Report

    #31

    Ah Yes. A Man Telling A Woman About Their Bodies. "100% Accurate" Information

    Twitter exchange on misconceptions about women's bodies causes frustration.

    Sailorstarsfan Report

    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's strap on a pair of oversize sand bags to your chest for a week and then let us know how your lower back is....

    #32

    What Causes Lesbianism? Let's Ask Straight Men Instead Of Actual Lesbians!" This Is The Reason That Studies And Surveys Should Be Take With A Grain Of Salt

    Text post challenges research on same-sex attraction in women; two women kissing below.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe some women are just sexually attracted to other women? Simple.

    #33

    Why Dating Is Hard For Men?

    Chart humorously depicting dating challenges for men with text on types like "misogynist" and "incel."

    reallyspeedypirate Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This chart left out all the men who would be attracted to this guy too!

    #34

    In The Other Side It's Always “Boys Will Be Boys”

    Woman in a red chair on phone with text challenging stereotypes about girls maturing faster than boys.

    lura_77 Report

    #35

    Because We All Know Pretty Girls At Parties Can’t Think 🙃

    Group of women at a party described as chess players, highlighting misconceptions about girls.

    Akikoo-chan Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IIRC, this one popped up a while back, and none of them is merely a chess player. They're all extremely good. Grand masters, nationally ranked, something along those lines.

    #36

    Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?

    Tweet questioning traditional views on gender roles and sleeping arrangements sparks heated discussion online.

    strvb3rry Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today I Learned - if you are not actively having s*x with a woman, you can catch The Gay from her. Does this also work with women you pass in the street or a crowded shop? How close do they have to get for you to become The Gay? Or is it a time-period thing? Like, if I stand next to a woman in a queue for two minutes, will I get an overwhelming desire to kiss Hugh Jackman? Please elaborate. /s

    #37

    LOL They Think This Is A Threat

    Text mocking 'how girls work' concept, advocating withdrawal of support from women, referencing voting and 'woke' notions.

    HailHydra1234 Report

    #38

    I’m Assuming A Lack Of Experience With Both “Females” And Jobs Here…..since This Is Not Really How They Work!

    Twitter exchange humorously debunking stereotypes about how girls work and employment misunderstandings.

    xgigglypuff Report

    #39

    Just Cant Escape Them Can We

    Social media post about women’s submission viewed with a comment highlighting a woman’s invention of Wi-Fi.

    Kuwiimo Report

    annalenawelp avatar
    Alewa
    Alewa
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First of all, let's discuss the assumption that women were "created".

    #40

    I’m Sorry Is This Supposed To Be An Example Of An Unattractive Women??

    Woman with curly hair challenges stereotypes, highlighting misconceptions of how girls work and appearance norms.

    Important-Gate4151 Report

    #41

    Omg

    Open book with highlighted quote about IUD strings, labeled "my roman empire," and a sandalwood candle nearby.

    coacocoaco Report

    #42

    Found This On Twitter

    Meme with a controversial tweet about species and a skeptical reaction meme face, invoking a sense of irony.

    Rave_69 Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even n a thread that's thoroughly littered with stupid, this one is exceptional. unpack-the...457dfd.jpg unpack-the-stupid-67dd253457dfd.jpg

    #43

    What The Hell I Just Read?

    Text on the virgin cleansing myth highlighting harmful beliefs and controversial perspectives.

    reallyspeedypirate Report

    #44

    “So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Sex”

    Young man with a serious expression, with text implying 90% of women are boring, outdoors at night.

    soggywhalez Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure your diatribes on MRA issues are fascinating. Please go on...oh, you already are. Sorry, I just remembered an appointment elsewhere.

    #45

    This Is So Stupid

    Hand holding note with statement about how girls think post-breakup versus men.

    its12amsomewhere Report

    #46

    Girls These Days Just Want Coffee, Target Runs, Hot Chips, And Fibbing

    Tweet mocking how girls run errands, highlighting tasks like coffee and Target trips.

    MelindaBurton Report

    #47

    "Depriving Men"

    A social media post expressing a controversial view on relationships and marriage dynamics.

    _lesbihonest_ Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, how could anything be more fair than getting married when you don't want to to make sure a guy is happy?

    #48

    How Surprising. Professional Girls Have Jobs

    Customer review about employee with goth style, expressing dissatisfaction over perceived rudeness and attentiveness.

    InteractionCandid226 Report

    #49

    Is This What Men Tell Themselves When Women Reject Them? Gross

    Text screenshot of a post discussing perceptions about girls, highlighting misconceptions and stereotypes.

    Mewnbugg Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, that's not what men tell themselves when women reject them. Incels and men with a full-blown psychosis, OTOH ...

    #50

    Were We Tho?🤔

    Tweet criticizing feminism, discussing historical roles of women with controversial views.

    cereza__ Report

    #51

    #howlesbianswork

    Conversation text about coworker questioning dating preferences, leading to misunderstanding and frustration.

    cereza__ Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you WERE w***e, you WOULD date him. It would be the money that would be an issue, not the height. If you are going to be tiresomely misogynistic, at least use the right insults.

