With the emergence and growing popularity of artificial intelligence image generators like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, professionals in the art industry started fearing for their jobs. But despite all the advancements, the technology is still figuring things out. And nowhere is this more evident than on the Facebook group 'Cursed AI.'

"Beware, these ... creations may haunt your dreams and unravel your sanity," the people looking after the online community write in its 'About' section. "Step into the eerie world of AI-generated cursed art, where machines possess powers to create twisted and terrifying masterpieces ... These disturbingly beautiful images crafted by AI will leave you questioning the very nature of technology and its place in our world. Enter at your own risk."

However, 335,500 people ignored the warning and joined the group. Here are some of the most popular pictures that they have shared.