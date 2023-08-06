With the emergence and growing popularity of artificial intelligence image generators like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, professionals in the art industry started fearing for their jobs. But despite all the advancements, the technology is still figuring things out. And nowhere is this more evident than on the Facebook group 'Cursed AI.'

"Beware, these ... creations may haunt your dreams and unravel your sanity," the people looking after the online community write in its 'About' section. "Step into the eerie world of AI-generated cursed art, where machines possess powers to create twisted and terrifying masterpieces ... These disturbingly beautiful images crafted by AI will leave you questioning the very nature of technology and its place in our world. Enter at your own risk."

However, 335,500 people ignored the warning and joined the group. Here are some of the most popular pictures that they have shared.

#1

Tom Hanks On Acid At Target

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
must’ve been one hell of a trip 💀

#2

Extremely Fat Cat Driving A Honda Civic At A Demolition Derby

glowworm2
The fourth one is a masterpiece!

#3

Try And Get Anything To Breakdance, I Dare You. I Haven't Seen A Model That Gets It Right Ever

#4

Sunburnt British People On The Beach, Eating Full English Breakfasts And Drinking Pints Of Beer

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
bro looking like a cherry lifesaver 💀

#5

Cursed Ai

#6

Gymnastics

#7

Vegans Trying To Pack In Enough Calories To Make It Through The Night

#8

Pov: Sly Stallone Is A Part Time Manager At Your Local McDonald's

#9

People Using The Meat Isle Of A Grocery Store As A Bath

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
well, that’s one way to get your protein i guess.

#10

Extreme Lava Eating Competition

Sleestak
Looks pretty heavy on the capsaicin

#11

Unusable Bike Race

#12

Some Scenes From Barbieheimer

chemistryguy
These are waaaaaay under scored

#13

The Rock Eats Rocks At The Hard Rock Cafe

#14

Workers In Tennessee Collecting Dew From The Mountains

chemistryguy
I mean, this is how they harvest it, right?

#15

Ancient Statues Doing Modern Things

glowworm2
The one of the statue mowing the lawn is great. Also love the one on the computer.

#16

Confused Extremely Fat Cat Checking A Map While Riding A Bull At A Rodeo

chemistryguy
Number three is my Christmas photo now

#17

Terry Crews Acting As Snow White

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
the snow white we all need, but don’t deserve 😞

#18

Shoe Anatomy

#19

It's Raining Men

Mexican🇲🇽Frog
ITS RAINING MEN HALLELUJAH ITS RAINING MEN

#20

Extreme Mushrooms Eating Challenge

#21

Bring Your Baby To Work Day

glowworm2
Honestly, I love all of these! The scuba diving one and the hockey players are hilarious. That final one with the miner is adorable.

#22

A Security Guard Watching A Pregnant Woman Dig Through A Trash Can At A Shell Station

#23

Ancient Egyptian Airlines

ƒιѕн
10/10 would fly Ancient Air

#24

Sauron Is Victorious On The Battle Of Black Friday

#25

Sign Language

#26

Jeep Owners Parking On Random Things

#27

"Guys On Fast Speedboat Cooking Stir Fry Rice With A Lot Of Flames"

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
haiyaa this some jamie oliver s**t - uncle roger

#28

Extreme Walking-On-Waters Competition Among Jesus Christ Doppelgangers (I Love How Ai Keeps It Real With The Boards)

chemistryguy
Jesus #6 thinks the crucifix is in poor taste

#29

Cursed Ai

#30

Toilet Paper Throwing Festival

#31

Extreme Waiting Competition

#32

Sunburnt British People In Disney World, Florida, Eating Popcorn From A Big Bucket

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
mulan could look in his arm and sing “reflections” 💀💀💀

#33

Gopro Footage Of People Standing Barefoot On Pizza

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
get those grippers away from my pizza

#34

Grass Fed vs. Grain Fed Cowboys

#35

Can Someone Give Me A Hand Here?

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
unrealistic body expectations for women nowadays 😒

#36

"Huhhh??"

#37

A Typical Day On Public Transit In My Favourite City Toronto, Canada

#38

“Extreme Competition Of Who Can See The Farthest”

#39

"Man's Face With Something Weird And Eerie Going On In There"

chemistryguy
Something weird and eerie is going on here

#40

Extremely Fat Cat Ufc Fight

#41

Foods That Should Never Be Served At A Mcdonald’s Made With Ai

#42

This Was Supposed To Be "Happy Woman Taking A Selfie With A Crocodile" I Don't Think Ai Knows What A Crocodile Is

#43

What Do You Think The Sign Says

#44

Some Men Went To The Barbie Movie And Got A Little Upset

#45

“Soldiers Competing In A Endless Fried Chicken Eating Competition During A Hurricane In Florida”

#46

Australian Crossing Guards. (It’s Just A Joke, I Love Australians)

#47

Extreme Prisoner Soap Dropping Competition

ƒιѕн
Not sure this is really what goes on... but yeah, close enough.

#48

The 1st Annual Gen Z Tide-Pod Eating Competition In Costa Rica. And The Winner Is

#49

Meme But Cursed By Ai (I Have No Idea Why Ai Made Him White)

ƒιѕн
No idea who spelled that mess either.

#50

Extreme Sunburn Competition In Florida. As A Redhead, This One Hurts. 😄

#51

Extreme Red Bull Drinking Competition, Turns Out It Wasn't A Good Idea

#52

Meme But Cursed By Ai

#53

Early 2010s Memes Reimagined With Ai

#54

Half Peanut Half Raisin Baby

#55

Marathon For People With No Sense Of Direction

#56

Bill Gates Frolicking Through Windows Xp Wallpaper

#57

When You Made It To The Bathroom, But Its Too Late

#58

Batman Coaching His Wife Through Childbirth

#59

A Funeral Home Throwing A Welcome Party To Client Number One Thousand

#60

“Photo Of British Person Crying Because His Food Is Too Spicy Because It Has Black Pepper”

#61

On A Date, Kinda Nervous

#62

Extreme Charcoal Eating Contest

#63

Was Supposed To Be A Boxing Match Between Elbow And Penne But Close Enough

