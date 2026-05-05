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Back in the day, the only way to communicate with someone many miles away was to write them a letter. Then scientists invented the telegraph, the fax machine, and then the telephone. With phone calls, we could have instant conversations with people in a different part of the country and even the world.

But today, phone calls are a thing of the past – texting is the primary way of daily communication. Even in 2012, a person would send an average of 50 texts a week. But not all texts are created equal: some are really the stuff of legends and should be framed and preserved in a museum. Today, we're showing you those kinds of messages exactly: funny, chaotic, and relatable in a way that makes you laugh out loud.

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#1

So Efficient

A funny text exchange, displaying a conversation with generic greetings, suggestive remarks, and defensive rebuttals. Laugh today!

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Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those two are in love. 😂

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    #2

    That PC Is Even Worse Than My Old Laptop

    A funny text exchange where someone shares physical stats and another replies with PC specs, sure to make you laugh today.

    Not-Patrick Report

    13points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude thought it was all about his RAM. But really, it's his processor that matters.

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    #3

    Parrot Gambit Was Met With An Unmatch

    Funny text exchanges of a conversation about not liking birds, escalating to a parrot squawk.

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    #4

    Plug It Back In

    A funny text exchange where an unknown sender, potentially a moth with glowing eyes, demands a lamp be plugged in.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
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    #5

    Careful

    A phone screen showing a text message from Mom warning about mercury in Gatorade. A funny text exchange.

    russialadybird Report

    12points
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    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They must have taken it out. They said it's only in the retro gatorade.

    1
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    #6

    Cute Start

    A funny text exchange about hiking, where someone responds "Hiqueen," leading to the recipient saying it's the best message ever.

    Not_givin_a_f_ck Report

    12points
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    #7

    I’m Losing My Mind On These Apps

    A funny text exchange on a dating app. A woman with arms raised dancing in a crowd at a concert at night.

    This_Interview1291 Report

    12points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this one. 😂😂😂

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    #8

    Don’t Forget Your Birth Control

    A funny text exchange shows someone mistaking toe shoes for birth control, leading to laughter and a puzzled response.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    #9

    My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills

    A funny text exchange showing two cats riding a blue motorcycle, with one cat driving. A conversation below questions the video's realism.

    Ok_Responsibility844 Report

    12points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That and the fact they forgot to wear helmets. That'll get you a ticket.

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    #10

    For The Record, This Worked

    A screenshot of funny text exchanges on a dark background, showing humorous replies about a running nose. Might be the reason you laugh today.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #11

    I Think I Played This As Best As One Can

    A funny text exchange about booking a flight to Dubai for a wedding, leading to a playful jab about being pretty. You'll laugh today!

    Grouchy-Shine-67 Report

    11points
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    #12

    I Have Been Called Out To Unacceptable Levels

    A funny text exchange on a dark phone screen, showing a message bubble that reads: "why u text me 1 time a day like i'm a vitamin."

    SteadyIsFlying Report

    11points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time a day is a PERFECTLY acceptable amount. Some might suggest over sharing.

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    #13

    Love Finding Girls That Share The Same Hobbies

    A funny text exchange where Ariel's date says they are watching their neighbors kids with binoculars. Might be the reason you laugh today.

    cameronarchambault Report

    11points
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    #14

    Flirting Skills

    Funny text exchanges, a screenshot of a chat where someone replies to a story saying, "You look exactly like my first wife." The user asks "How many wives do you have?" and the replier says "0."

    FornmCarn Report

    11points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rarely, verrrrry rarely. do pickup type lines work. But there has to be an exception. I think this must be it.

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    #15

    I Love My Mom, Best Opponent

    A funny text exchange where someone says their house is on fire but they're fine and warm due to the smoke.

    GiraffeGuru993 Report

    11points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    At Least He Was Honest

    A funny text exchange about an unplanned nap described as lovely, followed by an unexpected comeback. Laugh today with funny text exchanges.

    astralrig96 Report

    11points
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    #17

    You Dont Have A Peacock? Nerd

    A funny text exchange about Peacock the bird versus Peacock the streaming platform, a reason to laugh today.

    Peetah_Shoe Report

    11points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, I'd have just assumed she was really into birds, too.

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    #18

    Heyyyyyyyyy Gambit

    A screenshot of a funny text exchange, showing a playful banter between two people on a dating app. The conversation starts with Heyyy and escalates with humorous flirting.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #19

    I Thought It Was Funny

    A funny text exchange where a person shares a mirror selfie with a cat pawing their b**t, making people laugh.

    SunlightSpear Report

    11points
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    #20

    I Only Spent $32 Last Night

    A funny text exchange about dollar margarita night, a reason to laugh today.

    Willster986 Report

    11points
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    #21

    I Love It

    Funny text exchange reenacting the Breaking Bad scene where Walter White is burying money, ending with his face in the sand.

