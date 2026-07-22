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Scars and unwanted tattoos often carry deeply personal stories, but covering them successfully requires far more than artistic talent. Unlike creating a tattoo on untouched skin, cover-up work demands an understanding of anatomy, scar tissue, pigment behavior, and how different skin textures heal over time. Every design must work within the limitations of what already exists, making it one of the most technically demanding disciplines in tattooing.

Based in Istanbul, Ozan Çolakoğlu has built his career around one of tattooing's most technically demanding specialties: cover-up work and scar camouflage. Drawing on more than 17 years of experience, he combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of anatomy, skin texture, and healing to create designs tailored to each individual.

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#1

Before and after, a forearm with a faded phoenix tattoo transformed into a vibrant tattoo of a black dragon surrounded by red flowers, showcasing the remarkable tattoo artist's ability to cover old tattoos.

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athinajohn avatar
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1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if these colors will remain vivid after 10 years or more.

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A defining turning point in Ozan's career came in 2014, when he decided to dedicate himself entirely to tattooing as a form of artistic expression. Long before micro realism became popular in Turkey, he was already experimenting with small-scale realistic designs, constantly refining his techniques through observation and practice. His curiosity eventually led him toward cover-up tattoos, a discipline that demands patience, precision, and an exceptional understanding of skin.

Rather than viewing scars, textured skin, or old tattoos as imperfections, Ozan approaches them as part of each client's personal story. His goal is not to erase the past, but to create compositions that work in harmony with the body's natural structure. Every piece is designed to complement existing textures while balancing composition, contrast, and flow.
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    #2

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of blue stars into a classical bust and abstract design work of art.

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    #3

    Before and after, a shoulder with a small, faded tattoo transformed into a large, detailed black and white tattoo of a samurai, a dragon, and a temple, highlighting the remarkable tattoo artist's work.

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    Working on scar tissue requires techniques that differ significantly from standard tattooing. Each project begins with a detailed assessment of the body's anatomy, muscle movement, skin condition, and the client's expectations. From there, Ozan develops a custom design that combines technical requirements with his own artistic vision. The tattoo artist carefully adjusts needle depth, angle, and machine voltage according to the condition of the skin, minimizing unnecessary trauma while ensuring consistent pigment placement. This controlled approach supports healthy healing, reduces pigment migration, and produces cleaner, more stable results over time.

    His methods are influenced by the philosophy of traditional Japanese Tebori, adapted for modern tattoo machines through elliptical hand movements that provide greater control over pigment placement. For color saturation and Color & Grey work, he typically uses 0.35 mm needles at angles between 60° and 75°, while softer 0.30 mm needles allow him to create smooth tonal transitions in black-and-grey and graywash tattoos.

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    #4

    Before and after, an arm with small star tattoos transformed into a detailed black and white tattoo of a statue head, wings, and architectural elements, showcasing remarkable tattoo artist skill.

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    #5

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of a woman's face into a remarkable work of art featuring a statue.

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    Many of Ozan's clients have spent years, sometimes decades, living with scars or tattoos they no longer identify with. Some avoided wearing certain clothes, going to the beach, or even looking at themselves in the mirror. While a tattoo cannot remove a scar, it can transform the way someone relates to it, and that emotional shift is just as meaningful as the visual transformation itself.

    At the heart of his philosophy is the belief that tattooing is one of the most personal forms of artistic expression because it becomes part of the person forever.

    "A tattoo is the only thing you can truly take to the grave," as he puts it.

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    #6

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo on an arm into a remarkable gas mask work of art with red accents.

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    #7

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of a skull and top hat into a scenic mountain and wolf work of art.

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    #8

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo on an arm into a remarkable realistic sculpture work of art featuring a man's face.

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    #9

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo on a shoulder into a remarkable compass work of art.

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    #10

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of a red rose on a neck into a remarkable work of art with a statue.

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    #11

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of a tiger into a remarkable work of art featuring a mythical face.

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    #12

    A before-and-after image of an arm, transforming an old black and white clown tattoo into a stunning 3D-style Roman-inspired sleeve tattoo with a warrior bust, columns, and a figure wrestling a snake, demonstrating the tattoo artist's remarkable works of art.

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    #13

    A before-and-after image of an arm with a simple text tattoo 'MY STORY' transformed into a surreal tattoo featuring a shattered face sculpture and red poppies, demonstrating the tattoo artist's remarkable works of art.

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    #14

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of a woman into a majestic lion work of art.

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    #15

    Before and after, a shoulder with a faded angel tattoo transformed into a black and white tattoo of lions, a lioness, and cubs, demonstrating the remarkable tattoo artist's ability to cover old tattoos.

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    #16

    A tattoo artist transforms old tattoos on a shoulder into a remarkable work of art with an abstract design.

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    #17

    A tattoo artist transforms old tattoos on an arm into a remarkable full sleeve work of art featuring a Viking ship and a bear.

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    #18

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo on an arm into a remarkable black and grey mask work of art.

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    #19

    A tattoo artist transforms old tattoos of roses into a remarkable work of art with ancient statue imagery.

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    #20

    A before-and-after image of an arm where a previous tattoo featuring abstract birds and a central gem is transformed into a detailed grey-scale tattoo of a woman with a lion headdress and doves, showcasing the tattoo artist's skill.

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    #21

    Before and after, a forearm with a faded eagle tattoo transformed into a more detailed and dynamic black and white tattoo of an eagle's head and wings, illustrating the remarkable tattoo artist's work.

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    #22

    A before-and-after image showing an old LA logo tattoo on an arm transformed into a full sleeve tattoo of a Roman gladiator with a shield, set against the Colosseum, highlighting the tattoo artist's ability to transform old tattoos.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mixture of meander, ancient Greek decoration, with a Greek hoplite and Roman Coliseum.

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    #23

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of a faded tiger into a fierce, realistic work of art.

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    #24

    A tattoo artist transforms an old tattoo of two faded cats into a vibrant, detailed work of art.

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    #25

    A before-and-after comparison of a tattoo, where an old tattoo of a samurai mask is transformed into a more detailed, realistic work of art with better shading and contrast, showcasing tattoo artist skill in transforming old tattoos.

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