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Back in the day, the only way to communicate with someone many miles away was to write them a letter. Then scientists invented the telegraph, the fax machine, and then the telephone. With phone calls, we could have instant conversations with people in a different part of the country and even the world.

But today, phone calls are a thing of the past – texting is the primary way of daily communication. Even in 2012, a person would send an average of 50 texts a week. But not all texts are created equal: some are really the stuff of legends and should be framed and preserved in a museum. Today, we're showing you those kinds of messages exactly: funny, chaotic, and relatable in a way that makes you laugh out loud.