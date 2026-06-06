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We're the generation that is scared of answering phone calls. Anxiety seems to creep up on us during virtual interactions, not just in real life. Studies show that young adults feel anxiety during digital communication, so, the conundrum of "What should I text them back?" may be more common than we think.

If you've ever received a text that has left you speechless, the subreddit "How Do I Respond To This?" might be the perfect place to find inspiration for a snappy reply. Members of the community share messages that have left them stumped, and other netizens offer the best ways to respond in creative, funny, and casual ways. Check out the funniest and strangest examples below, and share in the comments how you would've responded!

More info: Reddit

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#1

I'm At A Loss

WhatsApp chat with playful greeting and name confusion

tonefilm Report

5points
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RELATED:
    #2

    Good

    Text conversation showing repetitive messages about how are you in concerning messages

    C2-H5-OH Report

    5points
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    #3

    A Girl Messaging First Is A Rare Sight But That Is Just Too Lame

    Screenshot of a wild message using a pickup line and multiple train emojis

    ritwijchoudhary Report

    5points
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    #4

    I (30f) Gave My Number To Someone (25m) Who Works In My Building. We've Had A Couple Of Brief Conversations In The Break Area So I Thought We Could Be Friends, But Now I'm Questioning It?

    Text messages asking for adult conversation and response reply

    andhearts_ Report

    5points
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    #5

    So, Here’s What My Boss Said To Me Today. Conversation Was Fine Until This

    Text message showing a Sims character and conversation about working out and quitting smoking

    She’s from the Philippines so I think there’s a cultural element (I’m in Midwest USA), and I’ve known her for quite some time & she’s pretty much always abrasive

    mrssmithest15 Report

    5points
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    #6

    I Got Tinder Gold And Im Going To Be In Her Country In A Week, What Should I Say?

    Flirty Tinder message referencing Leonardo da Vinci and a playful reply

    unmoralvigilante Report

    4points
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    #7

    I Was Asking My Friends If They Wanted To See Endgame With Me

    Text messages about a school night with a humorous insult

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #8

    Unless?

    Text message conversation about getting drunk and making out

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #9

    I Could Be Miss Interpreting Things But I Felt Like There Was A Lot Of Unnecessary Passive Aggressiveness Here. How Should I Go About It?

    Funny text message about taking a photograph with sunglasses reflecting trees

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #10

    I Had A Life Changing Event, My ‘Friend’ Didn’t Have The Time Of Day

    Message revealing adoption news in wild and concerning conversation

    ejhs Report

    4points
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    #11

    If There Even Is A Response To This

    Text exchange about anxious response to date invitation over alcohol and adrenaline

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #12

    Not The First Time I've Had This Kind Of Response

    Text conversation showing wild and concerning messages with playful pickup lines and funny responses

    mward_shalamalam Report

    4points
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    #13

    My Best Friend Sent Me This. I’ve Been Realizing We’ve Been Talking Less And I Didn’t Know What To Do

    Text expressing frustration with one-sided friendship and lack of communication

    ghostlingbud Report

    4points
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    #14

    Showing Empathy

    Text conversation about feeling unlovable and unable to be vulnerable

    nightlifestructured Report

    4points
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    #15

    An Old Friend Was Jealous And Hurtful. I Got This A Few Days Ago

    Apology message apologizing for past friendship issues in recovery

    Details: we were super close for about a year. He admitted to being in love with me while I was still in a relationship but he said he would never try to break up a happy relationship. He was fine until I broke up with that guy and was single. I had a huge crush on our mutual friend and that really bugged him. Me and that guy started like pseudo dating. In that time, he convinced me that the guy I liked was going on dates with other girls, still on tinder, hooking up without telling me etc. None of those things were true. He also ended up completely unprompted sending me videos of himself jacking off and stuff and admitting to sexually assaulting a friend of his when she rejected him because she is a lesbian. So yeah we left on bad terms and the fact that he acknowledged none of those things is what makes this hard.
    Edit: I didnt think about it till now but I'm still in a relationship with that mutual friend after 3 years and we live together and I dont think he knows that.
    Update: I took the middle ground approach and thanked him for reaching out and good luck on his recovery and his response was also very short and respectful. Thanks for all the advice, it really helped understand how to keep reactions and contact at a minimum. I feel safe and I'm mostly happy that nothing negative came from it.

    glacialwarfare Report

    4points
    POST
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    #16

    My Buddy Confessed His Feelings For A Girl, Both Me And Him Are Lost

    Apology message explaining missed response due to swimming and d**d phone

    DingleBerriesk Report

    4points
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    #17

    Friend Who’s Into Me Got Word Of Me Liking Someone. Idk How To Respond To This, I Can’t Tell If This Is Satire Or She’s Serious. What Do I Say?

