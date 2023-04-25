71 Times Scammers Got Owned By These Savage ‘Victims’ Interview
It seems that scammers are getting more elaborate to trick people out of their money every single day. From phishing emails to copycat websites, from romance scams to fake charities, there seems to be endless schemes to trick clueless folks into giving up their cash.
Sometimes, however, targeted folks are not as clueless as the scammers like to believe. On the contrary, sometimes vigilant people are aware of the tricks a scammer is playing on them and they serve them a sweet taste of their own medicine.
Below we wrapped up a collection of posts that show scammers getting owned, caught red-handed and given a well-deserved cold shower.
Scam Text Message. Tricking Them With Cat Facts!
At Least He Admitted It
Message I Got From My "Grandma" A While Ago
To find out more about the mind of the scammers, as well as the most popular online scams and what can we do protect ourselves, we reached out to Daniel Markuson, the cybersecurity expert at NordVPN.
“Usually, scammers choose their victims quite randomly,” Markuson said. “However, people who don’t take care of their digital hygiene get scammed much more often because they are much less cautious and share their personal information online a lot.”
The cybersecurity expert explained that having a lot of personal information about their victim helps criminals to make their scams look much more trustworthy.
Trust Me Bro
Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little
Whatsapp Scam, I Don’t Know Why They Didn’t Respond?
Interestingly, many scams are seasonal, and their cases grow depending on the time of the year. Markuson explained: “In spring, a lot of travel-themed scams start to emerge, with criminals contacting people with too-good-to-be-true holiday offers, fake travel insurance, and vacation rental scams.”
Meatball
Very Well Thought Out Scam
I'd just say that you're not even in the right continent XD
Bot
We also wondered what online scams are the most common, and it turns out that one of the most widespread online scams is phishing. “Cybercriminals send you an email pretending to be writing from an organization you trust. If you open that email and download an attachment or click on a button or link, that’s it — they can get your sensitive information,” Markuson said.
Meanwhile, catfishing is another popular scam when scammers create fake social media profiles. “They use other people’s or celebrities’ photos, videos, and even their personal information. These fake identities are usually used to seek attention, cyberbully, or get your private information.”
Sorry, I Don't Trust You. Not By That Logic
Learn The Script, Break The Script
Well That Escalated Quickly (Common Whatsapp Scam That I Have Been Getting)
Markuson warns that if you receive a pity story and a request to donate money, check it twice.Contact spamming is the oldest trick in the book, Markuson said. “A cybercriminal will hack into your email or your social media account and reach out to your friends with a message such as 'I’ve seen this amazing video, check it out!' Hopefully, your friends will recognize online scams and inform you.”
I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment
Unfortunately, you just let him know it was a real working phone number. They're evil little twits.
Ah Yes, The Negotiator
Facebook Is Full Of Scam Giveaways And Fake Profiles Commenting On Them
Luckily, there are proven ways to protect yourself and your data online. “The most basic thing people can do to protect themselves online is to stop oversharing on their internet platforms.”
Markuson’s advice is to keep your contact information private, and scammers will have a much more difficult time trying to contact you.
“Online privacy tools, like a VPN, are also very helpful in protecting your digital data. VPNs help to encrypt user internet traffic, thus making it impossible for third parties to intercept,” the cybersecurity expert suggested.
Somebody Didn’t Go To Scamming School
Say Potato
My Dog Has Been Missing For A Week And Some Sick Bastard Pulled This Bs
This happened to me last year when one of my pet's disappeared. Thanks to post like this I didn't get scammed.
A Bot Love Story
My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client”
And send the codes on the back to somebody named Danny. I tracked their IP address to Enugu, Nigeria and sent this to the number.
Nice Try Buckaroo
I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now
At Least Theyre Honest
I Finally Got One
This One Made Me Laugh
I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend's Father
Ah Yes The Tinder Scam
I Thought I Was Worth A Bit More Lol
I Can Tell He’s “Seriously”
Casually Dealing With Scammers
I Used To Live In Los Angeles
I've never owned a house. I get these texts ALL THE TIME! I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I've started replying in ways that make me giggle.
Special Item For Ebay Scammers
I Think I Have Come On Too Strong
I Gave This Scammer The Phone Number Of The Nypd
Just Glad To See My BF Has A Good Head On His Shoulders
The Heavenly Scam
Dear 'Custmer' Lmao
Hot Bot But Not The Smartest
Credit Score Scam
Can’t Wait To Get My Money From My Craigslist Ad!
If You're Going To Try And Scam Me, The Least You Could Do Is Spell "Please" Right
Some Number Texted Me, Said He Was An FBI Agent, And He Sent Me A Picture Of His Id
I image searched the pic if his ID, and turns out it was photoshopped version of a movie prop, the guy on his ID picture is Michael Peña. He didn't even try.
Said He Had Some Metal Boxes For Me Worth Millions. I Demanded A Picture
Do People Honestly Still Fall For These "Check My Profile And Claim Your Prize!" Scams?
Bs Scammer Gets Called Out By Comedian
Why Bother Making A Bot To Message This?
Scammer Tried To Scam 20 Random People At Once
Facebook Powerbal Scam
An Old Co-Worker Messaged Me. Got Blocked Lol
This One Has Just Given Up And Gone For The Direct Approach
They Didn’t Even Try
My Go-To Response For Craigslist Scammers
Anyone Know Where Packages Go?
Beyonce Scam
a plain ticket? Are you sure you don't want a fancy ticket?
When You’re An Online Veteran
Wasting A Cashapp Scammers Time, Still In Progress
After Dragging A Couple Scammers With Nonsense For Days, This Short Tempered One Was Actually Refreshing
I Just Caught This In The Wild
Pretending To Not Know Whatsapp
Bro I Can’t- 💀💀
Kindly Hit Her With That Uno Reverse Card
This Sub Has Made Me Aware Of Literally Every Scam Before It Happens
Can't Believe That Apple Emailed Me Just To Confirm That I Am A Cunt
Bored Panda, you didn't censor the bad word! My poor eyes!