    Fit-Pea5091 Report

    10points
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    #22

    Any Way To Recover Here

    A funny text exchange where one person claims shorter people have less love capacity. Sure to make you laugh today!

    Make-this-popular Report

    10points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, no. Storage capacity isn't just vertical. Width and depth matter too. Really, they should compare cubic measurements.

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    #23

    Beautiful Play

    A funny text exchange where one person asks about fun plans and the other says, Cleaning my fish tank, leading to an Ew don't call it that response.

    AbyssWankerArtorias Report

    10points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weeding the lady garden.

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    #24

    So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me, So I Texted Them

    A text exchange with a woman named Sue Shultz, showcasing a funny text of Dwayne The Shrock Swampson. Laugh today!

    scriptica Report

    10points
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    #25

    I Made A Tinder Funny, How'd I Do?

    A funny text exchange where one person sends an image of a man carrying a log, captioned "Me carrying this conversation."

    Damsai_ Report

    10points
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    #26

    Arizona Iced Tea

    A funny text exchange showing a woman in a floral dress and a reply that says, You look like a can of Arizona Iced Tea. This might be the reason you laugh today.

    FunnyTextings Report

    10points
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    #27

    Australian Opening Might Be My Best Work Ever

    A funny text exchange on a dating app with cheesy pickup lines and responses, providing a good laugh today.

    Special-Affect6522 Report

    10points
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    #28

    Cigarillo Gambit

    A funny text exchange where someone compliments Sarah's smoking hot pictures, despite her profile saying "no smoking."

    Olympiano Report

    10points
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    #29

    Texting With My 7-Year-Old Son

    A funny text exchange where someone asks for McDonald's, gets a Bugs Bunny NO meme, and a Stewie meme. Might make you laugh today.

    HadToCrackThat Report

    10points
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    #30

    Guy Asked If I Had A Boyfriend 5 Months Ago. He Randomly Asked Again, And By Coincidence I’m Single Now

    A funny text exchange of a user asking about a boyfriend with a broken heart emoji. Might make you laugh today.

    Big_Answer_3329 Report

    10points
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    #31

    Average Interaction With My Dad

    Funny text exchanges with a security guard behind a railing at a beach concert, chatting with a friend.

    Macca3568 Report

    10points
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    #32

    No One Matches My Sense Of Humor But Her

    Funny text exchanges with a blue speech bubble saying "He told me I was hard to love" and replies likening someone to a goldfish.

    I used to be on the verge of ending my life. Just went through a breakup and my best friend sent me this. I love her so much, and my next tattoo is guaranteed to be of a goldfish.

    okayyessica Report

    10points
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    #33

    Those Are Rookie Numbers

    A funny text exchange where one person says their half brother is 6'3", and the other replies, Imagine if he were a full brother.

    keegybeeg Report

    10points
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    #34

    This Is So Cute

    A funny text exchange from Mom, sending various animal emojis next to saxophones, stating "they're all so talented."

    XtCmnJHAHC5rR3GBQ44c Report

    10points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mommest mom who ever mommed.

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    #35

    Crow Of Judgement

    Funny text exchanges: A text conversation shows a person asking to order pizza. The reply, "I don't eat cheese" prompts a crow meme and funny banter.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband is lactose intolerant. I call him a milk bigot.

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    #36

    Texts Between Me And My Sister

    A funny text exchange with a plea to turn off a light, followed by a crude stick figure drawing depicting a m****r.

    jegforstaardetikke Report

    9points
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    #37

    You Ever See A Line So Witty You Can’t Wait To Be In A Position To Use It?

    A funny text exchange where one person says, "Don't you trust me?" and the other replies, "Why should I? All the boys I've dated were dogs," followed by a "Meow."

    c1593 Report

    9points
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    #38

    The Fertilized Tomato Gambit

    A funny text exchange about genes, gorgeous children, and tomatoes, sure to make you laugh today.

    No-Salamander-4307 Report

    9points
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    #39

    What Now?

    Funny text exchanges show a person asking to do yard work for strawberry lemonade, then agreeing to share.

    sivirmain1 Report

    9points
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    #40

    Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?

    A funny text exchange where someone uses "updog" in their love language, leading to a classic pun. Laugh today!

    Legitimate-Squash645 Report

    9points
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    #41

    I Left A Fork At My Friends Place And This Is The Reply I Got

    A funny text exchange about a fork left in a sink, with an accompanying image of a fork stuck in a red sponge.

    dogboyrakko Report

    9points
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    #42

    I Love Him

    A funny text exchange shows a husband comparing himself to Hagrid, prompting a humorous reply. Laugh today!

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #43

    Cursed Dog

    A funny text exchange of someone sending panoramic dog pictures, causing confusion. The image shows a stretched dog, sure to make you laugh.

