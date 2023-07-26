Luckily, not all people get caught up in scammers' lies and sometimes even manage to troll them. We've gathered the funniest new instances when people caught scammers off guard and verbally destroyed them. So check them out below and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones.

From text messages to e-mails and annoying calls, we've all received attention from scammers. It is a slimy business that tries to weasel money out from people. It's becoming a real problem as scammers prepare more and more sophisticated shams, going into fields like investment, tech support, foreign money exchange, or bogus debts.

#1 The Person Who Had To Let A Scammer Down Easy

Being scammed is incredibly unpleasant. Scammers try to trick you and steal your hard-earned money when you're the most vulnerable. We don't want this to happen to our readers, so we've prepared some tips and tricks on how to spot a scam from a mile away.

#2 Felt Like Messing With A Spammer

#3 The Person Who Made Their Demands To A Scammer Very, Very Clear

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers often pretend to be contacting you from reputable organizations. They sometimes even make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from known business companies or even charities. They use programs to change the phone number they're calling from, so you never know the real one.

#4 Funniest Scam I've Ever Gotten

#5 A Little Something That I Whipped Up In Photoshop To Leave Them Scratching Their Heads

#6 The Person Who Was Brutally Honest With A Scammer

Another clue is when they present you with a problem or a prize. You might be informed that you're in trouble with the government or owe money. They might say that someone from your family had an emergency. Others try to trick you by telling you that you won a lottery, but have to pay a fee to receive the prize.

#7 Me -1 Scammer -0

#8 Special Item For Ebay Scammers

#9 The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Sign Up A Scammer For Some Helpful Updates

If they push you to act immediately, it most likely is a scam. Scammers want you to act before you think. They might threaten to arrest, sue you, take away your business license, or even deport you. They will try to keep you on the line if you're speaking on the phone, so you can't check out their story.

#10 Spent 4 Days Talking To A Scammer, Pretending To Make A Payment And Sending Him Fake Screenshots, Getting His Hopes Up But It Ending In Confusion. After The 10th Zelle Account He Send Me To "Try Out", I Told Him I Got A Weird Error. He Asked Me To Screenshot It For Him. I Sent Him This Lol :

#11 I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?

#12 I Gave A Scammer Another Scammers Phone Number. I Just Wish I Could Have Heard The Call

One last clue - they will try to persuade you to pay in a specific way. This could be paying with cryptocurrencies, wiring money through a company, or putting money on a gift card and then giving them the numbers on the back of the card.

#13 Why Are These Guys So Dumb Some Times? He Dead A*s Answered My Video Call Like A Noob

#14 Found In Tumblr

#15 The Person Who Pointed Out The One Little Detail A Scammer Missed

On its website, the Federal Trade Commission gives some tips on how to avoid getting scammed. For example, block unwanted numbers, don't give anyone your personal or financial details, and don't click on random links. As we've mentioned before, scammers try to pressure you to take action, so don't rush into decisions. Finally, talk to a family member or a friend and tell them about the situation; sometimes a conversation may prevent a scam from happening.

#16 The Person Who Had To Break The Unfortunate News About Cindy To A Scammer

#17 And Now We Wait

#18 The Person Who Gave A Brutally Honest Update On Their Family To A Scammer

In the unfortunate event of being scammed, many of us would want to get the scammers busted. We would like to track them down and get our revenge. But it is best to leave it to your local authorities. Stay safe and keep an eye out for potential scams. Keep scrolling to get some lighthearted laughs at the situations when scammers got trolled by their would-be victims. And don't forget to fire up our previous posts on swindlers getting their just desserts here, here, and here.

#19 The Person Who Hit A Scammer With A Scam Of Their Own

#20 I Think I Have Come On Too Strong

#21 Bait Not Taken

#22 First Time Ever Interacting With A Scammer, Me And My GF Had A Laugh

#23 The Person Who Evoked The Wrath Of God From A Scammer

#24 The Person Who Requested The Secret Scammer Code

#25 I Hit The Video Call Button On Messenger And They Answered

#26 Fake Id I Used To Bait Out Address And Bank Info Got an email from “The Illuminati” asking me to buy a membership card. Using the Dwight persona, I managed to bait out a name and address in Massachusetts, as well as one bank account’s information. This has all been forwarded to the authorities. I frustrated the scammers greatly by consistently failing to complete their payment instructions. They gave up in anger after seeing screenshots of me “redeeming” $1,250 worth of Steam gift cards.



#27 A Scammer Asked For Id So I Quickly Threw This Together. Feel Free To Use It For Your Own Scambaiting

#28 No Hate Speech On Coach Nicole’s Team! (Never Heard Back After This Lol)

#29 Free Wine

#30 The Person Who Sent A Scammer Exactly What They Asked For

#31 The Person Who Wrote A New Mission: Impossible Script With An Unknowing Scammer

#32 Scammer Dips His Toe Into Human Trafficking

#33 Tricked A Scammer Into Doxxing Himself

#34 Learn The Script, Break The Script

#35 A Catfish Credit Card Scammer Wanted Gift Cards, So I Took 5 Months To Respond

#36 A Small English Lesson

#37 Sorry, First Post. But Had To Share

#38 The Person Who Let A Scammer Know Exactly How They Do Business

#39 The Person Who Gave A Very Detailed Strawberry Update To A Scammer

#40 Never Gets Old

#41 I Found This And I Hope It Can Lead To More Shenanigans With Scammers

#42 Tired Of These Text Scammers

#43 Hit Em With The Uno Reverse

#44 When The Scammer Adds You To A Group Chat 😮‍💨

#45 The Person Who Had One Request For A Scammer

#46 The Person Who Met Their Mortal Enemy

#47 Curry Quest

#48 My First One, How Did I Do?!

#49 And The Person Whose Moneymaking Math Totally Checks Out

#50 Someone Pretending To Be The Chair Of My Department Tried To Scam Me. Did I Do This Right?

#51 I Told A Scammer He Had To Fill This Out Before I Could Send Him Money. Effort Put In: Na

#52 A Nigerian Grandma

#53 It’s Simple, If Asked Just Send Em The Ol’ Mclovin

#54 I Gave This Scammer The Phone Number Of The Nypd 🤣🤣

#55 Gotteem

#56 After Having 3hours Of Useless Conversation I Finally Could Use This Picture :)

#57 My Id Card That I Show To Scammers

#58 Facebook Powerbal Scam

#59 I'mma Go Buy Milk Now

#60 Scammer Shooting Their Shot

#61 I Tried To Scam The Scammer

#62 Didn’t Last Long

#63 Confused Scammer Had To Start The Script Over

#64 Canada

#65 Short And Sweet (I Really Need To Stop Coming On So Strong But It’s So Hard Not To Lol)

#66 The Person Who Had A Scammer Say The Magic Words

#67 But Applebee’s

#68 I Lost My Cat And This Guy Is Trying To Take Advantage Of That. What A Low Life

#69 I Am Not Happy

#70 A Conversation I Had A While Back With An Instagram Scammer

#71 Perfect