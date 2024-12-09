ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us, especially young people, might think we're immune to online frauds and scams. However, according to data from NatWest, people aged 18-34 were the main targets of scams, as 55% say they have been approached by scammers in the last 12 months.

Nobody likes scammers, so, most of us cheer when we see a good scammer takedown. The Scammer Payback subreddit is a place where scammers get baited and burned so bad they're usually left speechless. Here we have for you the most hilarious texts where scammers finally met their match and were trolled, ridiculed, and utterly destroyed.