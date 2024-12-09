ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us, especially young people, might think we're immune to online frauds and scams. However, according to data from NatWest, people aged 18-34 were the main targets of scams, as 55% say they have been approached by scammers in the last 12 months.

Nobody likes scammers, so, most of us cheer when we see a good scammer takedown. The Scammer Payback subreddit is a place where scammers get baited and burned so bad they're usually left speechless. Here we have for you the most hilarious texts where scammers finally met their match and were trolled, ridiculed, and utterly destroyed.

#1

Sometimes I Feel Sorry For Them

Effective-Ad8546 Report

#2

The Person Who Expertly Hit A Scammer With A "Your Mom" Joke

NomadFreelance Report

#3

So Sad

ResponsibilityFew318 Report

The Scammer Payback subreddit is the community for the audience and fans of the American YouTuber and streamer Pierogi. The YouTube channel has 7.89M subscribers and features the creator baiting phone and online scams. 

Pierogi is a former cybersecurity professional who was inspired to start his career on YouTube and Twitch after watching YouTube videos. At first, his channel featured videos of him prank-calling scammers to waste their time. But, as time went by, the project grew into something more serious.
#4

This Is Mia

NotUrAverageTM Report

#5

My “New Job” Is Working Out

blahreport Report

#6

The Person Who Let A Scammer Know They Might Want To Double-Check Their Scams

DOUMEKl Report

In 2022, Pierogi and his team set up a "People's Call Center," the opposite of a scam call center. The team was calling internet scammers for a week, pretending to be victims and wasting their time, preventing other people from getting scammed.

As the creator told FOX 7, he would usually do this by himself. "It was kind of good versus evil, the anti-scam call center versus the scam call center," Pierogi explained. "There's going to be evil in this world. And... I think that for every kind of evil thing that's going on, there's a positive as well."
#7

Couldn’t Help Myself

blipsou Report

#8

Short And Sweet…

FuneralPotatoes801 Report

#9

First Attempt And I Have No Self Control

Immediate-Prize-1870 Report

Pierogi isn't just some Internet vigilante; he's not against working with the government. Recently, as he's told TIME, he started feeding federal authorities information about scam rings. "All different sorts of agencies have knocked on my door," he said. 

#10

Simple But Sweet

rosssettti Report

#11

Straight To The Point

The_How_2_Dad Report

#12

The Person Who Cursed A Scammer With Dark, Dark Magic

Lopsided_Pick9368 Report

The creator also draws attention to the fact that it can be hard to put scammers behind bars. When people seek justice, often authorities of multiple countries would have to be involved. Also, you'd need victims who would be willing to testify, which doesn't happen often. "We're making it harder for the scammers, but they're also getting smarter," Pierogi told TIME. "It's this cat-and-mouse game."
#13

There Was An Attempt

Matthias0211 Report

#14

Had To Be Reminded

Vi11agio-Xbox Report

#15

Omg Is This What I Think It Is

Sontazia Report

What is it exactly that scam baiters like Pierogi do? Aside from wasting their time and holding up the phone lines, scam-baiters also expose their personal information or even target them with cyberattacks. Another popular streamer and scam-baiter Kitboga told NPR how he's sometimes able to get bank account details, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and other info out of scammers.
#16

I Saw Someone Do This 1 Trick. So I Wanted To See

dankhits Report

#17

Too Harsh

TheoLOGICAL_1988 Report

#18

Wanna Date?

Visible_Leading2016 Report

Scam-baiters usually assume some other persona when talking to scammers. For Kitboga, one of their names is an elderly woman Edna, inspired by his grandmother. One of the reasons the streamer began scam-baiting on his channel was because his grandmother fell victim to fraudsters: he found out she was paying for multiple internet and cable packages.

#19

Nigerian Scammer

Dakr1177 Report

#20

Not Quite Payback But Felt Good

beepidybop Report

#21

It’s Become My Favorite Thing To Do

RichardCinAZ Report

Kitboga then realized he could manipulate the scammers under the guise of an older woman. "The initial drive or mission was, if I spent 10 minutes on the phone, then that was 10 minutes that that scammer wasn't talking to my grandma or your grandma," he explained to NPR.
#22

Too Hard Too Fast?

Educational-Major760 Report

#23

Not In The Mood Today… LOL

shoesmith74 Report

#24

How Am I Doing Lmfao

GApeachesgal Report

Another scam-baiter Jim Browning hacks into scammers' computers and CCTV cameras and shows his viewers how the fraudsters are reacting to the baiting in real time. In one operation together with the Australian ABC News, he gained access to a scammer's computer and shared the screen with the journalists as the scam of an Australian man took place.
#25

I Guess I Came On Too Strong

dogbert730 Report

#26

Bored With Them Now So I Just Do This

BiglyIdeas Report

#27

Glad To See The FBI Has Begun Stepping In On Scammers

astroconfessorr Report

After the reporters reached out to the man and warned him about a possible scam, the man unfortunately didn't believe them. He supposed that ABC News were the scammers. '"A lot of the time the scammers build up a rapport with their victims," Browning explained. "I've seen scammers completely turn this around, even though I've warned the victim that the person you're speaking to is a scammer."

#28

The Person Who Tried To Scam Someone With A Truly Special Name

reddit.com Report

#29

The Person Who Was Just Trying To Give A Scammer A Deal

WhatJuDoing Report

#30

Sick Of These Motherfuckers, Been Texting Me For 4 Years… Im Not Trent!!!

nikschwab Report

Scam baiting isn't always successful, but it is, however, almost always entertaining. Which of these texts made you laugh the most, Pandas? Do you have any similar scammer takedowns to share from your own experience? Don't hesitate and do so in the comments! And, if you want to see more scammers getting owner, check out our other posts here and here!
#31

April Fools

NiteGard Report

#32

The Person Who Gave A Scammer Detailed Instructions The Specifics Of Their Home

PoundPuppyReject Report

#33

The Person Who Let A Scammer Know They Already Have Plans Tomorrow

Car_car166 Report

#34

How My Buddy Deals With Scams

xMrSaltyx Report

#35

Omg They Sent It Again

why_seal_why Report

#36

Bro Got A Little Upset

Fluffy_Study8129 Report

#37

This Is How I Deal With These Assholes

SardonicSuperman Report

#38

Straight To The Point

Totknax Report

#39

First Time, How I Do?

emptybottle-151 Report

#40

Are You Ready?

mvrtxna Report

#41

I’m A Lil New To This

FalseSanctum Report

#42

I Messed It Up. Make Fun Of Me

DrKittyLovah Report

#43

Hope I Did It Right

reddit.com Report

#44

Got ‘Em

Messybones Report