    #52

    In Response To An Earlier Post

    Comparison of two bikini photos showing weight loss over 20 months with comments discussing physical impact.

    FalconLynx13 Report

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scary that so many of these idiotic comments are from 12 year olds that will still act the same at 40

    #53

    Seriously!?!

    Text post about brain size and birth canal, mentioning c-sections.

    catsandhockey Report

    #54

    Not How Girls Or Any Body Should Work

    Man in a bathroom mirror selfie, shirtless; text discusses views on liberalism and dating.

    Odd-Ostrich-6700 Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, I bet there are TONS of eligible young ladies just DESPERATE to bag a balding gym-bro who is always out on the road, spreading his medieval worldviews to anyone who can't dodge quickly enough.

    #55

    It’s Really Starting To Be An All Out Gender War, Isn’t It?

    Tweet discussing gender energy in companies, with humorous comment on personal life, from WhitePeopleTwitter on Reddit.

    AngelZash Report

    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about Alien Lizardman energy? You've got a shït load of that!!!

    #56

    Poor Silly Men Don't Know About The Second Shift

    Woman in vintage outfit serving pancakes with a man nearby, discussing misconceptions about gender roles.

    winterneuro Report

    #57

    What Kind Of Logic Is This???

    Man in a cozy room with neon lights and controversial statement on relationships displayed alongside.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    #58

    Sudden Desire To Protect Amish Ladies

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing controversial views about an Amish girl's appearance, relevant to ‘Not How Girls Work’.

    InteractionCandid226 Report

    #59

    Bj's Aren’t Necessary For Reproduction Either

    Screenshot of a social media post with comments sparking heated reactions about gender stereotypes.

    Important-Gate4151 Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rajeesh, maybe it exists because God wants to know whether they should care about YOU. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you...from the mouth of Jesus himself.

    #60

    “Women Don’t Die From Pregnancy.”

    Tweet with misinformation about pregnancy mortality rates, countered with factual maternal mortality statistics.

    FalconLynx13 Report

    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    way to contradict yourself. 0.0223% is still more than 2 women dying of pregnancy and delivery related complications Every Day

    #61

    Mid

    Woman smiling without makeup, highlighted in a social media post, challenging stereotypes about how girls work.

    nicholasverola Report

    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She wears make-up, mascara, blush, eye shadow, lipstick, WTF is he talking about?

    #62

    Found Here, On A Post About A Woman Who Was Anally R*ped To Death

    Reddit thread with heated comments, discussing shocking content that might make anyone's blood boil.

    No_Emphasis4360 Report

    #63

    I Opened This Godforsaken App For The First Time And

    Social media post discussing shower habits and attraction with controversial opinions about girls.

    escapeshark Report

    #64

    This Is So Disgusting

    Aging fruit illustration showing progression from six to twenty-two years, humorously compared to aging concepts.

    Ban-samia-upma Report

    #65

    Every Woman Should Weigh Less Than My Wife

    Reddit conversation debating average weight for women, highlighting misconceptions about how girls work.

    Zenla Report

    #66

    Anyone Else Feel Weird About This?

    Text excerpt highlighting a humorous misunderstanding about pregnancy, referencing "Not How Girls Work."

    cooldart61 Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he fingered your aorta, you'd be dead. That is indeed gross.

    #67

    Ew

    Anime illustration mocking stereotypes about women, highlighting text like "past her prime" and various sarcastic statements.

    catsandchexmix Report

    #68

    Erm

    Text from a book criticized for misunderstanding how girls work, focusing on eye-rolling and an inappropriate comment.

    Comfortable_Play9425 Report

    #69

    Srsly Guys?

    Social media post critiquing perceptions of women’s choices on OnlyFans, sparking debate and anger.

    Black_Rose2710 Report

    #70

    Someone Sent Me This ... Last Time I Checked Women Aren't Turtles

    Turtle outside its shell with text about women's freedom and security, highlighting misconceptions about how girls work.

    lioness_the_lesbian Report

    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only are women not turtles, but turtles and tortoises can't even do that. Their shell is part of their body, they're attached to it.

    #71

    Huh?

    Social media post questioning women's roles, suggesting stereotypes about women and driving.

    Zealousideal_Art2159 Report

    #72

    Why Do Male Lonely Spaces Tend To Not Stay Without Patronizing Women?

    A couple hugging with closed eyes, depicting contrasting views on girls’ fantasies.

    Ok-Eye-6127 Report

    #73

    Sure

    Graph with colorful arrows predicting gender trends, generating strong reactions online.

    -Potato_Duck- Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol sure, keep leading and we will catch up. thats it, keep walking...

    #74

    Consent Is Hard To Understand Apparently

    Social media post satirically critiquing misconceptions about girls, receiving mixed reactions online.

    surgereaper Report

    #75

    Why Are Men Like This

    Man lying back in a chair with text overlay, highlighting outdated views about women; humorously addressing stereotypes.

    minapriii Report