    MoltenLead215 Report

    9points
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    #44

    They Never Messaged Me Back. At Least I Thought It Was Funny

    A funny text exchange about a paper joke, featuring an individual sharing and responding to a pun, making you laugh.

    CatQueenOfTrash Report

    9points
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    #45

    Hilarious Slip Up By My Wife

    A funny text exchange where someone accidentally typed I want a weekend away from you instead of with you.

    Wild_Director_2457 Report

    9points
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    #46

    Am I Spitting Or Should I Resign Early?

    A dating app profile where Tracy is attracted to Excel skills, with a funny Excel formula text exchange.

    tidy_room Report

    9points
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    #47

    Banh Mi Gambit

    A funny text exchange about Banh Mi, leading to a punny reason for being banned. These funny texts make you laugh today.

    FrisbeeMcRobert Report

    9points
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    #48

    This Is My Dad. He’s Never Called Me Back

    A series of repeated text messages saying I'll call you back. This funny text exchange shows a recurring message with different dates.

    FabulousBerry573 Report

    9points
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    christina_herwartz avatar
    Dolevaal
    Dolevaal
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    96 unread messages? D**n.

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    #49

    All That Talent Going To Waste

    A funny text exchange about majoring in "Hypothetical Egyptian Skater Culture" causing $300,000 in debt. Might be the reason you laugh.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #50

    Oh Boy, Here We Go

    A funny text exchange where a person asks to go to the gym, and the reply says "Sure Abby Baby* Oh boy here we go."

    Arpikarhu Report

    8points
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    #51

    Too Aggressive?

    A funny text exchange where someone says it's their last straw, shown over a pile of colorful drinking straws, generating a laugh.

    MadamCumsalot Report

    8points
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    #52

    I Have No Idea How To Respond

    A funny text exchange where one person says they're attracted to nerds, and the other responds with "Dinosaurs and stuff" and "You've won me over." You laugh today!

    reeooga Report

    8points
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    #53

    Name's Jack For Context

    A funny text exchange about Titanic jokes and being on the same boat. This might be the reason you laugh today.

    zenkronos Report

    8points
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    #54

    My Sister Is Hilarious

    Funny text exchanges: A text conversation about a Ninja Foodi grilling a steak with butter.

    MINECRAFTDOOMSLAYER Report

    8points
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    #55

    Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I'm Not Around

    A funny text exchange where someone accidentally sent a voice recording of talking to a pet. You'll laugh today.

    mooshinformation Report

    8points
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    #56

    Steak?

    A funny text exchange where a person accidentally texts Jenny about steak, then asks if they can still have some.

    Paramedic237 Report

    8points
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    #57

    Sister Checking Up On Me

    A funny text exchange where one person asks Are you okay? You haven't played Overwatch in 2 weeks. Laugh today.

    imadesklamp Report

    8points
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    #58

    To Be Fair, They Can Still Be Scrambled

    Funny text exchanges about a diet fail, where eggs turn out to be Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, making you laugh today.

    xXGeko1Xx Report

    8points
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    #59

    MacBook Pro

    A funny text exchange where someone says pizza is their second favorite thing to eat in bed, and the first is a MacBook Pro.

    THe_PrO3 Report

    7points
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    #60

    Was This Too Cringe?

    A funny text exchange where someone says they get paid in serotonin for making others laugh. These text exchanges will make you laugh today.

    muneela Report

    7points
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    #61

    Dementia Gambit

    A funny text exchange with Masyn, asking a med tech question, might be the reason you laugh today.

    im_the_clone Report

    7points
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    #62

    I Love My Grandfather

    A funny text exchange between Pa Pa and another person, showing a meme of a plump Dora the Explorer, sparking laughter.

    CiaraTheNerd Report

    7points
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    #63

    Son Asked My 83-Year-Old Mom To Send A Recipe To Him. This Is Her Response. She Is Adorable

    A funny text exchange of a user trying to send a soup recipe, with a typo leading to Eggs Gigs, making you laugh.

    gogojenjen Report

    7points
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    #64

    A Pedestrian

    A funny text exchange where someone confuses "pediatrician" with "pedestrian," making you laugh today.

    FunnyTextings Report

    7points
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    #65

    My Life

    Funny text exchanges between two people, one asking to do something and the other replying "idk", providing a laugh.

    FunnyTextings Report

    7points
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    #66

    I’m A White Man

    A funny text exchange where someone sends a Black Father graphic, then adds "Well, except the Black part," sparking laughter.

    END0WEDx Report

    7points
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    #67

    A Child Must Not Be An Obstacle

    A funny text exchange where Petru gives a humorous, philosophical reply about drilling holes. You laugh today with this one!

    _darkstalker_ Report

    6points
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