ADVERTISEMENT

Scars and unwanted tattoos often carry deeply personal stories, but covering them successfully requires far more than artistic talent. Unlike creating a tattoo on untouched skin, cover-up work demands an understanding of anatomy, scar tissue, pigment behavior, and how different skin textures heal over time. Every design must work within the limitations of what already exists, making it one of the most technically demanding disciplines in tattooing.

Based in Istanbul, Ozan Çolakoğlu has built his career around one of tattooing's most technically demanding specialties: cover-up work and scar camouflage. Drawing on more than 17 years of experience, he combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of anatomy, skin texture, and healing to create designs tailored to each individual.

More info: Instagram