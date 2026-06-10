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Pope’s Gesture While Greeting People Stuns, For Better Or Worse: “Not Immune To This”
Pope making a surprising gesture while greeting a large crowd during an outdoor public event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Pope’s Gesture While Greeting People Stuns, For Better Or Worse: “Not Immune To This”

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Pope Leo XIV has gone viral after surprising crowds in Madrid with an unexpected hand gesture that many younger people immediately recognized.

During his first official visit to Spain on June 6, the pontiff was spotted mimicking the popular “6-7” gesture while greeting people from the popemobile, drawing smiles from onlookers and quickly spreading across social media.

Highlights
  • During his official apostolic visit to Spain, Pope Leo XIV went viral after mimicking the popular internet "6-7" hand gesture.
  • The pontiff originally learned the trend just weeks prior from a group of children at the Vatican.
  • The lighthearted moment divided observers online, with younger generations praising his "kind grandpa vibes".

The moment came just weeks after the Pope was seen learning the same gesture from a group of Catholic children at the Vatican.

While some were amused by the light-hearted interaction, others were stunned to see the head of the Catholic Church embracing a trend associated with Gen Alpha internet culture.

“Exactly the vibe you want from the Pope,” one person commented.

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    Pope Leo surprised crowds in Madrid by using a gesture he recently learned from children

    Pope waving and greeting crowd from popemobile during public appearance

    Image credits: Michael Robinson Chávez/Getty Images

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    The viral moment took place during Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Madrid, where he greeted thousands of people gathered along the streets as part of his week-long trip to Spain.

    While riding through the city in the popemobile, the Pope appeared to mimic the now-famous “6-7” hand gesture, prompting cheers and laughter from many people in the crowd.

    The trip marked his first visit to a European Union country outside Italy since becoming Pope.

    During the visit, he attended large public events in Madrid and Barcelona, met young Catholics, and spoke about faith, technology, mental health, and the challenges facing younger generations.

    Pope smiling and holding hands in prayer gesture at large crowd event

    Image credits: expensivethrift/X

    The Madrid gesture did not come out of nowhere.

    Just weeks earlier, on May 9, Pope Leo was filmed interacting with around 1,000 Catholic children from the Archdiocese of Genoa near St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

    During the gathering, several children showed him the “6-7” gesture, and the Pope smiled before copying it back to them.

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    The interaction quickly circulated online and became one of the most talked-about moments of his early papacy.

    Pope making expressive gesture towards crowd at public gathering

    Image credits: expensivethrift/X

    Since then, Pope Leo has repeatedly shown a willingness to engage with younger audiences in ways that feel less formal than many people might expect from a pontiff.

    During his trip to Spain, he joked about Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, laughed with airline pilots during a flight to Barcelona, and even poked fun at artificial intelligence after asking AI what he should tell Spanish bishops.

    Tweet expressing endearment towards pope's gesture from social media user

    Image credits: JoeyCuloper

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    “If they are confronted with the question ‘Do you want to go see Bad Bunny or do you want to go to see the pope?’ I think many will see Bad Bunny,” he joked with reporters.

    “But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope. And that says something.”

    Pope’s hand gesture quickly generated reactions from people who had plenty to say

    Pope smiling with hands together in a prayer gesture during event

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    Twitter user reacts to pope's gesture doing brainrot

    Image credits: omgrominio

    Tweet about '6 7' virus reaching the pope

    Image credits: unibrro

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    “Started as a joke to vibe with the kids… now I catch myself doing the 6-7 in the mirror like it’s my signature move,” one person wrote, while another added, “Kind grandpa vibes.”

    Others joked that the Pope had become just as hooked on the trend as the teenagers who popularized it.

    “Yk at first you do the 6-7 ironically to relate to the kids…then you get addicted to it. Every time someone says those numbers in that order, your arms can’t help themselves. They just do it. Pope Bob is not immune to this.”

    “The way his eyes lit up when he did the 67 sickens me,” another joked.

    Pope Pope Leone 67 interacts with excited crowd

    Image credits: donrobertofiscer/TikTok

    @donrobertofiscer Papa Leone 67 🇻🇦#sixseven#67#chiesa#prete#donroberto♬ 67 – DJ R4
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    Many viewers praised Pope Leo for connecting with younger generations.

    “It’s just funny and also brand new to see a pope that’s in tune with current culture and is fairly lighthearted about this.”

    “It’s nice that the pope wants to make the kids happy.”

    “Get Pope Leo a TikTok account,” another person wrote.

    Comment on pope's natural reaction to gesture

    Image credits: KittyKatChina

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    Tweet noting pope's eyes lighting up during 67 gesture

    Image credits: revuselungs

    Others pointed out that the gesture itself may seem silly, but the reaction it creates is what makes it popular.