    Text exchange about misunderstanding feelings with a crush

    voltardu Report

    4points
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    #18

    They Haven't Texted Me In Months And Open With This

    Text message with Kirby image about changing worldview in concerning messages

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #19

    Now I Am Overthinking. She Set The Bar High With That Reply

    Date proposal ignored with reply about fertilized eggs for breakfast

    PotentialCarpet_ Report

    4points
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    #20

    How Do I Get Out Of This Terrible Conversation And Start A New One? I'm Bad At Texting

    Text messages about boredom in class and online switching

    AnimatedPie Report

    4points
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    #21

    I've Had A *rough* 24 Hours And I Just Can't Handle Being At My Job

    Concerning text messages about panic attacks and work pressure in mental health conversation

    HordogChamp Report

    4points
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    #22

    I Have Talked To This Person Like 3 Times, They're Online Idk Them In Real Life

    Instagram notification asking if they are friends and counting friends

    omorii Report

    4points
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    #23

    I Want To Be Friends With This Girl, But This Happened After She Hadn't Responded For A Few Days. What Do I Say?

    Conversation about 400 and 800 runners using disturbing language

    Pchardwareguy12 Report

    4points
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    #24

    Ummm

    Message expressing insecurities about looks and selfies with friends

    gaynessssss Report

    4points
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    #25

    Am I Just Destined To Never Have A Good Conversation With Someone

    Meme about struggling with math shared in a wild message

    PristineReception Report

    3points
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    #26

    Matched With Cute Girl From Class On Tinder, Hang Out After Class With Her And A Dude Called Jamie, Afterwards She Sends Me This. I'm Straight

    Message asking about going on a date on Jamie's behalf

    birdoandratchet Report

    3points
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    #27

    I Need Help

    Text inviting to play Crazy 8 card game with brief replies

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #28

    I Made It Pretty Clear From The Get Go About 2 Weeks Ago That I’m Interested In Her... Not Sure How To Respond To This

    Text conversation discussing emotional boy problems and heartbreak

    jxdewey Report

    3points
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    #29

    My Coworker Sent This Out Of The Blue. I Want To Say Thanks But Also Wanna Ask What Her Reason Was For Sending This If There Is One?

    Supportive text message offering to stand up for a friend

    brit1228 Report

    3points
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    #30

    Met Two Cute Missionaries Some Time Ago

    Text chat about missionaries teaching people about God in Montreal

    jayarikishi Report

    3points
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    #31

    I Accidentally Ghosted This Guy 2 Days Ago And He Sent A Long And Thoughtful Message But I Don’t Want To See Him Again

    Long message seeking explanation after no response post multiple dates

    shoski13 Report

    3points
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    #32

    How Do I Imply I Don’t Want To Talk To Him

    Message asking to rate ab progress with mention of a crazy girl

    kaykayuwu Report

    3points
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    #33

    This Girl I Matched With Works At An Airline. I Asked If She Was A Flight Attendant After Some Back And Forth. Wasn’t My Intention To Assume So How Do I Bounce Back?

    Concerning texts about flight attendant job assumptions in dating messages

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #34

    I Told Her I Liked Her And I’m Pretty Sure This Means She Doesn’t Like Me Back I’m Not Sure What To Say

    WhatsApp messages discussing feelings, response time, and indecisiveness

    gaynessssss Report

    3points
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    #35

    I Need To Get Past Interesting One Liners

    Dating app message about dog adding value to Tinder account

    TheSackOfNuts Report

    3points
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    #36

    Girl Messaged Me This On Tinder And I Ain't Got A Witty Reply. Help Pls

    Concerning message comparing smoking to an actor in French movies

    ThrowRA-k1 Report

    3points
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    #37

    I Asked For It But I Have No Clue How To Respond

    Dating app conversation with cheesy pickup lines and a carpenter joke

    ArtistikStonerr_ Report

    3points
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    #38

    My Mother Often Cries To Me About How She's A Bad Parent And Failed As A Mother, It Always Makes Me Very Uncomfortable But I Just Say "No No, It's Fine" When In Person

    Screenshot of texts about failing driving test and mutual failure response

    addisonphill333 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Although I Don’t Recall Doing It, It’s Definitely Something An Idiot Like Me Would Do. What Can I Reply To Sound As Sorry As I Can Possibly Be Without Making It Sound Like It Wasn't A Big Deal?

