67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)
Back in the day, the only way to communicate with someone many miles away was to write them a letter. Then scientists invented the telegraph, the fax machine, and then the telephone. With phone calls, we could have instant conversations with people in a different part of the country and even the world.
But today, phone calls are a thing of the past – texting is the primary way of daily communication. Even in 2012, a person would send an average of 50 texts a week. But not all texts are created equal: some are really the stuff of legends and should be framed and preserved in a museum. Today, we're showing you those kinds of messages exactly: funny, chaotic, and relatable in a way that makes you laugh out loud.
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So Efficient
That PC Is Even Worse Than My Old Laptop
Parrot Gambit Was Met With An Unmatch
Plug It Back In
Careful
They must have taken it out. They said it's only in the retro gatorade.
Cute Start
I’m Losing My Mind On These Apps
Don’t Forget Your Birth Control
My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills
For The Record, This Worked
I Think I Played This As Best As One Can
I Have Been Called Out To Unacceptable Levels
One time a day is a PERFECTLY acceptable amount. Some might suggest over sharing.
Love Finding Girls That Share The Same Hobbies
Flirting Skills
Rarely, verrrrry rarely. do pickup type lines work. But there has to be an exception. I think this must be it.
I Love My Mom, Best Opponent
At Least He Was Honest
You Dont Have A Peacock? Nerd
Heyyyyyyyyy Gambit
I Thought It Was Funny
I Only Spent $32 Last Night
I Love It
Any Way To Recover Here
Beautiful Play
So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me, So I Texted Them
I Made A Tinder Funny, How'd I Do?
Australian Opening Might Be My Best Work Ever
Cigarillo Gambit
Texting With My 7-Year-Old Son
Guy Asked If I Had A Boyfriend 5 Months Ago. He Randomly Asked Again, And By Coincidence I’m Single Now
Average Interaction With My Dad
No One Matches My Sense Of Humor But Her
I used to be on the verge of ending my life. Just went through a breakup and my best friend sent me this. I love her so much, and my next tattoo is guaranteed to be of a goldfish.