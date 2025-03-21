ADVERTISEMENT

As upsetting as it is, there always was and there always will be ignorant people among us. And to make matters worse, they are often the ones who speak the loudest, spewing misinformation left, right, and center.

Nowadays, you don’t even have to be loud to reach a vast audience. Many people turn to the internet to share their nonsensical, sometimes evil, or simply foolish messages. But their means can be used against them.

Take the ‘Not How Girls Work’ community on Reddit, for example. Shedding light on posts misogynists upload online, they use the power of the internet to shame their lack of knowledge regarding women and their outdated or plain cruel views towards them. In their own words, the community is “a place to laugh at all those clueless to how girls work,” and so laugh we will. Scroll down to find some of the posts shared by the community, and feel free to let it all out in the comments section if you feel your blood boil after going through the list.