    Text message about carving name into a laptop

    GrammarLLC Report

    3points
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    #40

    Recently Reached Out To Bio Father, He Wants To Meet. Told Him I Need Time And He's Respectful Of It. This Is His Wife, Potential Mother Of My Half-Brother... She Just Keeps Messaging Me

    Facebook messages repeatedly saying good afternoon and asking how you are

    nomelaninnative Report

    3points
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    #41

    Girl Helped Me (F26) Get Home After Getting My Knee Injured During Volleyball Last Night And Is Willing To Help Me Now

    Text messages about making injury a chance to be better friends

    We’ve talked at volleyball but weren’t super close. These were the last text we went. She might of meant “hit” instead of “hot”. Not sure how to respond now

    dlgb3991 Report

    3points
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    #42

    When Unfamiliar Person Says They’re Not Ok, Should I Ask Why?

    Instagram message about dealing with something and staying strong

    Nrvanaaa Report

    3points
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    #43

    What Do I Say?

    Social media message about feeling not good enough and emotional struggle

    mc2205 Report

    3points
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    #44

    Glad He 22m Took It Back But What Do I 21f Say Back (We’re Just Friends)

    Text conversation about painting and awkward offer with humor

    superpablue Report

    3points
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    #45

    I've...ive Got No Idea. Hdirtt?

    Text conversation expressing feelings of being lost and not belonging

    Justachilenogurl Report

    3points
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    #46

    I Think Pasta Is “Okayish”

    Dating app message showing interest based on pictures and pasta preference

    mooningful Report

    3points
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    #47

    Friend Has Texted Me A Lot About Ben Platt. I’m Out Of Replies About Him. Please Help

    Text message confession about falling in love with Ben Platt

    rosewater17 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Just Got This Message On Reddit. What?

    Message offering help to go viral and requesting better contact details

    theEmosk98 Report

    3points
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    #49

    My Father Is A Real Estate Agent And Wants Me To Buy A House. He Is Being Manipulative

    Text message about house pricing and feelings on owning a home and brokerage fees

    DrummerDooter Report

    3points
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    #50

    My Friends Reply To Why She Called Me

    WhatsApp message saying I did because I care

    gaynessssss Report

    3points
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    #51

    Dad Wants Nothing To Do With The Baby

    Phone notification with a sad message about a son's father abandoning him

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #52

    I Got A Bit Drunk And Sent A Girl This

    Text conversation about wanting to cuddle and playfully discussing space in a snuggie

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #53

    Not Sure How To Respond. This Is My Mother, And She Just Kicked Me Out For Not Ordering Food In Time

    Text message about responsibility and accessing a locked room

    We’ve fought for the past year over things she seems horrible, and I do not want to see her right now because tension is high. Do I just suck it up and set up a time and let her win? What do I do

    lordsaveusall Report

    3points
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    #54

    I Wanna Just Say Thank You But That Feels Small

    Message telling someone they aren't unnecessary baggage

    tireddreamss Report

    3points
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    #55

    Friend Has Chronic Depression But Idk How To Respond And I Really Want To Help

    Text messages about lacking motivation due to crippling depression

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #56

    I Guess The Girl I Like Has Autism And I Guess My Comment (Which Was Meant As A Compliment) Offended Her. Is There Something Good I Can Say?

    Text discussion on autism diagnosis and normal traits in people

    sadridge Report

    3points
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    #57

    How To Recover Lads, Maybe I Offended Her

    Chat about watching vampire diaries and twilight in messages

    RezkxX7 Report

    3points
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    #58

    Matched On Tinder Yesterday. What Do I Say?

    Text message about bipolar type 2 impulsive behavior after breakup and job loss

    Xova_YT Report

    3points
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    #59

    Military Recruiter Trying To Get Me. Don’t Know How To Respond To This

    Text exchange about life plans and military service inquiry

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #60

    Pretty Sure Im On The Wrong Track

    Dating app message joking about jogging for someone

    i-am-ur-daddy Report

    2points
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    #61

    Received This Text From An Unknown Number And I Have No Idea Why They'd Give The Police My Number. Not Sure If It's A Mistake Or A Joke Or What But I Don't Know Where To Go From Here

    Text conversation about wrong number and police involvement

    HoneyBeeMonet Report

    2points
    POST
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