    “It’s kinda stupid, but it’s wholesome to see how happy kids get whenever someone does it. Like a universal language at this point.”

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    “6-7” hand gesture phrase may sound meaningless, but experts revealed that it is exactly why it caught on

    Teen boy excitedly gesturing at a crowded event

    Image credits: CBS Evening News

    For many adults, the “6-7” trend can seem confusing because there is no universally agreed-upon meaning behind it.

    The phrase, usually pronounced “six-seveeeeen,” is commonly paired with an up-and-down hand motion that resembles someone weighing two options.

    It is often linked to the viral song Doot Doot (6 7) by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla and later gained popularity through videos shared by basketball player Taylen Kinney.

    Social media post about people adopting new gestures

    Image credits: i_heartmisandry

    Over time, however, the phrase evolved beyond its original context and became something much bigger among young people online.

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    According to linguist and social scientist Taylor Jones, the trend’s appeal comes partly from the fact that it no longer has a clear meaning.

    “Nobody knows what it means,” South Dakota teacher Gabe Dannenbring said while describing the trend’s popularity among students. “And that’s kind of the funny thing about it.”

    Jones explained that the phrase has undergone what linguists call “semantic bleaching,” in which a word or phrase gradually loses its original meaning.

    Group of children collaborating and writing together

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “The fact that you can get a big reaction from somebody for something just totally meaningless — that might give it longer longevity than it might otherwise have,” Jones said.

    Gail Fairhurst, a professor who studies leadership communication and youth language trends, also believes the phrase serves an important social purpose.

    “Language is a way for people to form community,” he said.

    Young boy wearing headphones using a tablet

    Image credits: Emily Wade/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    “Even if it’s a nonsense term, if they seem to know what it means, that can be a unifying force.”

    Jones similarly described the phrase as a type of social signal that helps young people feel part of a group.

    “Do you have a little bit of whimsy? Or are you a party pooper?” he said while discussing why people continue to use the trend despite its lack of a clear definition.

    “He’s truly the people’s pope,” wrote one netizen

    Social media post about imitating gestures with kids

    Image credits: Berryman364003

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    Tweet about pope gesture hand movements done in reverse

    Image credits: Gargen123

    Tweet calling him the people's pope

    Image credits: Cat2012795

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    Tweet about Abrahamic views on pope gesture numbers

    Image credits: Ashtvakr

    Tweet questioning if pope is first chronically online pope

    Image credits: _why_be_

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    Tweet about number estimations related to pope gesture

    Image credits: Flapjack_11

    Tweet discussing the pope's gesture becoming more common once noticed

    Image credits: sirFeli20294988

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    Tweet about pope fighting while reading Galatians 6 7

    Image credits: Wolf6120

    Tweet witnessing the pope doing the 67 dance

    Image credits: manonfilms

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    Tweet questioning why the pope shouldn't be doing the gesture

    Image credits: Blakkyl_

    Tweet about Pope Leo pulling off the 67 meme winning the internet

    Image credits: CharlieKir88412

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    Tweet about Pope's gesture hitting 67 applause gesture

    Image credits: rahhbo

    Tweet mentioning showing Pope's gesture to Skrilla

    Image credits: notmarkietwt

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    Tweet referencing divine intervention and aging meme on Pope's gesture

    Image credits: CyberMonday

    Tweet stating we've reached peak internet era with Pope's gesture

    Image credits: Dear_Woman1

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    Tweet expressing tiredness of Pope's 67 gesture

    Image credits: babycowsboylol

    Tweet reacting to pope's gesture while greeting people

    Image credits: DvrkMagik

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    Comment on internet culture involving serious figures like pope

    Image credits: AkanInyne1

    User expresses discomfort related to pope's greeting gesture

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    Image credits: sirelovoc

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay the Pope - 6-7 6-7 6-7!!!!!!!!!!!

    3
    3points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but someone claimed the pope had glowing eyes, so Goa'uld?

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not Roman Catholic but this man seems to communicate with folks on a level that his predecessors could/would not. I don't understand the whole 6-7 thing myself, but apparently, aging meme or not, seems to endear him to others so what's the difference?

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Paul II had a great connection with the people, even non-Catholics.

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    User avatar
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay the Pope - 6-7 6-7 6-7!!!!!!!!!!!

    3
    3points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but someone claimed the pope had glowing eyes, so Goa'uld?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not Roman Catholic but this man seems to communicate with folks on a level that his predecessors could/would not. I don't understand the whole 6-7 thing myself, but apparently, aging meme or not, seems to endear him to others so what's the difference?

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Paul II had a great connection with the people, even non-Catholics.

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    0points
    reply
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