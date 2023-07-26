74 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off
From text messages to e-mails and annoying calls, we've all received attention from scammers. It is a slimy business that tries to weasel money out from people. It's becoming a real problem as scammers prepare more and more sophisticated shams, going into fields like investment, tech support, foreign money exchange, or bogus debts.
Luckily, not all people get caught up in scammers' lies and sometimes even manage to troll them. We've gathered the funniest new instances when people caught scammers off guard and verbally destroyed them. So check them out below and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Person Who Had To Let A Scammer Down Easy
Being scammed is incredibly unpleasant. Scammers try to trick you and steal your hard-earned money when you're the most vulnerable. We don't want this to happen to our readers, so we've prepared some tips and tricks on how to spot a scam from a mile away.
Felt Like Messing With A Spammer
The Person Who Made Their Demands To A Scammer Very, Very Clear
According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers often pretend to be contacting you from reputable organizations. They sometimes even make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from known business companies or even charities. They use programs to change the phone number they're calling from, so you never know the real one.
Funniest Scam I've Ever Gotten
A Little Something That I Whipped Up In Photoshop To Leave Them Scratching Their Heads
The Person Who Was Brutally Honest With A Scammer
Coffee AND tea? What about the biscuits or cake?
Another clue is when they present you with a problem or a prize. You might be informed that you're in trouble with the government or owe money. They might say that someone from your family had an emergency. Others try to trick you by telling you that you won a lottery, but have to pay a fee to receive the prize.
Me -1 Scammer -0
Special Item For Ebay Scammers
The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Sign Up A Scammer For Some Helpful Updates
If they push you to act immediately, it most likely is a scam. Scammers want you to act before you think. They might threaten to arrest, sue you, take away your business license, or even deport you. They will try to keep you on the line if you're speaking on the phone, so you can't check out their story.
Spent 4 Days Talking To A Scammer, Pretending To Make A Payment And Sending Him Fake Screenshots, Getting His Hopes Up But It Ending In Confusion. After The 10th Zelle Account He Send Me To "Try Out", I Told Him I Got A Weird Error. He Asked Me To Screenshot It For Him. I Sent Him This Lol :
I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?
I Gave A Scammer Another Scammers Phone Number. I Just Wish I Could Have Heard The Call
Generate his profits, eh?eh? Know what I mean? Generate his profits. A nudge is as good as a wink to a blind man. Know what I mean? Eh?
One last clue - they will try to persuade you to pay in a specific way. This could be paying with cryptocurrencies, wiring money through a company, or putting money on a gift card and then giving them the numbers on the back of the card.
Why Are These Guys So Dumb Some Times? He Dead A*s Answered My Video Call Like A Noob
He looks nothing like his profile pic.
The Person Who Pointed Out The One Little Detail A Scammer Missed
On its website, the Federal Trade Commission gives some tips on how to avoid getting scammed. For example, block unwanted numbers, don't give anyone your personal or financial details, and don't click on random links. As we've mentioned before, scammers try to pressure you to take action, so don't rush into decisions. Finally, talk to a family member or a friend and tell them about the situation; sometimes a conversation may prevent a scam from happening.
The Person Who Had To Break The Unfortunate News About Cindy To A Scammer
And Now We Wait
The Person Who Gave A Brutally Honest Update On Their Family To A Scammer
It might be the 3am sillies, but this one had me laughing way too hard.
In the unfortunate event of being scammed, many of us would want to get the scammers busted. We would like to track them down and get our revenge. But it is best to leave it to your local authorities.
Stay safe and keep an eye out for potential scams. Keep scrolling to get some lighthearted laughs at the situations when scammers got trolled by their would-be victims. And don't forget to fire up our previous posts on swindlers getting their just desserts here, here, and here.
The Person Who Hit A Scammer With A Scam Of Their Own
I Think I Have Come On Too Strong
Bait Not Taken
First Time Ever Interacting With A Scammer, Me And My GF Had A Laugh
The Person Who Evoked The Wrath Of God From A Scammer
"May god punish you"? He's the one trying to scam!
The Person Who Requested The Secret Scammer Code
I Hit The Video Call Button On Messenger And They Answered
Fake Id I Used To Bait Out Address And Bank Info
Got an email from “The Illuminati” asking me to buy a membership card. Using the Dwight persona, I managed to bait out a name and address in Massachusetts, as well as one bank account’s information. This has all been forwarded to the authorities. I frustrated the scammers greatly by consistently failing to complete their payment instructions. They gave up in anger after seeing screenshots of me “redeeming” $1,250 worth of Steam gift cards.
A Scammer Asked For Id So I Quickly Threw This Together. Feel Free To Use It For Your Own Scambaiting
That man looks oddly like a wizard of pyrotechnics.